Putin hails China’s willingness to help settle Ukraine conflict

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
This handout video grab shows Russian President Vladimir Putin visiting a flat at a newly built neighborhood during his visit to Mariupol in Russian-controlled Donetsk region. (AFP)
Updated 32 sec ago
AFP

  Xi Jinping heads to Russia on Monday hoping to deliver a breakthrough on Ukraine as Beijing seeks to position itself as a peacemaker
Updated 32 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Sunday welcomed China’s willingness to play a “constructive role” in ending the conflict in Ukraine, saying Sino-Russian relations were “at the highest point” in history.
His Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping heads to Russia on Monday hoping to deliver a breakthrough on Ukraine as Beijing seeks to position itself as a peacemaker.
The quality of ties between Moscow and Beijing is “higher than the political and military unions of the Cold War era,” Putin said in an article written for a Chinese newspaper and published by the Kremlin on the eve of Xi’s visit.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin China

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

  Chinese speakers in Russia doubled in sales, transport and logistics ; tripled in energy in 2022
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Every Sunday, Chinese tutor Kirill Burobin begins work in the early morning and is kept busy until midnight.

As Russia seeks to tighten ties with China amid Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine, the number of Burobin’s students has tripled over the past year.

“Sunday is the busiest,” 20-year-old Burobin, who makes a good living with his online lessons, told AFP.

“I have 16 hours of classes virtually without a break.”

The boom in demand for Chinese lessons in Russia illustrates the country’s pivot towards Asia as tensions build between Moscow and the West.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s three-day visit to Russia beginning Monday aims to deepen what the two countries have called a “no-limits” relationship, which is increasingly important for Russia as its international isolation deepens.

Pummeled by multiple rounds of Western sanctions, Russia’s economic and technological development is becoming more dependent on China.

Natalia Danina, a manager at HeadHunter, the country’s top online recruitment company, said that last year there were nearly 11,000 vacancies requiring knowledge of the Chinese language, a 44 percent increase compared to 2021.

Over the same period, the number of jobs for Chinese speakers in Russia has doubled in sales, transport and logistics, said Danina, pointing to an “accelerated transition” to Chinese-made equipment and spare parts.

Demand for Chinese speakers in energy jobs has tripled, she added.

Burobin, who also studies Eastern civilizations at a top Moscow university, said that he was happy to help his students learn more about “a whole new world.”

“Russians are taking up Chinese because Beijing has become our main partner for decades to come,” he said.

“And this is just the beginning.”

In August, Avito, Russia’s leading online classified ads platform, reported a 138 percent increase in requests for Chinese lessons in Moscow in one year.

The same figure stood at 350 percent for the far eastern city of Vladivostok.

The popularity of Chinese classes might be starting to catch up with demand for English lessons in the country.

Alina Khamlova, 26, who teaches both languages, said she had only three English language students this year, compared to 12 who are learning Chinese.

One of her students is Maria, a 22-year-old designer who dreams of traveling to China to make her clothes there because it is “cheaper than in Russia.”

Another student is a 25-year-old gym coach, Ivan, who wants to work in China because Europeans “are paid very well” there.

Khamlova also said that many young people in Russia hope to study in Chinese universities now that many European establishments had become “inaccessible to them”.

While English still retains a dominant position, the number of high school students who chose Chinese as a foreign language during their final school exams has doubled in one year to 17,000, according to the state education watchdog Rosobrnadzor.

Russia’s growing isolation from the West has prompted many language schools to revise their curricula and invite teachers of the Chinese language.

Founded in 2017, the ChineseFirst language centre has seen twice as many registrations this year, said its co-founders, Wang Yinyu, 38, and his Russian wife Natalia, a 33-year-old Chinese speaker.

Wang’s family business is booming, and he is planning to open two new branches and a kindergarten in Moscow.

In Russia, “many companies have rushed to Chinese factories to order goods that have become unavailable in Russia due to sanctions,” he told AFP in Russian.

And Chinese entrepreneurs, who are interested in exporting to Russia, are looking for bilingual employees.

Wang is glad that China and Russia are becoming closer.

“China has powerful industry and Russia is rich in resources, which means that our two countries can build their own internal economy,” he said.

“If we stand back-to-back, no one will defeat us.”

Topics: Russia China

Updated 51 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

  WHO officials say such information represents a new lead into the investigation of COVID's origins
Updated 51 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Advisers to the World Health Organization have urged China to release all information related to the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic after new findings were briefly shared on an international database used to track pathogens.
New sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as additional genomic data based on samples taken from a live animal market in Wuhan, China in 2020 were briefly uploaded to the open access GISAID database by Chinese scientists earlier this year, allowing them to be viewed by researchers in other countries, according to a Saturday statement from the WHO’s Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO).
The sequences suggested that raccoon dogs were present in the market and may have also been infected by the coronavirus, providing a new clue in the chain of transmission that eventually reached humans, according to the WHO.
Access to the information was subsequently restricted “apparently to allow further data updates” by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the statement added.
WHO officials discussed the matter with Chinese colleagues, who explained that the new data were intended to be used to update a preprint study from 2022. China’s CDC plans to re-submit the paper to the scientific journal Nature for publication, according to the statement.
WHO officials say such information, while not conclusive, represents a new lead into the investigation of COVID’s origins and should have been shared immediately.
“These data do not provide a definitive answer to the question of how the pandemic began, but every piece of data is important in moving us closer to that answer,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday. “These data could have – and should have – been shared three years ago.”
“We continue to call on China to be transparent in sharing data, and to conduct the necessary investigations and share the results,” he said.
SAGO was tasked by the WHO to continue to investigate the origins of the pandemic that has killed nearly 7 million people worldwide.
The Chinese CDC did not immediately respond to the WHO’s latest statement.

’TOO EARLY’ FOR CONCLUSION
When asked by Reuters why the sequences were not uploaded before, George Gao, professor at the Institute of Microbiology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and former head of the Chinese CDC, said the data uploaded were “nothing new.”
He added that GISAID, the Munich-based pathogen database, took down the sequences, not the Chinese scientists, and that he was in contact with WHO.
It’s “too early for any conclusion,” he added in an emailed statement. “All this must be left for scientists to work on, NOT for journalists or public. We are eager to know the answer.”
A spokesperson for GISAID said it does not take down data. They said the sequences had been “recalled” and “are currently being updated with newer and additional data as part of a manuscript currently under review”.
The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan was shut down by Chinese authorities after the novel coronavirus emerged in the city in late 2019. The market has since been a focus of study of whether the virus had infected several other species before jumping to humans.
The WHO and other scientists have also said they cannot rule out the possibility that the virus emerged from a high-security laboratory in Wuhan that studies dangerous pathogens. China denies any such link.
The 2022 preprint paper said that a small portion of 923 samples collected from the stalls and sewage systems in and around the market tested positive for the virus; no virus was detected in 457 animal samples tested. The paper said initially that raccoon dogs were not among the animals tested.
The new analysis suggests “that raccoon dog and other animals may have been present before the market was cleaned as part of the public health intervention,” the SAGO statement said.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) World Health Organization

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman meets members of the Norrsken Foundation during her visit to Kigali, Rwanda.
British Home Secretary Suella Braverman meets members of the Norrsken Foundation during her visit to Kigali, Rwanda.
Updated 19 March 2023
AP

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman meets members of the Norrsken Foundation during her visit to Kigali, Rwanda.
  UK and Rwanda struck a deal almost a year ago under which some migrants who arrive in the UK in small boats would be flown to Rwanda
Updated 19 March 2023
AP

KIGALI, Rwanda: Britain’s government said Sunday that it could start deporting asylum-seekers to Rwanda in the next few months — but only if UK courts rule that the controversial policy is legal.
The Home Office said it was aiming to start flights “before the summer,” as Home Secretary Suella Braverman visited the east African country to reinforce the Conservative government’s commitment to the plan.
In the Rwandan capital, Kigali, she met with President Paul Kagame and Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta, visited accommodation intended to house deportees from the UK and laid a brick at another housing development for migrants. The project is expected to build more than 1,000 houses.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed seeing firsthand the rich opportunities this country can provide to relocated people through our partnership,” Braverman said.
Biruta said Rwanda would offer migrants “the opportunity to build new lives in a safe, secure place through accommodation, education and vocational training.”
Rwandan government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo told reporters the country is ready to receive thousands of migrants from the UK, saying she doesn’t consider living in Rwanda “a punishment.” She said Rwanda is determined to make the agreement a success.
The UK and Rwanda struck a deal almost a year ago under which some migrants who arrive in the UK in small boats would be flown to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed. Those granted asylum would stay in Rwanda rather than return to Britain.
The UK government argues the policy will smash the business model of people-smuggling gangs and deter migrants from taking risky journeys across the English Channel.
More than 45,000 people arrived in Britain by boat in 2022, compared with 8,500 in 2020.
But the 140 million-pound ($170 million) plan is mired in legal challenges, and no one has yet been sent to Rwanda. In December, the High Court ruled the policy was legal, but a group of asylum-seekers from countries including Iran, Iraq and Syria has been granted permission to appeal.
Human rights groups cite Rwanda’s poor human rights record, and argue it’s inhumane to send people more than 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) to a country they don’t want to live in.
The government also has drafted legislation barring anyone who arrives in the UK in small boats or by other unauthorized means from applying for asylum. If passed by Parliament, the Illegal Migration Bill would compel the government to detain all such arrivals and deport them to their homeland or a “safe third country” such as Rwanda.
The UN refugee agency says the law breaches UK commitments under the international refugee convention.
Braverman faces criticism for inviting only selected media on her taxpayer-funded trip to Rwanda. Journalists from right-leaning outlets including The Times and The Telegraph newspapers and television channel GB News were invited, while the BBC and the left-leaning Guardian newspaper weren’t.

Topics: UK Rwanda

Punjab police personnel walk near the residence of Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh, in the village of Jallupur Khera.
Punjab police personnel walk near the residence of Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh, in the village of Jallupur Khera.
Updated 19 March 2023

Punjab police personnel walk near the residence of Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh, in the village of Jallupur Khera.
  Mobile internet, SMS services will be suspended until Monday noon, Punjab government says
  Police say 7 people arrested, illegal weapons seized, as part of the major crackdown
Updated 19 March 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Mobile internet services in the Indian state of Punjab will be suspended until Monday as police pursue Amritpal Singh, the leader of a Sikh separatist movement in the Hindu-majority country.

A controversial, self-styled preacher, Singh is the leader of Waris Punjab De, or Heirs of Punjab, who has publicly supported the Khalistan movement for a separate homeland for the Sikhs, a minority community comprising about 1.7 percent of India’s 1.4 billion population.

The suspension of mobile internet and SMS services will continue until noon on Monday, according to an order issued by the Punjab government, “to prevent any incitement to violence and any disturbance of peace and public order.”

Police in the Punjab city of Amritsar said members of the organization have been named in a first information report, which authorities typically use to launch an official investigation.

“Last night a FIR under (the) Arms Act has been registered against them, and Amritpal Singh is the main accused in the FIR,” Satinder Singh, senior superintendent of Amritsar police, told reporters on Sunday.

Amritsar authorities also seized six illegal weapons, he added.

More than 70 people were arrested in the “mega crackdown,” according to a tweet posted by the police in Punjab, where Sikhism is the dominant religion.

The crackdown comes after Amritpal Singh and his supporters broke into a police station with swords and guns last month, demanding the release of one of his aides.

With six police officers injured in the clash, and the Punjab government drawing flak for the security lapse, the incident brought Singh to national attention.

Singh’s supporters have reportedly compared him to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a militant leader of the Khalistan movement that peaked in the 1980s, who was eventually killed in a military operation in 1984. 

Thousands of people died during that violent period in Punjab’s history, which also led to the assassination of India’s then-prime minister, Indira Gandhi, by two Sikh security guards, which in turn sparked anti-Sikh riots in Delhi and elsewhere that left several thousand more dead and injured.

In the decades since, the separatist movement has lost a lot of support.

“It’s truly bewildering how Amritpal was allowed to gain so much prominence in a short time,” Sanjay Kapoor, chief editor of the political magazine Hard News and former secretary-general of the Editors Guild of India, told Arab News.

“As he was breathing so much fire, one wonders why the local or central agencies didn’t pick him up,” he said. “What’s further intriguing is how he managed to sneak himself into the Khalistani narrative with little background of struggle or even pedigree. Not too long back he was in Dubai and not even wearing a turban.”

Not much is known about Singh’s early years, though he reportedly moved to Dubai in 2012 to join his family’s transport business. Last August, he returned to India looking visibly different from old photos, appearing as a devout, practicing Sikh, and was appointed head of Waris Punjab De about a month later, in a ceremony attended by thousands of people.

“That’s the reason why any skeptics believe that Amritpal represented a diabolical plan to polarize the Hindus against the Khalistani threat before the 2024 elections,” Kapoor said.

Ronki Ram, a professor at Panjab University’s department of political science, said the government was responsible for propelling Amritpal Singh to fame. 

“Amritpal Singh has been given lots of space by the government. In a short time, he got a larger-than-life image,” Ram told Arab News.

“By doing this massive crackdown against Amritpal Singh, they are making him more popular. There are so many organizations behind him, that also shows the gravity of the situation in Punjab.”

But even as Singh’s popularity grew, Ram said it did not translate to a resurgence of the Khalistan movement.

“Whenever something happens in Punjab, they associate it with Khalistan,” Ram said. “This talk of the Khalistan movement gaining traction is far-fetched.”

Topics: India Internet Sikh Amritpal Singh

Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

A group of Afghan athletes and their family members wait to board a flight. (File/AFP)
  Relocations scheme approvals dropped dramatically in final months of 2022 after requirements became more stringent
  Labour MP claims requirements will force people in hiding to 'sign their own death warrant' in bid to leave country
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UK officials have told Afghans hiding from the Taliban they will need documentation approved by the regime in Kabul to travel to Britain, an investigation by the Independent has found.

Thousands of people are currently awaiting the chance to leave the country under the UK’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy scheme, but campaigners say the policy of requiring approved papers asks them to “sign their own death warrant.”

The ARAP scheme was established after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August 2021, and is meant to provide safe passage and relocation for Afghans who worked with British forces and authorities in the country, as well as their families.

So far, 11,200 people have traveled to the UK under the scheme, but those numbers have dropped dramatically over time, down from 6,200 approved applications between July and September 2021 to just 743 in the last quarter of 2022.

The UK Ministry of Defence has apologized after the Independent uncovered multiple examples of ARAP applicants being asked to provide Taliban-approved documentation, including birth and marriage certificates, which also need to be translated into English.

One former interpreter who worked with British forces in Afghanistan was told to get his forms approved by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs while he and his family were in hiding.

In an email sent to ARAP applicants, UK officials said: “We understand that some of you may have received communications from ARAP telling you to visit the local authorities or Ministry of Foreign Affairs to obtain new documentation for your relocation to the UK.

“If you received one of these messages, this was incorrect, and we apologise for any misunderstanding or distress caused by this message.”

The MoD has estimated there to be around 4,600 people eligible for the ARAP scheme currently stuck in Afghanistan.

A previous military scheme for evacuating Afghans after the collapse of the government in August 2021, Operation Pitting, told people to provide documentation “if you have them,” but campaigners say the MoD has strengthened its requirements for the ARAP scheme.

The requirements that papers and certificates be provided in English is a particular issue, as that is not standard practise in Afghanistan, meaning any such document needs to go through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs — potentially alerting the Taliban to the whereabouts of people in hiding or their intentions to flee.

Dr. Sara de Jong, co-founder of the Sulha Alliance charity, said the requirements by the UK government highlighted a lack of understanding about the situation in Afghanistan, adding that the Taliban had “pretty much stopped” issuing children’s passports, making it harder for families to travel.

Sarah Fenby, from the non-governmental organization Global Witness, told the Independent: “The fact that Afghan interpreters, who risked their lives for the UK’s mission in Afghanistan, are still left behind, despite gaining eligibility under ARAP, is shameful. They are hiding, afraid, and unable to work to feed their children.

“The fact that they are then being asked, by ARAP, to take their documents to Taliban-controlled ministries to have them validated is completely unacceptable.”

British Member of Parliament Tobias Ellwood, chair of the House of Commons’ defence select committee, said: “We need to ensure our offers of protection are not compromised. We must do the right thing.”

Dan Jarvis MP, who served as a soldier in Afghanistan, said: “Asking our Afghan allies to have their papers approved by the Taliban Ministry of Foreign Affairs is like asking them to sign their own death warrant.

“These requests by the UK government show a complete disregard to the grave realities eligible Afghans face, pushing desperate men into perilous situations.”

His Labour colleague John Healey, the party’s shadow defence secretary, said: “Britain has a moral duty to assist and protect them. Ministers urgently need to fix the ARAP scheme – and speed up applications and relocations.”

Topics: Afghanistan UK Taliban Afghan

