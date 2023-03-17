You are here

Australia to buy up to 220 Tomahawk missiles from the US as Pacific arms race heats up

Australia is planning to buy up to 220 Tomahawk cruise missiles, shown in this picture launching from the guided missile cruiser USS Cape St. George in the Mediterranean Sea on March 23, 2003. (US Navy via AP/File)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

  • Australia earlier said it would buy nuclear-powered attack submarines from the US to modernize its fleet amid growing concern about China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific
CANBERRA: Australia said it’s planning to buy up to 220 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States after the US State Department approved the sale Friday.
The deal comes days after Australia announced it would buy nuclear-powered attack submarines from the US to modernize its fleet amid growing concern about China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific.
Australian officials said the new nuclear-powered submarines would be able to fire the Tomahawk missiles.
Japan last month also announced plans to upgrade its military in an effort to deter China, including buying 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles for deployment as soon as 2026.
The Australian missile sale comes with a price tag of nearly $900 million. The prime contractor will be Arizona-based Raytheon Missiles and Defense.
“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States,” the State Department said in a statement. “Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific.”
Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said his country would be working closely with the US.
“Making sure we have longer-range strike missiles is a really important capability for the country,” Marles told Channel Nine. “It enables us to be able to reach out beyond our shores further, and that’s ultimately how we are able to keep Australia safe.”
Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy said the missiles could be fired from the Virginia-class submarines Australia would be buying under the so-called AUKUS deal.
“We certainly want the best possible capability for the Australian Defense Force, so that includes the ability to strike opponents as far away as possible from the Australian mainland,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “The cruise missiles are a critical part of that, as are the submarines that launch them.”
The submarine deal has raised concerns that it could clear the way for bad actors to escape nuclear oversight in the future. Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, this week pledged to be “very demanding” in overseeing the planned transfer from the US to Australia.
Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating this week launched a blistering attack on his nation’s plans, saying that because of the huge cost, “it must be the worst deal in all history.”
Australian officials have estimated the cost of the submarines at between 268 billion and 368 billion Australian dollars ($178-$245 billion) over three decades.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government had been transparent about the expense.
“The assessment that has to be made is does the purchase, and then us building our own nuclear-powered submarines, increase the capacity for us to defend ourselves by more than 10 percent? You bet it does,” Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “That’s why it represents good value.”

UN backs Turkiye, Ukraine in call for 120-day grain deal rollover

UN backs Turkiye, Ukraine in call for 120-day grain deal rollover
Updated 16 March 2023
Reuters

UN backs Turkiye, Ukraine in call for 120-day grain deal rollover

  • Ukraine has so far exported nearly 25 million tons of mainly corn and wheat under the deal, UN says
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations backed Turkiye and Ukraine on Thursday by calling for a 120-day rollover of an agreement allowing the safe export of grain from several Ukrainian Black Sea ports after Russia said it would only extend the pact for 60 days.
The pact is due to expire on Saturday. It was brokered with Russia and Ukraine by the United Nations and Turkiye in July — and renewed in November — to combat a global food crisis that was fueled in part by Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of neighboring Ukraine and blockade of its Black Sea grain exports.
“For us, the text in the agreement is clear and it calls for a 120-day rollover,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Reuters when asked about remarks by Turkiye.
Turkiye said on Wednesday that it would continue talks to extend the deal for 120 days rather than 60 days. Ukraine has also said the agreement should be renewed for 120 days.
“The deal is being extended for 60 days,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday, when asked to comment on Dujarric’s remarks.
The difference in the Russian and UN interpretation of the duration of the deal “may simply be a display of (the UN’s) incompetence,” she added.
Dujarric said later that “discussions are ongoing.” Senior UN and Russian officials met in Geneva on Monday.

SANCTIONS
While Russia has not specifically said why it only wants a 60-day renewal, it has complained that its own food and fertilizer exports are being hindered by Western sanctions.
To help persuade Russia to allow Ukraine to resume its Black Sea grain exports last year, a three-year deal was also struck in July in which the United Nations agreed to help facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports.
Western powers have hit Russia with tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. While its food and fertilizer exports are not under sanctions, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance industries are a barrier to such shipments.
“Meaningful progress has been made but it is true that some obstacles remain, notably with regard to payment systems. Our efforts to overcome those obstacles will continue unabated,” Dujarric said on Tuesday.
Ukraine has so far exported nearly 25 million tons of mainly corn and wheat under the deal, according to the United Nations. The top primary destinations for shipments have been China, Italy, Spain, Turkiye and the Netherlands.
When asked on Thursday about Russia’s proposal for a 60-day extension, China — a strategic partner of Moscow — called for the deal to be implemented in a balanced and comprehensive manner. Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also said China would like to strengthen communication with all parties and enhance global food security.

Pakistani man, for years a laborer, now lives the Saudi dream as restaurateur 

Pakistani man, for years a laborer, now lives the Saudi dream as restaurateur 
Updated 16 March 2023
Aamir Saeed  

Pakistani man, for years a laborer, now lives the Saudi dream as restaurateur 

  • Abdul Kabeer Shah moved to Saudi Arabia in 2000 and worked as an assistant to electricians and plumbers 
  • Now, he co-owns a fast-food chain in Jeddah, with plans to expand to other Saudi cities 
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani man who worked for years as a laborer in Saudi Arabia and is now the owner of a chain of fast-food restaurants sees the Kingdom as a “land of opportunities” and urges more people to seek business possibilities there. 

More than 2.5 million Pakistani expatriates live in Saudi Arabia, working mostly as laborers and low-skilled workers who send home the largest share of the South Asian nation’s remittances. But some, like Abdul Kabeer Shah, are now also striking it big. 

Shah, 44, went to Saudi Arabia as a 21-year-old in 2000 and for four years worked as an assistant for electricians and plumbers in Riyadh and Jeddah. 

In 2004, he joined a food chain in Jeddah, quickly learning to make fast food items like burgers and shawarmas. After four years of working there, one of Shah’s longtime Saudi customers, Dr. Abdullah Eid Saleh Al-Balawi, whom he had befriended at the job and who was impressed with the Pakistani man’s cooking skills and work ethic, offered him the opportunity of a lifetime: to go into the food business with him as a partner in Jeddah. 

Thus was born the food startup The Taste, or Al-Ta’am in Arabic. 

Al-Balawi contributed the initial capital investment in the restaurant and brought Shah on board on a profit-sharing basis. Today, they are both co-owners of the food chain, which has eight branches. 

“This was a turning point in my life. I became a food entrepreneur from a laborer, and suddenly my monthly income greatly increased,” Shah told Arab News in a recent interview at his palatial home in Islamabad, where he was visiting his family. 

Before his fortunes turned in the Kingdom, Shah, one of eight siblings, used to live in a small three-room house in Landhi, Karachi, and dropped out of school in the eighth grade to assist his father, who worked at a retail shop. 

But even as a teenager, Shah had an eye and a passion for business. 

“I developed a liking for business while working with my father at the retail shop,” he said. “So, I always wanted to set up my own business to support my family.” 

Shah and his Saudi business partner employ over 100 workers at their eight restaurant branches in Jeddah, where the main items on the menu are burgers, shawarmas, roasted chicken and pomegranate juice. And while the market is saturated with such food items, Shah said what made their restaurants different was the use of Asian spices, giving the ubiquitous products a unique taste. 

“The use of at least 16 different Asian spices like chili, cinnamon, ginger, cumin and turmeric in our food products make them unique and tasty,” he said. “Our burgers and shawarmas are not only spicy but also have intense aromas and bold flavors, which our customers like the most.” 

Shah’s partner Al-Balawi said the duo was planning to expand and open at least two more branches, one each in the cities of Tabuk and Jeddah, by the end of the year. 

“We are also working on adding more food items in our menu to increase our sales and create additional job opportunities for skilled workers from Pakistan and other nationalities,” he told Arab News in a phone interview. 

The company has also recently hired a dedicated social media team to digitally market its business. 

“We have been using all modern marketing tools and techniques to boost our sales and profits while equally focusing on the quality of our products,” Al-Balawi added. 

Excited about expanding his business, Shah urged more Pakistanis to come to Saudi Arabia and work in businesses and increase remittances to their home country. In 2022, Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia remitted $6.67 billion to Pakistan through official channels, according to central bank data, the largest source of remittances to the South Asian nation. 

“Do your jobs legally and remit money to your country through legitimate channels,” Shah advised foreigners in the Kingdom. “It will be beneficial for both the country and the individuals.” 

Indeed, Shah’s own story and his rise from poverty to wealth and success is no small miracle. Today, he lives in a posh flat in the Al-Adel area of Jeddah and visits his parents in Pakistan at least three times a year. 

“First, I used to live with other laborers in a shared room, and now I have rented my own luxury apartment,” he said. 

In Pakistan, he has purchased a palatial house in an elite neighborhood, where his parents live with his wife and five children. 

“I could not study due to poverty, but I would like my children to receive quality education to achieve their dreams in life,” he said. 

Commenting on Shah’s success, Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Business Council Chairman Junaid Esmail Makda said it was impressive, calling on governments in both nations to facilitate entrepreneurs in exploring and setting up joint-investment opportunities. 

“Saudi Arabia is offering huge investment opportunities for Pakistani businessmen in the food, industry and agriculture sectors,” Makda told Arab News, adding that the Kingdom provides raw materials and energy at competitive rates to facilitate such opportunities.  

“Pakistani businessmen can remit the precious foreign exchange back home from the Kingdom to help boost the economy besides creating job opportunities for the nationals there.” 

Standing on the greens outside his massive Islamabad home, Shah added: 

“Saudi Arabia is a peaceful country and a land of opportunities for businessmen and investors from across the world.” 

UN Security Council resolution sets out to end ‘stalemate’ on Afghanistan

Afghan burqa-clad women sell clothes along a street in Kandahar on March 7, 2023. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 March 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

Afghan burqa-clad women sell clothes along a street in Kandahar on March 7, 2023. (File/AFP)
  • UAE, Japan call for expert team to assess international strategy, and develop ‘coherent and integrated approach’ to challenges facing the country
  • ‘Extraordinary set of circumstances in Afghanistan demand an extraordinary response,’ Emirati envoy tells Arab News after unanimous Security Council vote
NEW YORK: The UN Security Council on Thursday adopted a draft resolution calling for a team of independent experts to assess the international strategy on Afghanistan, and develop a “coherent and integrated approach” to address the challenges facing the country.

Resolution 2679 was authored by the UAE and Japan, the two penholders of the Afghan file at the Security Council.

The two countries also authored a second resolution extending the mandate of UN assistance mission to Afghanistan for another year, until March 17, 2024.

Both resolutions were adopted unanimously.

Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s permanent representative to the UN, told Arab News after the vote that “there is an extraordinary set of circumstances in Afghanistan today, and we needed an extraordinary response from the council. So, I hope this (resolution) contributes to that effort.”

The penholders, who are responsible for following up on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan by drafting resolutions, requesting emergency meetings, and organizing mission visits, have argued that there is a need for a coherent international political strategy, and that maintaining the status quo will not lead to positive development on the ground.

The resolution highlights the importance of the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and upholding human rights, including those of women, children, minorities, and people in vulnerable situations.

It also expresses concern at the lack of progress on the Security Council’s expectations for the Taliban.

The text requests that the secretary-general provide an independent assessment to the council by Nov. 17 this year, following consultations with “all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, including relevant authorities, Afghan women, and civil society, as well as the region and the wider international community.”

The assessment must include recommendations for an “integrated and coherent approach” among relevant political, humanitarian, and development actors within and outside the UN system “in order to address the current challenges faced by Afghanistan, including in relation to human rights, the rights of women and girls, religious and ethnic minorities, economic and social challenges, dialogue, governance and the rule of law; and to advance the objective of a secure, stable, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan.”

Nusseibeh told fellow council members after the vote that “in requesting this assessment, the Security Council is not only demonstrating its deep concern with the alarming trajectory in Afghanistan, but also choosing to do something about it.”

She added that “without a persistent and coordinated international effort, the status quo that contributed to the worst women’s rights crisis in the world is likely to continue.

“If we all share the objective of a secure, stable, prosperous, and inclusive Afghanistan — and we believe that today we’ve shown that we do — then we all must be working toward the same objective, in unity.

“The scale of the crisis demands a departure from business as usual,” said Nusseibeh, adding that “the work truly begins now.”

Ishikane Kimihiro, Japan’s permanent representative to the UN, welcomed the unanimous adoption of the two resolutions, and said the council’s support for the UN assistance mission comes at a time of “enormous challenges confronting Afghanistan and its people, including the dire humanitarian and economic situation, the persistent threat of terrorism, and above all, the depreciation of opportunities for women and girls in education and employment.”

Nusseibeh said the council’s unanimous extension of the UNAMA’s mandate highlights its “strong and unified message: Afghanistan, and in particular its women and girls, will not be abandoned.”

Taliban fighters took control of the capital, Kabul, on Aug. 15, 2021, after US and NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. They have since then enacted a series of edicts denying women and girls access to education beyond the sixth grade, and banning women from working for humanitarian organizations, among other restrictions of their rights.

Multiple international efforts to persuade the Taliban rescind their bans have failed.

One effort earlier this year was led by Amina Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the UN, who told Arab News after her visit to Afghanistan that “it is important to maximize whatever leverage is available to steer the Taliban toward the universal principles that underpin participation in the international community.”

Mohammed had called on all countries “to unite in their efforts to put pressure on the Taliban to modernize and move from the 13th century to the 21st.”

China Foreign Minister in rare call with Ukraine counterpart

China Foreign Minister in rare call with Ukraine counterpart
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

China Foreign Minister in rare call with Ukraine counterpart

  • China and Ukraine have retained diplomatic ties but their top officials are believed to have had only sporadic contact
  • Beijing has also accused the West of “fanning the flames” by providing Ukraine with weaponry to fend off the Russian invasion
BEIJING: In a rare phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Thursday, China’s foreign minister says Beijing is concerned about the year-old grinding conflict with Russia spinning out of control and urged talks on a political solution with Moscow.
Qin Gang told Dmytro Kuleba that China has “always upheld an objective and fair stance on the Ukraine issue, has committed itself to promoting peace and advancing negotiations and calls on the international community to create conditions for peace talks,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
In 2022, China declared it had a “no-limits” friendship with Russia and has refused to condemn Moscow’s invasion while condemning Western sanctions and accusing NATO and the United States of provoking Russia into military action.
China and Ukraine have retained diplomatic ties but their top officials are believed to have had only sporadic contact.
Beijing has also accused the West of “fanning the flames” by providing Ukraine with weaponry to fend off the Russian invasion.
A Chinese peace proposal for Ukraine issued in February urged a cease-fire and peace talks, drawing praise from Russia but dismissals from the West. US officials have repeatedly accused China of considering the provision of weapons to Russia for use in the war.
At a March 7 news conference, Qin insinuated America was undermining efforts for peace in Ukraine in order to extend the conflict for its own benefit, saying, “There seems to be an invisible hand pushing for the protraction and escalation of the conflict and using the Ukraine crisis to serve a certain geopolitical agenda.”
The Foreign Ministry made no mention of Qin repeating such remarks to Kuleba or of raising the peace proposal.
“We hope that all parties will remain calm, rational and restrained, resume peace talks as soon as possible, and push for a return to the track of political settlement,” Qin was quoted as saying.
“China will continue to play a constructive role toward reaching a cease-fire, ending warfare, mitigating the crisis and restoring peace,” he said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to visit Russia, possibly as early as next week, although neither side has confirmed any exact dates.

Myanmar team to verify 400 Rohingya for repatriation from Bangladesh

Most of the refugees live in squalid camps in Cox’s Bazar district, a coastal region in Bangladesh’s southeast. (Supplied)
Updated 16 March 2023

Most of the refugees live in squalid camps in Cox’s Bazar district, a coastal region in Bangladesh’s southeast. (Supplied)
  • Bangladesh hosting, providing humanitarian support to 1.2 million Rohingya
  • 1,100 refugees selected for pilot repatriation project mediated by China
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: A team from Myanmar is verifying Rohingya refugees in Bangladeshi camps this week, with authorities expecting that 400 of them will be cleared to return to their homeland in a pilot repatriation project.

Bangladesh is hosting and providing humanitarian support to 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims, most of whom fled violence and persecution in neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.

Most of the refugees live in squalid camps in Cox’s Bazar district, a coastal region in the country’s southeast, which with the influx of Rohingya has become the world’s largest refugee settlement.

Their return to Myanmar has been on the UN agenda for years, but a UN-backed repatriation process has not taken off until now.

The arrival of the delegation of Myanmar immigration officials and the start of the pilot project were mediated by China. The 400-plus people who are being verified are part of more than 1,100 listed as a potential first batch of returnees. The documents of the rest have already been cleared by Myanmar authorities remotely.

“The team of Myanmar officials started verification of more than 400 Rohingyas at Cox’s Bazar refugee camps on Wednesday,” Bangladesh’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman told Arab News after the first day of verifying potential returnees.

“The members of the Myanmar team started talking with each of the individuals from Wednesday. The Myanmar team will work here for the next five to six days.”

The next stage of the repatriation process will depend on the findings of the team visiting Bangladesh.

“We are still unsure when the actual repatriation will begin,” Rahman said.

Bangladesh has been pressing for the repatriation of Rohingya for years as it has been hosting the refugees despite not being a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention.

Supporting the Rohingya costs the Bangladeshi government an estimated $1.2 billion a year.

The sum is huge given the challenges the developing country battered by the coronavirus pandemic is already facing and as international aid for the Rohingya has been dropping since 2020.

Last month, the UN World Food Program decided to cut food rations for the Rohingya as its pleas for donations had not been met.

Hosting 1.2 million Rohingya has lately also become a security concern as cases of murder and reports of criminal organizations using refugees as drug traffickers have also been on the rise since last year.

