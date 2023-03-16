Saudi commerce minister meets with Austrian minister of labor

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qassabi met Austria’s Minister of Labor and Economy Martin Kocher on Thursday to discuss the development of economic relations and trade.
Riyadh and Vienna are focusing on boosting their ties in all sectors. Last year, Margarete Shrambock, Austria’s then-minister for digital and economic affairs, assured complete support for the Kingdom in its digital and climate transformation journey.
While speaking at the KSA-Austria investment summit, Shrambock said Austria had the technology to tackle the climate and food crises.
“Wherever we can support you, you have our promise, we will do so. The speed in which you are transforming is impressive,” she said.
CDF’s film sector financing program budget of $234m announced at Riyadh event
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: The Cultural Development Fund has announced the launch of a film sector financing program with a budget of SR879 million ($234 million) on the sidelines of the Ignite the Scene event in Riyadh.
It is an initiative of the Ignite Digital Content Program, and will contribute to the Saudi film sector and promotion of digital content.
Ignite the Scene is organized by the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and will run until March 18 at the King Abdullah Financial District.
Mohammed bin Dayel, the CEO of CDF, said: “We are excited to announce that we have partnered with strategic financial institutions across the country to provide companies working in the film sector with the financial solutions to shore up the sector, establish financial sustainability for projects, and enable healthy market dynamics.”
Bin Dayel added that the program will activate two funding vehicles “lending and investment.”
CDF signed agreements with financial partners Lendo and Sukuk Capital that will provide financing packages to companies working in the Saudi film sector. The investment vehicle will be launched later this year.
Ignite the Scene attracts people in the film and media industry from all over the Kingdom to learn more about the future endeavors of the movie industry.
Ahmed Baageel, production designer and CEO of Riyadh video production service Makzn7, told Arab News how such events were important in the film industry.
He said: “In production design and art in general, a lot of the attention goes to the writing and directing, but there are other people involved: the lighting and art department who go through a long journey.
“That’s why, at the end of this, I would love to shed a light on all art directors in the team who work so hard.”
Baageel said that he attended the event to connect with participants in the film industry, get to know new individuals, and learn from others’ experiences.
He added: “These events help us individuals in the industry reconnect with one another and benefit from one another.
“It’s crazy how these events can bring us together and lead us to new opportunities.”
Abdullah Al-Eyaf, CEO of the Saudi Film Commission, expressed his appreciation of the industry in his opening speech.
He said: “This progress in the film industry enables us today to point our country towards a bright tomorrow, and we will reach it in a manner worthy of us.”
Saudi tourism minister visits UNWTO regional office in Riyadh
Boosting the sector, collaboration on the agenda
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb visited the World Tourism Organization’s regional office in Riyadh, accompanied by Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO secretary-general, and Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud, the country’s vice minister of tourism, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
Al-Khateeb received an update on the office’s progress, as well as hearing of future plans being developed in accordance with the organization’s Middle East strategy.
The visit was part of a wider collaboration between the Kingdom’s Ministry of Tourism and the UNWTO to boost the tourism sector and its role in promoting sustainable economic growth, job creation, and a high quality of life in the region.
The minister praised the office for its involvement in the success of the Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO initiative, which held its annual ceremony in AlUla on Sunday.
Al-Khateeb also lauded the office’s role in coordinating policies and initiatives among the states in the region.
TRITA, Korea National University of Cultural Heritage sign memorandum to develop academic programs
Training, workshops, capacity development, seminars will be organized for intellectuals, cultural specialists, artists from both institutions
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News
SEOUL: The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts in Saudi Arabia and Korea National University of Cultural Heritage have signed a memorandum of understanding that aims at developing academic programs and courses in heritage conservation sciences, cultural heritage properties and intangible traditional arts and crafts.
Dr. Suzan Mohammed Al-Yahya, TRITA’s director general, and Kang Kyung Hwan, KNUCH’s dean, signed the memorandum in Seoul.
The memorandum aims to identify and establish requirements for laboratories and facilities in the field of traditional arts and cultural heritage.
A key aspect of it is also to identify and establish laboratory and facility requirements related to traditional arts and cultural heritage. As part of this cooperation, student and faculty exchange programs are also included.
Training, workshops, capacity development programs and seminars will be organized for intellectuals, cultural specialists and artists from both institutions.
A work group will be formed to promote joint projects within the scope of the memorandum. Relevant research materials and documents will also be exchanged.
TRITA strives to enhance and promote traditional arts and aims at raising awareness and ensuring their spread in Saudi Arabia.
It promotes them locally and internationally, as well as encouraging and supporting preservation efforts.
In addition to encouraging and training talents in the traditional arts, TRITA also provides educational programs in these fields.
Event organized by Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission
Egyptian theater director and actor Sobhi Youssef among participants
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Experts in drama from across the region took part in a seminar recently organized by the Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission.
The event, titled “The Importance of Dramaturgy in Theatrical Performance,” was held as part of the Calous Performing Arts Forum.
The participants included Egyptian theater director and actor Sobhi Youssef and Syrian playwright Dr. Abdullah Al-Kafri. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Ali Al-Nahabi, a Saudi assistant professor at Imam Mohammad ibn Saud Islamic University.
The event focused on the definition of dramaturgy, its history in theater and its role in enriching theatrical performances.
Youssef said “the specialty of dramaturgy” had existed since the beginning of theater 3,000 years ago and that playwrights used poetry to improve performance through visualization and distributing responsibilities.
He said the essence of a dramaturg’s specialization was helping to deliver creative ideas to the audience, both physically and intellectually, by acting as an intelligent critic of all elements of the theatrical production.
“It is not possible to generalize that all theatrical works need dramaturgs. While at the same time, it is not a requirement that this specialization is only for major artworks, as some simple performances, such as monodrama, may require a specialist in dramaturgy, due to the depth of the idea,” Youssef said.
“There are characteristics that need to be available in the character of the dramaturg, such as being familiar with all elements of theater and directing … to fill all gaps in the work and to ensure that the recipient comprehends the idea.”
Al-Kafri said that one of the most important roles of the dramaturg was to answer “questions of meaning,” which he explained as the attempt to ask troubling questions of the director, author and actors.
In recent years the Arab theater world had witnessed an emergence of dramaturgy, he said.
“The work that starts with an idea, then a written script, which will transform into a play and an artistic art piece, requires the team to collaborate with an expert to coordinate those aspects harmoniously and smoothly.”