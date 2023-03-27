Influencer-loved The Giving Movement goes luxe with new Ramadan collection  

DUBAI: Founded by Dominic Nowell-Barnes, popular sustainable brand The Giving Movement — the UAE-born label known for disrupting the Middle East athleisure scene — has launched its Ramadan Collection featuring luxurious fabrics and timeless silhouettes.

“Our collection is a futuristic and luxurious take on modest partywear special designed for the holy month of Ramadan. The fabrics are a mix of luxurious plisse and satin. We have created some beautiful showstopping pieces with special tassel trims as well as timeless all over monogram prints which were first initially showcased at Arab Fashion Week last year,” said Khairunisa Suhail, head of design at TGM, in an interview with Arab News.

Suhail, who developed her design signature while working in the UK and Stockholm, brought her love for Scandinavian designs, streetwear and minimalist ideology to TGM, which is also reflected in this latest drop.

“As well as the fabrics and trims being sustainable and the collection being made right here in the UAE, we have carefully designed each piece to be comfortable, elegant and regal. Each piece is specially designed to make you feel like royalty,” said Suhail.







The Ramadan Collection features luxe fabrics like plisse and satin. (Supplied)



While the modest collection is specially made with Ramadan in mind, the pieces are diverse and inclusive and can be worn comfortably whether you are planning a trip to the beach or heading to a special iftar with friends and family, added Suhail.

“We believe comfort goes hand in hand with style. Comfort is at the forefront of our thinking when designing as it’s an important USP of ours. We want you to be comfortable in our designs whilst looking and feeling your best,” she said.

As a brand, TGM has also done its fair share of charity work, especially during Ramadan.

“We are extremely proud and grateful to be able to give back whilst doing what we love. We donate to our two partnered charities, Harmony House and Dubai Cares. Internally, we also organize charitable events such as iftar box handouts where the full team will help towards this cause during Ramadan. Last year, we partnered with The Giving Family to do this,” said Suhail.