UN Security Council resolution sets out to end 'stalemate' on Afghanistan

Afghan burqa-clad women sell clothes along a street in Kandahar on March 7, 2023. (File/AFP)
Afghan burqa-clad women sell clothes along a street in Kandahar on March 7, 2023. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

UN Security Council resolution sets out to end ‘stalemate’ on Afghanistan

Afghan burqa-clad women sell clothes along a street in Kandahar on March 7, 2023. (File/AFP)
  • UAE, Japan call for expert team to assess international strategy, and develop ‘coherent and integrated approach’ to challenges facing the country
  • ‘Extraordinary set of circumstances in Afghanistan demand an extraordinary response,’ Emirati envoy tells Arab News after unanimous Security Council vote
Updated 15 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UN Security Council on Thursday adopted a draft resolution calling for a team of independent experts to assess the international strategy on Afghanistan, and develop a “coherent and integrated approach” to address the challenges facing the country.

Resolution 2679 was authored by the UAE and Japan, the two penholders of the Afghan file at the Security Council.

The two countries also authored a second resolution extending the mandate of UN assistance mission to Afghanistan for another year, until March 17, 2024.

Both resolutions were adopted unanimously.

Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s permanent representative to the UN, told Arab News after the vote that “there is an extraordinary set of circumstances in Afghanistan today, and we needed an extraordinary response from the council. So, I hope this (resolution) contributes to that effort.”

The penholders, who are responsible for following up on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan by drafting resolutions, requesting emergency meetings, and organizing mission visits, have argued that there is a need for a coherent international political strategy, and that maintaining the status quo will not lead to positive development on the ground.

The resolution highlights the importance of the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and upholding human rights, including those of women, children, minorities, and people in vulnerable situations.

It also expresses concern at the lack of progress on the Security Council’s expectations for the Taliban.

The text requests that the secretary-general provide an independent assessment to the council by Nov. 17 this year, following consultations with “all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, including relevant authorities, Afghan women, and civil society, as well as the region and the wider international community.”

The assessment must include recommendations for an “integrated and coherent approach” among relevant political, humanitarian, and development actors within and outside the UN system “in order to address the current challenges faced by Afghanistan, including in relation to human rights, the rights of women and girls, religious and ethnic minorities, economic and social challenges, dialogue, governance and the rule of law; and to advance the objective of a secure, stable, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan.”

Nusseibeh told fellow council members after the vote that “in requesting this assessment, the Security Council is not only demonstrating its deep concern with the alarming trajectory in Afghanistan, but also choosing to do something about it.”

She added that “without a persistent and coordinated international effort, the status quo that contributed to the worst women’s rights crisis in the world is likely to continue.

“If we all share the objective of a secure, stable, prosperous, and inclusive Afghanistan — and we believe that today we’ve shown that we do — then we all must be working toward the same objective, in unity.

“The scale of the crisis demands a departure from business as usual,” said Nusseibeh, adding that “the work truly begins now.”

Ishikane Kimihiro, Japan’s permanent representative to the UN, welcomed the unanimous adoption of the two resolutions, and said the council’s support for the UN assistance mission comes at a time of “enormous challenges confronting Afghanistan and its people, including the dire humanitarian and economic situation, the persistent threat of terrorism, and above all, the depreciation of opportunities for women and girls in education and employment.”

Nusseibeh said the council’s unanimous extension of the UNAMA’s mandate highlights its “strong and unified message: Afghanistan, and in particular its women and girls, will not be abandoned.”

Taliban fighters took control of the capital, Kabul, on Aug. 15, 2021, after US and NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. They have since then enacted a series of edicts denying women and girls access to education beyond the sixth grade, and banning women from working for humanitarian organizations, among other restrictions of their rights.

Multiple international efforts to persuade the Taliban rescind their bans have failed.

One effort earlier this year was led by Amina Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the UN, who told Arab News after her visit to Afghanistan that “it is important to maximize whatever leverage is available to steer the Taliban toward the universal principles that underpin participation in the international community.”

Mohammed had called on all countries “to unite in their efforts to put pressure on the Taliban to modernize and move from the 13th century to the 21st.”

Topics: UN Afghanistan UAE Japan

China Foreign Minister in rare call with Ukraine counterpart

China Foreign Minister in rare call with Ukraine counterpart
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

China Foreign Minister in rare call with Ukraine counterpart

China Foreign Minister in rare call with Ukraine counterpart
  • China and Ukraine have retained diplomatic ties but their top officials are believed to have had only sporadic contact
  • Beijing has also accused the West of “fanning the flames” by providing Ukraine with weaponry to fend off the Russian invasion
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

BEIJING: In a rare phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Thursday, China’s foreign minister says Beijing is concerned about the year-old grinding conflict with Russia spinning out of control and urged talks on a political solution with Moscow.
Qin Gang told Dmytro Kuleba that China has “always upheld an objective and fair stance on the Ukraine issue, has committed itself to promoting peace and advancing negotiations and calls on the international community to create conditions for peace talks,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
In 2022, China declared it had a “no-limits” friendship with Russia and has refused to condemn Moscow’s invasion while condemning Western sanctions and accusing NATO and the United States of provoking Russia into military action.
China and Ukraine have retained diplomatic ties but their top officials are believed to have had only sporadic contact.
Beijing has also accused the West of “fanning the flames” by providing Ukraine with weaponry to fend off the Russian invasion.
A Chinese peace proposal for Ukraine issued in February urged a cease-fire and peace talks, drawing praise from Russia but dismissals from the West. US officials have repeatedly accused China of considering the provision of weapons to Russia for use in the war.
At a March 7 news conference, Qin insinuated America was undermining efforts for peace in Ukraine in order to extend the conflict for its own benefit, saying, “There seems to be an invisible hand pushing for the protraction and escalation of the conflict and using the Ukraine crisis to serve a certain geopolitical agenda.”
The Foreign Ministry made no mention of Qin repeating such remarks to Kuleba or of raising the peace proposal.
“We hope that all parties will remain calm, rational and restrained, resume peace talks as soon as possible, and push for a return to the track of political settlement,” Qin was quoted as saying.
“China will continue to play a constructive role toward reaching a cease-fire, ending warfare, mitigating the crisis and restoring peace,” he said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to visit Russia, possibly as early as next week, although neither side has confirmed any exact dates.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict China Dmytro Kuleba Qin Gang

Myanmar team to verify 400 Rohingya for repatriation from Bangladesh

Most of the refugees live in squalid camps in Cox’s Bazar district, a coastal region in Bangladesh’s southeast. (Supplied)
Most of the refugees live in squalid camps in Cox's Bazar district, a coastal region in Bangladesh's southeast. (Supplied)
Updated 16 March 2023

Myanmar team to verify 400 Rohingya for repatriation from Bangladesh

Most of the refugees live in squalid camps in Cox’s Bazar district, a coastal region in Bangladesh’s southeast. (Supplied)
  • Bangladesh hosting, providing humanitarian support to 1.2 million Rohingya
  • 1,100 refugees selected for pilot repatriation project mediated by China
Updated 16 March 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: A team from Myanmar is verifying Rohingya refugees in Bangladeshi camps this week, with authorities expecting that 400 of them will be cleared to return to their homeland in a pilot repatriation project.

Bangladesh is hosting and providing humanitarian support to 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims, most of whom fled violence and persecution in neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.

Most of the refugees live in squalid camps in Cox’s Bazar district, a coastal region in the country’s southeast, which with the influx of Rohingya has become the world’s largest refugee settlement.

Their return to Myanmar has been on the UN agenda for years, but a UN-backed repatriation process has not taken off until now.

The arrival of the delegation of Myanmar immigration officials and the start of the pilot project were mediated by China. The 400-plus people who are being verified are part of more than 1,100 listed as a potential first batch of returnees. The documents of the rest have already been cleared by Myanmar authorities remotely.

“The team of Myanmar officials started verification of more than 400 Rohingyas at Cox’s Bazar refugee camps on Wednesday,” Bangladesh’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman told Arab News after the first day of verifying potential returnees.

“The members of the Myanmar team started talking with each of the individuals from Wednesday. The Myanmar team will work here for the next five to six days.”

The next stage of the repatriation process will depend on the findings of the team visiting Bangladesh.

“We are still unsure when the actual repatriation will begin,” Rahman said.

Bangladesh has been pressing for the repatriation of Rohingya for years as it has been hosting the refugees despite not being a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention.

Supporting the Rohingya costs the Bangladeshi government an estimated $1.2 billion a year.

The sum is huge given the challenges the developing country battered by the coronavirus pandemic is already facing and as international aid for the Rohingya has been dropping since 2020.

Last month, the UN World Food Program decided to cut food rations for the Rohingya as its pleas for donations had not been met.

Hosting 1.2 million Rohingya has lately also become a security concern as cases of murder and reports of criminal organizations using refugees as drug traffickers have also been on the rise since last year.

Topics: Myanmar Bangladesh Rohingya

UN-backed inquiry accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine

UN-backed inquiry accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

UN-backed inquiry accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine

UN-backed inquiry accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine
  • Among potential crimes against humanity, the report cited repeated attacks targeting Ukrainian infrastructure
  • The investigation released Thursday was set up during an urgent debate shortly after Russia’s invasion last year
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

GENEVA: Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine, including systematic torture and killing in occupied regions, amount to war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity, according to a report from a UN-backed inquiry released Thursday.
The sweeping human rights report, released a year to the day after a Russian airstrike on a theater in Mariupol killed hundreds sheltering inside, marked a highly unusual condemnation of a member of the UN Security Council.
Among potential crimes against humanity, the report cited repeated attacks targeting Ukrainian infrastructure since the fall that left hundreds of thousands without heat and electricity during the coldest months, as well as the “systematic and widespread” use of torture across multiple regions under Russian occupation.
A commission of inquiry is the most powerful tool used by the UN-backed Human Rights Council to scrutinize abuses and violations around the world. The investigation released Thursday was set up during an urgent debate shortly after Russia’s invasion last year.
The commission’s three members are independent human rights experts, and its staff gets support and funding from the council and the UN human rights office.
The report’s authors noted a “small number” of apparent violations by Ukrainian forces, including one they said was under criminal investigation by Ukrainian authorities, but reserved the vast majority of their report for allegations against Russia.
Russia did not respond to the inquiry’s appeals for information.
Most of the abuses highlighted by the investigation were already well known, but the findings come with the imprimatur of the international community: The experts work under a mandate overwhelmingly created last year by the Human Rights Council, which brings together the governments of 47 UN member countries.
Ultimately, the report may add to efforts to boost accountability for crimes committed in the war — whether by the International Criminal Court or by some individual countries that have taken on the right to apply “universal jurisdiction” to prosecute atrocities, wherever they may take place.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UN war crimes

Afghan women's football team evacuated to UK may include fraudulent non-players

Afghan women’s football team evacuated to UK may include fraudulent non-players
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

Afghan women’s football team evacuated to UK may include fraudulent non-players

Afghan women’s football team evacuated to UK may include fraudulent non-players
  • BBC investigation finds evidence up to 13 so-called players had never appeared for the national team
  • Players left behind in Afghanistan talk of their resentment after regime bans female sport
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A number of women evacuated from Afghanistan to the UK may not have been the elite football players they claimed to be, an investigation has found.

Thirty-five women who made up the Afghan national women’s team and an additional 95 relatives arrived in the UK in November 2021 after the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban two months earlier.

A BBC investigation has since learned that up to 13 players who claimed to be part of the national team may have lied on their visa applications, which were all approved by the Home Office.

The allegations concern players who claimed to be members of Afghanistan’s Herat youth team. Najibullah Nowroozi, the team’s former coach, told the BBC’s “Newsnight” program: “I have seen people in the list (of evacuees) who have not even worn a football strip in Herat.”

The national team’s captain, Sabriah Nawrouzi, said that she only met some of her supposed teammates for the first time while awaiting evacuation in Pakistan.

Nawrouzi added that when the team arrived in the UK, she had to separate the players into two teams “because one team couldn’t play football.”

The Taliban banned female participation in sport after it retook power in Afghanistan — and there is resentment among other top-tier female footballers who were unable to escape the country that some may have lied about their ability in order to secure safe passage.

One anonymous female footballer still in Afghanistan told the BBC: “The Taliban have banned sports for women and girls. We are left behind in Afghanistan with no future. It just makes me feel very neglected and very sad because we are the real players and not some of those that got evacuated.”

Siu Anne Gill, a campaigner whose organization the Rokit Foundation was involved in the evacuation, said the Home Office relied on credentials supplied by former Afghan international player Khalida Popal.

“Khalida Popal personally had been including more names and more names and more names,” Gill told the BBC. “We asked Khalida, ‘Did you check that these are footballers?’ She said, ‘Yes, they’re definitely footballers.’”

Popal, who heads a nonprofit called Girl Power, told the BBC in a statement: “I categorically deny the allegations directed at me. I have repeatedly provided extensive evidence and explanations about why any suggestion that I had any formal role in verification and/or knowingly misled anyone about the identities of those evacuated is wrong.”

The Home Office said in a statement: “Their love of football put these women and girls at risk from the Taliban. We are proud that members of the Afghan Girls Development Squad and their family members were brought to safety in the UK.”

A spokesperson added: “We worked with a number of organizations who identified and referred the group to us, undertaking security checks as part of the process. Should there be evidence that the information provided was incorrect, the Home Office will investigate.”

Topics: Britain

Tunisian envoy discusses relations with Japan State Minister for Foreign Affairs

Tunisian envoy discusses relations with Japan State Minister for Foreign Affairs
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

Tunisian envoy discusses relations with Japan State Minister for Foreign Affairs

Tunisian envoy discusses relations with Japan State Minister for Foreign Affairs
  • Tunisian ambassador: Japan is an important partner and that he would like to continue working to improve friendly relations between the two countries
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

TOKYO: Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Hiroshi Takagi on Thursday held a luncheon with Tunisian Ambassador to Japan Mohamed Elloumi and exchanged views on ways to further enhance the strengthening of their relationship.

He noted that relations were strengthened through the holding of TICAD8 in Tunisia last year, and with visits by dignitaries, bilateral dialogues, and cooperation in the international arena.

Takagi also expressed his gratitude to the ambassador for his many years of dedication to the development of friendly relations between Japan and Tunisia.

He added that he would like to further develop the relationship between the two countries.

The ambassador stated that Japan is an important partner and that he would like to continue working to improve friendly relations between the two countries.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Tunisia Japan

