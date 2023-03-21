English Premier League referees to halt matches for Muslim players to break their fast

DUBAI: England’s top-flight referees have been asked to pause night matches to allow Muslim players to break their fast in Ramadan, which begins on Thursday in the UK.
Muslim footballers who observe the holy month, like Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City, and Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly, along with many others, will be granted short recesses to break their fast in after-sunset matches, The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.
Referees officiating England’s top four divisions have been asked to halt night games to allow fasting players to take on liquids, energy gels and supplements, said Sky Sports.
Match officials are reported to have been advised to wait for a natural stoppage in the game, such as a corner or a free kick, before pausing the match.
Media reports said clubs have also been told to agree on the stoppage time with the referee before the start of the match.
Premier League games have been stopped before for the same reason, and in April 2022 Burnley’s match against Southampton was halted so Mohamed Elyounoussi and Yan Valery could break their fast.
Wesley Fofana was granted a short pause to break his fast when Leicester played Crystal Palace in April 2021.
Fofana took to his social media after the match to say “that’s what makes football wonderful,” after the cooperation of players and officials.
Clubs previously had to request a pause before the match, but this season referees have been given clear instructions to halt proceedings.
High-profile matches to be affected will be Leeds United’s clash with Liverpool on April 17, at which Salah is expected to feature, and Arsenal’s home game with Southampton four days later which kicks off at 8 p.m., with the sun expected to set six minutes later.
Elyounoussi could play in the match for the relegation-threatened Saints at the Emirates Stadium.
