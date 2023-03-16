What We Are Reading Today: Africatown

A self-help book that has impacted millions of people around the world is ”The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment” by Eckhart Tolle, first published in 1997. The book has sold millions of copies and been translated into more than 50 languages.
From the get-go, the book discusses two “levels.” The first discusses all that is false within us humans in terms of behavioral manifestations. The second considers the transformation in human consciousness, in the present moment.
Tolle teaches readers the real meaning of spirituality through exploring the importance of the present moment, and by guiding how to let go of the ego and stop it from destroying one’s life.
To enhance the reading experience, Tolle has added pause symbols throughout the book that indicate the reader should take a moment and experience the book’s philosophy by focusing on the importance of the present moment.
Tolle starts off the book with the most basic notion: You are not your mind. He writes that to be enlightened is to rise above your own thoughts and be a mere observer.
Next, he introduces the readers to how the ego identifies with the physical pain a person feels, and how we can let go of the fear that hinders the present, the now.
The book further discusses the state of presence, enlightened relationships, the art of listening, the esoteric meaning of waiting, and pure consciousness.
It is filled with little pearls of wisdom that, if followed, will allow a person to live a more intuitive and proactive life. For example, Tolle writes: “Any action is often better than no action, especially if you have been stuck in an unhappy situation for a long time. If it is a mistake, at least you learn something, in which case it’s no longer a mistake. If you remain stuck, you learn nothing.”
Tolle is a German-born spiritual teacher and bestselling author of several books, including “A New Earth: Awakening Your Life’s Purpose.”