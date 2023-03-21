You are here

  • Home
  • English Premier League referees to halt matches for Muslim players to break their fast
Ramadan 2023
Ramadan 2023

English Premier League referees to halt matches for Muslim players to break their fast

English Premier League referees to halt matches for Muslim players to break their fast
Referees officiating England’s top four divisions during Ramadan have been asked to halt night games to allow fasting players, like Mohamed Salah and others, to break their fast. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wv7mv

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

English Premier League referees to halt matches for Muslim players to break their fast

English Premier League referees to halt matches for Muslim players to break their fast
  • Stars observing Ramadan to be given time to take on liquids, energy gels, supplements
  • Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly and others to benefit from decision during evening games
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: England’s top-flight referees have been asked to pause night matches to allow Muslim players to break their fast in Ramadan, which begins on Thursday in the UK.
Muslim footballers who observe the holy month, like Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City, and Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly, along with many others, will be granted short recesses to break their fast in after-sunset matches, The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.
Referees officiating England’s top four divisions have been asked to halt night games to allow fasting players to take on liquids, energy gels and supplements, said Sky Sports.
Match officials are reported to have been advised to wait for a natural stoppage in the game, such as a corner or a free kick, before pausing the match.
Media reports said clubs have also been told to agree on the stoppage time with the referee before the start of the match.
Premier League games have been stopped before for the same reason, and in April 2022 Burnley’s match against Southampton was halted so Mohamed Elyounoussi and Yan Valery could break their fast.
Wesley Fofana was granted a short pause to break his fast when Leicester played Crystal Palace in April 2021.
Fofana took to his social media after the match to say “that’s what makes football wonderful,” after the cooperation of players and officials.
Clubs previously had to request a pause before the match, but this season referees have been given clear instructions to halt proceedings.
High-profile matches to be affected will be Leeds United’s clash with Liverpool on April 17, at which Salah is expected to feature, and Arsenal’s home game with Southampton four days later which kicks off at 8 p.m., with the sun expected to set six minutes later.
Elyounoussi could play in the match for the relegation-threatened Saints at the Emirates Stadium.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 EPL Mohamed Salah Riyad Mahrez fasting

Related

Liverpool striker describes club’s support for Muslim players during Ramadan
Sport
Liverpool striker describes club’s support for Muslim players during Ramadan
Special How the seven Muslim-majority teams have tackled Ramadan ahead of the World Cup photos
Sport
How the seven Muslim-majority teams have tackled Ramadan ahead of the World Cup

Saudi national football team gear up for friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia

Saudi national football team gear up for friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia
Head coach and technical director Herve Renard. supplied
Updated 21 March 2023
Khaled Alarafah

Saudi national football team gear up for friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia

Saudi national football team gear up for friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia
  • Sessions have included skills training and mini matches between the Saudi players
Updated 21 March 2023
Khaled Alarafah

Riyadh: The Saudi national football team are gearing up for friendly matches against Venezuela and Bolivia on March 24 and 28.

Head coach and technical director Herve Renard has been putting squad members through their paces at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah in preparation for the games.

Sessions have included skills training and mini matches between the Saudi players.

Salem Al-Dawsari and Hassan Al-Tambakti took part in special exercise sessions under the supervision of medical staff, but Nawaf Al-Aqidi missed training after complaining of back pain.

Topics: Saudi national football team Venezuela Bolivia

Related

The Green Falcons’ goal was scored by Saud Abdel Hamid in the 26th minute.
Sport
Saudi national team defeat Iceland in football friendly
Special After three successful years as coach of the Saudi national team, Herve Renard eyes World Cup success
Sport
After three successful years as coach of the Saudi national team, Herve Renard eyes World Cup success

Arsenal to face Rooney-coached MLS All Star team in July

Arsenal to face Rooney-coached MLS All Star team in July
Updated 21 March 2023
AFP

Arsenal to face Rooney-coached MLS All Star team in July

Arsenal to face Rooney-coached MLS All Star team in July
  • The game will be played at Audi Field in Washington D.C., the home stadium of Rooney’s D.C. United club
Updated 21 March 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Arsenal will take on an MLS select team coached by former England striker Wayne Rooney, in the annual All Star game on July 19, the league said on Tuesday.
The game will be played at Audi Field in Washington D.C, the home stadium of Rooney’s D.C. United club.
Arsenal had previously featured in the MLS All Star game in 2016 and the game will be part of their pre-season preparations.
“Our US tour last summer was very good preparation for the season, and we’re looking forward to once again visiting our amazing supporters in the US,” said Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.
“The match against the MLS All-Stars will be a good test ahead of the 2023-24 season.”
The All Star game has traditionally pitted an MLS select XI against top clubs from the European game but the past two editions have been matches against Mexican Liga-MX select sides.
The match will be broadcast globally via Apple TV as part of MLS’s new deal with the platform.

Topics: Arsenal Wayne Rooney DC United MLS

Related

Saka stars as rampant Arsenal move 8 points clear
Football
Saka stars as rampant Arsenal move 8 points clear
Update Man United cruise past Betis to Europa League quarterfinals, Arsenal eliminated
Football
Man United cruise past Betis to Europa League quarterfinals, Arsenal eliminated

Precociously talented Foden grateful to be part of Manchester City’s domination

Precociously talented Foden grateful to be part of Manchester City’s domination
Updated 21 March 2023
ALAM KHAN

Precociously talented Foden grateful to be part of Manchester City’s domination

Precociously talented Foden grateful to be part of Manchester City’s domination
  • The 22-year-old England international already has four Premier League titles, an FA Cup medal, four League Cup medals and back-to-back Young Player of the Year awards to his name
Updated 21 March 2023
ALAM KHAN

“Sky is the limit” reads the tattoo that stretches from Phil Foden’s left ear down to the bottom of his neck. He had it done just over a year ago, after scoring a crucial late winner for Manchester City against Everton in the Premier League.

The words reflect the mindset of the precociously talented player, whose lofty ambitions are far from sated. Since making his first-team debut at the age of 17 in 2017, as a substitute in a 1-0 Champions League victory over Feyenoord, Foden has reveled in the spotlight.

Now 22, he already has a packed trophy cabinet that includes four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cup winners’ medals and back-to-back Professional Footballers’ Association Young Player of the Year awards.

“All the time I think about what has happened, what I’ve achieved, I’m just grateful to be where I am now,” Stockport-born Foden told Arab News during an exclusive interview. “I always look at that and it’s crazy because it’s gone so quick.”

Foden says he has enjoyed every moment of his career so far and just wants to keep on enjoying it as much as possible.

“I came from a rough area and not many people make it from my area,” he said. “So to come out of that and see what I’ve done, I’m obviously proud of that.”

But he wants more. And in his pursuit of that, he demands more of himself.

“It’s so special to be part of this City team,” said Foden, who has been with the club since he was nine years old. He was even a ball boy.

“Hopefully, in years to come, I can talk about my experience to my young kids and tell them how it was. Hopefully I can be remembered as a legend here when I finish, hopefully get a statue … I want that, definitely,” he adds with a beaming smile.

“For now, I’m just enjoying every moment.”

There are three statues at the Etihad Stadium already, honoring former captain Vincent Kompany, club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, and Foden’s idol, David Silva, the Spanish attacking midfielder they called “Merlin.”

It is now Foden who provides the magic, a role he accepts with relish while displaying a growing maturity and willingness to take on greater responsibility in a team packed with world-class players.

He is the boy who dared to dream and achieved his goal of playing for his beloved club, where the supporters now laud him as “one of our own.”

Feted for performances for club and country that are reminiscent of former Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur and England hero Paul Gascoigne, with the ability to excite and excel in attack, there is a lot of pressure resting on Foden’s young shoulders.

“I think there are expectations, definitely, because I’ve set my standards so high in the last few seasons,” he said.

“People expect me to be the game-changer now and I don’t mind that … you know,” Foden said. “I want to be that person who scores and decides a game. I thrive on it; it makes me better and I like the pressure. It’s definitely hard to keep level-headed but I felt I’ve dealt with that pretty well over the time.

“I’ve always tried to put the hard work in training as much as I possibly can to get the rewards. That’s the mentality I have and will just keep trying to do that.”

Foden has returned to fitness and form following the World Cup in Qatar, during which England were beaten in the quarter-finals by France. Manager Gareth Southgate’s squad this week begin another quest for a first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup, with Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine on Thursday and Sunday.

Passionate about the game, Foden hopes to display his top qualities for both club and country in the remaining three months of the season.

“It’s stressful not playing, of course — the manager knows that, with all the players that we have got who just love playing football,” he said. “We are all, just in the changing room at City, two-touch or whatever we are doing, (we) just love to play football.

“Like Bernardo Silva, for example, in the game against Newcastle (on March 4). He didn’t start but when he came on, he made the difference with the second goal. I feel that’s the group we are building now. We all have each other’s back and work for each other.”

With their lives under ever-greater scrutiny, trying to remain level-headed can be hard for young footballers in the modern era.

Foden, however, is already the father of two young children and said: “I think it’s helped me, yes, being a dad, (it has) kept me focused on football.

“It’s always nice, if things don’t go right on the football pitch, you can go home, see your kids and everything gets back to normal. So it’s definitely kept me grounded.”

At the same time, his family also provide a great inspiration for him to continue to strive to reach ever-greater heights, he said.

City are sitting second in the Premier League, eight points behind Arsenal, and thrashed Burnley 6-0 on Saturday to book their spot in the FA Cup semi-finals, in which they will face Championship side Sheffield United at Wembley on April 22.

The Champions League is the one trophy that has eluded Foden, and City, so far, with a 1-0 defeat by Chelsea in the 2021 final the closest they have come. That loss was painful, as was a foot injury later that summer that ruled Foden out of the delayed Euro 2020 final in which England lost to Italy on penalties. There were some tears, he admitted.

“I don’t like to show it but, definitely, behind the scenes there are emotional times,” he said.

Having been drawn against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of this season’s Champions League, and with the prospect of facing holders Real Madrid or Chelsea in the last four, City have another tough task ahead of them this season if they are to claim the biggest prize in European club football.

Foden, whose game has evolved under Pep Guardiola, with roles across the forward line, said: “I hope it’s this year. Definitely, the Champions League is the one we are all looking at now.

“We want to take a step further. We have been in a final and obviously it was heartbreaking to lose. Hopefully, if we can get there again we can use the defeat in the final, and the experience of winning the Premier League and other cups, to help us through it.”

Whatever happens, Foden said it “feels special” to be part of City’s trophy hunt.

“I’m still such a young player and the more big games you play the better you learn to deal with them,” he said.

“I think I’m becoming more mature as a player, and in the game I feel I can play a lot more different positions. I think I could before but now I understand them a bit more.”

As he learns to combine greater knowledge with his evolving natural ability, the sky truly is the limit for what Foden might yet achieve.

Topics: Phil Foden Manchester city English Premier League (EPL)

Related

England midfielder Foden renews with Manchester City to 2027
Sport
England midfielder Foden renews with Manchester City to 2027
Haaland hits another hat-trick as Man City show Kompany no mercy
Football
Haaland hits another hat-trick as Man City show Kompany no mercy

Germany hopes to repair reputation before hosting Euro 2024

Germany hopes to repair reputation before hosting Euro 2024
Updated 21 March 2023
AP

Germany hopes to repair reputation before hosting Euro 2024

Germany hopes to repair reputation before hosting Euro 2024
  • The campaign starts this week with friendly games against Peru in Mainz on Saturday, then Belgium in Cologne three days later
Updated 21 March 2023
AP

BERLIN: With the European Championship looming next year, host Germany hopes this week to start repairing the tattered reputation of its men’s national soccer team.

Two World Cup flops and a poor showing in between have taken their toll on what was a proud heritage for Germany. The four-time World Cup winner no longer strikes fear among opponents.

The German Soccer Federation wants to change that before the country hosts Euro 2024. It’s an opportunity to restore lost pride, albeit with the potential for more embarrassment.

The campaign starts this week with friendly games against Peru in Mainz on Saturday, then Belgium in Cologne three days later.

The federation has given coach Hansi Flick another chance to lead the team after its first-round exit at the 2022 World Cup. It also brought in former Germany striker and coach Rudi Voller as sporting director to oversee what it hopes will be a successful shakeup.

Another one.

Former coach Joachim Low attempted a shakeup after Germany’s first-round exit at the 2018 World Cup, then ditched it after a 6-0 drubbing by Spain when he recalled veterans Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels for the coronavirus-delayed Euro 2020 tournament. It only got his team as far as the second round, where England ended Low’s 15-year stint in charge.

Flick is banking on more success with the latest focus on youth, building his squad on a foundation of talented but untested under-21 players. Flick has called up six debutants for the games against Peru and Belgium, while leaving out established regulars like Muller, Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan, Antonio Rüdiger and Marco Reus among others.

“We’ve taken this path to see which players have the potential to be at the European Championship next year,” Flick said.

Bayer Leverkusen’s 19-year-old attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz is the German team’s new star, particularly with Bayern Munich’s 20-year-old Jamal Musiala ruled out of the upcoming games through injury. Both were already established players for the senior team, though Wirtz missed the World Cup last November with a knee injury.

Perhaps to underline Germany’s new faith in its youth setup, under-21 coach Antonio Di Salvo appeared alongside Flick and Voller at Monday’s press conference.

Di Salvo is preparing his team for the Under-21 European Championship in Georgia and Romania this summer, but said he was happy to see players like AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw get their chance with Flick’s senior team.

“It’s an honor for the players. It’s also an honor for all the coaches involved along the way from the club to the under-21 team,” Di Salvo said.

Voller also stressed the importance of Germany’s underage sides.

“I myself am a child of the under-21 team,” said Völler, whose goals helped West Germany win the World Cup in 1990.

The now 62-year-old Voller said Germany’s success at the 1982 Under-21 European Championship, where his team reached the final, laid the foundation for the 1990 World Cup win. He also referred to 2009 European champions Manuel Neuer, Sami Khedira, Benedikt Höwedes, Mesut Özil and others helping Germany win the World Cup in 2014.

“That’s the basis for us,” said Voller, who said all the players in Flick and Di Salvo’s teams had the chance to play for Germany at Euro 2024.

“It’s fortunate we have this wonderful European Championship here next year. It’s important for every player and it shows the young players, especially those who are there, how lovely it is to have such a big tournament in your own country,” Völler said. “Every tournament is hugely important and it brings you forward. But to have a tournament in your own country is something special.”

Topics: Germany Euro 2024

Related

England’s top scorer Ellen White retires after Euro 2022 win
Sport
England’s top scorer Ellen White retires after Euro 2022 win
Hansi Flick staying as Germany coach despite World Cup flop
Sport
Hansi Flick staying as Germany coach despite World Cup flop

Ancelotti: ‘We did not deserve to lose’ El Clasico

Ancelotti: ‘We did not deserve to lose’ El Clasico
Updated 20 March 2023
Arab News

Ancelotti: ‘We did not deserve to lose’ El Clasico

Ancelotti: ‘We did not deserve to lose’ El Clasico
  • Real Madrid opened the scoring through an own goal by Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo in the ninth minute
  • Barcelona replied through goals by Sergi Roberto and Frank Kessie in the 45th and 90th minutes
Updated 20 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed his disappointment after a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico, saying, “We did not deserve to lose.”

Real Madrid opened the scoring through an own goal by Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo in the ninth minute.

Barcelona replied through goals by Sergi Roberto and Frank Kessie in the 45th and 90th minutes.

Barcelona jumped to 68 points in the league table, 12 points ahead of Real Madrid, who lie second.

Ancelotti said at the press conference: “The points difference is bigger now and it has become more difficult, but we will do our best until the last match. Honestly, we didn’t deserve to lose. We tried our best, we played well and scored a goal. We were about to win the match.”

He added: “We are sad, but proud of the match we played, We tried everything, We haven’t won it due an off-side, we still have doubts about it, and we will return to Madrid with those doubts still in our minds.”

Topics: Barcelona real madrid El Clasico Carlo Ancelotti Frank Kessie

Related

El Clásico comes to Riyadh for Spanish Super Cup final
Sport
El Clásico comes to Riyadh for Spanish Super Cup final
Carlo Ancelotti, first team manager of Real Madrid F.C., speaks to reporters at a press conference held in Riyadh on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 ahead of the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Barcelona. (Saudi Ministry of Sport)
Sport
Saudi Arabia hosting first official ‘El Clasico’ match outside Spain

follow us

Latest updates

English Premier League referees to halt matches for Muslim players to break their fast
English Premier League referees to halt matches for Muslim players to break their fast
Palestinian anger as Israel allows settlers to return to 4 outposts
A general view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, on Jan. 30, 2023. (AP)
Bahraini-owned, Newmarket-trained El Habeeb out for glory in Dubai Gold Cup
El Habeeb winning in the UK in August 2022.
Riyadh conference to focus on AI in healthcare
King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh. (SPA)
Strong quake has people fleeing homes in Afghanistan, Pakistan
People come out of a restaurant after a tremor was felt in Lahore, Pakistan March 21, 2023. (Reuters)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.