Saudi foreign minister discusses ties with Algerian, Cypriot counterparts

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call to his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

At the beginning of the call, the two sides exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and Prince Faisal congratulated the Algerian minister on assuming his new position, wishing him all the success.

They reviewed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them to achieve the interests of the two countries, and discussed regional and international developments of common interest.

Prince Faisal then received a phone call from his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos, where he also congratulated him on assuming his new position, and wished him all the success.

An excellent first phone call with HH @FaisalbinFarhan. Deeply appreciative of the commitment of to deepen the strategic tracks of our close cooperation. Looking forward to meeting you soon. @CyprusMFA @KSAMOFA@KSAmofaEN — Constantinos Kombos (@ckombos) March 23, 2023

They discussed relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common concern.