You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Africatown

What We Are Reading Today: Africatown

What We Are Reading Today: Africatown
Short Url

https://arab.news/2gqny

Updated 16 March 2023
Nick Tabor

What We Are Reading Today: Africatown

What We Are Reading Today: Africatown
Updated 16 March 2023
Nick Tabor

Author: Nick Tabor

Nick Tabor’s “Africatown” charts the fraught history of America from those who were brought here as slaves but nevertheless established a home for themselves and their descendants, a community which often thrived despite persistent racism and environmental pollution.

In 1860, a ship called the Clotilda was smuggled through the Alabama Gulf Coast, carrying the last group of enslaved people ever brought to the US from West Africa. 

Five years later, the shipmates were emancipated, but they had no way of getting back home. Instead they created their own community outside the city of Mobile, where they spoke Yoruba and appointed their own leaders.

Topics: book reviews

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Delicious
books
What We Are Reading Today: Delicious
What We Are Reading Today: Species Tree Inference
books
What We Are Reading Today: Species Tree Inference

What We Are Reading Today: Delicious

What We Are Reading Today: Delicious
Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Delicious

What We Are Reading Today: Delicious
Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News

Authors: Rob Dunn & Monica Sanchez

Nature, it has been said, invites us to eat by appetite and rewards by flavor. But what exactly are flavors? Why are some so pleasing while others are not? “Delicious” is a supremely entertaining foray into the heart of such questions.

With generous helpings of warmth and wit, Rob Dunn and Monica Sanchez offer bold new perspectives on why food is enjoyable and how the pursuit of delicious flavors has guided the course of human history. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Species Tree Inference
books
What We Are Reading Today: Species Tree Inference
What We Are Reading Today: The Hidden Curriculum
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Hidden Curriculum

What We Are Reading Today: Species Tree Inference

What We Are Reading Today: Species Tree Inference
Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Species Tree Inference

What We Are Reading Today: Species Tree Inference
Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News

Edited by Laura Kubatko & L.Lacey Knowles 

The increasingly widespread availability of genomic data is transforming how biologists estimate evolutionary relationships among organisms and broadening the range of questions that researchers can test in a phylogenetic framework.

“Species Tree Inference” brings together many of today’s leading scholars in the field to provide an incisive guide to the latest practices for analyzing multilocus sequence data.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Hidden Curriculum
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Hidden Curriculum
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The King’s Road

What We Are Reading Today: The Hidden Curriculum

What We Are Reading Today: The Hidden Curriculum
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Hidden Curriculum

What We Are Reading Today: The Hidden Curriculum
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

Author: Rachel Gable

College has long been viewed as an opportunity for advancement and mobility for talented students regardless of background. Yet for first generation students, elite universities can often seem like bastions of privilege, with unspoken academic norms and social rules.

“The Hidden Curriculum” draws on more than one hundred in-depth interviews with students at Harvard and Georgetown to offer vital lessons about the challenges of being the first in the family to go to college, while also providing invaluable insights into the hurdles that all undergraduates face.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The King’s Road
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment’

What We Are Reading Today: The King’s Road

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The King’s Road

Photo/Supplied
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

Author: Xin Wen

“The King’s Road” offers a new interpretation of the history of the Silk Road, emphasizing its importance as a diplomatic route, rather than a commercial one. Tracing the arduous journeys of diplomatic envoys, Xin Wen presents a rich social history of long-distance travel that played out in deserts, post stations, palaces, and polo fields.

The book tells the story of the everyday lives of diplomatic travelers on the Silk Road—what they ate and drank, the gifts they carried, and the animals that accompanied them—and how they navigated a complex web of geographic, cultural, and linguistic boundaries.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment’
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Birds of Southern Africa

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 12 March 2023
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment’

Photo/Supplied
Updated 12 March 2023
Ghadi Joudah

A self-help book that has impacted millions of people around the world is ”The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment” by Eckhart Tolle, first published in 1997. The book has sold millions of copies and been translated into more than 50 languages.

From the get-go, the book discusses two “levels.” The first discusses all that is false within us humans in terms of behavioral manifestations. The second considers the transformation in human consciousness, in the present moment.

Tolle teaches readers the real meaning of spirituality through exploring the importance of the present moment, and by guiding how to let go of the ego and stop it from destroying one’s life.

To enhance the reading experience, Tolle has added pause symbols throughout the book that indicate the reader should take a moment and experience the book’s philosophy by focusing on the importance of the present moment.

Tolle starts off the book with the most basic notion: You are not your mind. He writes that to be enlightened is to rise above your own thoughts and be a mere observer.

Next, he introduces the readers to how the ego identifies with the physical pain a person feels, and how we can let go of the fear that hinders the present, the now.

The book further discusses the state of presence, enlightened relationships, the art of listening, the esoteric meaning of waiting, and pure consciousness.

It is filled with little pearls of wisdom that, if followed, will allow a person to live a more intuitive and proactive life. For example, Tolle writes: “Any action is often better than no action, especially if you have been stuck in an unhappy situation for a long time. If it is a mistake, at least you learn something, in which case it’s no longer a mistake. If you remain stuck, you learn nothing.”

Tolle is a German-born spiritual teacher and bestselling author of several books, including “A New Earth: Awakening Your Life’s Purpose.”

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Birds of Southern Africa
What We Are Reading Today: Handbook of Mammals of Madagascar
What We Are Reading Today: Handbook of Mammals of Madagascar

Latest updates

20 years after US invasion, young Iraqis see signs of hope
20 years after US invasion, young Iraqis see signs of hope
5 killed in mysterious north Iraq helicopter crash; PKK militants reportedly onboard
5 killed in mysterious north Iraq helicopter crash; PKK militants reportedly onboard
CDF’s film sector financing program budget of $234m announced at Riyadh event
CDF’s film sector financing program budget of $234m announced at Riyadh event
Eddie Howe has Champions League in his sights — but won’t lose Premier League focus at Newcastle United
Eddie Howe has Champions League in his sights — but won’t lose Premier League focus at Newcastle United
Footballers at higher risk of dementia, suggests study in the Lancet Public Health
Footballers at higher risk of dementia, suggests study in the Lancet Public Health

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.