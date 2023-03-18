You are here

Will Smith jets to Saudi Arabia to attend AlUla Camel Cup 
Will Smith was snapped with Beatz who attended the race to watch competitors from his Saudi Bronx team in action at the venue. (Instagram)
Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Hollywood actor Will Smith was spotted in Saudi Arabia this week attending the inaugural AlUla Camel Cup. 

The star was spotted watching the race with Grammy-winning record producer Swizz Beatz, the first American to own a camel racing team in the Kingdom. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swizz Beatz (@therealswizzz)

 

Smith was snapped with Beatz who attended the race to watch competitors from his Saudi Bronx team in action at the venue.

In the series of pictures posted on Saudi Bronx’s Instagram, Smith and Beatz were seen sipping Arabic coffee, which is an essential in Saudi culture.

“Today at the first annual Alula Camel Cup, I had some surprise guest that came to support my team,” Beatz captioned his posts with Smith on Instagram. 

Updated 18 March 2023
AP

  • Reddick died “suddenly” Friday morning
AP

NEW YORK: Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including “The Wire,” “Fringe” and the “John Wick” franchise, has died. He was 60.
Reddick died “suddenly” Friday morning, his publicist Mia Hansen said in a statement, attributing his death to natural causes.
Wendell Pierce, Reddick’s co-star on “The Wire” paid tribute on Twitter. “A man of great strength and grace,” he wrote. “As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class.” “John Wick — Chapter Four” director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves said they dedicating the upcoming film to Reddick and were “deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss.”
Reddick was often put in a suit or a crisp uniform during his career, playing tall, taciturn and elegant men of distinction. He was best known for his role as strait-laced Lt. Cedric Daniels on the hit HBO series “The Wire,” where his character was agonizingly trapped in the messy politics of the Baltimore police department.
“The Wire” creator David Simon praised Reddick on Twitter: “Consummate professional, devoted collaborator, lovely and gentle man, loyal friend. Could go on, but no, I can’t go on. This is gutting. And way, way, way too soon.”
“I’m an artist at heart. I feel that I’m very good at what I do. When I went to drama school, I knew I was at least as talented as other students, but because I was a Black man and I wasn’t pretty, I knew I would have to work my butt off to be the best that I would be, and to be noticed,” Reddick told the Los Angeles Times in 2009.
Reddick also starred on the Fox series “Fringe” as a special agent Phillip Broyles, the smartly-dressed Matthew Abaddon on “Lost” and played the multi-skilled Continental Hotel concierge Charon in Lionsgate’s “John Wick” movies, including the fourth in the series that releases later this month.
“The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge,” Lionsgate said in a statement.
Reddick earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 as part of the ensemble for Regina King’s film “One Night in Miami.” He played recurring roles on “Intelligence” and “American Horror Story” and was on the show “Bosch” for its seven-year run.
His upcoming projects include 20th Century’s remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” and “Shirley,” Netflix’s biopic of former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm. He was also slated to appear in the “John Wick” spinoff “Ballerina,” as well as “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial.”
The Baltimore-born-and-raised Reddick was a Yale University drama school graduate who enjoyed some success after school by landing guest or recurring roles “CSI: Miami” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” He also appeared in several movies, including “I Dreamed of Africa,” “The Siege” and “Great Expectations.”
It was on season four of “Oz,” playing a doomed undercover officer sent to prison who becomes an addict, that Reddick had a career breakthrough.
“I was never interested in television. I always saw it as a means to an end. Like so many actors, I was only interested in doing theater and film. But ‘Oz’ changed television. It was the beginning of HBO’s reign on quality, edgy, artistic stuff. Stuff that harkens back to great cinema of the ‘60s and ‘70s,” he told The Associated Press in 2011.
“When the opportunity for ‘Oz’ came up, I jumped. And when I read the pilot for ‘The Wire,’ as a guy that never wanted to be on television, I realized I had to be on this show.”
Reddick attended the prestigious Eastman School of Music, where he studied classical composition, and he played piano. His first album, the jazzy “Contemplations and Remembrances,” came out in 2011.
He had a recurring role as Jeffrey Tetazoo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, on the CBS series “Intelligence.” On “American Horror Story: Coven,” he portrayed Papa Legba, the go-between between humanity and the spirit world.
Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.
His death was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.com.

Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

  • Grammy winner on hand to see Saudi Bronx team in action
  • First American to own a racing team in Saudi Arabia watches Mardiah placed 5th in race
Arab News

ALULA, Saudi Arabia: Grammy-winning record producer Swizz Beatz described the inaugural AlUla Camel Cup as “special” as he delighted at being a part of its growth.
Beatz, the first American to own a camel racing team in the Kingdom, attended the racing to watch competitors from his Saudi Bronx team in action at the venue.
A Saudi Bronx pop-up store was erected at the site to offer branded merchandise to spectators.
The event, which was organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla — as part of the AlUla Moments calendar — in collaboration with the Saudi Camel Racing Federation, ended on March 17.

 

Beatz, who won his Grammy with Jay-Z for “On to the Next One” in 2011, said: “This place is very special to me and my family’s hearts. To be able to attend the first AlUla Camel Cup and with Saudi Bronx being the first American team in the history of the federation, is an honor.”
The Bronx-raised star saw his camel Mardiah to fifth place in Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. race, and said: “I’m cool with top five — Alhamdulillah. It’s just a pleasure and a blessing.”
He added: “Saudi Bronx is a global lifestyle, so there should be shirts available, there should be Saudi coffee available from Saudi Bronx, and records and songs and Spotify playlists. We want to create ways for people to get into the journey.
“Having Saudi Bronx here in AlUla is so beautiful. This was just sand where we were standing a month ago.
“AlUla teaches my family and other people to be open-minded.”
Beatz, who is a producer, performer, artist, and businessman, said: “AlUla is educational and shows different cultures.
“The energy in AlUla is very special, it’s very sacred. We even have our skating rink here, AlUla on Wheels, from my company Good Intentions.”

Updated 17 March 2023
Arab News

  • The Syrian refugee appeared for the German designer having walked for Parisian brand Casablanca earlier this year
Arab News

DUBAI: Syrian Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini has officially added another title to her growing repertoire of accomplishments after becoming a model. 

The athlete, whose story of fleeing her homeland alongside her sister Sarah was made into a BAFTA-nominated film by Netflix called “The Swimmers,” walked the runway in Miami this week for German fashion label Hugo Boss. 

“Thank you for including me in this phenomenal experience,” Mardini wrote on Instagram sharing a picture of herself on the catwalk. 

Mardini, who is based in Germany, wore a white shirt dress with a beige vest, beige calf-length stockings and brown heels from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. 

She walked the show, which was inspired by Miami, alongside A-list stars Naomi Campbell, Pamela Anderson, Law Roach, US Palestinian producer DJ Khaled, Precious Lee and Ezra Frech. 

This is Mardini’s second runway appearance, after she appeared for fashion brand Casablanca’s Autumn/Winter 2023 show in January. 

She also starred in Boss’s digital campaign that month, which featured a long list of Arab and international stars, including DJ Khaled, Dutch Palestinian model Gigi Hadid, Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton, Columbian singer Maluma, actress Bella Thorne and many more. 

In the advert, Mardini shared a photo collage featuring two images — one from her childhood and one present-day photo, while wearing Boss sweatshirts. 

In a recent interview with Arab News, Mardini said she is turning her focus to her non-profit work, as well as other endeavors.  

Having competed in the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympics as part of the Refugee Olympic Athletes Team, Mardini is aiming to develop a foundation to facilitate education and sports opportunities for refugees. She is also starting her own journey as a filmmaker. 

“I am also studying in a university here in California called University of Southern California and I am studying film and production,” she said. “I am doing a lot of activities in the fashion domain and I have a non-profit organization, and I am doing something with the UNHCR and I am also studying, so generally I am happy with my life.”

Updated 17 March 2023
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi has been given a starring role in Estee Lauder’s new campaign “Together We Shine,” which celebrates Arab women. 

In the short clip shared on the cosmetic brand’s Instagram page, Al-Banawi is seen applying skincare products to her face.

“An important aspect is to free oneself from one’s own prejudgments or preconceptions, and it takes a lot of will to do that. I know every woman can do it,” she says in the video. 

Al-Banawi, best known for her roles in “Barakah Meets Barakah” and Saudi thriller “Route 10,” is shown wearing a pastel blue dress against a mountain backdrop. 

She stars alongside Saudi lawyer Sofana Dahlan and Emirati designer Sara Al-Tamimi. 

This is not the first time Al-Banawi has shown her support for Arab women. In a previous interview with Arab News, the actress said she is on a mission to show the world that Saudi women are complex, and that true strength is born from that complexity.

“Sometimes we think that portraying women as perfect makes them strong. To me it makes them flat,” Al-Banawi said.

“Women have different layers, and different sides. Women, like men, are imperfect. That’s what makes us human. I want to give my female characters layers of imperfection — sometimes naive, sometimes selfish, sometimes arrogant — just like the best male characters. Otherwise, they’ll be soulless.”

Updated 17 March 2023
Arab News

  • Collection of T-shirts, hoodies will be available in three colors
  • Unisex range also celebrates city of Dubai
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese illustrator Nourie Flayhan is back with another international collaboration.

The artist is teaming up with German sports giant Adidas for an exclusive capsule collection for Ramadan. The unisex range also celebrates the city of Dubai through a one-off design created by Flayhan.

The artworks are inspired by the UAE’s emblems. (Supplied)

The collection comprises T-shirts and hoodies and will be available in three different colorways — white, altered blue and halo blue. The artworks are inspired by the UAE’s emblems — the palm tree, henna and seven stars to honor the seven Emirates — re-imagined and interpreted through Flayhan’s signature illustration style.

“My artwork pays homage to all the expat kids who grew up or have found a home in Dubai,” Flayhan said.

The new release will be available in limited quantities from March 27 in the UAE. (Supplied)

“I was inspired by old Dubai, the beautiful henna traditions, the desire flower tribulus omanense and the palm trees that framed the paths we walk down giving us shade — a symbol of finding a home in a forge in land.”

The new release will be available in limited quantities from March 27 in the UAE.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nourie (@nouriflayhan)

Flayhan has made a name for herself in recent years as one of the region’s most talented emerging artists. Originally from Lebanon and growing up in an artistic household, she stands out as a female Arab artist and her work became a means of communication for her.

She has consistently inspired Arab communities by empowering women, communicating authentic cultural touch points and storytelling through her Levantine lens.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nourie (@nouriflayhan)

Flayhan previously partnered Los Angeles-based fashion label House of Aama on a tote bag that honors women in North Africa and southwest Asia.

In 2021, she collaborated with US luxury fashion house Carolina Herrera on a set of Eid Al-Fitr illustrations.

