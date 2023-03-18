Riyadh forum discusses role of youth in promoting innovation

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi inaugurated the third Youth Organizations Forum in Riyadh on Saturday.
Held under the slogan, “Empowering youth organizations to promote innovation and policy development,” the minister highlighted the Saudi leadership’s efforts to empower young people, build their capabilities, and invest their energies to develop society.
“The forum seeks to move toward the future by expanding partnerships, signing agreements, as well as adopting qualitative initiatives that contribute to achieving and sustaining impact,” he said.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development is working, within the context of the Saudi Vision 2030, on many programs targeting youth that aim to train, rehabilitate, employ and empower them.
Ahmed Al-Rajhi
He added that the ministry has recently formulated a youth development strategy in the Kingdom, which will be announced later.
Al-Rajhi also offered his sincere thanks to all those who worked to support and organize the forum and award, congratulating its winners.
Ali Al-Rajhi, chairman of the Youth Organizations Forum, said that the forum will discuss future youth-oriented policies, as well as ways to develop their capabilities in an era that depends on them.
Khalid Al-Awwad, a member of the forum’s board of directors, stressed the importance of the forum in enhancing cooperation between relevant authorities and exchanging expertise that can contribute to serving young people.
Al-Awwad added that the forum will feature an exhibition for entities working with youth, with the participation of 29 associations across various sectors.
The ceremony included a review of a report on the Youth Organizations Forum during the years 2021-2022.
A celebration will take place on the sidelines of the forum to honor the winners of its first edition.
Meet the US women who have just opened a PR office in Saudi Arabia
Kaplan told Arab News that she had a misconception about the Kingdom on her first trip. “Women’s empowerment is really rooted in our mission
Jasmine Bager
RIYADH: With New York savvy, Miami flair and a Saudi spirit, Gwen Wunderlich and Dara Kaplan took a chance on themselves and entered the ever-changing space of Saudi Arabia’s women empowerment.
With more than two decades of experience and a solid friendship, they launched the Riyadh branch of their first women-led US-based PR firm Wunderlich Kaplan Communications.
“This will be our global expansion and the MENA division, based in Riyadh at Jax,” Wunderlich told Arab News.
“We partnered this time for this division with Noor Taher, she is partners with Good Intentions and she brought us over here and agreed to partner up with us so generously to bring big projects to us, to guide us and to be a lead here to make sure things go smoothly,” she said.
With so much happening in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh felt like the right fit as it is the center of the country and a magnet for talent. It is also easily accessible via air or land.
“It just feels right.”
The two women expect to work on PR communications, marketing branding for local companies that are looking for national exposure, but also US companies that are looking to come into Saudi Arabia and find exposure and benefit.
Women’s empowerment is really rooted in our mission. I thought I’m going to go to Saudi Arabia because the narrative we’ve always been fed is that women are lesser than and they need our help. When I came here, I realized that these women do not need me to empower them. They are already amazing, strong, educated, kick-ass women ... it made me think like, wow, what else do I have wrong?
Dara Kaplan, Co-founder, Wunderlich Kaplan Communications
They started their first official project in the country in December 2022, with the Jeddah Art Project that took place during Formula One.
“It felt very fantastical to do, because we were kind of breaking barriers and bringing new kinds of information and content from a country that really hadn’t been heard of in that light when it came to culture and creativity.
“Those were not two words that really were related to Saudi Arabia in the mind of where we come from. So we worked on the Formula One project, I worked on the Alicia Keys’ concert and Women to Women event,” said Wunderlich.
While sitting in AlUla with Keys, Princess Reema and other women, Wunderlich knew that she was “being part of a great piece of time. History is being made here. That event was probably one of my favorite things . . . I would say in my entire career.”
Kaplan told Arab News that she had a misconception about the Kingdom on her first trip. “Women’s empowerment is really rooted in our mission. I thought I’m going to go to Saudi Arabia because the narrative we’ve always been fed is that women are lesser than and they need our help.
“When I came here, I realized that these women do not need me to empower them. They are already amazing, strong, educated, kick-ass women. That, to me, was a real eye-opener and I talked to so many local women. It made me think like, wow, what else do I have wrong?”
They were appalled at Western media outlets’ perceptions of Saudi women.
While women in Saudi Arabia still have a long way to go, they wanted to ensure that people had a clearer and more accurate picture of women in the Kingdom.
“I think that, unfortunately in the past, how it’s been positioned is so wrong and I think there’s a lot of value in repositioning that story and the narrative that’s been force-fed to everyone and they just don’t know better, and if they knew better, I think there’ll be a lot of support. You know, if the average person knew what we knew about Saudi, I think it would be you having a very different conversation right now with us.”
Wunderlich has visited the Kingdom five times and Kaplan twice. But they plan to visit frequently once their Jax office opens in few months.
“We’re bringing our passion at the end of the day. We run our own business — we do it from our heart. We love storytellers and we love people with great narratives,” said Wunderlich.
FASTFACTS
• With more than two decades of experience, Gwen Wunderlich and Dara Kaplan have launched the Riyadh branch of their first women-led US-based PR firm Wunderlich Kaplan Communications, with Saudi partner Noor Taher. They started their first official project in the Kingdom in December 2021, with the Jeddah Art Project that took place during Formula One.
• The two women expect to work on PR communications, marketing branding for local companies that are looking for national exposure, but also US companies that are looking to come into Saudi Arabia and find exposure and benefit. They are also launching a new hospitality division in the country — and are recruiting.
The pair want to join the fun and shift the narrative alongside Saudi women who are making that change.
“We want to take meetings with Saudi women, we want people to contact us with interesting projects. We want for the country to start digging deep. We already worked with the Royal Commission of AlUla, which is amazing. And we’ve worked with Craft and we’ve worked with Good Intentions and the people that we’ve worked with so far we have great relations,” Wunderlich said.
“I think what’s unique about us — and correct me if I’m wrong — I know there are local PR firms and then there’s corporate American PR firms, but I don’t think there’s the blend of the boutique firm that’s having startup experience to publicly traded experience with global experience and local experience. So I feel like we do bring celebrity and pop culture and Fortune 500 companies and everything in between. With having a Saudi partner, I think that we are delivering something that’s really different,” Kaplan said.
Their Saudi partner Taher has been at the forefront of the change that has been sweeping the Kingdom.
Taher is the co-founder of Good Intentions along with US legend Swizz Beatz, the husband of Alicia Keys. Good Intentions recently hosted their second Women to Women dialogue in AlUla.
They are a trusted voice in the digital world and they are beyond influencers — they are visionary women who want to go past smartphones and into the IRL space.
While hosting such lavish events in AlUla and Riyadh is something they have a knack for, they are adamant about integrating and inviting motivated Saudis to come together alongside them to build a metaphorical sand castle in the Kingdom together.
They are not trying to hog the mic, take the spotlight or speak for anyone. They want to be in the Kingdom because they simply fell in love with the country and its people.
The women are here for Vision 2030 and everything else before it and after it. And Taher, who is native to Riyadh, is excited to see it go ahead.
“I have known these women for years and there hasn’t been one project or client — no matter how big or small — they haven’t put their absolute all into. What sets them apart is the passion and courage they have to share the untold stories, that’s why I decided to enter into a partnership with them.
Being from Saudi Arabia, there are a lot of stories the world has yet to hear, it took a couple of trips to AlUla together to realize the inevitable. No one tells a story quite like them — they can sell sand in the desert,” Taher said.
Wunderlich and Dara were also guests on the Pass the Kabsa podcast, in which talent in Saudi Arabia is at the center of conversations.
They are also launching a new hospitality division in the country — and are recruiting.
Royal Saudi Naval Forces takes part in maritime exercise
The exercise gathered 7,000 participants from more than 50 countries, regional and international organizations, 30 artificial intelligence systems, unmanned systems and 35 marine vessels
Arab News
RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Naval Forces recently concluded their participation in the International Maritime Exercise 2023, which was carried out in several regions, including the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea, with the aim of boosting maritime security.
The 18-day naval training event is the Middle East region’s largest maritime exercise, Saudi Press Agency reported. It was hosted by US Naval Forces Central Command at its 5th Fleet’s headquarters in Bahrain.
The exercise gathered 7,000 participants from more than 50 countries, regional and international organizations, 30 artificial intelligence systems, unmanned systems and 35 marine vessels.
It focused on combined command and control, maritime security, mine countermeasures, unmanned systems and artificial intelligence integration, as well as global health management.
The exercise included several maritime scenarios in areas of operations in the Arabian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden, Red Sea, Indian Ocean and East African coastal regions.
The exercise’s five operational task forces were commanded by leaders from Bahrain, Jordan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and the US.
The Royal Saudi Naval Forces, which participated with removal units from the Special Maritime Security Forces, led the mine warfare group in the exercises held in Bahrain and Jordan.
Vice Adm. Brad Cooper from US Naval Forces Central Command served as exercise commander, while officers from the UAE, France, Pakistan and Egypt served as deputy commander, vice commander, chief of staff and maritime operations center director, respectively.
OIC marks International Day to Combat Islamophobia
Session organized at 49th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Mauritania
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation hosted a session to mark the first anniversary of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.
The UN General Assembly last year declared March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, a decision praised by the OIC.
The date also marks four years since the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.
"The OIC held a special session to commemorate the First Anniversary of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, following the adoption by the UN General Assembly, in March 2022, of a resolution designating 15 March as International Day to Combat Islamophobia," the organization said on Twitter.
The session was held during the 49th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, which is taking place in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania.
It was attended by foreign ministers of member states, the High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos, ambassadors, representatives of observer countries and other international organizations, in addition to representatives of OIC organs and institutions.
It was an opportunity to raise awareness of Islamophobia and to call for concrete global action to combat all forms of hatred and violence based on religion.
OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said that the International Day to Combat Islamophobia should be used to confront hatred and intolerance of any religion.
Many governments have taken steps to combat Islamophobia with laws against hate crimes and public awareness campaigns about Muslims and Islam.
The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution sponsored by the OIC member states calling for global dialogue on tolerance and peace based on respect for human rights and for the diversity of religions and beliefs.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that anti-Muslim bigotry is part of a resurgence in nationalism and fascism. “As the Holy Quran reminds us: nations and tribes were created to know one another. Diversity is a richness, not a threat,” he said.
Khalid bin Fahad Al-Shalawi, undersecretary-general for social, voluntary and humanitarian services at the presidency, told Arab News: “The initiative ... supports parents and their children to perform their rituals peacefully”
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is distributing wristbands to children accompanying their parents to avoid being lost.
The wristband displays the name of the child and the contact numbers of their parents to help authorities reach them out should they become separated from the child.
Khalid bin Fahad Al-Shalawi, undersecretary-general for social, voluntary and humanitarian services at the presidency, told Arab News: “The initiative ... supports parents and their children to perform their rituals peacefully.”
Abdulrahman Al-Zahrani, a psychologist, said: “Families used to be very concerned about when it comes to visiting the Grand Mosque with their children, as they were worried about them getting lost in crowds.
“The smart wristbands contributed to the comfort the visitors of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque needed, and thus, provided them with adequate and satisfactory service to perform their rituals peacefully.”
Rania Shoudary, a volunteer at the Grand Mosque, said: “The technique used in the initiative contributes to solving many problems. (For instance,) hotels adjacent to the Grand Mosque are welcoming children in specialized kindergartens supervised by the Ministry of Education. The kindergartens are monitored by authorities and have security cameras.”
Shoudary added: “The authority has wide and extensive experience in guiding lost visitors. Authorities were able to find lost children in record times thanks to the large presence of security individuals in each and every corner (of the Two Holy Mosques).”
Saudi Chess Federation President Abdullah Al-Wahshi opened the new Chess Competition
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: It has for millenia been known as a battle of wits, tactics and skill. And at the inaugural Saudi Chess Competition, it is also about speed.
More than 100 players taking part in the contest, which started on Thursday in Riyadh, have no more than 10 seconds to make a move, and games last no longer than 15 minutes under “fast chess” rules.
A plodding affair it is not, and it chimes with the speed at which the game is progressing in the Kingdom.
Saudi Chess Federation President Abdullah Al-Wahshi opened the new Chess Competition days after his organization won the rights to host this year’s Asian Chess Championship.
Al-Wahshi said that the federation had worked hard to secure the rights.
“The Saudi team was able to convince the members of the General Assembly of the Asian Chess Federation after strong competition with the Chinese,” he said, adding that Saudi chess had improved its international profile over recent years.
“The big shift in the King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship in 2017, 2018 and 2019 had a significant impact on the international level and not only the local level,” Al-Wahshi said.
“They have given the Saudis great prestige and mastery in the international arena, especially with regard to organizational matters, prizes, and capabilities.”
The two-day Chess Competition, organized by the General Entertainment Authority in cooperation with the SCF, follows the laws and regulations of the International Chess Federation.
Players are competing through nine rounds based on the “Fisher” fast chess system, which forces quick, aggressive chess. The competition winner will be awarded SR300,000 ($80,000), second place gets SR200,000, and third SR100,000. There are additional prizes down to 10th place, said the GEA.
It is the idea of GEA Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh, who was appointed to the board of the chess federation last year.
“The idea of the chess competition launched by Turki Al-Sheikh is wonderful,” Al-Wahshi said. “I am really happy with Al-Sheikh joining the board of directors, and hope that this will contribute to making a big leap in its performance.”
“The current chess championship is the key to organizing more global and regional championships.”