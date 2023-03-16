You are here

  Afghan women's football team evacuated to UK may include fraudulent non-players

Afghan development team players pose for photographs prior to a football match in London on March 29, 2022. The young players left the country with their family and arrived in the UK in November 2021 on a flight funded by US star Kim Kardashian. (AFP)
  • BBC investigation finds evidence up to 13 so-called players had never appeared for the national team
  • Players left behind in Afghanistan talk of their resentment after regime bans female sport
LONDON: A number of women evacuated from Afghanistan to the UK may not have been the elite football players they claimed to be, an investigation has found.

Thirty-five women who made up the Afghan national women’s team and an additional 95 relatives arrived in the UK in November 2021 after the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban two months earlier.

A BBC investigation has since learned that up to 13 players who claimed to be part of the national team may have lied on their visa applications, which were all approved by the Home Office.

The allegations concern players who claimed to be members of Afghanistan’s Herat youth team. Najibullah Nowroozi, the team’s former coach, told the BBC’s “Newsnight” program: “I have seen people in the list (of evacuees) who have not even worn a football strip in Herat.”

The national team’s captain, Sabriah Nawrouzi, said that she only met some of her supposed teammates for the first time while awaiting evacuation in Pakistan.

Nawrouzi added that when the team arrived in the UK, she had to separate the players into two teams “because one team couldn’t play football.”

The Taliban banned female participation in sport after it retook power in Afghanistan — and there is resentment among other top-tier female footballers who were unable to escape the country that some may have lied about their ability in order to secure safe passage.

One anonymous female footballer still in Afghanistan told the BBC: “The Taliban have banned sports for women and girls. We are left behind in Afghanistan with no future. It just makes me feel very neglected and very sad because we are the real players and not some of those that got evacuated.”

Siu Anne Gill, a campaigner whose organization the Rokit Foundation was involved in the evacuation, said the Home Office relied on credentials supplied by former Afghan international player Khalida Popal.

“Khalida Popal personally had been including more names and more names and more names,” Gill told the BBC. “We asked Khalida, ‘Did you check that these are footballers?’ She said, ‘Yes, they’re definitely footballers.’”

Popal, who heads a nonprofit called Girl Power, told the BBC in a statement: “I categorically deny the allegations directed at me. I have repeatedly provided extensive evidence and explanations about why any suggestion that I had any formal role in verification and/or knowingly misled anyone about the identities of those evacuated is wrong.”

The Home Office said in a statement: “Their love of football put these women and girls at risk from the Taliban. We are proud that members of the Afghan Girls Development Squad and their family members were brought to safety in the UK.”

A spokesperson added: “We worked with a number of organizations who identified and referred the group to us, undertaking security checks as part of the process. Should there be evidence that the information provided was incorrect, the Home Office will investigate.”

Britain

TOKYO: Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Hiroshi Takagi on Thursday held a luncheon with Tunisian Ambassador to Japan Mohamed Elloumi and exchanged views on ways to further enhance the strengthening of their relationship.

He noted that relations were strengthened through the holding of TICAD8 in Tunisia last year, and with visits by dignitaries, bilateral dialogues, and cooperation in the international arena.

Takagi also expressed his gratitude to the ambassador for his many years of dedication to the development of friendly relations between Japan and Tunisia.

He added that he would like to further develop the relationship between the two countries.

The ambassador stated that Japan is an important partner and that he would like to continue working to improve friendly relations between the two countries.

Tunisia Japan

The situation for Russian forces trying to capture the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is “difficult,” because there are no signs Kyiv is ready to order a withdrawal of its troops, the Russian-installed leader of Ukraine’s Donetsk region said on Thursday.
Russian forces — led by the private Wagner militia — have been trying to encircle and capture the eastern Ukrainian city for months in what has turned into one of the bloodiest battles of the year-long war.
Russia, which refers to the city by its Soviet-era name of Artyomovsk, says capturing the city will allow it to launch more offensives deeper into Ukrainian territory which it says it is fighting to “liberate.”
“The situation in Artyomovsk remains complex and difficult,” Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, said in an interview on state TV on Thursday.
“That is, we do not see that there is any premise that the enemy is going to simply withdraw units,” he added.
Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin has said his forces are in control of practically half the city and only one exit road remains available to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly said he will not withdraw his forces from Bakhmut, even as Kyiv and Western officials have downplayed the strategic significance of the city, which has been decimated by months of artillery shelling and urban combat.

ATHENS: A general strike in Greece called in response to a rail disaster last month grounded flights and extensively disrupted services, with protests in cities across the country planned for Thursday.
The strike also kept ferries to the Greek islands at port, left public hospitals running with emergency staff, halted public transport services and led to class cancelations at state-run schools.
Unions have rallied behind railway workers’ associations that have staged rolling walkouts since the head-on train collision in northern Greece on Feb. 28 that left 57 people dead and dozens injured.
The government, which faces parliamentary elections before the summer, says rail services will restart on March 22 and be restored gradually through April 11, with additional staff to monitor safety and mandatory speed reduction rules along sections of the track.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ center-right government has seen a strong lead in opinion polls reduced in recent weeks over its main rival, the left-wing Syriza party, with the two sides also locked in an ideological debate over how to reform Greece’s antiquated rail network.
Mitsotakis has promised clearer boundaries between privatized services and the authorities overseeing them, seeking assistance from European Union experts in drawing up the changes. His political opponents argue that the poorly managed dismantling of agencies under state control has ultimately compromised rail safety.

LAHORE: A Pakistani high court ordered police on Thursday to postpone an operation to arrest Imran Khan for another day, defusing a surge in violence that saw supporters of the former prime minister fighting pitch battles with security forces.

Khan’s aide Fawad Chaudhry said the Lahore high court had extended an order to halt the police operation until Friday. The state information minister, Amir Mir, confirmed the court order.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, dozens of Khan’s supporters, armed with batons and sling-shots, barricaded his home to prevent security forces from arresting him for failing to show up in court over a case in which he is charged with illegally selling state gifts given to him while he was prime minister. Khan denies the charges.

The court-ordered attempt to arrest Khan, which began on Tuesday, triggered clashes between his supporters and security forces in his Lahore neighborhood, raising fears about the political stability of nuclear-armed Pakistan as it faces an economic crisis.

The violence, in which protesters torched police vehicles, a water-cannon truck and scores of cars and motorcycles and hurled petrol bombs at security forces firing tear gas and rubber bullets, subsided after the high court halted the police operation on Wednesday.

A lower court in Islamabad had issued a warrant against former international cricketer Khan for defying orders to present himself in court over charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries when he was prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

Khan denies the charges. The National Election Commission had found him guilty and barred Khan from holding public office for one parliamentary term.

The legal proceedings against Khan began after he was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote early last year. Since then, he has been demanding a snap election and holding nationwide protest rallies, and was shot and wounded in one of these rallies. Current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Khan’s demands, saying the election would be held as scheduled later this year.

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday the city-state would work with Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries, as well as partners like the United Nations, to push Myanmar’s military rulers to implement a stalled peace plan.
He was speaking after meeting visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
Lee said the leaders regretted the lack of progress on a peace plan led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Myanmar, which has been gripped by violence and unrest since a coup in February 2021 that upended a decade of democratic reforms.
“Singapore will continue working with Indonesia and ASEAN members, plus ASEAN’s partners like the UN, to push for the full implementation of the five-point consensus,” he said, referring to the peace plan that Myanmar’s top general agreed to with ASEAN.
Indonesia currently chairs the 10-member ASEAN bloc.
In addition, Singapore and Indonesia would work together on developing renewable energy, their leaders announced.
The agreement was among several memorandums of understanding signed by the two countries, including Singapore sharing knowledge that could support the development of Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara.

