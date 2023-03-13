Joe Biden meets Australian, British leaders on nuclear submarines deal

You are here

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce a long-term, multi-stage plan destined to make Australia a full partner in fielding top-secret US nuclear technology previously only shared with historic ally Britain. (Reuters)
  • Countries formed an alliance called AUKUS with the principal goal of bringing Australia into the fold of navies possessing nuclear-powered submarines
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden meets Monday with the leaders of Australia and Britain at a California naval base for an expected announcement of a nuclear submarines deal aimed at stabilizing the Asia-Pacific region as it faces a rising China.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will join Biden at the base in San Diego 18 months after their countries formed an alliance called AUKUS with the principal goal of bringing Australia into the fold of navies possessing nuclear-powered submarines.
While Australia has ruled out deploying atomic weapons, its acquisition of the nuclear-powered vessels will transform its role in a US-led project to maintain the decades-old balance of power in the Pacific.
According to US media, Biden will announce a long-term, multi-stage plan destined to make Australia a full partner in fielding top-secret US nuclear technology previously only shared with historic ally Britain.
As many as five Virginia-class US nuclear-powered submarines will be sold to Australia over the next decade, The Washington Post reported. Australia and Britain would then both embark on building a new submarine model, using US propulsion technology and dubbed the SSN-AUKUS, with delivery in the 2040s.
While the plan will require years to come to fruition, it marks an ambitious shift from Australia and the United States as they contemplate the rapid expansion of Chinese military power, including Beijing’s building up a sophisticated naval fleet and turning artificial islands into offshore bases.
Australia had previously been on track to replace its aging current fleet of diesel-powered submarines with a $66-billion package of French vessels, also conventionally powered.
The abrupt announcement by Canberra that it was backing out of that deal and entering the AUKUS project sparked a brief but unusually furious row between all three countries and their close ally France.
Australia is now looking to wield the technologically superior US and, later, US-British underwater vessels, which will be able to stay submerged almost indefinitely and launch powerful cruise missiles.
Compared to the Collins-class submarines due to be retired by Australia, the Virginia-class is almost twice as long and carries 132 crew, not 48.
Although Australia rules out acquiring its own nuclear weapons, China warned that AUKUS risked setting off an arms race and accused the three countries of setting back nuclear nonproliferation efforts.
“We urge the US, the UK and Australia to abandon the Cold War mentality and zero-sum games, honor international obligations in good faith and do more things that are conducive to regional peace and stability,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
The communist country’s leader Xi Jinping made a fiery statement last week accusing the United States of leading a Western effort at “all-round containment, encirclement and suppression of China.”
But Washington says Beijing is alarming countries across the Asia-Pacific with its threats to invade the self-governing democracy of Taiwan, as well as highlighting the threat from nuclear-armed North Korea.

Mask-free Monday comes to Japan as government eases COVID-19 guidelines

Mask-free Monday comes to Japan as government eases COVID-19 guidelines
Updated 44 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Mask-free Monday comes to Japan as government eases COVID-19 guidelines

Mask-free Monday comes to Japan as government eases COVID-19 guidelines
Updated 44 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: The smiles and screams at Tokyo Disneyland may be more obvious on Monday as the amusement park and much of Japan relaxes face mask norms that have defined the three-year COVID-19 pandemic.
Disney park operator Oriental Land Co, East Japan Railway Co. and cinema operator Toho Co. are among the major companies allowing patrons to go maskless starting Monday, based on revised government guidance announced last month.
But a rapid behavioral change is unlikely, given a long history of mask usage in Japan and a pollen onslaught that has given hay fever sufferers one of the worst spring seasons in years.
“Mask-wearing was part of our culture even before COVID-19,” said Hitoshi Oshitani, a Tohoku University professor who was an architect of Japan’s COVID-19 response. “I think many people will be wearing masks even after the rules are relaxed.”
Japan is one of the last major economies to relax official guidance on the coverings, whose usage has been nearly universal throughout the country even without firm regulations or penalties governing their use.
“Regarding masks, I think it is safer to wear one when riding public transportation to guard against contagion,” Yutaka Izawa, 60, said as he walked around the Ginza shopping district in Tokyo.
South Korea dialed back most requirements on indoor masking in January, while Singapore allowed bare faces on public transport last month. The United States and England halted most mask mandates early last year.
Hanako Kuno, 35, said overseas business trips had gotten her used to mask-free living.
“Personally, I think it’s fine to leave them off, and especially when I’m outside, I don’t see the point in wearing them,” said Kuno, who runs a human resources firm.
Japan has already eased norms on masks, allowing maskless speeches in parliament and permitting schools to decide whether to require them at commencement ceremonies this month.
Chief government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said last week that masks would no longer be required at Cabinet meetings starting Monday and that decisions on the coverings would be left up to individual workspaces.
“As of today, mask wearing is at the discretion of each individual,” Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters on Monday. “However, hay fever is also a pretty intense this season, so I think it boils down to the fact that you can wear them for different reasons.”
Japan’s COVID-19 vaccination rate stands at more than 80 percent and cases have ebbed after an eighth wave of infections that peaked in early January.
Health experts in Japan have pointed to widespread mask use along with an embrace of hygiene and social distancing for the country’s relatively lower death toll from COVID-19.
Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nishiura, one of the more conservative voices among Japan’s pandemic response experts, said that voluntary masking on public transport and in other spaces could have a continuing benefit in protecting against infection.
“That could have been incorporated as part of our daily habit,” he said. “The governmental decision in this time spoiled that intent.”

US, South Korea kick off largest drills in five years

US, South Korea kick off largest drills in five years
Updated 13 March 2023
AFP

US, South Korea kick off largest drills in five years

US, South Korea kick off largest drills in five years
  • Drill follows North Korea's escalating weapons tests, including the firing of two “strategic cruise missiles” from a submarine last weekend
  • Seoul military reveals the joint military exercises involves simulating precision strikes on key facilities in North Korea
Updated 13 March 2023
AFP

SEOUL: South Korea and the United States kicked off their largest joint military exercises in five years on Monday, after nuclear-armed Pyongyang warned such drills could be seen as a “declaration of war.”
Washington and Seoul have ramped up defense cooperation in the face of growing threats from the North, which has conducted a series of banned weapons tests in recent months.
The US-South Korea exercises, called Freedom Shield, are scheduled to run for at least 10 days from Monday and will focus on the “changing security environment” due to North Korea’s redoubled aggression, the allies said.
In a rare move, the Seoul military this month revealed that it and Washington special forces were staging “Teak Knife” military exercises — which involve simulating precision strikes on key facilities in North Korea — ahead of Freedom Shield.
All such exercises infuriate North Korea, which views them as rehearsals for an invasion.
It has said its nuclear weapons and missile programs are for self-defense.
Over the weekend, North Korea fired two “strategic cruise missiles” from a submarine in waters off its east coast, the official KCNA news agency reported Monday.
The agency cited the country’s “invariable stand” to confront a situation in which “the US imperialists and the South Korean puppet forces are getting ever more undisguised in their anti-DPRK military maneuvers.”
“Pyongyang has military capabilities under development it wants to test anyway and likes to use Washington and Seoul’s cooperation as an excuse,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
DPRK is the initialism for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
In a separate statement, North Korea’s foreign ministry said the United States was “scheming” to call a UN Security Council meeting on human rights in the reclusive communist state, to coincide with the joint maneuvers.
“The DPRK bitterly denounces the US vicious ‘human rights’ racket as the most intensive expression of its hostile policy toward the DPRK and categorically rejects it,” the ministry said, according to KCNA.
Last year, the North declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear power and fired a record-breaking number of missiles, with leader Kim Jong Un last week ordering his military to intensify drills to prepare for a “real war.”

Washington has repeatedly restated its “ironclad” commitment to defending South Korea, including using the “full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear.”
South Korea, for its part, is eager to reassure its increasingly nervous public about the US commitment to so-called extended deterrence, in which US military assets, including nuclear weapons, serve to prevent attacks on allies.
Although the official policy of both countries toward the North — that Kim must give up his nukes and return to the table for talks — has not changed, experts said there had been a practical shift.
Washington has “effectively acknowledged that North Korea will never give up its nuclear program,” An Chan-il, a defector turned researcher who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies, told AFP.
This Freedom Shield training is the first since that happened, meaning it “will be very different — both qualitatively and quantitatively — from previous joint exercises that took place in recent years,” he added.
North Korea, which recently called for an “exponential” increase in weapons production, including tactical nukes, had been widely expected to respond with missile launches and drills of its own — with experts saying more were likely over the course of the US-South Korean exercises.
“North Korea will use the Freedom Shield 2023 Exercise to unify its people and as an excuse to further invest in weapons of mass destruction,” said Chun In-bum, a retired South Korean army general.
“More missile launches with variations in style and scope should be expected with even a nuclear test. More acts of intimidation from North Korea should not come as a surprise.”
But Hong Min of the Korea Institute for National Unification said Pyongyang was not expected to “cross the red line.”
The North is likely to refrain from activities “at which the US and South Korea are forced to counter strike in response,” he said.
 

Pence says history will hold Trump ‘accountable’ for Capitol attack

Pence says history will hold Trump ‘accountable’ for Capitol attack
Updated 13 March 2023
AFP

Pence says history will hold Trump ‘accountable’ for Capitol attack

Pence says history will hold Trump ‘accountable’ for Capitol attack
  • Former US vice president Mike Pence: “President Trump was wrong”
Updated 13 March 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Former US vice president Mike Pence said Saturday that history would hold former president Donald Trump “accountable” for his role in the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, US media reported.

The remarks are likely to widen the rift between the former running mates, who have been at loggerheads since Pence refused to go along with Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and remain in power.

“President Trump was wrong,” Pence said in a speech at the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington, a white-tie gala put on by journalists that draws top politicians.

“I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day. And I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable,” Pence was quoted as saying by multiple media outlets.

Some of the thousands who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, called for Pence to be hanged, forcing him to seek a safe location.

Trump has already declared his intention to seek a new term as president in 2024 elections, and Pence indicated he may challenge him for the Republican nomination.

The Gridiron Dinner is usually a light-hearted event with skits and musical entertainment, and Pence initially sought to poke fun.

“I will wholeheartedly, unreservedly support the Republican nominee for president in 2024 -- if it’s me,” he said.

Near the end of his speech, Pence said there was one issue he would not joke about.

“The American people have a right to know what took place at the Capitol on January 6th,” he said, according to The Washington Post newspaper.

“But make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace, and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way.”

Pence’s sharp remarks aimed at Trump were unexpected at the gala.

“Was at the dinner and can confirm @Mike_Pence definitely caught the room by surprise--lots of dropped jaws,” tweeted Maryam Mujica, a former State Department official.

Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed unrest plot

Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed unrest plot
Updated 13 March 2023
AP

Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed unrest plot

Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed unrest plot
  • The demonstrators are demanding that the government fully cover the costs of winter energy bills and to “not involve the country in war.” They have repeatedly called on President Maia Sandu to step down
Updated 13 March 2023
AP

CHISINAU, Moldova: Police in Moldova said they foiled a plot by groups of Russia-backed actors who were trained to cause mass unrest during a Sunday protest against the country’s new pro-Western government.
The head of Moldova’s police, Viorel Cernauteanu, said in a news conference that an undercover agent had infiltrated groups of “diversionists,” some Russian citizens, who allegedly were promised $10,000 to organize “mass disorder” during the protest in the capital, Chisinau. Seven people were detained, he said.
Separately, police said they arrested 54 protesters, including 21 minors, who exhibited “questionable behavior” or were found to be carrying prohibited items, including at least one knife.
The protest Sunday is one of several held in recent weeks organized by a group calling itself Movement for the People, which is backed by Moldova’s Russia-friendly Shor Party, which holds six seats in the country’s 101-seat legislature.
The demonstrators are demanding that the government fully cover the costs of winter energy bills and to “not involve the country in war.” They have repeatedly called on President Maia Sandu to step down.
Police said that four bomb threats on Sunday, including one at the capital’s international airport, had been registered, which they called “an ongoing part of the destabilization measures” against Moldova, a former Soviet republic with a population of about 2.6 million.
Moldova’s border police also said Sunday that 182 foreign nationals in the last week have been denied entry into Moldova, including a “possible representative” of Russia’s Wagner Group, the private military company that is fighting in Ukraine, Moldova’s war-torn neighbor.
The police announcement Sunday comes just days after US intelligence officials said they have determined that actors with ties to Russian intelligence are planning to use protests in Moldova, a European Union candidate since last June, as a basis to foment an insurrection against the country’s government.
On Saturday, Moldova’s national anti-corruption agency said that it has seized more than 220,000 euros ($234,000) during searches in a case of alleged illegal party financing of the Shor Party by an organized criminal group.
The agency said that car searches of “couriers” for the Shor Party discovered the money stuffed into envelopes and bags in various currencies, and that it was earmarked to “pay for the transport and remunerate people who come to the protests organized by the party.”
The Shor Party’s leader, Ilan Shor, is a Moldovan oligarch currently in exile in Israel. Shor who is named on a US State Department sanctions list as working for Russian interests. The United Kingdom also added Shor to a sanctions list in December.
Moldova’s interior minister, Ana Revenco, said the protests “aim to shake the democracy and stability” of the country and that “the voice of the people does not mean violence and betrayal of the country.”
“I warn the traitors of our country that they will soon be brought to justice, no matter how much money and assistance they receive to destroy our country,” Revenco said in a Facebook post.
Cristian Cantir, a Moldovan associate professor of international relations at Oakland University, says that while it’s difficult to determine how the alleged plans to topple Moldova’s government would play out, “Russia has always sought to undermine pro-European governments.”
“I think the concerns are legitimate, it’s difficult to tell what the exact nature of the threat is and how dangerous some of these groups might be,” he told The Associated Press, “but it’s absolutely a realistic concern.”
The Shor Party also organized a series of anti-government protests last fall, when Moldova’s government asked the country’s Constitutional Court to declare the Shor Party illegal, in a case that is ongoing. Around the same time, anti-corruption prosecutors also alleged that the protests were partly financed with Russian money.
Last week, authorities in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria, which has close ties to Moscow and hosts Russian troops, claimed it had thwarted an assassination attempt on its president allegedly organized by Ukraine’s national security service, the SBU, but did not provide evidence.
The SBU rejected the allegation, saying it “should be considered exclusively as a provocation orchestrated by the Kremlin.”
 

 

Thirty migrants missing, 17 rescued after boat capsizes in central Mediterranean

Thirty migrants missing, 17 rescued after boat capsizes in central Mediterranean
Updated 13 March 2023
Reuters

Thirty migrants missing, 17 rescued after boat capsizes in central Mediterranean

Thirty migrants missing, 17 rescued after boat capsizes in central Mediterranean
  • Alarm Phone, another charity which picks up calls from migrant vessels in distress, said on Twitter it had first alerted authorities on Saturday, emphasising the boat, which was carrying 47 people, needed immediate rescue
Updated 13 March 2023
Reuters

ROME: Thirty people are missing and 17 were rescued in the central Mediterranean on Sunday after the boat in which they were traveling from Libya capsized in bad weather, Italy’s coast guard said.
Rescue operations were ongoing, supported by merchant ships and aerial support by the EU’s border agency Frontex, while two further merchant vessels were en route to the area, the coast guard said in a statement.
Earlier on Sunday, the Mediterranea Saving Humans charity had tweeted that according to several sources, the vessel, traveling in the direction of Italy, had capsized about 110 miles north-west of Benghazi.
Alarm Phone, another charity which picks up calls from migrant vessels in distress, said on Twitter it had first alerted authorities on Saturday, emphasising the boat, which was carrying 47 people, needed immediate rescue.
After an initial rescue attempt by a merchant ship failed due to bad weather, Libyan authorities asked Rome for help given that they lacked the means to carry out the rescue, the coast guard said in the statement.
Rome then requested merchant ships in the area to join the rescue efforts. However, the migrant vessel turned over during an attempt to transfer the people on to the “FROLAND” merchant ship on Sunday morning, it said.
The coast guard added that two of the rescued people were in need of medical assistance and would be disembarked in Malta before the merchant vessel could resume its trip to Italy.

ARRIVALS ON THE RISE
Italy’s coast guard said on Sunday that the capsize occurred outside Italy’s Search and Rescue area (SAR).
However, Rome’s ability to rescue migrants at sea has come under scrutiny following a Feb. 26 shipwreck near the southern region of Calabria, in which at least 79 died.
On Saturday the coast guard said that more than 1,300 migrants had been rescued in three separate operations off the southern tip of Italy, with a further 200 saved off Sicily.
The numbers of migrant arrivals in Italy have been on the rise, piling pressure on the country’s conservative government, which took office last October promising to cut the flow only to see a sharp increase in such landings this year from both North Africa and Turkiye.
Some 17,600 people had reached Italy this year as of March 10, compared to 6,000 in the same period of 2022. Hundreds have also died trying to cross the Mediterranean and reach Europe.

 

