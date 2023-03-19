Saudi Arabia ranks 4th globally for preparedness in digital systems  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has ranked fourth globally in its level of preparedness in digital systems on the back of its sturdy regulatory framework, the latest report from the UN revealed.

The Kingdom ranked second in digital system preparedness among the G20 members, according to the report published by the International Telecommunication Union, a UN agency that deals with information and communication technologies, reported Saudi Press Agency.

The report credits this achievement to Saudi Arabia’s development of a sustainable regulatory framework, its empowerment of the digital economy, and its success in boosting its telecom infrastructure.

The Kingdom’s global rank was also attained through the endless support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, stated the Governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission Mohammed Al Tamimi.

He added that Vision 2030 has paved the way for robust and efficient telecommunications and IT sectors, thus creating an ambitious strategy for digital transformation.

In line with Vision 2030, the ICT market’s primary objective is to build tomorrow’s digital foundations for a connected and innovative Saudi Arabia through developing standards, partnerships, and investments.

The CITC has launched multiple initiatives to advance the telecommunications and IT sector, stated the governor. It developed the national academy for digital systems to attract investments and speed up digital transformation.

Al Tamimi further added that the CITC has propelled the Kingdom’s position in the global market through cooperative regulating and including all stakeholders in its enterprises.

Furthermore, the ITU report has underlined many obstacles facing regulating agencies, including primarily monitoring competence and sustainable growth.

According to the Kingdom’s ICT Strategy 2023, the sector in the country includes several chief technologies in IT, emerging tech, and telecommunications.

The ICT infrastructure market growth in Saudi Arabia is driven by increased spending in the telecom and ICT industry by the government.

Other factors also contribute to the sector’s growth, like the Kingdom’s bring-your-own-device trend, supportive government initiatives for 5G commercialization, and cloud adoption.