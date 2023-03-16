You are here

Saudi crude production rises as global trends hits 7-month low: JODI Data
The global decline was driven by drops in Canada, Iraq, Russia, and Bahrain (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crude production rose by 18,000 barrels per day to 10.45 million in January, while global crude production fell for a third consecutive month to a seven-month low, according to the latest data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative. 

The report noted that the global decline by 365,000 bpd was driven by drops in Canada, Iraq, Russia, and Bahrain. 

Saudi Arabia also witnessed a rise in crude exports, which went up by 221,000 bpd to 7.66 million.

The Kingdom’s crude inventories fell by 2.92 million barrels, while product inventories rose by 2.62 million barrels. 

According to the report, oil demand declined seasonally in January and stood only marginally above year-ago levels. 

The report further pointed out that global inventories of crude and refined products climbed by 101.9 million barrels to an 11-month high, but  is still 304 million barrels below the five-year average. 

Crude production by the US also increased by 115,000 bpd to 12.22 million bpd, while total product demand rose by 105,000 bpd in January to 19.60 million bpd. 

This month’s JODI update did not include January data for China.

When it came to gas demand in January, that declined counter-seasonally by 7.7 billion cubic meters, compared to a normal seasonal average increase of 15 bcm.

“EU+UK natural gas demand was approximately 25 percent below seasonal average levels. The region’s inventories declined by 11 bcm in January, less than the seasonal average draw of 15 bcm. Inventories stood at 72 percent full at the end of the month,” said JODI in the report. 

In its monthly report published on March 14, the Organization of Petroleum Producing Countries noted global oil demand in 2023 will rise by 2.32 million bpd, or 2.3 percent. 

OPEC further raised its forecast for Chinese oil demand growth this year due to the relaxation of the country’s COVID-19 curbs, although it left the global total steady, citing potential downside risks for world growth. 

Topics: Oil Joint Organizations Data Initiative

Reem Walid

Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is still providing international opportunities despite the ongoing “deglobalization”  trend, according to the CEO and Managing Director of Riyadh-based Saudi joint stock company the Saudi British Bank, Tony Cripps.

Speaking during a discussion titled “In Conversation: Promoting ESG – Greening the Economy” during the second day of the Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh, Cripps argued the two drivers pushing the Kingdom towards national independence are resilience in light of the COVID-19-prompted supply chain disruption and the transition towards decarbonization.

Cripps went on to argue that as Saudi Arabia boosts its economy, it will need the support of international firms.

He used the example of a green hydrogen plant being built in the Kingdom as “a combination of multinational corporations”, adding: “It's wrong to describe it as deglobalization, it is building national infrastructure but that means everyone should be able to participate as nobody can build everything domestically.”

Cripps also noted that the Kingdom is currently looking at best practices from across the world and this is making things happen at a faster pace thanks to a clear plan that can easily be broken down.

“So, there is the taxonomy and then financial services companies creating products which customers can use easily, a regulatory framework that incentivizes or penalizes depending on which way you want to look at it or both, and then lastly for customers to understand the risks,” the CEO said.

Organized by Saudi Arabia’s Financial Sector Development Program partners, which are the Ministry of Finance, the Capital Market Authority, and the Saudi Central Bank, the Financial Sector Conference is taking place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

Speaking on the event’s opening day, the Kingdom’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan said Saudi Arabia has already achieved remarkable results as it seeks to establish a sustainable future away from its dependency on oil.

He said the Kingdom has already become one of the fastest-growing financial markets in the world, with assets of the Saudi banking sector increasing by 37 percent since 2019, reaching SR3.6 trillion ($960 billion) by the end of 2022.

Topics: Saudi British Bank (SABB) Tony Cripps Financial Sector Conference

ARAB NEWS 

ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Educational, informational, and awareness campaigns are set to increase the financial literacy of Saudis after the Communication and Financial Knowledge Center - also known as Mutamam – reached an agreement with the Saudi Banks Media and Awareness Committee. 

A memorandum of understanding between the two organizations was signed during the Financial Sector Conference 2023 held in Riyadh, and it aims to increase understanding and knowledge of finances through informational, awareness, and educational paths.

The MoU was signed by the general supervisor of Mutamam, Hassan Al-Sheikh, with the secretary general of the Media and Banking Awareness Committee, Rabia Al-Shumaisi. 

The agreement comes within the framework of Mutamam’s interests and objectives to find strategic partners and cooperations. 

The two parties will work together to enhance their joint role in supporting partnerships and knowledge exchange as well as continue to raise awareness about critical financial aspects. 

Both parties will also implement joint programs to provide initiatives that serve the local, economic, and financial community. 

Al-Shumaisi explained that the agreement will expand the scope of cooperation to achieve strategic goals, exchange information, opinions and ideas, and transfer experiences and knowledge to specialists from both parties. 

The Saudi Banks Media and Awareness Committee was established in 2006 by the Saudi Central Bank Circular to promote the banking industry and raise awareness among different segments and age groups. 

The Communication and Financial Knowledge Center is an initiative from the Ministry of Finance to monitor all updates in the financial and economic sectors. 

The Financial Sector Conference is a platform for dialogue that attracts financial industry decision-makers and senior executives and is organized by the Saudi Ministry of Finance, Saudi Central Bank, and Capital Market Authority. 

The conference is set to host over 3,000 visitors and above 60 speakers across 30 panel discussions and 35 workshops. 

Topics: Communication and Financial Knowledge Center Mutamam Saudi Banks Media and Awareness Committee Financial Sector Conference

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: On the back of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to the UAE in January, both countries are looking to strengthen their trade relations as top officials met in Dubai to explore areas of mutual economic interest.    

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi held a meeting with Dukgeun Ahn, South Korea’s Minister of Trade at the Ministry of Economy headquarters in Dubai, reported Emirates News Agency.   

The meeting explored joint investment opportunities in several priority fields including trade, industry, real estate, insurance, health, technology, digital transformation and food security.  

During the meeting, Al Zeyoudi underlined the strength and vitality of the UAE’s strategic partnership with South Korea, which is the result of both governments’ commitment to continuously develop and strengthen it.  

“Today’s meeting is yet another step forward in elevating our trade and investment partnership to new heights. We are keen to work closely with our partners in South Korea to boost trade cooperation in various sectors that offer promising opportunities for the future,” he added.  

DP World reports 37% jump in net profit   

Emirati port operator DP World reported a 37 percent rise in 2022 net profit to $1.23 billion, driven by strong revenue growth.     

Its revenue grew 59 percent to $17.13 billion supported by acquisitions and like-for-like growth driven by the solid performance of ports and terminals, and marine services, the company said in a filing to Nasdaq Dubai.  

“Our continued focus on high-margin cargo and end-to-end supply chain solutions is the key driver of these results, and we believe this strategy will continue to yield sustainable returns over the long term,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO, DP World Group.  

While the start of 2023 has been encouraging, he warned that the outlook is uncertain due to the more challenging macro and geopolitical environment, adding that they expect growth rates to soften in 2023.  

Al Ansari seeks to raise up to $210m   

Al Ansari Financial Services plans to raise up to 772.5 million dirhams ($210.4 million) from an initial public offering, the UAE-based exchange house said on Thursday.  

Al Ansari last week announced its intention to float 10 percent of the company on the Dubai Financial Market. The company said in a statement that it will price its shares between 1.00 and 1.03 dirhams, implying a valuation of 7.5 billion-7.73 billion dirhams.  

Middle East companies bucked global trends last year to raise about $22 billion through IPOs, according to Dealogic, which was more than half the total for the wider Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

UMinistry of Finance reports a surplus of $6.2bn in Q4-22 preliminary results 

The UAE’s Ministry of Finance achieved a primary surplus during the last quarter of 2022 of about 22.8 billion dirhams, on an increase in financial operations, according to the Government Finance Statistics Manual issued by the International Monetary Fund. 

The preliminary figures revealed an increase in state income to 143.1 billion dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 133.9 billion dirhams during the three months in 2021.  

Tax revenues increased in value to 75 billion dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 58 billion dirhams during the same period in 2021, according to the report issued by the IMF. 

It also reported that the current spending totaled 111.2 billion dirhams, up from 127.9 billion in Q4 2021. 

The results showed a state-level increase in the value of net lending/borrowing to 22.8 billion dirhams in the last quarter of 2022, compared to a deficit of 2.2 billion dirhams the year before. The increase was driven by financial operations during the last three months of 2022. 

Net lending/borrowing is seen as an indicator of the economic impact of government activity. 

Topics: UAE in-focus South Korea DP World

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices clawed back some ground on Thursday after sliding to 15-month lows in the previous session as markets calmed somewhat after Credit Suisse was thrown a financial lifeline by Swiss regulators.

However, battered by fears of growing stress on banks worldwide, market sentiment remained fragile with both benchmarks giving up some early Thursday gains that saw Brent climb by more than $1.

Brent crude futures were up 60 cents or 0.81 percent to $74.29 per barrel at 10.55 a.m. Saudi time. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 47 cents or 0.7 percent to $68.08 a barrel.

On Wednesday, the third straight day of declines, US crude fell below $70 a barrel for the first time since Dec. 20, 2021.

Brent has lost nearly 10 percent since Friday’s close, while US crude is down about 11 percent.

Berkshire Hathaway buys more Occidental shares

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. purchased more Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares, increasing its stake in the oil company to about 23.1 percent, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Berkshire paid about $466.68 million for 7.9 million Occidental shares between March 13 and March 15, according to the filing.

Earlier this month, filings revealed that Berkshire Hathaway had resumed its purchases of Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares after a five-month hiatus.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company now owns about 208.04 million Occidental shares worth $11.81 billion, based on Wednesday’s closing price of $56.80.

IAE report shows G7 oil price cap is cutting Russian revenues: US Treasury

A report from the International Energy Agency shows that the price cap on Russian oil imposed by the Group of Seven rich nations and Australia is working to curtail Russian revenues, but keep markets flowing, a Treasury spokesperson said.

“Today’s IEA report underscores that the price cap is working in achieving its dual goals: limiting Russian revenues and its ability to fund its war while keeping energy markets well-supplied,” spokesperson Megan Apper said.

She said the report shows that the price cap has helped cut Russian energy tax revenues – the Kremlin’s key source of revenue – by 42 percent since last February.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Nada Hameed

Nada Hameed

RIYADH: Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Public Investment Fund Private sector Forum in Riyadh, Majid Abdullah Matbouly, head of Industrial Valley at King Abdullah Economic City, and Cyril Piaia CEO of master developer Emaar, the Economic City shed the light on the city's growth and how partnering with PIF has added great value.

Matbouly said that KAEC started as a public real estate company, and today it has PIF as shareholders.

“Previously, we have had several other engagements that included private sector and PIF companies, such as Lucid Ceer, and some others are in the pipeline.”

Piaia said: “It is actually part of our strategy and aligned with our strategy to involve third-party developers third-party investors and third-party operators in the development of the city. Previously, actually, the city was closed, we have been as a new strategy opening up the door to the third party and obviously engaging with the private sector is essential for us to enable local content and develop jobs in the city.”

The city partnership with PIF which happened last year strengthened its status in several ways.

“I think what we have today in the city is a model that can be expanded and later replicated in other places, and that is not only focused on industrial, so our strategy is to focus on the industrial piece of the land. But also there is the tourism and all the byproducts that support that growth.” Matbouly said.

Piaia added: “We want to welcome all those initiatives from Vision 2030 to the city, and allow the private sector and both the government for those initiatives to leverage our primary infrastructure that is a world-class type of infrastructure, and use it as a platform to develop that initiative into the city.”

Matbouly leverages his deep industry knowledge and expertise across multiple sectors to drive the growth and development of the 55 sq. km industrial and logistics hub.

“I think the beauty today of private sector or other companies or partners would be if that you have a vision that's so clear, and you always look at it and start to link yourself to that vision and reverse engineering to achieve certain KPIs for the vision and for the city.

"Today for the industrial, we have an adjacent within KAEC, we have the ports, the second-largest sports, and the growth and the growth of that port. And the growth of the industrial Valley will support the different vision initiatives related to local content related to export and at that diversification of income aside from the oil, that is one part.

"Then you have the other side of the quality of life and so on that, it happens in for the rest of the city. So I think it is a great platform.” Matbouly said

In 2021, KAEC was ranked second among the most efficient container ports in the world, according to the Container Port Performance Index published by The World Bank and IHS Markit.

“We are trying to anchor the city around two main positionings. One is about industrial and our port, which is one of the best ports in the world in terms of efficiency, the other anchor is all about tourism and leisure” Piaia said.

To support the goals of the Kingdom’s vision 2030 and the growth of tourism occurring in the country, KAEC initiated many projects to attract more visitors to its shores including the Rixos Emerald Shores project which is also supported by the Tourism Development Fund.

Piaia said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is going big time on opening up to tourism. So we are following that lead, and we are integrating ourselves into vision 2030 to reach that objective of developments of tourism. We are right now adding an anchor project in KAEC, which is the Rixos project. It's a massive result 546 rooms with a waterpark directly on the Red Sea. And that will act as an anchor for tourism.”

He added: “We are working with the full ecosystem with the Saudi Tourism authority and the Red Sea authority to make sure that KAEC is actually a nest for developing this initiative from Vision 2030.”

KAEC have also multiple initiatives that support SMEs, as in 2020 KAEC signed an SR10 million ($2.2 million) MoU to support entrepreneurs.

“We are engaged with a number of SMEs and we try to give all the incentives and all the capabilities into the city to welcome them so that they can grow for example, we have a success story with hope which is a mobility company, it was born and grown in KAEC and is now expanding in many other projects around the kingdom.”

Hopon offers smart transportation solutions such as e-kick scooters, manual and electric bikes, electric cargo bikes, electric wheelchairs, and solar and regular stations.

 

Photos by: Huda Bashatah

 

Photo Caption: Majid Abdullah Matbouly, head of Industrial Valley at King Abdullah Economic City, and Cyril Piaia CEO of Emaar, the Economic City shed the light on the city's growth and value-added to it after partnering with PIF.

Topics: King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) Emaar Emaar The Economic City

