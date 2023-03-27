You are here

  • Home
  • Influencer-loved The Giving Movement goes luxe with new Ramadan collection  

Influencer-loved The Giving Movement goes luxe with new Ramadan collection  

Influencer-loved The Giving Movement goes luxe with new Ramadan collection  
Popular sustainable brand The Giving Movement — the UAE-born label known for disrupting the Middle East athleisure scene — has launched its Ramadan Collection. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cnaum

Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

Influencer-loved The Giving Movement goes luxe with new Ramadan collection  

Influencer-loved The Giving Movement goes luxe with new Ramadan collection  
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Founded by Dominic Nowell-Barnes, popular sustainable brand The Giving Movement — the UAE-born label known for disrupting the Middle East athleisure scene — has launched its Ramadan Collection featuring luxurious fabrics and timeless silhouettes.   

“Our collection is a futuristic and luxurious take on modest partywear special designed for the holy month of Ramadan. The fabrics are a mix of luxurious plisse and satin. We have created some beautiful showstopping pieces with special tassel trims as well as timeless all over monogram prints which were first initially showcased at Arab Fashion Week last year,” said Khairunisa Suhail, head of design at TGM, in an interview with Arab News.  

 

 

Suhail, who developed her design signature while working in the UK and Stockholm, brought her love for Scandinavian designs, streetwear and minimalist ideology to TGM, which is also reflected in this latest drop.  

“As well as the fabrics and trims being sustainable and the collection being made right here in the UAE, we have carefully designed each piece to be comfortable, elegant and regal. Each piece is specially designed to make you feel like royalty,” said Suhail.  




The Ramadan Collection features luxe fabrics like plisse and satin. (Supplied)

While the modest collection is specially made with Ramadan in mind, the pieces are diverse and inclusive and can be worn comfortably whether you are planning a trip to the beach or heading to a special iftar with friends and family, added Suhail.  

“We believe comfort goes hand in hand with style. Comfort is at the forefront of our thinking when designing as it’s an important USP of ours. We want you to be comfortable in our designs whilst looking and feeling your best,” she said.  

 

 

As a brand, TGM has also done its fair share of charity work, especially during Ramadan.   

“We are extremely proud and grateful to be able to give back whilst doing what we love. We donate to our two partnered charities, Harmony House and Dubai Cares. Internally, we also organize charitable events such as iftar box handouts where the full team will help towards this cause during Ramadan. Last year, we partnered with The Giving Family to do this,” said Suhail.  

Topics: The Giving Movement Ramadan

With her Syrian heritage, designer Daniela Cassab is putting Mexican craftsmanship on the global map  

With her Syrian heritage, designer Daniela Cassab is putting Mexican craftsmanship on the global map  
Updated 27 March 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib

With her Syrian heritage, designer Daniela Cassab is putting Mexican craftsmanship on the global map  

With her Syrian heritage, designer Daniela Cassab is putting Mexican craftsmanship on the global map  
Updated 27 March 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib

DUBAI: Mexican designer Daniela Cassab, whose grandparents migrated from Aleppo, Syria, knows how to make the perfect leather jacket. Founder and designer of her artisanal label, DanCassab, she specializes in handmade leather garments in Mexico designed to transcend seasons and pass down through generations.   

The designer was in Dubai earlier this year to launch her exclusive pop-up at THAT Concept Store. Arab News caught up with her to understand her love for outerwear and what goes behind creating each piece.  

 

 

 

Born and raised in Mexico, Cassab grew up around fashion. Her family has been in the textile industry, and her father's factories manufactured jeans for Guess and Marciano.   

After studying art history at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York, she moved back home and realized the possibility of starting a label that valued slow fashion and focused on preserving the heritage and crafts of her country.   

Mexican designer Daniela Cassab specializes in outerwear. (Supplied)

 In 2016, DanCassab was born, one of the pillars of the brand being her employment of highly skilled local artisans.  

 Her specialty? Outerwear — you always need a perfect jacket that you can wear with jeans and a silk dress,” she explained.  

 

 

 

One look at her bestselling Loretta jacket, and it's hard not to fall in love with its glamorous cowboy aesthetic, oversized collar and soft fringes. Inspired by traditional jackets called Cuera Tamaulipeca worn by hunters in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, she explained that typically fringes were designed to shed rain.   

“Four years ago the government from Tamaulipas wanted to reinterpret the Cuera Tamaulipeca and asked me to do it in a more contemporary way. That’s how our Iconic ‘Loretta’ came to life, and it was a hit. That was the first piece that started the idea of fringes, and I also love the whole cowboy vibe,” she said. Each of her pieces is handmade from the finest leathers using traditional construction techniques and can take six-to-eight days to create. Elsewhere, her beaded fringed jackets are equally covetable – especially with their Rock'n'Roll vibe.   

Daniela Cassab describes her clothes as works of art – because of the time and dedication that goes behind them. (Supplied)

She describes her clothes as works of art – because of the time and dedication that goes behind them. “The beading takes hours as it's done by hand. Additionally, unlike other materials, leather has no give – if you stitch it the wrong way, you must go back and do it all over again.”   

When it comes to her Arab roots, the designer said her heritage inspires her work ethic.  

“My Arab roots inspire me in the business area, since I was very young I was able to see how my great grandparents and my grandparents who came from Syria started a business in a completely different country. They were very agile and used to selling textiles. It was their passion, they were capable of creating a very big textile empire that lasted for generations until today,” she said, adding: “This is how I learned the importance of working, of falling in love with your passion and what you desire… the perseverance and the way they communicated with clients was also special, it’s a magical approach that makes customers fall in love.” 

Topics: Daniela Cassab

Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad strikes again with second custom look for Taylor Swift on ‘Eras’ tour 

Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad strikes again with second custom look for Taylor Swift on ‘Eras’ tour 
Updated 26 March 2023
Arab News

Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad strikes again with second custom look for Taylor Swift on ‘Eras’ tour 

Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad strikes again with second custom look for Taylor Swift on ‘Eras’ tour 
Updated 26 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: After revealing that he designed US pop sensation Taylor Swift’s showstopping ballgown for the “The Eras Tour” just last week, Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad is back with yet another unique look for her latest stop in Las Vegas.  

The 33-year-old wore a shimmering dark blue outfit, with embellishment and fringe detailing, paired with knee-high boots. 

“@TaylorSwift wore for The Eras Tour Las Vegas Opening Night a custom #ZMCouture midnight blue crystal embellished bodysuit, overflowing with richly beaded fringes and a matching garter,” posted the label’s official Instagram account, sharing a picture of the glittering outfit.  

The Grammy Award-winning singer -- who kicked off her first trek in more than four years at Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium last weekend -- belted out her top hits at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday in a three-hour show  that ran through hits from every era of her 17-year career. 

At the Glendale concert, Swift donned a custom-made gown by Murad in a peachy hue with starburst sequin work across the length of the creation.

Topics: Taylor Swift Zuhair Murad The Eras Tour

Fashion lovers show off race-day attire at Dubai World Cup

Fashion lovers show off race-day attire at Dubai World Cup
Updated 26 March 2023
Arab News

Fashion lovers show off race-day attire at Dubai World Cup

Fashion lovers show off race-day attire at Dubai World Cup
  • Saudi Arabia-based influencer Tamaraah Al-Gabbani paid tribute to the Kingdom’s upcoming smart city NEOM with an attention-grabbing headpiece
  • Tunisian model Rym Saidi showed off a red ensemble by Italian label Fendi
Updated 26 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Fashion lovers from across the Middle East and beyond descended on the Dubai World Cup on Saturday to take in the horse races and show off their race-day attire.

Saudi Arabia-based influencer Tamaraah Al-Gabbani paid tribute to the Kingdom’s upcoming smart city NEOM with an attention-grabbing headpiece that was inspired by the architecture of the project.

She also showed off a dress by celebrity-loved Lebanese label Azzi & Osta.

“I have attended the #DubaiWorldCup for the majority of my life and I’m so happy to be back again. My hat this year is a heartfelt ode to Saudi Arabia’s project @discoverneom The Line and sustainability. Nazgul Nejmi, my hat designer has always been inspired by the architecture of exceptional developments, and given this year’s emphasis on being the year of sustainability, what better example than Neom’s The Line,” Al-Gabbani posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Tunisian model Rym Saidi showed off a red ensemble by Fendi, which celebrity stylist Cedric Haddad paired with a Virginie.O headpiece.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rym Saidi (@rymsaidi)

Georgina Rodriguez stars in advert for Saudi fragrance brand Laverne

Georgina Rodriguez stars in advert for Saudi fragrance brand Laverne
Updated 26 March 2023
Arab News

Georgina Rodriguez stars in advert for Saudi fragrance brand Laverne

Georgina Rodriguez stars in advert for Saudi fragrance brand Laverne
Updated 26 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Argentine model, and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez has collaborated with Saudi perfume label Laverne on a new campaign — and she answers candid questions about her time in the Kingdom in the new clip.

 Riyadh-based Rodriguez says “I feel very safe in this country and really appreciate its family values” in the stylish video posted on social media on Saturday.  

“I felt very happy to be able to connect with this heaven on Earth. The power and magic that is in the Saudi desert is incredible,” she said when asked her thoughts on visiting the country’s desert region earlier this year.

The model went on to share her excitement about experiencing Ramadan in Saudi Arabia in the advert that is promoting the label’s latest scent, Blue Laverne.

Laverne ships across the GCC.

On Thursday, the model was announced as the ambassador for Arab brand Amara Lenses, available in the Gulf region.

 

Topics: Georgina Rodriguez Saudi Arabia Laverne

What We Are Buying Today: Kiswa World Perfume

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 25 March 2023
Jasmine Bager

What We Are Buying Today: Kiswa World Perfume

Photo/Supplied
  • With distinct scents that somehow manage to smell soft and strong at the same time, each spray elicits clear clouds of nostalgia and creates a whiff of freshness which can be used in any season
Updated 25 March 2023
Jasmine Bager

From the heart of Saudi Arabia comes Kiswa World perfumes, founded and created by certified perfumer Khalid Al-Turki. The brand is inspired by the Kiswa — the cloth that covers the Kaaba in Makkah during Hajj.

The company is based in Riyadh and has received the Saudi Made award for supporting and building local industry. It recently participated in the Saudi 100 Brands initiative.

With distinct scents that somehow manage to smell soft and strong at the same time, each spray elicits clear clouds of nostalgia and creates a whiff of freshness which can be used in any season.

His three best-selling perfumes are part of his DNA Collection, each distinctly different yet using the same cohesive palette. DNA I, DNA II and DNA III are presented in simple, clear bottles and individually packaged with a cryptic poem on the box.

DNA II, which seems to have hints of jasmine, is my current favorite. It sells for about SR432 ($114) and rivals any designer perfume from Europe. With Eid just around the corner, these perfumes are perfect Eid gifts and ship straight to your door.

The company also sells elixirs that smell of fresh berries and various flowery sprays. They also offer many other types of fragrances for your clothing and for your home.

If it’s true that scent is the juice that jolts our memory, a spritz of these indulgent perfumes can likely take you back to your past — or make people in your present remember your scent in the future.

For more details visit kiswa.sa.

 

Topics: What We Are Buying Today

Related

What We Are Buying Today: Arte, where one-line art meets espadrilles
Fashion
What We Are Buying Today: Arte, where one-line art meets espadrilles
What We Are Buying Today: KaafMeem
Lifestyle
What We Are Buying Today: KaafMeem

Latest updates

Humza Yousaf becomes Scotland’s first Muslim leader
Humza Yousaf, the first Muslim leader of a major UK political party, faces an uphill battle to bring Scotland independence
Legends of the game renew acquaintances at LIV Golf Orlando
Legends of the game renew acquaintances at LIV Golf Orlando
Environmental volunteering initiative to launch in Qassim
Environmental volunteering initiative to launch in Qassim
Closing bell: Saudi stocks close higher for third consecutive day
Closing bell: Saudi stocks close higher for third consecutive day
Ramadan meet, greet initiative launched for Makkah pilgrims, umrah visitors
Ramadan meet, greet initiative launched for Makkah pilgrims, umrah visitors

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.