You are here

  • Home
  • New chief judge in Washington to oversee secret Trump proceedings

New chief judge in Washington to oversee secret Trump proceedings

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb. 20, 2018. (AP)
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb. 20, 2018. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bg85b

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

New chief judge in Washington to oversee secret Trump proceedings

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb. 20, 2018. (AP)
  • As chief judge, Boasberg is poised to rule on certain legal arguments raised in the grand jury probes, including efforts to restrict witnesses from testifying. Grand jury proceedings are kept from public view
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A new judge took over leadership of the US trial court in Washington on Friday, inheriting oversight of secret proceedings involving special counsel criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump’s retention of classified documents and efforts by him and his allies to undo his 2020 election loss.
James “Jeb” Boasberg became chief judge of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, replacing Judge Beryl Howell as her seven-year term comes to an end.
The chief judge has sole discretion over sealed federal grand jury proceedings. That means Boasberg immediately takes over responsibility for handling certain issues that may arise in the special counsel investigations involving Trump, who in November announced he was seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Boasberg also would assume the same responsibilities if a grand jury is formed in a separate special counsel investigation into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents after leaving the vice presidency. Biden, a Democrat, is expected to seek re-election in 2024.
As chief judge, Boasberg is poised to rule on certain legal arguments raised in the grand jury probes, including efforts to restrict witnesses from testifying. Grand jury proceedings are kept from public view.
In an interview, Boasberg declined to comment on his impending grand jury oversight duties. He praised his predecessor, saying the court was fortunate to have had Howell as its leader “in this very fraught period.”
“She’s led the court in a terrific way through COVID and dislocations, and she also has maintained a very cohesive court not driven by partisan divides,” Boasberg said.
Boasberg, an appointee of Democratic President Barack Obama, has served on the court since 2011. He previously was picked in 2002 by Republican President George W. Bush for the local D.C. Superior Court. Both times he was easily confirmed by the US Senate.
Special Counsel Jack Smith, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November to handle the two Trump investigations, is presenting evidence to multiple grand juries. At issue are Trump’s retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving office in January 2021 and attempts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power following Trump’s loss to Biden.
Another special counsel, Robert Hur, was named by Garland in January to look into classified records found at Biden’s home in Delaware and former office in Washington.
No sitting or former president has ever been indicted.
Boasberg, a tall and deep-voiced former member of Yale’s basketball team, is well-prepared to handle the cases and lead the court through the intense scrutiny any indictment would bring, according to fellow judges and his former law clerks.
US District Judge Casey Cooper in Washington, who has known Boasberg since they attended Yale together, said Boasberg is “exactly the sort of independent thinker you would want in that position,” calling him “incredibly balanced and thoughtful and fair.”
Howell praised Boasberg’s readiness to take on high-profile and novel issues, “whether arising out of the grand jury or not, that draw the spotlight of national attention.”
During her tenure as chief judge, Howell regularly heard legal arguments in special counsel investigations.
These included a challenge by an unidentified, foreign-owned company to a grand jury subpoena issued by then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller as he examined the 2016 Trump campaign’s contacts with Russians and, more recently, Republican congressman Scott Perry’s bid to block investigators from accessing his cellphone and messages relating to actions involving the 2020 election results.
US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who previously served on the D.C. trial court with Howell and Boasberg, spoke at a ceremony Friday marking the chief judge transition.
Jackson said the judges on the court knew that under Howell, “there was no better leadership of a court in crisis anywhere in this country.”
Boasberg has faced tough assignments before. In 2020 and 2021, he presided over the US Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which hears government requests for secret surveillance warrants. His tenure came after the Justice Department’s internal watchdog had highlighted failures in the department’s process for seeking the secret warrants.
Boasberg oversaw Special Counsel John Durham’s criminal case against former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who pleaded guilty in 2020 to altering an email used to justify a government wiretap of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Boasberg sentenced Clinesmith to a year of probation and 400 hours of community service.
After the 2020 election, Boasberg rejected a challenge by Republican state lawmakers and others who were contesting Trump’s defeat and had asked him to block congressional certification of Biden’s election win.
“Courts are not instruments through which parties engage in such gamesmanship or symbolic political gestures,” wrote Boasberg, who referred the lawyer behind the case, Erick Kaardal, to the court’s grievance committee for acting with “potential bad faith.”

 

Topics: Donald Trump

Related

‘I’m back:’ Trump returns to YouTube and Facebook after two-year ban
World
‘I’m back:’ Trump returns to YouTube and Facebook after two-year ban
Pence says history will hold Trump ‘accountable’ for Capitol attack
World
Pence says history will hold Trump ‘accountable’ for Capitol attack

Arab women urged to tell their stories as London awards celebrate inspiring females

Arab women urged to tell their stories as London awards celebrate inspiring females
Updated 11 sec ago

Arab women urged to tell their stories as London awards celebrate inspiring females

Arab women urged to tell their stories as London awards celebrate inspiring females
  • There are no set categories for the annual awards and they are selected every year
  • This year’s theme was ‘Tell Her Story,’ which is part of the organizer’s ‘Unlock Her Future’ campaign
Updated 11 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Arab women are being encouraged to tell their stories to break down stereotypes associated with abuse and violence, and help empower and inspire younger female generations.

The Arab Women of the Year Awards, which is organized by the London Arabia Organization, held a lavish ceremony in the UK capital on Wednesday to recognize and celebrate remarkable achievements made by Arab women during the past year, in the presence of British and Arab royalty, diplomats, ministers, and industry leaders.

Dr. May Chidiac, a journalist and former Lebanese minister, received the Achievement in Media Activism Award for her work spanning nearly four decades, and for founding the May Chidiac Foundation Media Institute — a nongovernmental organization dedicated to research and education on media, human rights, democracy, and social welfare issues.

Caption

Chidiac, who survived a horrific assassination attempt by car bomb in Jounieh, Lebanon, in 2005 and returned to work as a broadcast journalist in 2006 after undergoing more than 40 surgeries, said that she was humbled to have received the award.

She told Arab News: “I can’t tell you how much I appreciated this recognition because seeing so many Arab women celebrated today, so many famous faces we met from different sectors — we can go from politics, activism, journalism, space, technology, to influencers — that means we are putting our finger in this world wherever women are achieving success stories.”

There are no set categories for the annual awards and they are selected every year to celebrate outstanding women and their achievements, regardless of their background or chosen field.

Kuwaiti Dr. Nada Al-Shammari, partner and chief inspiration officer at Orbital Space — a UAE-based company that works to make space accessible for everyone — received the Achievement in Innovation Award and is the first female to be recognized by the organization in the space field.

She said that in the last 10 years there had been a rise in the number of Gulf Cooperation Council-based private companies entering the space sector with the potential of becoming pioneers, and a lot of the companies were made up of Gulf youth.

Al-Shammari said: “We hope to engage the youth through space missions and space engagement activities to get passionate about, get connected with space and be the future of space leaders, not only for our region but the whole world.”

Kuwaiti Dr. Nada Al-Shammari, partner and chief inspiration officer at Orbital Space, received the Achievement in Innovation Award. (Supplied)

She added that Orbital Space — as a member of the private sector — had been pioneering with the Kuwaiti and Emirati governments to engage and widen the circle of participation to get more people into the space sector.

She said: “I would like to see Kuwait getting much further into the space sector and supporting more private entities to come into the space sector, but I would also like to see the first Kuwaiti young woman moving toward becoming the first astronaut in Kuwait.”

This year’s theme was “Tell Her Story,” which is part of the organization’s “Unlock Her Future” campaign that sought to challenge institutions, organizations, and individuals to confront the harsh obstacles that face young Arab girls, such as violence against women in the form of honor killing and child marriage.

British and Arab royalty, diplomats, ministers, and industry leaders attended the event at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London. (Supplied)

Young girls during the ceremony shared stories of comments and criticism they had faced and how the campaign was able to support them.

Omar Bdour, CEO of the London Arabia Organization, said he used to disregard stories of women being abused or harassed as the common conception was that it was the woman’s fault.

He added: “Now I have a young daughter and sometimes I wonder when I laughed about it, will someone laugh about the same comments [if they came from my daughter]? So that’s why I feel I need to change.”

Omar Bdour, CEO of the London Arabia Organization, called on women to tell their stories. (Supplied)

Bdour said women are assaulted and raped in the West, but if they go to the police they are protected, whereas in the Arab world, “they will ask, are you sure you want to do this, why are you putting yourself through this, what were you wearing at that time, are you sure your family is going to be fine with it?”

He said he felt ashamed of how he used to think, and there was a need to think differently, while adding that he hopes to see other men also change their views.

Among those recognized for their achievements was Syrian athlete Dima Aktaa in the community spirit award. (Supplied)

Among those recognized for their achievements were Bahrain’s Sheikha May Al-Otaibi in education, Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush in diplomacy, Emirati Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza Al-Nahyan in cultural development, former Jordanian Minister of Social Development Khawla Armouti in community service, Lebanese influencer and model Nour Arida in social impact, Yemeni mathematician Manahel Thabet in scientific development, and Syrian athlete Dima Aktaa in community spirit award.

Jordanian journalist Caroline Faraj, who won the Achievement in Media Award last year, said it was great to see all the new women achievers not only recognized in the Arab world, but also in London, and their stories heard in Britain.

Among those recognized for their achievements was Emirati Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza Al-Nahyan in cultural development. (Supplied)

Faraj, who is vice president and editor-in-chief of CNN Arabic, said: “This organization was able to find these people, these women, and also to give them a floor, to give them a voice, so I’m really happy that I was part of those who got the award last year, but also I’m happy that every year I’m getting to know more women and more achievers and more voices from the Arab world.”

She said it was important for women to tell their stories but it remained “a challenge” and as part of CNN Arabic’s 20th anniversary, the channel launched an initiative called “Her Story” last year to provide free training and coaching for women in telling their stories.

“Anybody should be able to tell their stories so that they are able to be heard,” she said. “We need to train ourselves not only to tell but also to listen [and] we should really work together to do it, and do it properly.”

Topics: Arab Women of The Year Award United Kingdom (UK) London Arabia Organization Britain May Chidiac

Related

Lebanese model Nour Arida scoops Arab Women of The Year Award in London 
Lifestyle
Lebanese model Nour Arida scoops Arab Women of The Year Award in London 
The award recognizes Arab women and provides the opportunity to celebrate the incredible achievements they have made across the globe. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)
Lifestyle
Arab achievement award winner hails Saudi royal for championing women’s rights

New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market

New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market
Updated 18 March 2023
AP

New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market

New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market
  • The data show that some of the COVID-positive samples collected from a stall known to be involved in the wildlife trade also contained raccoon dog genes
Updated 18 March 2023
AP

BEIJING: Genetic material collected at a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus, adding evidence to the theory that the virus originated from animals, not from a lab, international experts say.
“These data do not provide a definitive answer to how the pandemic began, but every piece of data is important to moving us closer to that answer,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.
How the coronavirus emerged remains unclear. Many scientists believe it most likely jumped from animals to people, as many other viruses have in the past, at a wildlife market in Wuhan, China. But Wuhan is home to several labs involved in collecting and studying coronaviruses, fueling theories scientists say are plausible that the virus may have leaked from one.
The new findings do not settle the question, and they have not been formally reviewed by other experts or published in a peer-reviewed journal.
Tedros criticized China for not sharing the genetic information earlier, telling a press briefing that “this data could have and should have been shared three years ago.”
The samples were collected from surfaces at the Huanan seafood market in early 2020 in Wuhan, where the first human cases of COVID-19 were found in late 2019.
Tedros said the genetic sequences were recently uploaded to the world’s biggest public virus database by scientists at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
They were then removed, but not before a French biologist spotted the information by chance and shared it with a group of scientists based outside China that’s looking into the origins of the coronavirus.
The data show that some of the COVID-positive samples collected from a stall known to be involved in the wildlife trade also contained raccoon dog genes, indicating the animals may have been infected by the virus, according to the scientists. Their analysis was first reported in The Atlantic.
“There’s a good chance that the animals that deposited that DNA also deposited the virus,” said Stephen Goldstein, a virologist at the University of Utah who was involved in analyzing the data. “If you were to go and do environmental sampling in the aftermath of a zoonotic spillover event … this is basically exactly what you would expect to find.”
The canines, named for their raccoon-like faces, are often bred for their fur and sold for meat in animal markets across China.
Ray Yip, an epidemiologist and founding member of the US Centers for Disease Control office in China, said the findings are significant, even though they aren’t definitive.
“The market environmental sampling data published by China CDC is by far the strongest evidence to support animal origins,” Yip told the AP in an email. He was not connected to the new analysis.
WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead, Maria Van Kerkhove, cautioned that the analysis did not find the virus within any animal, nor did it find any hard evidence that any animals infected humans.
“What this does provide is clues to help us understand what may have happened,” she said. The international group also told WHO they found DNA from other animals as well as raccoon dogs in the samples from the seafood market, she added.
The coronavirus’ genetic code is strikingly similar to that of bat coronaviruses, and many scientists suspect COVID-19 jumped into humans either directly from a bat or via an intermediary animal like pangolins, ferrets or racoon dogs.
Efforts to determine the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic have been complicated by factors including the massive surge of human infections in the pandemic’s first two years and an increasingly bitter political dispute.
It took virus experts more than a dozen years to pinpoint the animal origin of SARS, a related virus.
Goldstein and his colleagues say their analysis is the first solid indication that there may have been wildlife infected with the coronavirus at the market. But it is also possible that humans brought the virus to the market and infected the raccoon dogs, or that infected humans simply happened to leave traces of the virus near the animals.
After scientists in the group contacted the China CDC, they say, the sequences were removed from the global virus database. Researchers are puzzled as to why data on the samples collected over three years ago wasn’t made public sooner. Tedros has pleaded with China to share more of its COVID-19 research data.
Gao Fu, the former head of the Chinese CDC and lead author of the Chinese paper, didn’t immediately respond to an Associated Press email requesting comment. But he told Science magazine the sequences are “nothing new. It had been known there was illegal animal dealing and this is why the market was immediately shut down.”
Goldstein said his group presented its findings this week to a WHO advisory panel investigating COVID-19’s origins.
Michael Imperiale of the University of Michigan, a microbiology and immunology expert who was not involved in the data analysis, said finding a sample with sequences from the virus and a raccoon dog “places the virus and the dog in very close proximity. But it doesn’t necessarily say that the dog was infected with the virus; it just says that they were in the same very small area.”
He said the bulk of the scientific evidence at this point supports a natural exposure at the market, and pointed to research published last summer showing the market was likely the early epicenter of the scourge and concluding that the virus spilled from animals into people two separate times. “What’s the chance that there were two different lab leaks?” he asked.
Mark Woolhouse, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Edinburgh, said it will be crucial to see how the raccoon dogs’ genetic sequences match up to what’s known about the historic evolution of the COVID-19 virus. If the dogs are shown to have COVID and those viruses prove to have earlier origins than the ones that infected people, “that’s probably as good evidence as we can expect to get that this was a spillover event in the market.”
After a weeks-long visit to China to study the pandemic’s origins, WHO released a report in 2021 concluding that COVID-19 most probably jumped into humans from animals, dismissing the possibility of a lab origin as “extremely unlikely.”
But the UN health agency backtracked the following year, saying “key pieces of data” were still missing. And Tedros has said all hypotheses remain on the table.
The China CDC scientists who previously analyzed the Huanan market samples published a paper as a preprint in February suggesting that humans brought the virus to the market, not animals, implying that the virus originated elsewhere. Their paper didn’t mention that animal genes were found in the samples that tested positive.
In February, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US Department of Energy had assessed “with low confidence” that the virus had leaked from a lab. But others in the US intelligence community disagree, believing it more likely it first came from animals.
Experts say the true origin of the pandemic may not be known for many years — if ever.

Topics: Coronavirus raccoon dogs China Wuhan

Related

Covid could become threat similar to flu ‘this year’: WHO
World
Covid could become threat similar to flu ‘this year’: WHO
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms. (AP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 163 new COVID-19 cases

West has more to offer troubled Sahel than Russia: US

West has more to offer troubled Sahel than Russia: US
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

West has more to offer troubled Sahel than Russia: US

West has more to offer troubled Sahel than Russia: US
  • Blinken vows to broaden support for Sahel beyond realm of security
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

NIAMEY: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has vowed to broaden support for the violence-wracked Sahel beyond the realm of security, pitching the US as a better partner than Russia, which has been expanding its footprint in the region.

Speaking on the highest-level visit ever by a US official to Niger, Blinken called for moving on from what was often seen as a military-first approach by the US and former colonial power France, which wound up a controversial nine-year operation in Mali in November.
“We’re in the midst of building something relatively new,” Blinken said in an interview in the capital Niamey.
“We absolutely have to have a holistic, comprehensive approach in which security is absolutely necessary but is not enough.”
“The fact that Niger, which is obviously one of the poorest countries on earth, is doing this so effectively, I think only underscores the importance of taking this comprehensive approach.”

BACKGROUND

Speaking on the highest-level visit ever by a US official to Niger, Blinken called for moving on from what was often seen as a military-first approach by the US and former colonial power France, which wound up a controversial nine-year operation in Mali in November.

Blinken announced $150 million in new humanitarian aid to Niger and highlighted US support for a program to rehabilitate former extremists as well as a major US initiative to improve irrigation and climate-resilient agriculture in a country battling desertification.
But Blinken acknowledged the desire for security ties with Niger, where the US has stationed forces and built Air Base 201 in the desert to fly drones deep into the Sahel.
France also maintains more than 1,000 troops under a long-running anti-jihadist mission, which is being reconfigured following its pullout from neighboring Mali.
The African Union has voiced concern over the rise of the foreign military presence on the continent, where China also set up its first overseas base in Djibouti.
“These partnerships that we have, it’s not something that we’re imposing on anyone. Countries choose to be partners or not,” Blinken said when asked about the drone base. “The work that we can do to combat terrorist groups — extremist groups — ultimately will be to the benefit of others” as well as Niger, he said.
Blinken’s visit comes as neighboring Mali swings sharply into Russia’s orbit following the end of France’s Operation Barkhane, which was launched in 2014 to prevent jihadists from sacking the capital Bamako.
Mali is ruled by military putschists who have denounced France and turned to Russian operatives for help — Wagner mercenaries, according to France and others.
Mali last month was one of just six nations that joined Russia at the UN General Assembly in voting against a call for Moscow to pull out of Ukraine.
“Everywhere Wagner goes, bad things tend to follow,” Blinken said.
“Where we have seen it act, it hasn’t improved security. On the contrary, we’ve actually seen things get worse, and the exploitation of resources, the corruption, the violence that it brings are a plague on people in the countries that have chosen to work with it.”
Wagner, run by the Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been accused of abuses in the Central African Republic, Libya, Mali and most recently in the Ukraine war.
Ghana has alleged a Wagner presence in military-ruled Burkina Faso but both the junta and Moscow have denied the charge and Blinken did not directly answer a question on the issue.
A senior official traveling with Blinken said it was no accident that Wagner had thrived in French-speaking nations, saying Russia had fanned post-colonial resentments.
Blinken said he believed the US and France were united on a new approach to West Africa that emphasizes democracy, development and good governance.
“The challenge for everyone — us, France, our partners — is to show through the work we’re doing together that we can get results that benefit the people,” Blinken said.
“If you have profound problems of insecurity, there has to be an answer to them. And if there is no answer to them, then groups like Wagner will try to plunge in and take advantage.”

 

Topics: Shel Russia US

Related

Photo/Shutterstock
World
UN sounds alarm on trafficked medicines in the Sahel
US Secretary of State Blinken meets Ethiopian government leaders to repair ties
World
US Secretary of State Blinken meets Ethiopian government leaders to repair ties

‘I’m back:’ Trump returns to YouTube and Facebook after two-year ban

‘I’m back:’ Trump returns to YouTube and Facebook after two-year ban
Updated 18 March 2023
Reuters

‘I’m back:’ Trump returns to YouTube and Facebook after two-year ban

‘I’m back:’ Trump returns to YouTube and Facebook after two-year ban
  • “Sorry to keep you waiting,” Trump says in a video
Updated 18 March 2023
Reuters

Former US President Donald Trump posted to YouTube and Facebook on Friday, in a return to the tech platforms he used to power his political rise until he was cut off following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress by his followers.
The posts on his Facebook page and YouTube channel, which were titled “I’M BACK!,” show a CNN video announcing Trump’s election as president in the 2016 race against Hillary Clinton. It then fades to a ‘Trump 2024’ screen.
“Sorry to keep you waiting,” Trump says in the video.
Alphabet Inc’s YouTube restored Trump’s channel earlier on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. had reinstated Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts earlier this year.
His Twitter account was reinstated in November by the platform’s new owner Elon Musk but Trump has yet to post on Twitter.
Trump powered his improbable 2016 presidential campaign through his use of social media. His return gives him access to key vehicles for political fundraising, allowing him to reach a combined 146 million followers across three major tech platforms as he makes another run for the presidency in 2024.
“We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election,” YouTube said in a tweet, referring to its move to restore his account.
Trump’s campaign team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
YouTube banned Trump in 2021 for violating its policy of inciting violence after his supporters stormed the US Capitol as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.
Opponents of Trump’s return point to his messages on the Truth Social platform he founded in late 2021, where he has nearly 5 million followers, as evidence that he still poses the same risk that led to his suspensions.
Trump’s return to YouTube and Facebook is happening just as the Manhattan District Attorney’s office is considering criminal charges related to hush-money payments made to a porn star during Trump’s 2016 campaign, charges that Trump and his allies are arguing without evidence are politically motivated.
Trump also faces a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit brought by New York state, alleging a decade-long scheme to manipulate more than 200 asset valuations and Trump’s net worth to win better terms from banks and insurers. Trump has called the suit a witch hunt.

Topics: Donald Trump

Related

Pence says history will hold Trump ‘accountable’ for Capitol attack
World
Pence says history will hold Trump ‘accountable’ for Capitol attack
Report: Trump invited to testify before NY grand jury
World
Report: Trump invited to testify before NY grand jury

Pressure mounts on Macron after unrest grows over pensions

Pressure mounts on Macron after unrest grows over pensions
Updated 17 March 2023
Reuters

Pressure mounts on Macron after unrest grows over pensions

Pressure mounts on Macron after unrest grows over pensions
  • A new demonstration got underway in Paris on Friday evening, as protesters gathered in the city's Place de la Concorde
  • Demonstrators started off a fire burning in Place de la Concorde on Friday as they faced up to a line of riot police, with some chanting "Macron, Resign!"
Updated 17 March 2023
Reuters

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday faced the gravest challenge to his authority since the so-called Yellow Vest protests after his decision to push through a contested pension overhaul without a vote prompted a wave of protests.
A new demonstration got underway in Paris on Friday evening, as protesters gathered in the city’s Place de la Concorde, near the Assemblee Nationale parliament building, following demonstrations on Thursday which were marred by violence.
Demonstrators started off a fire burning in Place de la Concorde on Friday as they faced up to a line of riot police, with some chanting “Macron, Resign!“
“Something fundamental happened, and that is that, immediately, spontaneous mobilizations took place throughout the country,” hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon said. “It goes without saying that I encourage them, I think that’s where it’s happening.”
The pension overhaul raises France’s retirement age by two years to 64, which the government says is essential to ensure the system does not go bust.
Unions, and most voters, disagree.
The French are deeply attached to keeping the official retirement age at 62, which is among the lowest in OECD countries.
More than eight out of 10 people are unhappy with the government’s decision to skip a vote in parliament, and 65 percent want strikes and protests to continue, a Toluna Harris Interactive poll for RTL radio showed.
Going ahead without a vote “is a denial of democracy...a total denial of what has been happening in the streets for several weeks,” 52-year-old psychologist Nathalie Alquier said in Paris. “It’s just unbearable.”
A broad alliance of France’s main unions said they would continue their mobilization to try and force a U-turn on the changes. Protests are planned for this week, with a new day of nationwide industrial action is scheduled for Thursday.
Teachers’ unions called for strikes next week, which could disrupt the emblematic Baccalaureate high-school exams.
While eight days of nationwide protests since mid-January, and many more local industrial actions, had so far been largely peaceful, the unrest on Thursday was reminiscent of the Yellow Vest protests that erupted in late 2018 over high fuel prices and forced Macron into a partial U-turn on a carbon tax.

’MAYHEM’
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said some 310 people had been arrested by police and promised to crack down on troublemakers.
“Opposition is legitimate, protests are legitimate but causing mayhem is not,” he told RTL radio.
Left-wing and centrist opposition lawmakers filed a motion of no-confidence in parliament on Friday afternoon.
But, even though Macron lost his absolute majority in the lower house of parliament in elections last year, there was little chance this would go through — unless a surprise alliance of MPs from all sides is formed, from the far-left to the far-right.
The leaders of the conservative Les Republicains party have ruled out such an alliance. None of them had sponsored the first motion of no confidence filed on Friday. The far-right was expected to file another later in the day.
Individual LR lawmakers have said they could break ranks, but the no confidence bill would require all of the other opposition MPs and half of LR’s 61 lawmakers to go through, which is a tall order.
“So far, French governments have usually won in such votes of no confidence,” said Berenberg chief economist Holger Schmieding.
He expected it would be the same again this time even if “by trying to by-pass parliament, Macron has already weakened his position.”
Votes in parliament were likely to take place over the weekend or on Monday.
Macron will want to turn the page quickly, with government officials already preparing more socially minded reforms. He can also choose, at some point, to fire Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who has been at the forefront of the pension debate.
But either or both moves may do little to quell anger on the streets. Neither of them had made public comments on Friday.

Topics: France Emmanuael Macron pensions demonstrations Paris

Related

France faces ‘standstill’ in protests against pensions overhaul
World
France faces ‘standstill’ in protests against pensions overhaul
Macron pushes European ‘unity’ in sit-down with Orban
World
Macron pushes European ‘unity’ in sit-down with Orban

Latest updates

New chief judge in Washington to oversee secret Trump proceedings
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb. 20, 2018. (AP)
Arab women urged to tell their stories as London awards celebrate inspiring females
Arab women urged to tell their stories as London awards celebrate inspiring females
Saudi Arabia wins first grand prix in mobile category at Dubai Lynx
Saudi Arabia wins first grand prix in mobile category at Dubai Lynx
New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market
New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market
UBS in talks to buy embattled Swiss rival Credit Suisse, FT says
UBS in talks to buy embattled Swiss rival Credit Suisse, FT says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.