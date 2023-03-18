You are here

  • Home
  • Ronaldo included on Martínez’s first squad for Portugal

Ronaldo included on Martínez’s first squad for Portugal

Ronaldo included on Martínez’s first squad for Portugal
New Portugal coach Roberto Martinez included Cristiano Ronaldo on his first squad list since taking over from Fernando Santos following the World Cup on Mar. 17, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jy52f

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Ronaldo included on Martínez’s first squad for Portugal

Ronaldo included on Martínez’s first squad for Portugal
  • The 38-year-old Ronaldo was left out of Santos’ starting lineup for Portugal's knockout-phase games at the tournament in Qatar
  • “Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who is completely committed to the national team,” Martínez said
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

LISBON, Portugal: New Portugal coach Roberto Martínez included Cristiano Ronaldo in his first squad on Friday since taking over from Fernando Santos following the World Cup.
The 38-year-old Ronaldo was left out of Santos’ starting lineup for Portugal’s knockout-phase games at the tournament in Qatar, including the quarterfinal loss to Morocco.
Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi team Al-Nassr, can add to his international record 118 goals when Portugal plays European Championship qualifiers against Liechtenstein on March 23 and at Luxembourg three days later.
“Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who is completely committed to the national team,” Martínez said. “I don’t look at age or other aspects. He has the chance to help the team and pass on his experience to other players.”
Martínez made very few changes to the squad he inherited from Santos. Pepe, aged 40, was back again in defense, while Ronaldo was joined by João Félix, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva as playmakers.
Martínez joined Portugal after the Spaniard ended his six-year stint with Belgium following the team’s disappointing group-stage elimination at the World Cup.
Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifying group also includes Iceland, Slovakia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Portugal:
Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), José Sá (Wolverhampton), Rui Patrício (Roma).
Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), João Cancelo (Bayern Munich), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), António Silva (Benfica), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting), Diogo Leite (Union Berlin), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).
Midfielders: João Palhinha (Fulham), Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Mário (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton), Otávio Monteiro (Porto), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain).
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica), João Félix (Chelsea), Rafael Leão (AC Milan), Diogo Jota (Liverpool).

Topics: Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo

Related

Special Ronaldo loses for first time in Saudi Arabia as Al-Nassr are felled by Al-Ittihad
Sport
Ronaldo loses for first time in Saudi Arabia as Al-Nassr are felled by Al-Ittihad
Cristiano Ronaldo scores another hat trick as Al-Nassr go two points clear
Saudi Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo scores another hat trick as Al-Nassr go two points clear

‘Ice cold’ Isak puts Newcastle United back in Champions League mix

‘Ice cold’ Isak puts Newcastle United back in Champions League mix
Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

‘Ice cold’ Isak puts Newcastle United back in Champions League mix

‘Ice cold’ Isak puts Newcastle United back in Champions League mix
  • Howe believes more is to come from the high-scoring Swede
Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

NOTTINGHAM: ‘Ice cold’ Alexander Isak’s two-goal show at Nottingham Forest catapulted Newcastle United back into the Premier League Champions League mix — but Eddie Howe admits he still thinks there’s more to come from the Sweden international.

Isak was the Magpies’ man of the match at the City Ground as he added goal five and six to his Newcastle tally. Emmanuel Dennis had given the hosts an undeserved, against-the-run-of-play lead.

And while Isak was star of the show in the Midlands — helping his side to within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur — head coach Howe still believes we’re yet to see the finished article.

“It was a top performance from him (Isak),” Howe said.

“I thought he was a constant handful for Nottingham Forest. His pace and trickery were evident. I was really pleased with the two goals, and he’s building nicely to make a huge impact for us.

“I think confidence is key for any attacking player. The penalty was ice cool. It was a huge moment for us, in our season, and it’s not easy to do that, especially with the delay. But he put it away really well. The first goal was a slightly unorthodox finish, but it was great to see one hit the woodwork and fall in the net this time.”

Despite rumors of an injury crisis circling on social media pre-match, it was only top-scorer Miguel Almiron who missed out on the matchday squad. The Paraguayan looks set to miss the next six weeks with a muscle problem.

The team itself remained unchanged, and the continuity in selection reflected in performance, too, as the Magpies picked up against Forest where they left off against Wolves.

Some quality in the third is what Newcastle have been missing, but it didn’t take them much effort to open up Forest, not once but twice early doors.

Kieran Trippier sent Jacob Murphy clear down the right and his wicked ball in from the right was inch-perfect for Joe Willock arriving late. However, his finish with his left was wayward and didn’t trouble Keylor Navas’ goal from seven yards.

Soon after a clever, short free-kick by Trippier unleashed Isak but his deflected shot rebounded off the bar just as Renan Lodi, a summer target for the Magpies, looked to have turned it in.

With Newcastle on top and creating at will, they couldn’t let themselves down at the other end, could they? Well, that’s exactly what Sven Botman did as his attempted backpass turned into a one for the season blooper reel. Under little to no pressure from Andre Ayew, the Netherlands international tried to find Nick Pope but instead fed Dennis, who dinked over Pope and covering Trippier to turn the tables in this one.

Despite that blow, the visitors continued to play their football and again hit the bar on 35 minutes as this time Sean Longstaff took aim from distance.

And they got a deserved equalizer right on the stroke of half-time as Isak produced a wonderful finish, guiding a Willock cross in off the post.

While Forest had their moments in the second 45, it was the Magpies who remained firmly on the front foot and appeared the more willing and likely to go and claim all three points.

The excellent Murphy wrong-footed goalscorer Dennis down the right and found sub Elliot Anderson at back post, whose volley was saved. This was far from the only contribution the Scotland youth international made — one of which produced the most controversial call of what was an action and incident-packed half of football.

Just after the hour a floated ball in was nodded home by Anderson at the back post, cue scenes of jubilation as the young Geordie jumped into the away end at the City Ground to celebrate with his natives.

However, the goal was eventually ruled out, breaking his heart and dreams in the process, thanks to a touch by offside Longstaff in the build-up. It was a bizarre call by referee Paul Tierney, especially when Longstaff only played the ball when hit by a Forest player.

Murphy had a chance to win, so too Bruno Guimaraes before Brennan Johnson brought the best out of Pope at the other end in a rare Forest foray forward.

Serge Aurier cleared one goal-bound effort from hero Isak off the line before the game-changing call at the death. A ball in from the left was flicked goalwards by Isak and caught the hand of Moussa Niakhate. Tierney could make no mistake this time and pointed directly to the spot.

Cool as you like, the Swede looked Navas in the eyes and coaxed a move on the line from the South American keeper, before guiding the opposite way to send the thousands of jubilant Geordies behind the goal wild.

“The VAR goal is a good place to start, really. I’m not sure what happened there, I’ve got no idea, so I need to sit down and see what happened and what the thought process was,” Howe said of the Anderson disallowed goal.

“I was surprised to see the referee go over to the screen and make that decision and that call. It was what it was, and I think the big thing from that is that the players responded really well. Especially Elliot. It would have been easy for him to really curse that moment, with the fact that it was his first Newcastle goal.

“Back-to-back wins are hugely important in this division. The quality of the teams, the strength of the opponents, make it so difficult to do. Today, we came to a difficult away ground. I thought the Nottingham Forest supporters were really good in that first half and we lost control for ten or 15 minutes. They scored in that period, but it was a really good response in the second half from the team. It was a big moment in our season, and we managed to dig deep and find the winner.”

Topics: football Newcastle United

Related

Isak fires Newcastle to within sight of Premier League top four
Football
Isak fires Newcastle to within sight of Premier League top four
Eddie Howe has Champions League in his sights — but won’t lose Premier League focus at Newcastle United
Football
Eddie Howe has Champions League in his sights — but won’t lose Premier League focus at Newcastle United

Isak fires Newcastle to within sight of Premier League top four

Isak fires Newcastle to within sight of Premier League top four
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

Isak fires Newcastle to within sight of Premier League top four

Isak fires Newcastle to within sight of Premier League top four
  • Newcastle ended a near two-month wait for a Premier League win last weekend in beating Wolves and came flying out the blocks at the City Ground
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

NOTTINGHAM, Britain: Alexander Isak said Newcastle believe they will seal a place in next season’s Champions League after the Swede scored twice, including a stoppage time penalty, to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Friday.
Victory lifts the Magpies to within one point of fourth-placed Tottenham and with a game in hand to come on Spurs.
“We believe and we know that we have it in our own hands and have a good chance,” said Isak after Newcastle signed off for the international break with back-to-back wins.
“It is important we have gone into this break with a good feeling with two wins from two games.”
Defeat was Forest’s first at home in the league since September and leaves Steve Cooper’s men still two points above the relegation zone.
“It’s always the worst way to lose, in the last couple of minutes, having fought in the game,” said Cooper. “We made some poor football decisions around the build-up to the goals and that’s something we can only blame ourselves for.”
Newcastle ended a near two-month wait for a Premier League win last weekend in beating Wolves and came flying out the blocks at the City Ground.
But the closest the visitors came to turning their early dominance into a lead was when Renan Lodi turned Isak’s cross onto his own crossbar.
Instead it was Forest who went in front completely against the run of play thanks to a howler from Sven Botman.
The Dutch center-back has been a major factor in Newcastle’s success this season but his attempted pass back to goalkeeper Nick Pope was intercepted by Emmanuel Dennis, who produced a stunning chipped finish for just his second Forest goal.
The crossbar came to the home side’s rescue again when Sean Longstaff’s deflected strike from the edge of the box came back off the woodwork.
Newcastle finally got their reward in first half stoppage time when the club’s record signing Isak acrobatically flicked in Joe Willock’s cross off the post.
The pattern of play continued after the break as the Magpies laid siege to the Forest goal.
Former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas had to be at his best to turn over powerful drives from Elliot Anderson and Bruno Guimaraes.
Anderson then thought he had his first senior goal when he headed in Isak’s cross at the back post.
However, the goal was controversially disallowed after a VAR check for offside against Longstaff in the build-up despite the ball breaking to the midfielder off a Forest player.
Just when Forest looked set to hold out for a precious point in their battle to beat the drop, Moussa Niakhate needlessly put his hand up to block Isak’s tame header.
The Swedish international’s debut season in England has been blighted by injury, but he showed his class by keeping his head to slot past Navas and spark wild scenes of celebration among the away support.
“It’s a massive win and I thought we deserved it,” said Howe.
“To come back is always a great way to win and the character shown in the group is very pleasing.”
 

Topics: Newcastle United Nottingham Forest English Premier League (EPL) Alexander Isak champions league

Related

Eddie Howe has Champions League in his sights — but won’t lose Premier League focus at Newcastle United
Football
Eddie Howe has Champions League in his sights — but won’t lose Premier League focus at Newcastle United
Newcastle United reignite Champions League charge as Miguel Almiron lights up St. James’ Park
Football
Newcastle United reignite Champions League charge as Miguel Almiron lights up St. James’ Park

Bernardo Silva: Transfer speculation won’t distract me from Man City trophy hunt

Bernardo Silva: Transfer speculation won’t distract me from Man City trophy hunt
Updated 18 March 2023
ALAM KHAN

Bernardo Silva: Transfer speculation won’t distract me from Man City trophy hunt

Bernardo Silva: Transfer speculation won’t distract me from Man City trophy hunt
  • Portuguese midfielder has been linked with a move away from Pep Guardiola’s treble-chasing team, who face Burnley in the FA Cup this weekend
Updated 18 March 2023
ALAM KHAN

Bernardo Silva says that he won’t let transfer speculation distract him from trying to help Manchester City achieve a treble this season.

The Portuguese midfielder has constantly been linked with a move away from the Etihad.

While Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are known admirers, City will not sell the 28-year-old cheaply and boss Pep Guardiola is reluctant to lose a player he has called “unique in the world.”

And Bernardo, whose side are second in the Premier League and host Burnley on Saturday in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a last-eight Champions League tie against Bayern Munich to come, told Arab News exclusively: “It’s not the moment to talk about this. There’s three months left of the season and I’m very focused on Man City.”

“Honestly it (the speculation) doesn’t affect me, it doesn’t. I try to do my best and then what happens happens,” he said. “There’s three months to go and so many big things we can fight for — the Champions League, which we have always wanted to win. Still if we win this Premier League that’s five in six seasons, which is a big big achievement, and the FA Cup which we have won only once since I’ve been here.”

“We have been losing in the FA Cup semifinals, which is very frustrating for us because it’s a very important competition. So there are big things to fight for and we are going to be there.”

Since beating Watford 6-0 to win the 2019 FA Cup, City have lost at the semifinal stage for the past three seasons to Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

They face Burnley, currently 13 points clear at the top of the Championship and set for a return to the Premier League.

The Clarets are also managed by Vincent Kompany, who captained City to four top-flight titles and two FA Cup triumphs during an 11-year career that ended in 2019.

Guardiola said it is “written in the stars” for Kompany to manage the Blues one day and added: “He is one of the biggest legends I have had.”

Bernardo said the former Belgian defender, who has a statue outside the Etihad, was “THE captain.”

“It’s going to be kind of weird to see Vinny on the other side because he’s such a big legend,” he said. “He was such a big character for us and still a friend so it’s going to be weird.”

“He’s THE captain, he’s that guy. It’s just the example that he sets. It’s a guy that you respect, but at the same time he knows when he’s got to shout at you, he knows when he’s got to be kind to you in a way, and be supportive.”

Bernardo says that Kompany set a great example for youngsters and old heads alike.

“No disrespect to the other guys I’ve had, not just at Manchester City or Monaco, whatever, he’s ‘THE captain’.”

Kompany himself admitted it will be a daunting task to beat City at the Etihad and added: “It’s undeniable, it’s a club with a special place in our hearts but on the day, we can move past it. I will appreciate what it means to coach there and bring a team there that can hopefully do the fans proud. Hopefully, we will show our best side.”

Topics: Man City Bernardo Silva Pep Guardiola English FA Cup

Related

Man City tie down World Cup winner Alvarez to 2028
Football
Man City tie down World Cup winner Alvarez to 2028
Haaland hits five as Man City ease into Champions League quarters
Football
Haaland hits five as Man City ease into Champions League quarters

Nagelsmann irked by Bayern ‘mole’ leaking tactics

Nagelsmann irked by Bayern ‘mole’ leaking tactics
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

Nagelsmann irked by Bayern ‘mole’ leaking tactics

Nagelsmann irked by Bayern ‘mole’ leaking tactics
  • "It annoys me. The person who leaks something harms each of the players, this is not the goal," Nagelsmann told a press conference
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

MUNICH, Germany: Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann expressed annoyance on Friday that there is a “mole” in his squad, after weekly magazine Sport-Bild revealed Bayern game plans earlier in the week.
“It annoys me. The person who leaks something harms each of the players, this is not the goal,” Nagelsmann told a press conference two days before a Bundesliga away game at Leverkusen.
“Moles are a protected species so the search is very, very complicated. What is important to me is to be able to look at myself in the mirror. For this person, it will be hard to look in the mirror,” Nagelsmann said.
On Wednesday, Sport-Bild published some of Nagelsmann’s tactical diagrams.
“I’m thinking a lot about it because I ask myself: what is the purpose of the person leaking it, what are they hoping for? The motive is not clear to me,” Nagelsmann said.
“It couldn’t be for financial reasons. It makes it easier for the opponent.”

Topics: Bayern Munich Julian Nagelsmann

Related

Madrid gets Chelsea, City to meet Bayern in Champions League
Football
Madrid gets Chelsea, City to meet Bayern in Champions League
Bayern alone on top after Dortmund drop points in derby
Sport
Bayern alone on top after Dortmund drop points in derby

Madrid gets Chelsea, City to meet Bayern in Champions League

Madrid gets Chelsea, City to meet Bayern in Champions League
Updated 17 March 2023
AP

Madrid gets Chelsea, City to meet Bayern in Champions League

Madrid gets Chelsea, City to meet Bayern in Champions League
  • Friday's draw takes Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti back to face his former club
  • The winner between City and Bayern will go on to play Madrid or Chelsea in the semifinals
Updated 17 March 2023
AP

NYON, Switzerland: Real Madrid’s path to another Champions League title will have to go through Chelsea in the quarterfinals for the second straight year.
Friday’s draw takes Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti back to face his former club, which were eliminated by a goal from Karim Benzema in extra time a year ago.
This time, the first leg between the past two Champions League winners will be in Madrid instead of London — on April 11 or 12.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also has a reunion with a former club. The English champions were drawn to face Bayern Munich, which have won all eight of their games in the competition this season and will play the first leg away from home.
Bayern twice kept Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé from scoring in the round of 16. The team will now face the tournament’s leading scorer Erling Haaland, who had five goals on Tuesday in City’s 7-0 rout of Leipzig.
The winner between City and Bayern will go on to play Madrid or Chelsea in the semifinals. That half of the draw includes four of the top-five teams in the UEFA rankings by results in European competitions over the past five years.
The other half of the draw is dominated by Italian clubs with the possibility of a Milan derby in the semifinals.
AC Milan will first face Napoli, the runaway Serie A leader which are making their debut in the quarterfinals of the Champions League or the old European Cup. The first leg is at San Siro.
Inter Milan will play at Benfica in the first leg, returning to the country where it eliminated Porto in the round of 16.
Inter are playing at this stage of the competition for the first time in 12 years, while Milan are ending an 11-year wait. Inter are ranked No. 12 by UEFA and seven-time European champion Milan are down at No. 36.
Six former champions who have combined for 34 titles in the 68-year history of the competition were in the draw. Only Napoli and Man City have yet to be European champions.
The first legs will be played on April 11 and 12. The return games are scheduled for April 18 and 19.
The semifinal matches will be played between May 9-17 and the final is set for June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.
In the Europa League quarterfinals, Manchester United will play yet another Spanish club.
Man United, which eliminated Barcelona and Real Betis in the last two rounds, will next face Sevilla — a record six-time champion of the competition.
The winner will face either Juventus or Sporting Lisbon in the semifinals.
The other half of the draw paired Feyenoord and Roma — a rematch of the inaugural Europa Conference League final last year won by the Italian team — and Bayer Leverkusen with Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise.
The Europa League quarterfinals will be played on April 13 and 20, with the semifinals on May 11 and 18 and the final set for May 31 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Topics: UEFA Champions League Manchester city Bayern Munich real madrid

Related

Eddie Howe has Champions League in his sights — but won’t lose Premier League focus at Newcastle United
Football
Eddie Howe has Champions League in his sights — but won’t lose Premier League focus at Newcastle United
Napoli advance to Champions League quarters for first time
Football
Napoli advance to Champions League quarters for first time

follow us

Latest updates

Riyadh forum discusses role of youth in promoting innovation
Riyadh hosted the third Youth Organizations Forum inaugurated by Saudi Human Resources Development Minister Ahmed Al Rajhi. (SPA
Ronaldo included on Martínez’s first squad for Portugal
Ronaldo included on Martínez’s first squad for Portugal
Royal Saudi Naval Forces takes part in maritime exercise
The 18-day naval training event is the Middle East region’s largest maritime exercise. (SPA)
‘The Beatles’ Daesh cell member loses sanity assessment, moved to America’s toughest supermax prison
‘The Beatles’ Daesh cell member loses sanity assessment, moved to America’s toughest supermax prison
Moody’s revises Saudi Arabia’s outlook to ‘Positive’ and affirms ‘A1’ credit rating
Moody’s updated its credit report for Saudi Arabia, affirming its "A1" rating for the Kingdom and revising the stable outlook

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.