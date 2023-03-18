You are here

  • Home
  • Sergio Perez on pole for Red Bull in Saudi Arabia for 2nd year running
Saudi Arabian GP
Saudi Arabian GP

Sergio Perez on pole for Red Bull in Saudi Arabia for 2nd year running

Update Sergio Perez stepped up for Red Bull to ensure the team started from the pole at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (AFP)
Sergio Perez stepped up for Red Bull to ensure the team started from the pole at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9kd78

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Sergio Perez on pole for Red Bull in Saudi Arabia for 2nd year running

Sergio Perez on pole for Red Bull in Saudi Arabia for 2nd year running
  • Verstappen was fastest in all three practice sessions at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit but his qualifying effort was cut short
  • Charles Leclerc qualified second for Ferrari but will drop 10 positions
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Sergio Perez stepped up for Red Bull to ensure the team started from the pole at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a mechanical issue sidelined two-time defending world champion Max Verstappen.
Verstappen was fastest in all three practice sessions at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit but his qualifying effort was cut short Saturday when he radioed “I have a problem. Engine, engine problem,” during the second session. The Dutchman drove to the pits, where a driveshaft issue was discovered, and Verstappen’s qualifying effort was over.
It left Perez as the lone Red Bull representative in the final round of qualifying and he went on to win pole for the second consecutive year — the only two poles of his career.
Verstappen will start 15th.
Charles Leclerc qualified second for Ferrari but will drop 10 positions at the start of Sunday’s race because of a grid penalty for exceeding the allotted electronics control unit on the car’s engine in the season-opening race.
The penalty to Leclerc pushes Fernando Alonso to the front row for the start after the Spaniard qualified third in his new Aston Martin ride. Alonso finished third in his season-opening debut race with Aston in Bahrain.
George Russell qualified fourth for Mercedes — four spots ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time champion qualified eighth.
Carlos Sainz Jr. was fifth for Ferrari followed by Lance Stroll of Aston Martin. Esteban Ocon was seventh.
Oscar Piastri was ninth for McLaren and Pierre Gasly 10th for Alpine.
Logan Sargeant, the American rookie driving for Williams, was briefly atop the speed chart in the first qualifying group until his time was deleted for violating track limits. Sargeant’s tire had briefly touched an area of track considered off limits and the FIA quickly deleted his lap.
Sargeant later spun in the qualifying group in his desperate push to not qualify last. Had his earlier lap not been deleted, Sargeant would have advanced into the second round of qualifying.
Nyck de Vries missed Saturday morning practice with an engine problem then spun almost immediately at the start of qualifying, and Lando Norris of McLaren smacked the wall in the first qualifying group and had to go to the pits for repairs. It prevented him from advancing as his rookie teammate Piastri moved on to the third round for the first time in his career.
The Jeddah circuit is the second-longest track on the F1 circuit at 6.174 kilometers (3.836 miles) and was built alongside the Red Sea. It debuted as the penultimate race on the 2021 calendar and is considered the “fastest street track” on the schedule with average speeds exceeding 250 kmh (160 mph).

Topics: Saudi Arabian GP Motorsport Formula One F1 Saudi Arabia Red Bull Sergio Perez

Related

Formula One’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix returns to the coastal jewel of Jeddah
Motorsport
Formula One’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix returns to the coastal jewel of Jeddah
Designers proud of Jeddah F1 circuit video
Sport
Designers proud of Jeddah F1 circuit

Leeds earn big win; Tottenham throw away lead in EPL

Leeds earn big win; Tottenham throw away lead in EPL
Updated 41 min 5 sec ago
AP

Leeds earn big win; Tottenham throw away lead in EPL

Leeds earn big win; Tottenham throw away lead in EPL
  • The relegation battle involves no fewer than nine teams who are in real danger of finishing among the bottom three
  • Only four points now separate 12th-place Crystal Palace and last-place Southampton
Updated 41 min 5 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Leeds climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone with a big win on Saturday while Tottenham’s grip on a top-four place loosened after they threw away a 3-1 lead at last-place Southampton.
Leeds were in danger of wasting a 3-0 lead at Wolverhampton as the hosts pulled two goals back before going down to 10 men, and Rodrigo put the game away with the fourth goal in injury time. It’s just the second win in 13 league games for Leeds and lifts the team from 19th place up to 14th in the exceedingly tight lower half of the table.
While the title race has long been a two-way fight between Arsenal and Manchester City, the relegation battle involves no fewer than nine teams who are in real danger of finishing among the bottom three.
Only four points now separate 12th-place Crystal Palace and last-place Southampton, which rallied to draw 3-3 at home against Tottenham after being awarded a contentious penalty in injury time.
James Ward-Prowse smashed that spot kick into the net for a point that helps give Southampton some hope of avoiding the drop, even though they have played at least one more game than most of the teams directly above it.
It could be a costly collapse for Tottenham, though, as Antonio Conte’s team had a chance to provisionally climb above Manchester United into third. Instead, Spurs are now just two points ahead of fifth-place Newcastle, which have played two fewer games.
Leicester remained firmly entrenched in the relegation battle despite halting a five-game losing streak in all competitions with a 1-1 draw at Brentford that keeps them just one point above the drop zone — and two points ahead of Southampton — while midtable Aston Villa made it three wins in four games with a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth.
Chelsea hosted Everton later looking for a fourth straight league win, while Manchester City played Burnley in the FA Cup quarterfinals.
Arsenal can stretch their lead to eight points over City by beating Palace on Sunday.

Topics: Premier league Tottenham Hotspur Leeds Southampton

Related

Eddie Howe has Champions League in his sights — but won’t lose Premier League focus at Newcastle United
Football
Eddie Howe has Champions League in his sights — but won’t lose Premier League focus at Newcastle United
Arteta won’t compromise on Arsenal’s bid for Europa and Premier League glory
Sport
Arteta won’t compromise on Arsenal’s bid for Europa and Premier League glory

Ronaldo included on Martínez’s first squad for Portugal

Ronaldo included on Martínez’s first squad for Portugal
Updated 18 March 2023
AP

Ronaldo included on Martínez’s first squad for Portugal

Ronaldo included on Martínez’s first squad for Portugal
  • The 38-year-old Ronaldo was left out of Santos’ starting lineup for Portugal's knockout-phase games at the tournament in Qatar
  • “Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who is completely committed to the national team,” Martínez said
Updated 18 March 2023
AP

LISBON, Portugal: New Portugal coach Roberto Martínez included Cristiano Ronaldo in his first squad on Friday since taking over from Fernando Santos following the World Cup.
The 38-year-old Ronaldo was left out of Santos’ starting lineup for Portugal’s knockout-phase games at the tournament in Qatar, including the quarterfinal loss to Morocco.
Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi team Al-Nassr, can add to his international record 118 goals when Portugal plays European Championship qualifiers against Liechtenstein on March 23 and at Luxembourg three days later.
“Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who is completely committed to the national team,” Martínez said. “I don’t look at age or other aspects. He has the chance to help the team and pass on his experience to other players.”
Martínez made very few changes to the squad he inherited from Santos. Pepe, aged 40, was back again in defense, while Ronaldo was joined by João Félix, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva as playmakers.
Martínez joined Portugal after the Spaniard ended his six-year stint with Belgium following the team’s disappointing group-stage elimination at the World Cup.
Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifying group also includes Iceland, Slovakia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Portugal:
Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), José Sá (Wolverhampton), Rui Patrício (Roma).
Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), João Cancelo (Bayern Munich), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), António Silva (Benfica), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting), Diogo Leite (Union Berlin), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).
Midfielders: João Palhinha (Fulham), Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Mário (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton), Otávio Monteiro (Porto), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain).
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica), João Félix (Chelsea), Rafael Leão (AC Milan), Diogo Jota (Liverpool).

Topics: Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo

Related

Special Ronaldo loses for first time in Saudi Arabia as Al-Nassr are felled by Al-Ittihad
Sport
Ronaldo loses for first time in Saudi Arabia as Al-Nassr are felled by Al-Ittihad
Cristiano Ronaldo scores another hat trick as Al-Nassr go two points clear
Saudi Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo scores another hat trick as Al-Nassr go two points clear

‘Ice cold’ Isak puts Newcastle United back in Champions League mix

‘Ice cold’ Isak puts Newcastle United back in Champions League mix
Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

‘Ice cold’ Isak puts Newcastle United back in Champions League mix

‘Ice cold’ Isak puts Newcastle United back in Champions League mix
  • Howe believes more is to come from the high-scoring Swede
Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

NOTTINGHAM: ‘Ice cold’ Alexander Isak’s two-goal show at Nottingham Forest catapulted Newcastle United back into the Premier League Champions League mix — but Eddie Howe admits he still thinks there’s more to come from the Sweden international.

Isak was the Magpies’ man of the match at the City Ground as he added goal five and six to his Newcastle tally. Emmanuel Dennis had given the hosts an undeserved, against-the-run-of-play lead.

And while Isak was star of the show in the Midlands — helping his side to within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur — head coach Howe still believes we’re yet to see the finished article.

“It was a top performance from him (Isak),” Howe said.

“I thought he was a constant handful for Nottingham Forest. His pace and trickery were evident. I was really pleased with the two goals, and he’s building nicely to make a huge impact for us.

“I think confidence is key for any attacking player. The penalty was ice cool. It was a huge moment for us, in our season, and it’s not easy to do that, especially with the delay. But he put it away really well. The first goal was a slightly unorthodox finish, but it was great to see one hit the woodwork and fall in the net this time.”

Despite rumors of an injury crisis circling on social media pre-match, it was only top-scorer Miguel Almiron who missed out on the matchday squad. The Paraguayan looks set to miss the next six weeks with a muscle problem.

The team itself remained unchanged, and the continuity in selection reflected in performance, too, as the Magpies picked up against Forest where they left off against Wolves.

Some quality in the third is what Newcastle have been missing, but it didn’t take them much effort to open up Forest, not once but twice early doors.

Kieran Trippier sent Jacob Murphy clear down the right and his wicked ball in from the right was inch-perfect for Joe Willock arriving late. However, his finish with his left was wayward and didn’t trouble Keylor Navas’ goal from seven yards.

Soon after a clever, short free-kick by Trippier unleashed Isak but his deflected shot rebounded off the bar just as Renan Lodi, a summer target for the Magpies, looked to have turned it in.

With Newcastle on top and creating at will, they couldn’t let themselves down at the other end, could they? Well, that’s exactly what Sven Botman did as his attempted backpass turned into a one for the season blooper reel. Under little to no pressure from Andre Ayew, the Netherlands international tried to find Nick Pope but instead fed Dennis, who dinked over Pope and covering Trippier to turn the tables in this one.

Despite that blow, the visitors continued to play their football and again hit the bar on 35 minutes as this time Sean Longstaff took aim from distance.

And they got a deserved equalizer right on the stroke of half-time as Isak produced a wonderful finish, guiding a Willock cross in off the post.

While Forest had their moments in the second 45, it was the Magpies who remained firmly on the front foot and appeared the more willing and likely to go and claim all three points.

The excellent Murphy wrong-footed goalscorer Dennis down the right and found sub Elliot Anderson at back post, whose volley was saved. This was far from the only contribution the Scotland youth international made — one of which produced the most controversial call of what was an action and incident-packed half of football.

Just after the hour a floated ball in was nodded home by Anderson at the back post, cue scenes of jubilation as the young Geordie jumped into the away end at the City Ground to celebrate with his natives.

However, the goal was eventually ruled out, breaking his heart and dreams in the process, thanks to a touch by offside Longstaff in the build-up. It was a bizarre call by referee Paul Tierney, especially when Longstaff only played the ball when hit by a Forest player.

Murphy had a chance to win, so too Bruno Guimaraes before Brennan Johnson brought the best out of Pope at the other end in a rare Forest foray forward.

Serge Aurier cleared one goal-bound effort from hero Isak off the line before the game-changing call at the death. A ball in from the left was flicked goalwards by Isak and caught the hand of Moussa Niakhate. Tierney could make no mistake this time and pointed directly to the spot.

Cool as you like, the Swede looked Navas in the eyes and coaxed a move on the line from the South American keeper, before guiding the opposite way to send the thousands of jubilant Geordies behind the goal wild.

“The VAR goal is a good place to start, really. I’m not sure what happened there, I’ve got no idea, so I need to sit down and see what happened and what the thought process was,” Howe said of the Anderson disallowed goal.

“I was surprised to see the referee go over to the screen and make that decision and that call. It was what it was, and I think the big thing from that is that the players responded really well. Especially Elliot. It would have been easy for him to really curse that moment, with the fact that it was his first Newcastle goal.

“Back-to-back wins are hugely important in this division. The quality of the teams, the strength of the opponents, make it so difficult to do. Today, we came to a difficult away ground. I thought the Nottingham Forest supporters were really good in that first half and we lost control for ten or 15 minutes. They scored in that period, but it was a really good response in the second half from the team. It was a big moment in our season, and we managed to dig deep and find the winner.”

Topics: football Newcastle United

Related

Isak fires Newcastle to within sight of Premier League top four
Football
Isak fires Newcastle to within sight of Premier League top four
Eddie Howe has Champions League in his sights — but won’t lose Premier League focus at Newcastle United
Football
Eddie Howe has Champions League in his sights — but won’t lose Premier League focus at Newcastle United

Rybakina topples Swiatek to book Indian Wells final with Sabalenka

Rybakina topples Swiatek to book Indian Wells final with Sabalenka
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

Rybakina topples Swiatek to book Indian Wells final with Sabalenka

Rybakina topples Swiatek to book Indian Wells final with Sabalenka
  • Swiatek, winner of the French and US Opens last year, simply had no answer ro world No. 10 Rybakina's moves
  • World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka advanced with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over 7th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

INDIAN WELLS, California: Elena Rybakina again proved too much for world number one Iga Swiatek, denying the defending champion a return to the Indian Wells final with an emphatic 6-2, 6-2 semifinal victory on Friday.
Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion who stunned top-seeded Swiatek in the fourth round of the Australian Open on the way to the final, will now get a chance to turn the tables on Aryna Sabalenka, who beat her in Melbourne to capture a first Grand Slam title.
World number two Sabalenka advanced with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over seventh-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece.
Rybakina, ranked 10th in the world, was all over Swiatek from the opening game, painting the lines with her punishing ground strokes and serving with pinpoint precision.
Swiatek, winner of the French and US Opens last year in a campaign that included eight titles in all, simply had no answer and surrendered the first set with a double-fault on the first set point.
It was more of the same in the second as Rybakina raced to a 5-0 lead. Swiatek finally managed a hold for 5-1, and pounced to break as Rybakina suddenly struggled with her first serve in the next game.
Rybakina still managed to muster two match points at 40-15, but Swiatek saved one with an overhead and another with a blistering return of a second serve, winning two more points to complete the break for 5-2.
But there would be no comeback. A mis-hit as Swiatek appeared to trip chasing a ball back to the baseline gave Rybakina another match point and she converted it with confidence.
“I didn’t expect that I was going to play that good today,” admitted Rybakina, who battled through three sets to beat Czech Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals.
“I had nothing to lose, I just wanted to come enjoy and it really went my way. I played one of the best matches of this year.
“Hopefully I’m going to play like this on Sunday,” she added after denying Swiatek’s bid to become the first woman since Martina Navratilova in 1990-91 to win back-to-back titles in the California desert.
Sabalenka had to battle back from a set down to beat Rybakina in the Australian Open final, and the Kazakh was optimistic she avenge that defeat in the looming battle of reigning Grand Slam champions.
“If I play like today, I think I have all the chances,” she said.

Sabalenka out-dueled Sakkari in a Stadium Court slugfest.
Playing with supreme confidence, Sabalenka opened with a quick service hold that featured two aces and broke Sakkari for a 3-1 lead.
Sakkari immediately broke back as Sabalenka double-faulted on break point. But the Belarusian won the next five games to pocket the set and take a 2-0 lead in the second.
Sakkari, perhaps trying to do too much in the face of Sabalenka’s powerful groundstrokes, made three forehand errors to give her triple set point.
She saved two with a service winner and an ace but fired another forehand out of the court on the third.
Sabalenka was rolling, breaking Sakkari again with a blistering backhand service return up the line for a 2-0 lead in the second.
But she gave the break back with a sloppy service game and Sakkari held to level the set before Sabalenka steadied to win three straight games.
Sabalenka said she might have let the match get away in past years, but she’s playing now with a new sense of calm.
“In past I lost so many matches like that, just like a few not super-smart mistakes,” she said. “I was reminding myself it’s OK to make these mistakes, I’m not a robot. I can miss these shots and probably that’s why I was able to keep fighting and keep trying.”
After Sakkari let two game points go in the sixth game, Sabalenka drilled another service return winner for a third break chance of the game, which she seized with a crosscourt forehand.
She finished the match with 21 winners to Sakkari’s nine as she denied Sakkari a return to the Indian Wells final.
 

Topics: Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open Elena Rybakina Iga Swiatek

Related

Alcaraz to face Sinner, Swiatek gets Rybakina in Indian Wells semifinals
Sport
Alcaraz to face Sinner, Swiatek gets Rybakina in Indian Wells semifinals
Tiafoe, Medvedev reach Indian Wells semifinals; Gauff out
Tennis
Tiafoe, Medvedev reach Indian Wells semifinals; Gauff out

Isak fires Newcastle to within sight of Premier League top four

Isak fires Newcastle to within sight of Premier League top four
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

Isak fires Newcastle to within sight of Premier League top four

Isak fires Newcastle to within sight of Premier League top four
  • Newcastle ended a near two-month wait for a Premier League win last weekend in beating Wolves and came flying out the blocks at the City Ground
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

NOTTINGHAM, Britain: Alexander Isak said Newcastle believe they will seal a place in next season’s Champions League after the Swede scored twice, including a stoppage time penalty, to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Friday.
Victory lifts the Magpies to within one point of fourth-placed Tottenham and with a game in hand to come on Spurs.
“We believe and we know that we have it in our own hands and have a good chance,” said Isak after Newcastle signed off for the international break with back-to-back wins.
“It is important we have gone into this break with a good feeling with two wins from two games.”
Defeat was Forest’s first at home in the league since September and leaves Steve Cooper’s men still two points above the relegation zone.
“It’s always the worst way to lose, in the last couple of minutes, having fought in the game,” said Cooper. “We made some poor football decisions around the build-up to the goals and that’s something we can only blame ourselves for.”
Newcastle ended a near two-month wait for a Premier League win last weekend in beating Wolves and came flying out the blocks at the City Ground.
But the closest the visitors came to turning their early dominance into a lead was when Renan Lodi turned Isak’s cross onto his own crossbar.
Instead it was Forest who went in front completely against the run of play thanks to a howler from Sven Botman.
The Dutch center-back has been a major factor in Newcastle’s success this season but his attempted pass back to goalkeeper Nick Pope was intercepted by Emmanuel Dennis, who produced a stunning chipped finish for just his second Forest goal.
The crossbar came to the home side’s rescue again when Sean Longstaff’s deflected strike from the edge of the box came back off the woodwork.
Newcastle finally got their reward in first half stoppage time when the club’s record signing Isak acrobatically flicked in Joe Willock’s cross off the post.
The pattern of play continued after the break as the Magpies laid siege to the Forest goal.
Former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas had to be at his best to turn over powerful drives from Elliot Anderson and Bruno Guimaraes.
Anderson then thought he had his first senior goal when he headed in Isak’s cross at the back post.
However, the goal was controversially disallowed after a VAR check for offside against Longstaff in the build-up despite the ball breaking to the midfielder off a Forest player.
Just when Forest looked set to hold out for a precious point in their battle to beat the drop, Moussa Niakhate needlessly put his hand up to block Isak’s tame header.
The Swedish international’s debut season in England has been blighted by injury, but he showed his class by keeping his head to slot past Navas and spark wild scenes of celebration among the away support.
“It’s a massive win and I thought we deserved it,” said Howe.
“To come back is always a great way to win and the character shown in the group is very pleasing.”
 

Topics: Newcastle United Nottingham Forest English Premier League (EPL) Alexander Isak champions league

Related

Eddie Howe has Champions League in his sights — but won’t lose Premier League focus at Newcastle United
Football
Eddie Howe has Champions League in his sights — but won’t lose Premier League focus at Newcastle United
Newcastle United reignite Champions League charge as Miguel Almiron lights up St. James’ Park
Football
Newcastle United reignite Champions League charge as Miguel Almiron lights up St. James’ Park

follow us

Latest updates

Talks boost diplomatic reconciliation between Turkiye and Egypt
Talks boost diplomatic reconciliation between Turkiye and Egypt
Leeds earn big win; Tottenham throw away lead in EPL
Leeds earn big win; Tottenham throw away lead in EPL
Sergio Perez on pole for Red Bull in Saudi Arabia for 2nd year running
Sergio Perez on pole for Red Bull in Saudi Arabia for 2nd year running
Court cancels ex-Pakistan PM’s arrest warrants after supporters clash with police  
Court cancels ex-Pakistan PM’s arrest warrants after supporters clash with police  
Riyadh forum discusses role of youth in promoting innovation
Riyadh hosted the third Youth Organizations Forum inaugurated by Saudi Human Resources Development Minister Ahmed Al Rajhi. (SPA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.