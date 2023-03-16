You are here

Where We Are Going Today: Shang Palace in Jeddah

Where We Are Going Today: Shang Palace in Jeddah
1 / 2
Shang Palace has a soothing ambiance, with low lights and relaxing music, which makes it ideal for an after-meal coffee. (Supplied)
Where We Are Going Today: Shang Palace in Jeddah
2 / 2
Shang Palace has a soothing ambiance, with low lights and relaxing music, which makes it ideal for an after-meal coffee. (Supplied)
Updated 16 March 2023
Nada Hameed

Where We Are Going Today: Shang Palace in Jeddah

Where We Are Going Today: Shang Palace in Jeddah
Updated 16 March 2023
Nada Hameed

Shang Palace at the Jeddah Shangri-La hotel is a Chinese fine dining restaurant serving great food from the kitchens of Canton, Sichuan and Yunnan.

As soon as we walked through the wooden and bamboo entrance, we were mesmerized by the traditional wood fire oven room with its glass ceiling.

One of the main courses was the golden brown Peking duck, brought to the table by the executive chef. The bird was hanged in a cart between two golden cymbals, which the chef crashed mark the start of the feast.

With glazed sticky and perfectly cooked skin, the sliced meat was offered for diners to bundle up in homemade Chinese pancakes with sliced cucumbers, carrots, spring onions and hoisin sauce.

The wagyu colorful pastry puffs were another delight, with the handbag-shaped parcels providing a treat for the eyes as well as the mouth.

The menu offers a range of gourmet options, from hot and cold appetizers to noodles and rice, dim sum, barbecue, seafood and meat dishes.

For dessert there was chocolate ships of lotus flowers served with peanut cream, soy caramel, whipped cream dip and milk chocolate, as well as mandarin mousse cake.

One of the interesting mocktails was the Secret Garden, a mix of pea butterfly flower tea, rosemary, thyme, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, cucumber, lychee, lavender syrup, yuzu, lime juice, cardamom, cloves and ginger beer.

Shang Palace has a soothing ambiance, with low lights and relaxing music, which makes it ideal for an after-meal coffee. The intimate surroundings are also ideal for couples celebrating a special occasion or just each other.

The terrace area that overlooks the Red Sea and Jeddah Corniche Circuit is available for diners to enjoy their favorite drinks after dining.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Pakistani man, for years a laborer, now lives the Saudi dream as restaurateur 

Pakistani man, for years a laborer, now lives the Saudi dream as restaurateur 
Updated 16 March 2023
Aamir Saeed  

Pakistani man, for years a laborer, now lives the Saudi dream as restaurateur 

Pakistani man, for years a laborer, now lives the Saudi dream as restaurateur 
  • Abdul Kabeer Shah moved to Saudi Arabia in 2000 and worked as an assistant to electricians and plumbers 
  • Now, he co-owns a fast-food chain in Jeddah, with plans to expand to other Saudi cities 
Updated 16 March 2023
Aamir Saeed  

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani man who worked for years as a laborer in Saudi Arabia and is now the owner of a chain of fast-food restaurants sees the Kingdom as a “land of opportunities” and urges more people to seek business possibilities there. 

More than 2.5 million Pakistani expatriates live in Saudi Arabia, working mostly as laborers and low-skilled workers who send home the largest share of the South Asian nation’s remittances. But some, like Abdul Kabeer Shah, are now also striking it big. 

Shah, 44, went to Saudi Arabia as a 21-year-old in 2000 and for four years worked as an assistant for electricians and plumbers in Riyadh and Jeddah. 

In 2004, he joined a food chain in Jeddah, quickly learning to make fast food items like burgers and shawarmas. After four years of working there, one of Shah’s longtime Saudi customers, Dr. Abdullah Eid Saleh Al-Balawi, whom he had befriended at the job and who was impressed with the Pakistani man’s cooking skills and work ethic, offered him the opportunity of a lifetime: to go into the food business with him as a partner in Jeddah. 

Thus was born the food startup The Taste, or Al-Ta’am in Arabic. 

Al-Balawi contributed the initial capital investment in the restaurant and brought Shah on board on a profit-sharing basis. Today, they are both co-owners of the food chain, which has eight branches. 

“This was a turning point in my life. I became a food entrepreneur from a laborer, and suddenly my monthly income greatly increased,” Shah told Arab News in a recent interview at his palatial home in Islamabad, where he was visiting his family. 

Before his fortunes turned in the Kingdom, Shah, one of eight siblings, used to live in a small three-room house in Landhi, Karachi, and dropped out of school in the eighth grade to assist his father, who worked at a retail shop. 

But even as a teenager, Shah had an eye and a passion for business. 

“I developed a liking for business while working with my father at the retail shop,” he said. “So, I always wanted to set up my own business to support my family.” 

Shah and his Saudi business partner employ over 100 workers at their eight restaurant branches in Jeddah, where the main items on the menu are burgers, shawarmas, roasted chicken and pomegranate juice. And while the market is saturated with such food items, Shah said what made their restaurants different was the use of Asian spices, giving the ubiquitous products a unique taste. 

“The use of at least 16 different Asian spices like chili, cinnamon, ginger, cumin and turmeric in our food products make them unique and tasty,” he said. “Our burgers and shawarmas are not only spicy but also have intense aromas and bold flavors, which our customers like the most.” 

Shah’s partner Al-Balawi said the duo was planning to expand and open at least two more branches, one each in the cities of Tabuk and Jeddah, by the end of the year. 

“We are also working on adding more food items in our menu to increase our sales and create additional job opportunities for skilled workers from Pakistan and other nationalities,” he told Arab News in a phone interview. 

The company has also recently hired a dedicated social media team to digitally market its business. 

“We have been using all modern marketing tools and techniques to boost our sales and profits while equally focusing on the quality of our products,” Al-Balawi added. 

Excited about expanding his business, Shah urged more Pakistanis to come to Saudi Arabia and work in businesses and increase remittances to their home country. In 2022, Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia remitted $6.67 billion to Pakistan through official channels, according to central bank data, the largest source of remittances to the South Asian nation. 

“Do your jobs legally and remit money to your country through legitimate channels,” Shah advised foreigners in the Kingdom. “It will be beneficial for both the country and the individuals.” 

Indeed, Shah’s own story and his rise from poverty to wealth and success is no small miracle. Today, he lives in a posh flat in the Al-Adel area of Jeddah and visits his parents in Pakistan at least three times a year. 

“First, I used to live with other laborers in a shared room, and now I have rented my own luxury apartment,” he said. 

In Pakistan, he has purchased a palatial house in an elite neighborhood, where his parents live with his wife and five children. 

“I could not study due to poverty, but I would like my children to receive quality education to achieve their dreams in life,” he said. 

Commenting on Shah’s success, Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Business Council Chairman Junaid Esmail Makda said it was impressive, calling on governments in both nations to facilitate entrepreneurs in exploring and setting up joint-investment opportunities. 

“Saudi Arabia is offering huge investment opportunities for Pakistani businessmen in the food, industry and agriculture sectors,” Makda told Arab News, adding that the Kingdom provides raw materials and energy at competitive rates to facilitate such opportunities.  

“Pakistani businessmen can remit the precious foreign exchange back home from the Kingdom to help boost the economy besides creating job opportunities for the nationals there.” 

Standing on the greens outside his massive Islamabad home, Shah added: 

“Saudi Arabia is a peaceful country and a land of opportunities for businessmen and investors from across the world.” 

Topics: The Taste Abdul Kabeer Shah Dr. Abdullah Eid Saleh Al-Balawi Karachi Jeddah Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Business Council

Recipes for success: Chef Shaw Lash talks childhood memories, loving lime, and great steaks 

Recipes for success: Chef Shaw Lash talks childhood memories, loving lime, and great steaks 
Updated 16 March 2023
Rawaa Talass

Recipes for success: Chef Shaw Lash talks childhood memories, loving lime, and great steaks 

Recipes for success: Chef Shaw Lash talks childhood memories, loving lime, and great steaks 
Updated 16 March 2023
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: On Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Road, sandwiched between an old-school cafeteria and a mini mart, there’s a new kid on the block that is becoming the talk of the town. An homage to bona-fide Mexican flavors, Lila Taqueria was established last year by American chef Shaw Lash — who grew up in the border state of Texas, immersed in Mexican culture — and her Dutch-Syrian husband Tarek Islam. They bill it as the region’s first wood-fired taqueria (a restaurant specializing in tacos).  

The core of Shaw’s menu is heirloom corn imported directly from Mexican farms. Her multicultural team in the kitchen produce around 800 hand-made tortillas every day. “I thought there was an opportunity to tell the narrative of Mexico,” Lash tells Arab News. “We’re representing the origin story of Mexican food. This process dates back 5,000 years to the indigenous women of Mexico.”  

Wood-grilled ribeye. (Supplied)

Accommodating up to 35 guests, the place itself is warm and modern — far from the stereotypical decor of maracas and sombreros. Every detail has a meaning. The name Lila, inspired by the great Mexican singer Lila Downs, was Lash’s nickname during her twenties, which she spent in Mexico. The logo’s colors are inspired by earthy terracotta and the silver-grey skies of the city of Oaxaca. Small sculptures of mythical animals, known as alebrijes, sit beneath banners. One reads, in rhyming Spanish, “Without corn, there is no country.” The walls are decorated with a mural designed by a Mexican artist depicting traditional Mexican cooking tools. “We wanted it to be cozy and inviting,” says Lash.  

You get the feeling that Lila Taqueria is a love letter to a country that shaped the passionate chef’s life, career, and palate.  

Lila Taqueria was established last year by American chef Shaw Lash. (Supplied)

Here, Lash discusses a memorable childhood trip to Mexico, her “last supper,” and shares a salsa recipe.  

Q: What’s your earliest food memory?  

A: It not be my earliest, but it’s one of my most vivid. My family was in and out of Mexico a lot when I was young. I think I was 10 or 11. We went to the beach and I remember my parents were in the water for the day and then we were looking for dinner. In a wooden beach shack, there was a whole mahi-mahi (dolphin fish), slathered in roasted garlic, chili and lime. They gave us a stack of corn tortillas and that whole fish. I remember vividly what that tasted like and what that experience was. I think when I make a whole fish with a stack of tortillas that’s me recreating that dish.  

When you started out as a professional, what was the most common mistake you made?  

Having too much ego — thinking you know everything.  

Lamb tacos “al pastor.” (Supplied)

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?  

For Mexican food, it’s fresh lime. My favorite stuff outside of Mexican is fresh lemon and fresh basil. Just tear three or four leaves of basil on top of a dish and it will always taste instantly better.  

Are you a disciplinarian in the kitchen? Do you shout a lot? Or are you more laidback?  

I’m like a momma in the kitchen. I feel like I’m responsible for my team. I think that culture of pot throwers is going away a little bit. It used to be that all the chefs were unhealthy. They were doing a lot of drugs and smoking a lot and now chefs are more healthy, fit. But no, I’m not a screamer.     

What customer behavior most annoys you?   

Asking to change the dishes or modify something that’s integral to the dish. I go, “Are you the chef now?” (Laughs.)    

Open faced quesadillas mexico city style. (Supplied)

What’s your favorite dish to cook?  

I really love cooking a big steak. Beside the grilling, I really love the cast-iron skillet, garlic, French herbs, butter, nice sea salt and a beautiful piece of meat. That would be my last supper.  

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? 

It’s very easy to see flaws, but I find myself to be far less critical if the entire experience has value. Everyone’s a critic, but I’d say I’m a little softer than most as far as, like, being more patient.  

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?  

Eat as much as you can, travel, and be humble about what you know and what you don’t know.  

Chipotle Steak Tacos. (Supplied)

Chef Shaw’s chipotle steak tacos 

Ingredients (serves 2-4): 

450g of top sirloin or flank steak, sliced thinly crosswise; 2 white onions, sliced; vegetable oil (to sauté); 2 or 3 canned chipotle chiles en adobo; 2 tbsps of adobo sauce from the can; 3 Roma tomatoes, chopped; 2 avocados, sliced; 1 small pack of crumbly fresh cheese (ideally Mexican queso fresco — alternatively, firm, dry Feta cheese); 12 corn tortillas; fresh lime wedges; chopped white onion and finely chopped coriander as garnish; sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste. 

Instructions: 

1) Heat a heavy-bottomed cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. 

2) Add a small amount of vegetable oil to the skillet and add the steak slices. Cook until almost ¾ finished, add salt and pepper to taste. Remove and place on a plate. 

3) Add the sliced onion to the pan, and sauté in vegetable oil until deep golden brown. Add chipotle chiles, adobo sauce, and chopped tomatoes. Sauté until mixture is reduced by about a quarter.  

4) Add the steak slices back into the pan. Sauté until warm and re-season, if necessary. Take the pan off the stove. 

5) Take the tortillas and warm them by either quickly passing them over a gas flame on the stove, or wrapping in a damp kitchen towel and microwaving for 20 seconds.  

6) Fill the warm tortillas with the meat filling. 

7) Top the tacos with sliced avocado, crumbled cheese, and a squeeze of fresh lime. Serve hot with a garnish of chopped onions and fresh coriander. 

Topics: Shaw Lash Lila Taqueria

Where We Are Going Today: Nomad Kitchen in Riyadh

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 14 March 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Where We Are Going Today: Nomad Kitchen in Riyadh

Photo/Supplied
  • Among the best options are the truffle Philly; the smoky Philly; and the pink lemonade, a refreshing choice on a hot afternoon
Updated 14 March 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Nomad Kitchen is a newly opened restaurant in the Wadi public space in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District.

Set up as a food truck, the dining spot has quickly gained popularity, especially among burger fans.

The eatery is in an ideal location, surrounded by the skyscrapers of the KAFD. Cafes and restaurants in the area are a frequent hangout for local residents and professionals who work in the area.

Nomad Kitchen is open from noon to midnight, with a menu that offers a small, but tempting, choice of beef and chicken burgers with fries — ideal for those who do not want to waste time deciding what to eat.

Among the best options are the truffle Philly; the smoky Philly; and the pink lemonade, a refreshing choice on a hot afternoon.

Our favorites are the Nomad burger, a beef burger with bacon and caramelized onion, and the chicken burger, which is crispy and packed with flavor from a special sauce.

The food truck pop-up’s comfortable seats allow diners to relax over their meal, while enjoying the cool Wadi breeze and a view of the eye-catching skyscrapers.

Burgers are juicy and filling, and reasonably priced compared with other burger joints.

For more information, follow Nomad Kitchen on Instagram @NomadKitchen.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Oscars gift bag to include dates from Saudi brand Bateel 

Oscars gift bag to include dates from Saudi brand Bateel 
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News
Arab News

Oscars gift bag to include dates from Saudi brand Bateel 

Oscars gift bag to include dates from Saudi brand Bateel 
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Academy Awards is including dates by Saudi luxury brand Bateel in the goody bags that will be given to 26 acting and directing nominees at the Oscars, set to take place on March 13.

The hand-harvested organic dates will be added to the “Everyone Wins” gift bag worth $126,000. 

The bag, put together by the Los Angeles-based entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets, contains about 60 items, with a focus on wellness. 

“Bateel has taken an ancient fruit, the date, and transformed it into a modern delicacy,” said Distinctive Assets founder, Lash Fary. “These are nutritious, they’re delicious and the packaging is so exquisite.”

Apart from the dates, the bag also includes a three-night stay in Ottawa, silk pillowcases, an executive hair restoration consultation with a Florida doctor, Japanese milk bread and a three-night stay for eight people on a volcanic Italian island. 

“While this gift bag does, as always, have an impressive value, that is neither our focus nor goal. This is a straightforward win-win,” Fary said. “These nominees are in a unique position to help participating brands immeasurably by simply wearing, using and talking about these products.” 

Topics: Oscars 2023 Oscars 2023 Academy Awards Bateel

Where We Are Going Today: Brute, ideal for meat lovers

Where We Are Going Today: Brute, ideal for meat lovers
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News
Arab News

Where We Are Going Today: Brute, ideal for meat lovers

Where We Are Going Today: Brute, ideal for meat lovers
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Argentinian restaurant Brute is one of the best international food options in the Ramla Terraza area.

Ideal for meat lovers, the menu is stacked with steaks imported from Argentina, but there are also lots of popular regional dishes. Brute is the place to go if you want to sink your teeth into a juicy, flavorful steak while enjoying the thrill of live cooking setups.

From red meat and chicken to seafood, there is something for everyone at this elegantly designed restaurant, whose chic interiors reflect the creativity and luxury of the menu.

Among the must try meat dishes are slow-cooked beef ribs, burgers with special seasoning and provolone cheese, grilled spatchcock chicken, and Scottish salmon cooked with mango sauce and served with crispy sweet potatoes. 

There are also Latin American dishes and salads, and a range of innovative mocktails, like the Brute Harmony.

Ramla Terraza is an entertainment destination that provides a rich cultural and social addition to the Kingdom. It offers a diverse range of activities throughout the year in line with the Riyadh Calendar.

The General Entertainment Authority launched the Riyadh Calendar in January and it is set to continue in March. It offers visitors to the city the opportunity to attend a variety of events, including concerts and other artistic and cultural attractions.

The Groves, Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City and other zones feature a variety of activities and attractions for the whole family.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today Brute

