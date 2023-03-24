You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi foreign minister discusses ties with Algerian, Cypriot counterparts

Saudi foreign minister discusses ties with Algerian, Cypriot counterparts

Saudi foreign minister discusses ties with Algerian, Cypriot counterparts
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan holds calls with his Algerian and Cypriot counterparts. (File/Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mzuqd

Updated 57 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister discusses ties with Algerian, Cypriot counterparts

Saudi foreign minister discusses ties with Algerian, Cypriot counterparts
Updated 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call to his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

At the beginning of the call, the two sides exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and Prince Faisal congratulated the Algerian minister on assuming his new position, wishing him all the success.

They reviewed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them to achieve the interests of the two countries, and discussed regional and international developments of common interest.

Prince Faisal then received a phone call from his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos, where he also congratulated him on assuming his new position, and wished him all the success.

They discussed relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common concern.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Cyprus Prince Faisal bin Farhan Constantinos Kombos

Related

Update Saudi Arabia, Syria in talks to resume consular services: Saudi Foreign Ministry
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Syria in talks to resume consular services: Saudi Foreign Ministry
Saudi, Iranian FMs set meeting on reopening of embassies, consulates
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Iranian FMs set meeting on reopening of embassies, consulates

Saudi Arabia marks World Meteorological Day

Saudi Arabia marks World Meteorological Day
Updated 24 March 2023
SPA

Saudi Arabia marks World Meteorological Day

Saudi Arabia marks World Meteorological Day
Updated 24 March 2023
SPA

JEDDAH: World Meteorological Day, observed on March 23 every year, is celebrated this year under the theme “The Future of Weather, Climate and Water Across Generations.”

It aims to join efforts at all national, regional and international levels to address the causes of extreme weather events and climate change, as well as the increasing scarcity of water resources.

The occasion also falls on the anniversary of the World Meteorological Organization’s establishment in 1950. The organization acts as an international umbrella that deals with weather and climate predictions, and serves as an effective channel for international cooperation in this vital area of development, urbanization and stability of humans and living organisms on the planet.

Through this year’s theme, the organization aims to pay tribute to the 24-hour national services of the meteorological and hydrological facilities, which collect and consolidate weather prediction data. 

Saudi Arabia is one of the founding states of the organization and undertook significant work in the field of meteorology at the local, regional and international levels. Its work in this regard is reflected in its functions on meteorology and climate, as well as through eight regional and international centers.

These centers are the Jeddah Regional Communication Center, the Regional Center for Drought Monitoring and Early Warning, the Jeddah Regional Climate Center, the Jeddah Global Information System Center, the Operational Information Center for Air Navigation Services, the Jeddah Historical Information Rescue Center, the Atmospheric and Hydrological Research Center, and the Agricultural Meteorology Research Center. 

Topics: World Meteorological Day climate Saudi Arabia

Related

Arab Red Crescent, Saudi National Center of Meteorology strengthen partnership in disaster forecasting
Saudi Arabia
Arab Red Crescent, Saudi National Center of Meteorology strengthen partnership in disaster forecasting
Arab forum on meteorology to begin in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Arab forum on meteorology to begin in Jeddah

International Qur’an recitation, adhan contest underway in Riyadh

International Qur’an recitation, adhan contest underway in Riyadh
Updated 24 March 2023
Arab News

International Qur’an recitation, adhan contest underway in Riyadh

International Qur’an recitation, adhan contest underway in Riyadh
  • Coinciding with the first day of Ramadan, the contest has a total prize pool of $3.2 million
Updated 24 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The second edition of the “Otr Elkalam” TV show, featuring international Qur’an recitation and call to prayer (adhan) competitions, started on Thursday.

Coinciding with the first day of Ramadan, the contest has a total prize pool of SR12 million ($3.2 million).

An initiative of the General Entertainment Authority, the popular show is broadcast on MBC1 and Shahid digital platform during the holy month.

The first episode featured the 32 contestants from around the world and revisited last year’s winners of the Qur’an recitation and adhan competitions, Younes Gharbi from Morocco, and Mohsen Kara of Turkiye, respectively.

Applications to take part in this year’s contest began rolling in from Jan. 4 and contestants then went through several online stages of evaluation by 120 jury members.

More than 50,000 entrants from 165 countries were whittled down to 50 for the final stage, which is held in Riyadh. Another selection process by the main jury left 32 contestants, 16 for each competition.

Viewers were introduced to this year’s panel of judges which includes the competition’s secretary-general, Dr. Fahd Al-Andas, general supervisor, Sheikh Adil Al-Kalbani, and Moroccan president, Dr. Abdel Rahim Nabulsi.

Bahloul Abu Arqoub from Libya, Meshary Al-Afasy from Kuwait, Ahmed Mansour from Egypt, and Ahmed Nahhas from Saudi Arabia were also present.

“Otr Elkalam” is the first competition to combine Qur’an recitation and adhan and the largest contest of its kind in the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Otr Elkalam Qur’an Adhan

Related

50 contestants qualify for finals of Qur’an recitation, adhan contest
Saudi Arabia
50 contestants qualify for finals of Qur’an recitation, adhan contest
Winners of 24th King Salman Award for Holy Qur’an to be honored in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Winners of 24th King Salman Award for Holy Qur’an to be honored in Riyadh

Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms, dust storms

Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms, dust storms
Updated 24 March 2023
SPA

Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms, dust storms

Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms, dust storms
Updated 24 March 2023
SPA

JEDDAH: The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense has urged residents to take precautionary measures against thunderstorms and dust storms that are likely to affect some regions between Friday and Monday. 

The organization, acting on information from the National Center of Meteorology, said the Makkah region will be affected by moderate to heavy rains that may lead to torrential flows. The areas of Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Khurmah, Al-Ardiyat, Turbah, Rania, Al-Muwayh, Qia, Khulais, Al-Kamil, Al-Jumum, Bahra, Al-Lith, and Al-Qunfudhah are expected to be hit.

The Riyadh region is also expected to suffer, including the capital, Al-Kharj, Wadi Al-Dawasir, As-Sulayyil, Afif, Al-Duwadmi, Shaqra, Al-Zulfi, Al-Majma’ah, Al-Quwa’iyah, Al-Ghat, Hotat Bani Tamim, Al-Aflaj, Thadiq, Ramah, Al-Muzahimiyah, Al-Diriyah, Dhurma, Huraymila and Al-Dalam.

Authorities stressed the need to stay away from areas where torrents gather, and not to swim in dangerous places. 

Residents have been advised to adhere to instructions announced through the media. 

The regions of Asir, Al-Baha, Jazan, Najran, Madinah, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the northern borders, Al-Qasim and the eastern borders are also expected to be affected.

Moderate rains and winds resulting in dust storms are expected in the Makkah region, including Jeddah and Rabigh.

The Civil Defense has stressed the need to stay away from areas where torrents gather, and not to swim in dangerous places.

Residents have been advised to adhere to instructions announced through the media. 

 

Topics: weather Directorate for Civil Defense

Related

Weather alert warns of thunder, dust storms and snow across Saudi Arabia this week
Saudi Arabia
Weather alert warns of thunder, dust storms and snow across Saudi Arabia this week
Saudi weather officials warn of heavy rain across several regions in the Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Saudi weather officials warn of heavy rain across several regions in the Kingdom

Jeddah authorities destroy 40 tons of ‘unsafe’ meals

Jeddah authorities destroy 40 tons of ‘unsafe’ meals
Updated 23 March 2023
SPA

Jeddah authorities destroy 40 tons of ‘unsafe’ meals

Jeddah authorities destroy 40 tons of ‘unsafe’ meals
Updated 23 March 2023
SPA

JEDDAH: Local health authorities destroyed 40 tons of Ramadan meals in Umm Al-Salam in a building that was used to process and store food.

It came as part of the municipality’s efforts to combat health violations and improve the urban landscape, as well as monitor standards in commercial and health institutions, contributing to the safety and security of citizens and visitors.

The municipality said that inspection teams examined a building in Al-Mahameed neighborhood that was used as a warehouse to prepare and store pastries and desserts.

Inspectors found that food was processed near restrooms, and discovered insects and expired items, in addition to improper food storage practices and poor levels of hygiene. The spoiled food items were confiscated and destroyed, and legal procedures were immediately taken to close the site.

The municipality added that it carries out inspection tours to follow up on activities related to public health. 

It commended the cooperation of citizens and residents in improving services by reporting violations through the Baladi application, or the unified center, through the phone number 940. 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 unsafe food Food safety

Related

Kuwait’s Al-Najat Charity distributes iftar meals to Syrian refugees in Lebanon
Middle-East
Kuwait’s Al-Najat Charity distributes iftar meals to Syrian refugees in Lebanon
Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh announces iftar buffet
Corporate News
Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh announces iftar buffet

Islamic Development Bank Group president meets Malaysian PM in Jeddah

Islamic Development Bank Group president meets Malaysian PM in Jeddah
Updated 23 March 2023
Arab News

Islamic Development Bank Group president meets Malaysian PM in Jeddah

Islamic Development Bank Group president meets Malaysian PM in Jeddah
  • Al-Jasser lauds historic agreement signed by Ibrahim and the bank in 1994
Updated 23 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Dr. Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser, president of the Islamic Development Bank Group, has met Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his accompanying delegation in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Al-Jasser said that the meeting reflected Malaysia’s strong relations with the IsDB, referencing the historic agreement signed by Ibrahim — who was deputy prime minister at the time — and the bank in 1994.

He added that the IsDB’s regional office in Kuala Lumpur had become a center of excellence in offering comprehensive solutions in the fields of Islamic finance, halal initiatives, science, technology, and innovation. 

Al-Jasser reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to exploring opportunities for further cooperation with Malaysia — in line with its strategic partnership to develop and innovate Islamic financing products — as well as playing its part in strategic capital- intensive projects relating to energy, vaccine production, digital transformation, halal industry promotion, and microbusiness support.

Ibrahim praised the role of the IsDB in providing humanitarian assistance to vulnerable communities around the world.

 

Topics: Islamic Development Bank Malaysia

Related

Malaysia seeks closer ties with Saudi Arabia as PM arrives on first visit 
Saudi Arabia
Malaysia seeks closer ties with Saudi Arabia as PM arrives on first visit 
Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Malaysian monarch, PM after landslide
Saudi Arabia
Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Malaysian monarch, PM after landslide

Latest updates

Saudi foreign minister discusses ties with Algerian, Cypriot counterparts
Saudi foreign minister discusses ties with Algerian, Cypriot counterparts
Violence flares as French protesters vent fury at Macron reform
Violence flares as French protesters vent fury at Macron reform
Trump gave ‘false expectation’ of arrest: New York prosecutor
Trump gave ‘false expectation’ of arrest: New York prosecutor
Saudi Arabia marks World Meteorological Day
Saudi Arabia marks World Meteorological Day
Male guardianship rules in north Yemen restrict women’s aid work
Male guardianship rules in north Yemen restrict women’s aid work

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.