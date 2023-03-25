UN accuses Russia, Ukraine forces of ‘summary executions’ of prisoners

UK-based runners complete Palestine Marathon, raising thousands for charity

LONDON: A group of 90 dedicated runners took on the Palestine Marathon, an annual charity event that raises funds to help those in need.

The runners, who are running for UK-based humanitarian charity Penny Appeal, had been training for months leading up to the event, successfully completed the challenging course and raised thousands of pounds.

“The Run for Palestine is a popular event that brings together runners of all levels and backgrounds to support a good cause,” Penny Appeal said in a statement.

This year, participants took part in either a 5K,10K, half marathon and full marathon race.

“The marathon took runners through different views of Palestinian everyday life, Penny Appeal said. “The route itself is a technical course with a few steep hills coupled with some fast sections in scenery like no other marathon.”

Would you like to visit the Blessed Lands of Palestine? Join our #TeamOrange in 2024 by running the Marathon as well as helping with delivering much needed vital aid to the poor and destitute



Sign-Up NOW:

https://t.co/CyqyYElMAG pic.twitter.com/uQOuEsmBpk — pennyappeal.org (@pennyappeal) March 11, 2023

The race starts at the Church of Nativity in the center of the Old City of Bethlehem taking the runners through Bethlehem, through two refugee camps – Al Aida and Ad Dheisheh, it added.

“The runners were delighted to have completed the race and to have raised money for a good cause,” Penny Appeal said.

The funds raised from the event will be used to support the international charity’s various projects, including providing food, medical supplies, olive trees, and emergency relief to people in need in Palestine.

“I’m thrilled to see our charity runners complete the Run for Palestine and to have raised funds for such an important cause,” said one volunteer.

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of our friends, family, and the amazing volunteers who made this event possible. We’re proud to have made a difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

Ridwana Wallace Laher, CEO for the Penny Appeal, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who participated in the Run for Palestine and helped us raise funds for this important cause.”

She said “the money raised will go a long way in helping us make a difference in the lives of people in need around the world.

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of our runners, volunteers, and sponsors, and we’re already looking forward to next year’s event,” she added.