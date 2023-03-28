You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Plant Atlas 2020: Mapping Changes in the Distribution of the British and Irish Flora

Authors: P. A. Stroh, K. J. Walker, T. A. Humphrey, O. L. Pescott, & R. J. Burkmar

“Plant Atlas 2020” presents the results of field surveys by the Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland, building on past atlas surveys undertaken by the Botanical Society in the early and late twentieth century.

Drawing on the work of thousands of botanists who covered the entirety of Britain and Ireland between 2000 and 2019, this two-volume book features introductory chapters that provide a detailed assessment of the changes to the region’s flora over the past hundred years.

Distribution maps and accompanying text and graphics display the phenology, altitudinal range, and time-series trends for 2,616 native and alien species and 247 hybrids.

With more than 30 million records gathered during the project, Plant Atlas 2020 will serve as an essential resource for the study and conservation of these wild plants and their vitally important habitats for decades to come.

