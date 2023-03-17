Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi stars in an Estee Lauder campaign

Al-Banawi, best known for her roles in “Barakah Meets Barakah” and Saudi thriller “Route 10,” is shown wearing a pastel blue dress against a mountain backdrop.
She stars alongside Saudi lawyer Sofana Dahlan and Emirati designer Sara Al-Tamimi.
This is not the first time Al-Banawi has shown her support for Arab women. In a previous interview with Arab News, the actress said she is on a mission to show the world that Saudi women are complex, and that true strength is born from that complexity.
“Sometimes we think that portraying women as perfect makes them strong. To me it makes them flat,” Al-Banawi said.
“Women have different layers, and different sides. Women, like men, are imperfect. That’s what makes us human. I want to give my female characters layers of imperfection — sometimes naive, sometimes selfish, sometimes arrogant — just like the best male characters. Otherwise, they’ll be soulless.”
Olympic star Yusra Mardini walks the Boss runway in Miami
The Syrian refugee appeared for the German designer having walked for Parisian brand Casablanca earlier this year
Updated 17 March 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Syrian Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini has officially added another title to her growing repertoire of accomplishments after becoming a model.
The athlete, whose story of fleeing her homeland alongside her sister Sarah was made into a BAFTA-nominated film by Netflix called “The Swimmers,” walked the runway in Miami this week for German fashion label Hugo Boss.
“Thank you for including me in this phenomenal experience,” Mardini wrote on Instagram sharing a picture of herself on the catwalk.
She also starred in Boss’s digital campaign that month, which featured a long list of Arab and international stars, including DJ Khaled, Dutch Palestinian model Gigi Hadid, Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton, Columbian singer Maluma, actress Bella Thorne and many more.
In the advert, Mardini shared a photo collage featuring two images — one from her childhood and one present-day photo, while wearing Boss sweatshirts.
In a recent interview with Arab News, Mardini said she is turning her focus to her non-profit work, as well as other endeavors.
Having competed in the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympics as part of the Refugee Olympic Athletes Team, Mardini is aiming to develop a foundation to facilitate education and sports opportunities for refugees. She is also starting her own journey as a filmmaker.
“I am also studying in a university here in California called University of Southern California and I am studying film and production,” she said. “I am doing a lot of activities in the fashion domain and I have a non-profit organization, and I am doing something with the UNHCR and I am also studying, so generally I am happy with my life.”
Lebanese illustrator Nourie Flayhan teams up with Adidas for Ramadan release
Collection of T-shirts, hoodies will be available in three colors
Unisex range also celebrates city of Dubai
Updated 17 March 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Lebanese illustrator Nourie Flayhan is back with another international collaboration.
The artist is teaming up with German sports giant Adidas for an exclusive capsule collection for Ramadan. The unisex range also celebrates the city of Dubai through a one-off design created by Flayhan.
The collection comprises T-shirts and hoodies and will be available in three different colorways — white, altered blue and halo blue. The artworks are inspired by the UAE’s emblems — the palm tree, henna and seven stars to honor the seven Emirates — re-imagined and interpreted through Flayhan’s signature illustration style.
“My artwork pays homage to all the expat kids who grew up or have found a home in Dubai,” Flayhan said.
“I was inspired by old Dubai, the beautiful henna traditions, the desire flower tribulus omanense and the palm trees that framed the paths we walk down giving us shade — a symbol of finding a home in a forge in land.”
The new release will be available in limited quantities from March 27 in the UAE.
Flayhan has made a name for herself in recent years as one of the region’s most talented emerging artists. Originally from Lebanon and growing up in an artistic household, she stands out as a female Arab artist and her work became a means of communication for her.
She has consistently inspired Arab communities by empowering women, communicating authentic cultural touch points and storytelling through her Levantine lens.
Yaa Samar! Dance Theater: The Palestine and New York-based company subverting audience expectations
Updated 17 March 2023
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: For the past few months, Yaa Samar! Dance Theater has been organizing a weekly online class for artists in Gaza. “Last week, it took us 52 minutes to get one group in Gaza a strong enough connection to start the class,” says Samar Haddad King, the company’s artistic and founding director, referencing the territory’s chronic electricity crisis. “You see the disappointment from the artists and the fatigue caused by just trying to do something small.”
This is just one glitch among many. Haddad King, who is in Haifa when we talk, rattles off a series of stories related to the disruption and oppression caused by Israel’s occupation of the West Bank: People taking 16 hours to travel eight kilometers, delayed performances, missed shows, and artists hurrying dangerously through warmups.
“Sometimes before these shows they go through severe trauma at the checkpoint, but I think there’s this ability to kind of push things down in order to accomplish something and then you deal with the repercussions,” she says.
A transnational company based between New York and Palestine, Yaa Samar! Dance Theater puts a significant amount of time and effort into education and engagement programs, says Zoe Rabinowitz, the company’s executive director. But even developing and working with artists is a challenge. “One of our current teaching artists from Jerusalem is now in Denmark. This is a big thing,” she says. “Artists leave. It’s a very difficult place to live and work in and so we’re constantly investing in developing artists — and then that community shifts and changes. We’ve been lucky enough to work with a really solid core group of artists, but visas are not always approved to the US, we have to make last minute casting changes, and there have been years where up to 40 percent of our programming has been cancelled due to security issues, visa denials — the full gamut of things.”
Can dance be anything but political in Palestine? Is dance a form of resistance? While the company’s work is not necessarily ideological, “there is something about raising your voice and our story being told, and maybe being told in a different way,” says Haddad King. “Just being seen, just screaming out, talking it out, dancing it out is political. We are politicized.”
“I think doing contemporary work as a Palestinian-American company is a bit of a perspective shift for a lot of folks who, if you say ‘Palestinian,’ are expecting dabke or a more-cultural dance performance,” adds Rabinowitz. “So (by being) in this space that is melding a lot of different forms — we have folks that are dabke dancers, we have ballet dancers, we have hip-hop, we have circus, we have theater performers — we’re really making a hybrid form that’s dealing with contemporary themes, and it’s not life in the camp and the hardships of the Palestinian struggle. That’s not always at the forefront of a narrative. And that subverts the expectations sometimes of an audience, which I think is really important.”
Formed in 2005, Yaa Samar! Dance Theater’s mission is to promote understanding through the arts. It does so through cross-cultural dialogue and social discourse, with its performers both formally trained and self-taught. By working with artists from across the Arab world, Asia and the US, all of whom are from a variety of dance and theatre backgrounds, the company has created this hybrid, global form of multimedia dance theatre that Rabinowitz talks about.
Its most recent production is “Last Ward,” a performance that follows one man’s journey towards death in a hospital room. Written and directed by Amir Nizar Zuabi, with choreography and music by Haddad King, the work had its Arab world premiere at The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi in February and stars the Palestinian actor Khalifa Natour. As Natour’s character reflects on his life, relationships and connection to place, the ritual of doctor visits, family calls and nurses administering food and medicine transforms into an increasingly bizarre landscape of tragedy and humor.
“It’s interesting that Palestine is not in the show at all, and yet it’s an opportunity for people to see this man, who’s a Palestinian man, as a human,” says Rabinowitz. “And to really have compassion and empathy for his experience is a powerful thing.”
“It’s perhaps our most political work because of that,” adds Haddad King. “We have more overt political themes in (works such as) ‘Against A Hard Surface,’ also created by Nizar and I. There are dancers bashing themselves against a wall and there’s a lot of nuance in that — a lot of story in that. But ‘Last Ward’ isn’t overtly political and yet it’s highly politicized because cancer can get everyone. There’s no wall.”
The daughter of a Palestinian mother and American father, Haddad King grew up in Alabama before moving to New York and ultimately to Palestine, where she floats between cities and towns on both sides of the Green Line. “I feel like a constant Bedouin,” she says simply. To date, the company has created more than 30 original performances, including site-specific and durational, immersive works. Telling the stories of underrepresented communities and uplifting the voices of marginalized populations, the company’s work is inspired by personal histories – Haddad King’s included.
“When your name’s Samar and your name’s spelt as my name is in the deep south, there’s always a question attached to your name,” she says. “‘Oh, where are you from?’ So identity, from ever since I can remember, was a part of this constant question of where you are from. That obviously changed and morphed with age, with experience, with talking about where I’m from. Are you ‘from’ the place you grew up, or ‘from’ the place that your family was exiled from?”
“The development of the company and the development of her voice as an artist has always been very linked to that identity and also a desire to tell stories rooted in that perspective,” adds Rabinowitz. “Because you could see a lack of that, in the US especially. Since Samar relocated (to Palestine) in 2010, it has been a real negotiation of ‘How do you have a transnational company, how do you straddle both places, how do you be from both places?’ So the company is sort of part of that negotiation as well.”
The company is working on a new piece called “The Gathering,” which will premiere in New York next year, and Haddad King is writing a musical. The former is a participatory performance work inspired by her experience as a Palestinian of the diaspora. Part-staged work, part-improvisational score, the piece will utilize technology, storytelling, sound design and play to examine what brings people together in celebration, conflict, protest and sport.
“It’s trying to break down the barriers between art and audience,” says Haddad King. “So that feels exciting — to keep trying to make art accessible. I would love to keep touring ‘Last Ward’ because I think it still has a big life and the message needs to get out there. But also doing work in public spaces and doing work that doesn’t require a certain level of technicality can get art to where art is not; can get it to people that don’t necessarily go to art. And that’s important. Just to give people an experience.”
5 highlights from the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah
Selected works from the inaugural IAB, which runs in Jeddah until April 23
Updated 17 March 2023
Arab News
‘The Holy Land’
Sultan bin Fahad
Much of Saudi artist Sultan bin Fahad’s work involves the use of found objects or souvenirs and in this mixed-media installation, commissioned for the biennale, he “celebrates the souvenirs and other wares that were once sold by merchants to pilgrims in the two holy cities of Makkah and Madinah,” according to a statement on Instagram. “These thermos flasks, prayer mats, bottles, and tins, all decorated in the style of their countries of origin, represent vestiges of an economy now extinct.” The artist has used images found on these flasks to create “a garden of love and joy,” through which visitors can pick their own path.
‘Amongst Men’
Haroon Gunn-Salie
The South African artist’s installation was first presented in 2014 and has been growing ever since (this iteration at the Islamic Arts Biennale contains 600 more of its suspended kufia casts than the original work). It is a recreation of the funeral of South African Muslim cleric and anti-apartheid activist Imam Abdullah Haron, which was reportedly attended by 40,000 mourners. The mourners are represented by the suspended casts, inviting viewers to join in with the remembrance of Haron, who died in police custody in 1969. A government inquest into his death ruled that his two broken ribs and 27 bruises had been caused by falling down some stairs. This is one of several works that Gunn-Salie has created in memory of Haron.
‘Maintaining the Sacred’
Dima Srouji
The Palestinian architect and artist’s installation is a reminder of the incursion of Israeli forces into the Haram Al-Sharif (Temple Mount) in Jerusalem in April last year. The soldiers smashed 30 of the colored-glass windows that adorn the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque, damage that would reportedly take around 15 years’ worth of work to repair (each window is made of hand-carved plaster with inset colored glass pieces, and takes around six months to remake) even if the Israeli authorities hadn’t blocked their reconstruction. “The technique is a dying craft with a few practitioners in Yemen, one in Cairo, and another in Jerusalem,” the artist’s statement says. The work was created “in honor of the history of craft, the worshippers seeking a connection with the spiritual world despite the fragility of the space, and of the bodies protecting our public space.”
‘Letters in Light, Lines We Write’
Muhannad Shono
The self-taught Saudi multidisciplinary artist’s work often focuses on the contrast between light and darkness — teasing out themes of good versus evil, spirituality and belonging. Last year, hetold an audience in London that he is drawn to creating work that “disrupts everyday living” in order to shift the viewer’s mindset, and this large-scale work, which uses thread, steel and light projection, is both soothing and thought-provoking.
‘The River Remembers’
Kamruzzaman Shadhin
The Bangladeshi artist’s installation for the biennale is inspired by stories told to him when he was a child — particularly his mother’s stories of her grandparents’ house on the Teesta river which they lost when the 1947 partition forced them to relocate to Bangladesh and his neighbor Johura Begum’s tale of her own journey across the new border via the Brahmaputra river. “Such stories shaped the artist’s imagination and with them he inherited a strange longing for places where he had never lived,” according to a statement. The piece’s multiple veils are woven using a traditional technique called shika — a craft practiced by Begum. “Using the powerful imagery of rivers to suggest the unseen forces that can direct the course of our lives, this very personal work speaks eloquently of migration, ecology, and, most of all, of dislocation and homecoming,” the statement reads.