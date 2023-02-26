Cristiano Ronaldo scores another hat trick as Al-Nassr go two points clear

You are here

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates celebrate after beating Damac 3-0 away from home in their Roshn Super League game on Feb. 25, 2023. (Twitter: @AlNassrFC_EN)
Updated 26 February 2023
John Duerden

  • Saudi league leaders stroll to 3-0 win over Damac
  • Portuguese star has now scored eight goals in four games
Updated 26 February 2023
John Duerden

It is looking increasingly likely that Cristiano Ronaldo is going to shoot Al-Nassr to the Roshn Super League title as the Portuguese star scored his second hat trick in three games as the league leaders defeated Damac 3-0 away from home on Saturday.

The 38-year-old has netted eight times in his last four games and, more importantly, the Riyadh giants are two points clear of Al-Ittihad at the top of the table. Ronaldo, and the team, are starting to look very ominous indeed.

Anderson Talisca, top scorer in the league and at Al-Nassr, was suspended and then injured, but with the team’s new signing in such form, the Brazilian has been barely missed. And there’s more. Ronaldo is not that far behind his teammate in the goal scoring charts. After just six appearances (and he did not find the net in his first two games), Ronaldo is, incredibly, joint fourth. Only Talisca, Carlos of Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad's Abderrazak Hamdallah have found the target more times.

Damac may have shown over the last two seasons that they are a force to be reckoned with but lost the game in the space of five first-half minutes. After 18 minutes, Ronaldo fired home from the penalty spot. Sami Al-Najei blasted the ball goalwards only for the shot to be blocked by Farouk Chafai.

There were mass appeals for handball and while the referee did not initially give it, a look at the replay left little doubt that the defender had used an arm and there was little surprise when, after consulting the pitch-side monitor, the official gave a penalty.

Ronaldo sent Moustapha Zeghba the wrong way but even had the Algerian guessed right, there would have been little he could have done.

Al-Nassr kept coming and soon Ronaldo received the ball outside the area from Sultan Al-Ghamman and despite the attention of three defenders, fired home an unstoppable left-footed shot that fans of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus would recognize. Once again Zeghba had no chance and over 13,000 fans in attendance could only be impressed.

The contest was over just before the break as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner got his third and it was a beautiful team goal. The lively Abdulrahman Ghareeb carried the ball out of defense, sprinted down the left to curl a perfect crossfield pass into the path of Ayman Yahya on the right side of the area. He laid the ball off and Ronaldo, charging in from the penalty spot, did the rest.

Damac had not conceded more than two goals in match all season but found themselves three down in the space of 45 minutes.

The second half was largely comfortable for the visitors. Damac pushed forward in a vain attempt to get back into the game but there was always a sense that had they grabbed a goal, then the visitors had an extra gear in reserve.

As it was, Al-Nassr had the opportunity to hit on the break and midway through the half, Ronaldo swept home from just inside the corner of the area but was ruled just offside. The decision was greeted with a philosophical shrug of the shoulders from a player who knows that he is going to continue scoring whether in this game or the ones to come.

So the game ended 3-0 and the week ended perfectly for Al-Nassr. Second-placed Al-Ittihad were held to a goalless draw by Al-Raed earlier in the week.

In terms of goal attempts, it was 17 to one in favor of the Tigers but, without the injured Hamdallah, they just could not find a way through and it was very much a case of two points dropped.

With the two other Riyadh title challengers, Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal, both busy with Asian Champions League commitments, Al-Nassr are sitting very pretty at the top of the table. With Ronaldo in such great form, and it bears repeating that he has now scored eight in four, they are going to take some stopping.

RIYADH: Panthalassa made all the running under Yutaka Yoshida as the Japanese winner beat out Frankie Dettori and Country Grammer for victory in the $20 million Group 1 Saudi Cup race on Saturday.

It was heartbreak for trainer Bob Baffert and his runner Country Grammer, who was also narrowly denied in the world’s most valuable race last year. The American trainer is still seeking a Saudi Cup victory.

Panthalassa set off at a blistering pace on a strong gallop at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse and could not be caught.

Panthalassa’s pace put the whole field under pressure from the beginning, and at one point during the sprint, it looked like it could be a Japanese one-two-three-four.

Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori pulled a late rally out of Country Grammer toward the end, but the winning line came up just too soon as he was narrowly denied once again.

Trainer Yoshito Yahagi – who also won earlier on Saturday on Bathrat Leon in the Turf Sprint – said: “It is unbelievable. I have no words. I am very, very happy. He was in stall one, so I said it was okay to go to the front.

He continued: “I was happy when he went three wide off the rail. The ground was a little bit faster and he needs it fast. This win is higher than any other I have had – of course it is the best feeling, because the prize-money is the best, too.

“I really can’t believe it at the moment. It does not feel real, but I’d like to say thanks to my staff and the horse. Winning this is not easy. Japanese racing tries everything to improve and develop and (make) Japanese horse racing to become more international – and we have done that,” he added.

Dettori was hopeful Country Grammer could put the disappointment behind him and repeat his heroics of last year in the Dubai World Cup.

“He ran a super race, I was outpaced all the way, I travelled to stay and thought I would be sixth really, then they all died and bless him, he’s got so much heart,” he said.

“I stayed on well, but his game is a mile and a quarter and we go back to Dubai. I was way back because I couldn’t lay up. I pushed him all the way. It was a super run.

“Like I said, at the quarter pole, I’m sixth here and thought ‘I’m not going to get any money,’ in fairness, it was a bit like last year and he was closing all the while.

“It has been a great experience, this meeting. I’m always smiling,” he added.

Jim Crowley, who won the third race of Saturday's action on Mostahdaf, said the Saudi Cup continues to improve year on year.

“It's my third visit to Saudi Arabia, it's getting bigger all the time,” he told Arab News.

“Obviously, the prize money on offer is huge, and when you put such good prize money, the horses and the competition will follow and just it's a wonderful track.

“Every time I've come it seems to be improving and standard of horses coming here are getting better and better and better and and it's a great meeting to be part of,” he said.

ALULA: The Royal Commission for AlUla, in partnership with the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation and Federation Equestre Internationale, will welcome 200 of the world’s best endurance riders for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup 2023.

The fourth edition of the 120 km endurance race will take place around the ancient desert city on March 4.

The route for the 2023 edition, one of the marquee sporting events on the AlUla calendar, will showcase the sweeping landscapes and ancient history of the destination. Endurance riders from over 40 countries have signed up to participate, highlighting the global nature of the event.

Federico Ferber, of Uruguay, winner of the 2022 race, will return to defend his crown, while compatriot Andres Rivero will hope to go one better after finishing runner-up last year.

Frenchwoman Margot Chazel, who finished third, will lead a strong representation of female riders alongside compatriot Camille Coulomb in a field that has attracted the world’s best.

Phillip Jones, RCU chief tourism officer, said: “The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup is one of the most established events on the AlUla calendar, and we believe AlUla provides the perfect setting for such a world-class field and prestigious event. Equestrian has a long and storied tradition in the region, and this event provides an integral connection from that heritage through to the modern day.”

The event also serves as an important pathway for development and participation for the local community.

Four locally based riders will represent AlUla in the race, wearing their official AlUla uniforms and bridles, while over 40 locals will be engaged in stewarding and vet assistance roles, after being shortlisted from a group of over 80 youths who had undergone a training program in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation.

Underscoring the event’s commitment to gender equality, 30 percent of the participants in the training program were female.

“At AlUla we have the wonderful facilities, and the history, and events such as this combine to show that we are a hub of equestrian excellence. The event enables us to provide a pathway to participation both for local endurance riders and also for individuals from the area who are looking to pursue a career or become involved in equestrian support,” added Jones.

“We look forward to welcoming a world-class field that includes some of the best endurance competitors from the region and around the world.”

The international competition CE12 will be held over the weekend of March 3-4 at a purpose-built desert arena set among the extraordinary landscapes of the Equestrian Village, in close proximity to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra.

RIYADH: Two days out from “The Truth” and Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury, debate remains rife over who will emerge victorious in Sunday night’s mouth-watering encounter. Who wins is a fierce topic of discussion engaging fans, pundits, former champions and active professional fighters alike — escalating the anticipation being felt across Saudi Arabia and the world.

With the stage set for the unmissable spectacle inside the Diriyah Arena on Feb. 26, a special guest panel weighed in on boxing’s biggest grudge match before last night’s fiery press conference at Riyadh’s Al Faisaliah Hotel, where Paul and Fury exchanged more unpleasantries 72 hours before fight night.

“The Truth” promoter and perennial heavyweight contender Derek Chisora and Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz, chairman of Skill Challenge Entertainment, were joined by undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney and Mike Tyson, the former world heavyweight champion widely considered one of the greatest fighters ever. The quartet discussed the blockbuster match-up and much more, agreeing that the fight is simply too close to call and admitting they cannot wait to watch the drama unfold.

“This is going to be an explosive, entertaining fight and I can’t wait,” said Chisora, the fight-game veteran who twice fought for the heavyweight world championship. “‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul is going to bring it. ‘TNT’ Tommy Fury has trained to destroy him. But what is the truth? Will Jake Paul beat Tommy Fury? Will Tommy Fury beat Jake Paul? We don’t know — it’s that close. We have to wait until Sunday.

“The winner of this fight will not win it in the first half of the fight,” he predicted. “He wins it in the second half in the last four rounds, when they’re tired and begin to make mistakes. That’s when we get the winner. The time for talk is over — and the truth is almost here.”

Sunday sees Paul and Fury finally battle it out for glory and bragging rights following two previous postponements. The war of words and bitter rivalry between the pair dates back several years — and both are under pressure to perform in front of the thousands in attendance and millions watching around the world. With reputations and undefeated records on the line, Paul vs. Fury is destined to be a “Fight of the Year” contender, a sentiment echoed by Prince Khalid.

“Around the world, people are going back and forth in their minds, speculating who will win and how the fight will end,” he said. “This highlights the magnitude of this event. We have two tremendous fighters facing off and it will be an epic contest.”

“Paul vs. Fury has taken a long time and it has finally been made, which is significant for the landscape of boxing in Saudi Arabia,” Prince Khalid added. “We knew we wanted to stage this fight. We knew its potential and knew we could overcome challenges to make it happen. We always raise the bar here in the Kingdom, and I’m proud to say we’re now on the eve of another massive international boxing event.”

History was also made during the special guest panel segment as a new era for Saudi Arabia boxing officially began. Prince Khalid announced the launch of Skill Challenge Entertainment Promotions, a new and exclusive promotional company that will nurture up-and-coming Saudi boxers, guide them through their careers and also work to continue hosting more of the biggest boxing events in the Kingdom.

Mike Tyson praised the vision of Prince Khalid and Skill Challenge Entertainment to ensure everyone in boxing works together to make the best fights happen, while Haney expressed his belief that the promotion will “push boxing much further.” adding that he hopes to fight in Saudi Arabia in the future.

As the latest must-see sports event captivates Saudi Arabians and the world, “The Truth” follows other international boxing events recently hosted in the Kingdom, namely “Clash on the Dunes” in 2019 and “Rage on the Red Sea” in 2022.

The former has been credited as a groundbreaking moment in Saudi Arabia’s boxing and wider sports evolution, with nationwide boxing participation among men and women since increasing by more than 300 percent. The Kingdom’s sports economy has also recorded growth of 174 percent in the last three years alone, inspired by these events.

“The Truth” and Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury promises to be an epic event from Diriyah’s purpose-built arena and is part of Diriyah Season’s second edition, which presents a series of world-class international sports and entertainment events from the birthplace of Saudi Arabia and UNESCO World Heritage site.

RIYADH: A consistent performance from leading US-based rider Luis Saez in Riyadh saw him seal the International Jockeys Challenge, presented by STC, at King Abdulaziz Racecourse on Friday.

It turned out to be the ideal culmination for the competition, with five of the 14 riders from around the world still in with a chance of winning by the last of the four legs.

Saez, a visitor to the meeting in the past, ended up winning one race and finishing second in two others, including the Round 4 finale.

“It’s super exciting, I want to say thank you to everybody for this magnificent moment — my family, well, everybody — I’m pretty happy,” he said.

“Over here I don’t understand the form too much, I could only see how my horses ran last time and so I studied every horse, which was a bit difficult,” Saez said. “But I had a good feeling, I have a lot of faith in my horses, I feel like they are going to run good and every horse ran pretty good so I’m pretty happy. 

“I rode the horses like they told me, pretty much. When you break from the gate, when you are in a good position, be kind, be confident and try and win the race.

“This place is very special for me, I really love this course, I love the dirt, I love everything here, the people, I feel like this is home here.”

Saez’s immediate impact in Round 1, the dirt contest over 1,600 meters, proved decisive. Partnering the Mohammed Aldugish-trained trained Wajaab, the Panama-born 30-year-old came with a powerful closing run to pass Joanna Mason and Najm Alenaya close to the line and win by half a length.

The roles were reversed just half an hour later in Round 2, over 1,400 meters. Mason was positive once again with front-running tactics aboard Medbaas, although Saez appeared on her shoulder as the field rounded the home turn.

However, Saez and Kareem could never quite assert their authority and the Bin Khyoot family-owned Medbaas found more for the urgings of the British rider, eventually stretching three lengths clear.

“To come second in the last and win this has been amazing,” Mason said. “I just got told simple instructions, jump out, get to the rail because he likes being in front and push on from the 600 meters, he’s all speed. That’s what he did and he went on again.

“When the horse came to me he pulled out that bit extra. I’m not experienced on the dirt but it rides beautifully, I’ve been on a first and a second, I really can’t complain.”

An amateur rider from as far back as 2006 who has also competed in jump races, Mason has made a striking impression in a couple of full seasons as a professional, steering home 46 winners in the UK last year, and has been clocking up many miles in the car during the current domestic all-weather season.

She continued: “To even be picked to be out here, as much as representing the UK and the rest of the world and the females, to have a second and a winner, I couldn’t have asked for anything better. It’s a dream come true, everyone has been so hospitable.”

The best finish of all came in Round 3, the 1,200 meter turf sprint. Both Frankie Dettori and Aasser, and Bauyrzhan Murzabayev on Hapipi Go Lucky, had looked to have come with perfectly-timed late challenges as Yuga Kawada and Groom began to weaken well inside the last 200 meters.

It was Murzabayev who got the verdict by a head and a neck, with a horse who was a late reserve for his scheduled mount.

“It’s very beautiful, it was Frankie in the finish,” said Murzabayev, the rider from Kazakhstan who has become the dominant force in the German championship.

“My original horse was a non-starter and then I looked at this one and I thought he would have a chance. He turned out to be my best chance today. A lot of things have changed since the last time I rode here and I am delighted to be back and to be riding in this challenge. It’s a great day to be here and it gives me a lot of exposure, which is great.”

Round 4, the 2,100 meter turf event, had seen Saez holding a small lead from Mason, with Joao Moreira, Murzabayev and Kawada still in the hunt. In the end it was a straightforward win for last year’s Japanese champion jockey Kawada, who coasted four and a half lengths clear aboard Starcat, with Saez and Incumbent following them home.

The victory enabled Kawada to finish overall second from Mason in third.
 

LONDON: One of the horses flying the flag for British racing at this weekend’s Saudi Cup meeting has “definitely got a chance” of claiming a famous victory among a strong field, his trainer William Knight and syndicate chief Sam Hoskins said on Friday.

Sir Busker runs in the Group Three NEOM Turf Cup on Saturday and will face stiff competition from early favorite Missed The Cut, trained by George Boughey, and the John and Thady Gosden-trained Mostahdaf, while the strongest Arab interest will be in White Moonlight, trained by Godolphin’s Saeed bin Suroor.

“Mostahdaf has got very good form in the book,” Knight said. “Missed The Cut looks unexposed, it could do anything, and I know the Boughey team think a lot of him.”

He added: “They are probably the two favorites. They’ll be priced up as such, and they’ve got every right to be so. It’s competitive as any of these big races are, but I definitely think [Sir Busker] has got a chance of being in the first three.

“If he can run to the same form as he did when he won the Group Two at York, as well as his Juddmonte form, he’s got to be there in the shake-up,” he told Arab News.

British racing’s interest in the Saudi Cup has flourished since the inaugural event in 2020, according to Knight, who said the meeting is perfectly timed for horses in between their season breaks.

The potential for competitive racing against highly rated horses without the threat of ruining the rhythm of the regular racing season is what makes the Saudi Cup an alluring prospect, according to Knight.

He said: “It fits well in our calendar, especially if a horse has had a break after the season last year.

“You can get them ready for this [meeting] without necessarily having to rush them there, and it sets them up for the season ahead, so they’re not missing a European campaign.

“It falls in line well with Dubai World Cup night, obviously it coincides with Super Saturday, but it is a nice lead into the Dubai World Cup and when the prize money is so good and you’re running on a track that is very well maintained, it makes total sense.”

Knight commented on the world-class facilities on offer for 7-year-old Sir Busker at Newmarket in the UK before his shipping out to Riyadh, but also praised the setup for the horses, training teams, support staff and owners in Saudi Arabia.

He said: “With the Saudi Cup team over here, it’s all been very smooth; the stabling for Sir Busker over here is good.

“They are looking after my staff well, they’re in nice accommodation, they have great vets out here, so all those things make a difference.”

Hoskins, who runs the Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds syndicate group which owns Sir Busker, was also delighted with the Saudi Cup setup for the horse and believes his three-race stint in Dubai in February and March last year has helped his acclimatization in the Kingdom.

He said: “He’s been very well since arriving in Saudi Arabia. He seemed to settle in like a duck to water, and obviously had the benefit of going out to Dubai last year, so that has stood him in good stead.

“We’re really looking forward [to Saturday]. It’s really exciting for KVT as we’ve got eight people coming out to watch, which is fantastic.

“It’s intriguing and it’s great to bring them out to a country like Saudi Arabia, which they perhaps might not have been visiting. It’s amazing where racing takes you in the world.”

Giving their horse a shot at glory has been the priority for KVT, so while there is huge prize money on offer in the Saudi Cup feature race, the syndicate believes that Sir Busker has the best chance in the NEOM Turf Cup.

Hoskins said: “We did have the option of going for the Saudi Cup, which is obviously worth telephone numbers [of money], but we love Sir Busker and want to do what’s best for him.

“We could win the NEOM, whereas we couldn’t realistically win the Saudi Cup.”

