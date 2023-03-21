You are here

Palestinian anger as Israel allows settlers to return to 4 outposts

A general view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, on Jan. 30, 2023. (AP)
A general view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, on Jan. 30, 2023. (AP)
Updated 31 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Palestinian anger as Israel allows settlers to return to 4 outposts

A general view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, on Jan. 30, 2023. (AP)
  • Jibril Rajoub, the Fatah Central Committee secretary general, told Arab News that settlers were trying to return to the Homesh settlement even before the law was passed
Updated 31 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinians on Tuesday voiced outrage after Israel approved a law that will allow Israeli settlers to rebuild four West Bank outposts evacuated almost two decades ago.

A bill overturning the so-called “separation law” in the West Bank and Gaza Strip was approved by an Israeli Parliament plenary on Monday.

Israel evacuated settlements in the occupied northern West Bank as part of the disengagement plan from Gaza in 2005.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, condemned the Knesset’s move, which he said “violates all resolutions of international legitimacy, especially Resolution (2334), which considers all settlements illegal in all Palestinian territories.”

Abu Rudeineh said that the Israeli government is working to thwart international efforts to prevent escalation.

He called on the international community, especially the US administration, to pressure the Israeli government to stop its unilateral policies that violate international laws and signed agreements.

Jibril Rajoub, the Fatah Central Committee secretary general, told Arab News that settlers were trying to return to the Homesh settlement even before the law was passed.

He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of ignoring the agreements of the Aqaba summit three weeks ago.

“It is likely that neither he nor his government will abide by the understandings of the Sharm El-Sheikh summit, and that tension will inevitably come during Ramadan,” Rajoub told Arab News.

Ahmed Majdalani, Palestinian minister of social development, said the Israeli law is a continuation of the Israeli government’s settlement expansion program.

Palestinians view Israeli settlement expansion as an existential threat to the two-state solution, which they have demanded since 1967.

More than 650,000 Israeli settlers live in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem in more than 150 settlements, all considered illegal by the UN and under international resolutions.

Former senior diplomat Nasser Al-Kidwa told Arab News that it is clear Israel will quickly annex the West Bank.

He added: “Perhaps the worst thing about it is that the Palestinian Authority gives it political cover by accepting to participate with it in the Aqaba and Sharm El-Sheikh meetings instead of boycotting and isolating it, and asking the world not to deal with it.”

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation and denunciation of offensive and racist statements made by an official of the Israeli occupation government against Palestine and its people.

In a statement, the ministry affirmed the Kingdom’s position rejecting the statements of Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich.

The ministry said the comments are contrary to the truth, contribute to spreading hate speech and violence, and undermine efforts for dialogue.

It also renewed the Kingdom’s support for international efforts aimed at resolving the Palestinian issue based on the Arab peace initiative and ensuring the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Meanwhile, Israeli extremist settlers from the Price Tag group wrote racist slogans, painted a six-pointed star on a truck and two vehicles, and damaged more than five vehicles in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem on Tuesday, according to Palestinian sources.

Anwar Al-Julani, a neighborhood resident, said that the Israeli police came to his house in the morning, demanded he check the surveillance cameras, and then confiscated the recording device from family members.

He added that police told him that two settlers vandalized cars and wrote slogans at 3 a.m.

 

 

Topics: Palestine Al-Aqsa Mosque Israel

Italy pledges cash to support Tunisia amid uncertainty

Italy pledges cash to support Tunisia amid uncertainty
Updated 21 March 2023
Arab News

Italy pledges cash to support Tunisia amid uncertainty

Italy pledges cash to support Tunisia amid uncertainty
  • Rome pushing IMF to bail out Tunisia amid concerns over energy, migration
  • Italian government ‘in constant contact’ with Tunisian President Kais Saied
Updated 21 March 2023
Arab News

London: Italy will invest €110 million ($118.4 million) in Tunisia in a bid to shore up stability in the North African country, its foreign minister announced.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Council in Brussels, Antonio Tajani said the money would be transferred via the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation and that he hoped further funding would be approved by the International Monetary Fund.

Italy has been pushing the IMF to unblock a $1.9 billion loan to Tunisia over fears that it could be destabilized without financial assistance, with significant consequences for Italy’s energy supplies and the flow of migration to Europe.

“We are in constant contact with the Tunisian government,” Tajani said. “I hope that the IMF will reach an agreement with the Tunisian President Kais Saied to ensure stability.”

International opposition to bailing out Tunisia centers around fears that Saied, who has drawn ire over constitutional changes, crackdowns on political opponents and his recent rhetoric about sub-Saharan migrants in his country, cannot be trusted to agree to significant reforms, let alone enforce them.

“It is important that reforms are made because funding is linked to reforms, and to prevent (Islamist) terrorism from appearing in North Africa,” Tajani said. “The fundamental problem is that of stability in North Africa and Tunisia.”

Tunisia is vital to Italy’s energy security, as part of the route of the Trans-Mediterranean Pipeline, which delivers gas to Italy and Central Europe from Algeria.

In 2022, the EU granted €300 million for the construction of an €850 million electricity interconnector project, ELMED, to link Italy to Tunisia’s growing solar farm industry.

Tunisia is also the staging post for significant numbers of migrants attempting to reach Europe via the Italian peninsula from North Africa.

Saied recently prompted a surge in sub-Saharan migrants leaving his country for Europe after accusing them of changing “the demographic composition” of Tunisia and alleging they were responsible for an uptick in crime.

This in turn has resulted in numerous people suffering violence or facing eviction and deciding to cross the Mediterranean.

Data from the Italian Ministry of the Interior indicates that crossings from Tunisia to Italy are up 788 percent from the same period last year, with 12,083 people landing on Italian shores from Jan. 1 to March 13 — a third of the total number who made the trip in 2022.

Laurence Hart, director of the International Organization for Migration’s Mediterranean coordination office, told Italian outlet Agenzia Nova that migrants who would once have found work in Tunisia were being lured to Europe by the country’s growing instability and hostility and by the promises of people-traffickers.

“Migrants leaving Tunisia come from very specific countries, which, looking at the statistics…are the Ivory Coast and Guinea. These are countries with which Tunisia has an agreement on visa-free arrivals,” he said. 

“On the one hand, this stimulates regular migration, because many sub-Saharan (Africans) are regularly employed in the various sectors of the Tunisian economy. On the other, it obviously leaves room for many intermediaries who play on the lack of information or on distorted information for their own personal gain.”

Topics: Italy Tunisia

UAE president pardons more than 1,000 inmates ahead of Ramadan

UAE president pardons more than 1,000 inmates ahead of Ramadan
Updated 21 March 2023
Arab News

UAE president pardons more than 1,000 inmates ahead of Ramadan

UAE president pardons more than 1,000 inmates ahead of Ramadan
Updated 21 March 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 1,025 prisoners serving various sentences in the UAE, ahead of Ramadan, state news agency WAM reported.

Sheikh Mohamed’s annual pardon ahead of Ramadan aims to “enhance family cohesion”, the report explained, adding that it created a happier environment for the wives and children of those released as well as enabling them to pursue successful social and professional lives in the future.

Anatomy of a disaster
Two decades later, Iraqis are still paying the price for Bush's ill-judged war
Enter
keywords
Topics: Ramadan 2023 UAE crime Ramadan

JERUSALEM: Israeli parliament on Tuesday repealed legislation that ordered the evacuation of four settlements in the occupied West Bank, one of the first major moves by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right coalition.
The original law, passed in 2005, mandated the evacuation of four Jewish settlements in the northern West Bank along with Israel’s disengagement from the Gaza Strip. The repeal would allow Jewish residents to return to these settlements on condition of approval by the Israeli military.
Since the 1967 war, Israel has established around 140 settlements on land Palestinians see as the core of a future state. Besides the authorized settlements, groups of settlers have built scores of outposts without government permission.
Most world powers deem settlements built in the territory Israel seized in the 1967 war as illegal under international law and their expansion as an obstacle to peace, since they eat away at land the Palestinians claim for a future state.
Yuli Edelstein, head of the Israeli parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, hailed the move as “the first and significant step toward real repair and the establishment of Israel in the territories of the homeland that belongs to it.”

Anatomy of a disaster
Two decades later, Iraqis are still paying the price for Bush's ill-judged war
Enter
keywords
Topics: Israel West Bank Palestine

Jordan says Israel disavows behavior of top minister over flag of expanded borders

Jordan says Israel disavows behavior of top minister over flag of expanded borders
Updated 21 March 2023
Reuters

Jordan says Israel disavows behavior of top minister over flag of expanded borders

Jordan says Israel disavows behavior of top minister over flag of expanded borders
  • Inciteful rhetoric: The UAE also condemned finance minister Bezalel Smotrich’s statements
Updated 21 March 2023
Reuters

Jordan said it has received assurance from Israel that the behavior of a top cabinet minister, who spoke at a podium adorned with an Israeli flag that appeared to include Jordan, did not represent their position, an official source said on Tuesday.

The source told Reuters that top Israeli officials rejected Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s move during a speech on Monday, and said that they respected Jordan’s borders and Israel’s peace treaty with Jordan. Smotrich heads a religious-nationalist party in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right coalition.

The UAE on Tuesday condemned the finance minister’s statements as well as his use of a map of Israel that includes lands from Jordan and the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE’s rejection of inciteful rhetoric and all practices that contradict moral and human values and principles, state news agency WAM reported.

The ministry stressed the need to confront hate speech and violence and noted the importance of promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence to reduce escalation and instability in the region, the report added.

The Arab League also condemned the Israeli minister's statements. The Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine to the Arab League, Saeed Abu Ali, said in a statement these statements by Smotrich represent a racist and colonial stance, and considered the statements a blatant threat to peace and security in the region.
The Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League stressed the need to be alert to the seriousness of these Israeli policies and the importance of confronting them with firm international stances and measures in support of the rights of the Palestinian people.
Amman late on Monday summoned the Israeli ambassador in Jordan and said Smotrich’s move was a provocative act by an “extremist” and “racist” minister that violated international norms and Jordan’s peace treaty with Israel.

“These statements are provocative, racist and come from an extremist figure and we call on the international community to condemn it,” Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said at a news conference.

Safadi received a call from Israel’s national security adviser, assuring him that Israel — which shares the longest border with its neighbor to the West of the Jordan River — respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, the source said.

Smotrich made the speech as Israeli and Palestinian officials met in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for de-escalation talks ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover holiday.

Topics: Jordan Israel

Arab League chief, Russian deputy FM discuss regional issues, Ukraine war

Arab League chief, Russian deputy FM discuss regional issues, Ukraine war
Updated 21 March 2023
Gobran Mohammed

Arab League chief, Russian deputy FM discuss regional issues, Ukraine war

Arab League chief, Russian deputy FM discuss regional issues, Ukraine war
Updated 21 March 2023
Gobran Mohammed

CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Sunday expressed his concerns at mounting violence in the occupied Palestinian territories.

His comments regarding Israeli government actions came during a meeting in Cairo with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

Their discussions also centered around other regional issues and Arab-Russian relations.

Aboul Gheit’s spokesman, Jamal Rushdi, said Bogdanov outlined Moscow’s stance on Syria, Yemen, Libya, and the economic and presidential vacancy crises in Lebanon. Iranian and Turkish policies toward the Arab region were also discussed.

Separately, during his assessment of an Arab strategic report by the Egyptian Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, Aboul Gheit said the conflict in Ukraine and rivalries between the US and China were among the most alarming issues since the end of World War II.

“The Arabs are cautious in dealing with the Ukrainian crisis and its effects.

“All of this does not miss China, which is building a large naval power capable of competing with America in the Pacific Ocean and perhaps the world,” he added.

Topics: Russia Arab League

