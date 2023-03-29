You are here

  • Home
  • UAE president appoints eldest son as Abu Dhabi crown prince

UAE president appoints eldest son as Abu Dhabi crown prince

A huge UAE flag flutters in Abu Dhabi. (File/AFP)
A huge UAE flag flutters in Abu Dhabi. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6z42g

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

UAE president appoints eldest son as Abu Dhabi crown prince

A huge UAE flag flutters in Abu Dhabi. (File/AFP)
  • Sheikh Mohammed also promotes brother to be vice president alongside ruler of Dubai
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Wednesday named his eldest son Sheikh Khaled crown prince of Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital.
Sheikh Mohammed, who is ruler of Abu Dhabi, also appointed his brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan vice president of the UAE alongside Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum. He named his other brothers Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al-Nahyan as deputy rulers of Abu Dhabi.
The new crown prince, Sheikh Khaled, 41, is already a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. He has overseen many of the emirate’s biggest recent development projects.

Sheikh Khaled is the chairman of several boards, including the UAE Genomics Council, the executive committee of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, and the Advanced Technology Research Council. He is married, with a son and two daughters.

The new appointments follow a reshuffle this month at the top of Abu Dhabi’s two biggest sovereign wealth funds. Sheikh Tahnoun, who is also the UAE’s national security adviser and controls a large business empire, was named chairman of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed also replaced himself with Sheikh Mansour, owner of Manchester City football club, as chairman of Mubadala, Abu Dhabi’s second-biggest wealth fund.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first president of the UAE and the driving force behind its creation in 1971, ruled from then until his death in 2004. He had appointed his eldest son Sheikh Khalifa as his successor, and Sheikh Mohammed took over when Sheikh Khalifa died in May 2022.
 

Topics: UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Related

UAE GDP to grow at 4.3% in 2024, forecasts central bank  
Business & Economy
UAE GDP to grow at 4.3% in 2024, forecasts central bank  

From streets of Cairo to the biggest Arab clubs: The rise of Ramadan football tournaments

From streets of Cairo to the biggest Arab clubs: The rise of Ramadan football tournaments
Updated 2 min 43 sec ago
Mohammad Shamaa

From streets of Cairo to the biggest Arab clubs: The rise of Ramadan football tournaments

From streets of Cairo to the biggest Arab clubs: The rise of Ramadan football tournaments
  • From humble beginnings among groups of soccer-loving friends the contests have become more organized and professional, even attracting the attention of major sponsors
  • ‘These matches were initially played on the streets, on cold, hard asphalt, but around the year 2000, youth centers started to host them on well-equipped pitches,’ said one organizer
Updated 2 min 43 sec ago
Mohammad Shamaa

CAIRO: For more than 25 years, football tournaments have been among the most popular of the special events in Egypt associated with the holy month of Ramadan.

They began when groups of friends would gather together to organize matches so that they could indulge their passion for the game and show off their skills. But as the years have passed they have become more organized and professional, in some cases even attracting the attention of major sponsors.

The growth of these Ramadan soccer competitions can be traced back through the years to humble beginnings in the neighborhoods of Cairo before they expanded to other parts of the country and then elsewhere in the Arab world. Along the way, they moved from the streets to youth centers and, eventually, major sports clubs.

“The Ramadan football tournaments first started in the streets of the capital, where players had to be self-reliant,” Mohammed El-Sayed, a sports journalist with Egyptian newspaper Akhbar El-Youm, told Arab News.

“Youths from different regions would organize their own teams and rounds within each region. They took the streets as their stadium and there were no uniforms involved; the team unity alone was enough.

“In the past, Ramadan football tournaments were always played immediately before iftar. Young people took advantage of the quiet streets at that time to hold matches, while children and young adults gathered around to watch them as a form of entertainment.”

Hatem Hussein, also known as Mizo, is one of the best-known players who took part in Ramadan tournaments during the 1990s.

“I was playing in the streets (back then) and we were all very eager to play … the competition was strong,” he said. “We always adopted the knockout matches method: The team that eliminated all its competitors until the end of the tournament would be considered the winner.

“The prizes were symbolic and reflective of the entry fee that the teams paid at the beginning. Second and third place both took home a complete sports kit.”

The growth of these Ramadan soccer competitions can be traced back through the years to humble beginnings in the neighborhoods of Cairo before they expanded to other parts of the country. (Supplied)

Karim Al-Bibani, an organizer of Ramadan tournaments in the Abdeen area, near the center of Cairo, said: “These matches were initially played on the streets of Cairo, on the cold, hard asphalt, but around the year 2000, youth centers started to host them on well-equipped pitches.

“In part, this was a result of the large number of housing units that were being built, which left little or no space for playing football on the streets.

“The tournaments have now moved to youth centers because of their good playgrounds, strong lighting and better capabilities. These centers organize the tournament and are responsible for it, financially.”

As the popularity of the seasonal competitions grew and spread, it was no surprise that established football clubs wanted to get in on the act.

“In the past 15 years, Ramadan tournaments began to move to major clubs, and a number of great players who had retired from their clubs began to play in these tournaments,” said sports journalist El-Sayed. In particular, an increase in the number of five-a-side pitches with artificial grass that were being built helped to fuel this trend, he added.

“The participation of the retired players is the reason Ramadan tournaments started to expand outside Egypt,” El-Sayed said.

As a result of these popular veteran stars taking part, in recent years Ramadan tournaments have increasingly become big business, attracting lucrative sponsorship deals, said journalist Mahmoud Essam

“For the big clubs, sponsorship will be at a higher level, including real estate and mobile phone companies, among others,” he said. “These sponsorships depend on having big names participating in these tournaments.”

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Egypt football

Related

Special How Islamic customs complement local traditions during Ramadan across Saudi Arabia photos
Saudi Arabia
How Islamic customs complement local traditions during Ramadan across Saudi Arabia
Visitors visit the Ramadan tent in Riyadh, one of the star attractions of the Ministry of Culture’s holy month season.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ministry of Culture’s Ramadan tent opens to visitors

Palestinian children bear the scars of Israeli raids

Palestinian children bear the scars of Israeli raids
Updated 10 min 43 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Palestinian children bear the scars of Israeli raids

Palestinian children bear the scars of Israeli raids
  • The Defense for Children International Palestine movement has documented the testimonies of youngsters in Jenin who have been traumatized by military action
Updated 10 min 43 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The excessive force used by the Israeli forces against civilians during incursions into Palestinian territories has resulted in children living in constant fear and anxiety, a report has said.

The Defense for Children International Palestine movement has documented the testimonies of youngsters in Jenin who have been traumatized by military action.

The movement said in its report that, in addition to violating the right to life of 17 children since the beginning of the year, the practices of the Israeli forces had resulted in significant effects on other children.

This had manifested itself in their behavior, thinking, and academic performance. The violence they had witnessed had violated their rights guaranteed by international law and threatened their psychological and social security, it said.

Among the 17 children killed since the beginning of this year, six were from Jenin.

Children had been used as human shields. They were detained for long hours in their homes which were used as military barracks and sniper and observation points during the storming of the city and its camp. All of this greatly affected the children, the report said.

A 17-year-old said: “While my colleague Mahmoud Al-Saadi, 17, and I were heading to school in the morning, the Israeli army stormed the camp and started shooting from all directions. He was killed.

“We were planning together to graduate from school, go to university, and study together, but all of that was shattered.”

A 16-year-old said: “The occupation’s raids into the camp have become routine.

“The army enters at any time, so I can no longer leave the house. I am afraid of the army’s raids while I am outside the home.”

Khaled Quzmar, DCIP director, told Arab News that the Israeli army’s use of excessive force had left Palestinian children with no sense of security and no confidence in the future.

He said: “Children live in the situation of hopelessness. For example, a child was found in Dheisheh camp moving around with his will written on a piece of paper in his pocket, because he was afraid that he would be in the wrong place at the wrong time and might be killed.”

Quzmar said that the 17 children killed by the Israeli army did not pose any security threat to the soldiers. They were killed while carrying out daily tasks.

He added that when a child returns to his classroom and finds a bouquet in the place of a classmate killed by the Israeli army, it leaves a deep psychological mark on them.

He said that Palestinian children in the areas of repeated military action, such as Jenin camp and Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem, needed psychological support sessions because life had become worthless for them.

The testimony of another 17-year-old read: “In every raid there are martyrs, shootings, destroyed homes and property. 

“Bullets penetrated the walls of our house. Danger pursues me while I am in bed. When I want to move inside the house, I must crawl on my stomach for fear of a sniper or stray bullets.

“Death is more merciful than this fear and anxiety. For more than a year, I have been unable to sleep normally. Sometimes I wake up to the sound of bullets and explosions, and other times I wake up due to nightmares. I no longer distinguish between dreams and reality.”

A 15-year-old said: “[The camp] has become full of pictures of martyrs, and there is a story and memories behind every martyr. From the window of the house, I saw young men wounded by the occupation’s bullets left to bleed until they died, and I also saw completely burned bodies of martyrs.

“The occupation forces killed our teacher, Jawad Bawakna. He was the teacher closest to us. He sent us energy and hope through his activities and constant movement, full of vitality.

“He had a great ability to support us psychologically in light of these conditions in the camp.

“We lost one of the most important sources of psychological support. The school has become a painful memory for our loved ones, and we are trying to stay away from it as much as possible.”

Israeli armed forces surrounded a house during one of their incursions into the Jenin camp. They took the man residing there away from his wife and two children, Tolin, 2, and Misk, 1.

The father later said: “The behavior of the two daughters changed radically after this incident, especially Tolin, who turned from an active into a secluded child, attached to her mother and distracted, afraid of any sound or movement, except for the frequent nightmares and bouts of crying.”

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

Israel should be held accountable for Al-Aqsa incursions: Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs
Middle-East
Israel should be held accountable for Al-Aqsa incursions: Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs
Special Israel offers hope of airport link to 2m Gaza residents
Middle-East
Israel offers hope of airport link to 2m Gaza residents

Experts emphasize the need to protect children in Lebanon from cyberbullying

Experts emphasize the need to protect children in Lebanon from cyberbullying
Updated 29 March 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Experts emphasize the need to protect children in Lebanon from cyberbullying

Experts emphasize the need to protect children in Lebanon from cyberbullying
Updated 29 March 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A conference held on Wednesday heard that internet abuse had become a threat to the safety of Lebanon’s children.

The conference, Protecting Children in the Digital Space, was held at the Beirut Bar Association.

Speakers warned that child protection was not limited to protecting them from sexual exploitation and human trafficking alone, but “it goes beyond that and includes the phenomenon referred to as cyberbullying, which sometimes leads to suicide.”

A 2018 study conducted by Save the Children in Lebanon showed that children in the country were most exposed to physical bullying (41 percent), while 6 percent were victims of cyberbullying.

The study found that Syrian refugee children were most exposed to verbal bullying (32 percent) and Lebanese and Syrian children were bullied at almost the same rates, at 21 and 19 percent.

Mayke Huijbregts, from UNICEF Lebanon, said: “The many global changes and increasing risks in light of COVID-19 forced children to learn online and they are now facing various kinds of risks, whether through viewing harmful contents in the form of pictures and videos or by sending and sharing their pictures that travel the world in seconds, making them victims of social media.”

Lebanon’s children “were not spared from bullying, harassment and extortion,” she added, stressing the necessity of “sharing UNICEF’s plans in Lebanon with the relevant ministries, launching awareness-raising campaigns at schools and holding training sessions.”

Suha Ismail, head of the International Center for Human Justice, said: “Smartphones and video games, which have become a necessity for everyone, created many risks that could threaten the safety of children, subject them to extortion, kidnapping or addiction, while also affecting their physical and mental development.

“This forces us to determine what is beneficial and what is not, despite the local censorship, which cannot provide protection on its own.

“Internet usage is no longer limited to completing homework; it is now used for many purposes. This situation requires the adoption of regulations and the development of laws. These steps are at the heart of the center’s objectives, with the aim of having a legal framework and training sessions that serve this purpose.”

Nadine Dakroub, president of the Juvenile Affairs and Children’s Rights Committee at the Beirut Bar Association, said that “rapid technological development sometimes gets ahead of the development of local laws related to the protection of juveniles and minors.”

She added that “various workshops on juveniles and children’s affairs are needed to deal with this issue, along with an active participation in the Parliamentary Administration and Justice Committee and the remaining relevant parliamentary committees, especially the Women and Children Parliamentary Committee.”

Inaya Ezzedine, head of the Women and Children’s Parliamentary Committee, said: “Dealing with this issue with legislative fragmentation has resulted in a state of chaos and a lack of effectiveness.

“The approach, which is focused on protecting children in the digital space, should progress on two paths simultaneously: firstly, a legislative path that protects children’s personal data and privacy, while also censoring digital content; secondly, a children’s awareness-raising path that focuses on enhancing their protective skills, allowing them to identify the sources of danger in the digital space.

“In 2019, I submitted a draft law aimed at amending article 120 of the law on electronic transactions and personal data in order to regulate minors’ access to some websites, protecting children from violent and pornographic contents that affect their physical development and behavior in society. I took this step in light of the increasing number of websites that encourage immorality, suicide and homosexuality.

“The sexual harassment law, which was adopted recently, took into account electronic harassment. However, protecting children and implementing the relevant law requires technical capabilities that would allow the Lebanese government to obtain unified data from children signing in, stop illegal internet providers, and have full control over the electronic space, which constitutes part of the country’s national security.”

Abbas Halabi, the caretaker education minister, said: “The child protection principles, including child protection in the digital space, were included in the public education sector’s national pre-university curriculum, while a large number of teachers have received the relevant and necessary training.

“In 2018, the ministry, in cooperation with UNICEF, launched its policy on student protection in the school environment. The ministry’s operations room has a hotline that receives calls related to child protection in schools, including the digital space, and addresses them with the help of experts.

“We rely on the parents’ vigilance, as they are a key partner in the efforts to prevent risks and ensure the safety of children when they use modern technologies. We also rely on the Bar Association when it comes to establishing a legal framework for effective, permanent and comprehensive protection against the various risks children might be subjected to.”

Participants in the discussions warned against “restricting freedoms or adopting regulations that obstruct the right of any person, especially children, to access information and gain knowledge, as it is a sacred right, particularly enshrined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

Activist groups have already launched individual initiatives to address the problem of online harassment. Harrasstracker is a platform that enables people to anonymously report cases of sexual harassment in Lebanon.
 

Topics: Lebanon cyberbullying

Related

47% of children in Saudi Arabia have come across cyberbullying
Saudi Arabia
47% of children in Saudi Arabia have come across cyberbullying
Parents in Arab world warned over cyberbullying threat
Media
Parents in Arab world warned over cyberbullying threat

Israel should be held accountable for Al-Aqsa incursions: Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs

Israel should be held accountable for Al-Aqsa incursions: Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs
Updated 29 March 2023
Arab News

Israel should be held accountable for Al-Aqsa incursions: Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs

Israel should be held accountable for Al-Aqsa incursions: Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs
  • Israeli policy reveals ‘true face of its extreme right-wing government,’ says RCJA secretary-general
  • Committee calls for international intervention to protect Palestinian people, and their rights to worship, self-determination
Updated 29 March 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Israel should be held accountable for its “criminal incursions” into Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs Secretary-General Abdullah Kanaan.
In an interview with the Jordan News Agency on Wednesday, Kanaan said that daily incursions into the mosque are part of Israel’s growing attacks in Jerusalem and occupied Palestine.
Israeli policy reveals the “true face of its extreme right-wing government,” he said, adding that Tel Aviv’s leadership, programs and alliances are aimed at dividing Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Kanaan called for urgent international intervention to protect Palestinian people, and their rights to worship and self-determination.
“If Israel wants peace, it must urgently stop all its violations, abide by all international resolutions related to Palestine, and avoid tampering with Jerusalem’s existing historical situation,” he said.
The Jordan-run Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem is the only body with exclusive authority to manage Al-Aqsa Mosque affairs, Kanaan said.
Jordan will remain the historical custodian over Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian sanctities, and will maintain its firm support and defense for Palestine and Jerusalem, he added.

Topics: Israeli Al-Aqsa Mosque Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs Palestinians

Related

Saudi Arabia condemns Al-Aqsa Mosque storming by Israeli settlers
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns Al-Aqsa Mosque storming by Israeli settlers

Israel offers hope of airport link to 2m Gaza residents

Israel offers hope of airport link to 2m Gaza residents
Updated 29 March 2023
Mohammed Najib

Israel offers hope of airport link to 2m Gaza residents

Israel offers hope of airport link to 2m Gaza residents
  • Israeli sources told Arab News that the US pressured Israel during the last Sharm El-Sheikh summit on March 19 to permit Palestinians to use the airport
  • If agreed, it will be a significant boon for Gazans who currently have to cross the Rafah land border and drive four hours through the Sinai desert to Cairo airport
Updated 29 March 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israel is considering allowing 2 million residents of the Gaza Strip to use Ramon Airport in the Negev desert, which is due to be officially opened to Palestinians from the West Bank from Saturday.

Israeli sources told Arab News that the US pressured Israel during the last Sharm El-Sheikh summit on March 19 to permit Palestinians to use the airport, located near the Red Sea resort city of Eilat.

Twice-weekly flights from the airport on Mondays and Thursdays will operate to destinations in Turkiye and will be limited to West Bank families. Men above 40 who hold a Palestinian passport will be allowed to pass through the airport.

If agreed, it will be a significant boon for Gazans who currently have to cross the Rafah land border and drive four hours through the Sinai desert to Cairo airport, their only connection with the outside world.

An official request has been submitted to Shin Bet to enable Gazans to pass through Ramon, and a senior Israeli source who asked not to be named told Arab News that the security agency is almost certain to agree.

Israel bombed and destroyed Gaza International Airport in December 2001.

A Palestinian politician from Gaza, who declined to be named, told Arab News that residents “need any solution” to the travel problem.

“According to the Oslo agreement, Palestinians should be able to travel through any Israeli airport and crossing they wish,” he said.

Jamal Zaqout, a political analyst from Gaza, told Arab News that “the time has come to lift the blockade completely on the Gaza Strip, and to establish a single authority that defends the interests of its residents in their movement through crossings and airports, their livelihood, and the rest of their lives.”

Israel opened Ramon Airport to Palestinian travelers from the West Bank in August last year, but backtracked following pressure from Jordan shortly before the Israeli elections three months later.

Officials described the two flights taking West Bank Palestinians to Istanbul and Antalya as “historic, unprecedented and a dream come true.”

Jordan opposed Ramon’s operation because it feared Palestinians from the West Bank would stop using Queen Alia International Airport, near Amman, resulting in a substantial financial loss.

According to Palestinian sources, Turkiye’s Pegasus Airlines suspended flights from Ramon after being told by Jordanian authorities that its fleet would not be welcome in Jordan if it continued to operate flights from the airport.

Other airlines are believed to have been invited to fill the vacuum left by Pegasus’ departure.

At the last Sharm El-Sheikh summit, the US called for travel facilities, including Ramon Airport and the Allenby bridge crossing spanning the Jordan River, to be made available to Palestinians from April.

Jordanian authorities collect up to $14 million annually from Palestinians entering the country and stand to lose a substantial portion of that money if large numbers begin to use Ramon Airport.

Jordan earlier said the airport’s establishment violated its airspace and international law. In 2019, Jordan submitted an official complaint to the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Israel opened the airport, which is 340 km from Jerusalem and the second largest in the country after Ben Gurion, in 2019 at a cost of $500 million.

With no airport in the West Bank, Queen Alia airport in Jordan remains the main gateway to the world for Palestinians, including President Mahmoud Abbas.

However, the Palestinian Authority has rejected the idea of ​​Palestinians traveling through Ramon Airport, saying it is a sovereign matter and that no consultations have taken place.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Israel allowed dozens of residents from the Gaza Strip to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem during Ramadan — a first since 2016 when the program was suspended.

Worshippers traveled by bus via the Erez crossing to Jerusalem and returned to Gaza later in the day. 

Topics: Israel Gaza strip Ramon Airport eilat The Negev

Related

Tensions rise on Israel-Gaza border after West Bank violence
Middle-East
Tensions rise on Israel-Gaza border after West Bank violence
Explosions rock Gaza, Israel says it hit Hamas rocket factory
Middle-East
Explosions rock Gaza, Israel says it hit Hamas rocket factory

Latest updates

From streets of Cairo to the biggest Arab clubs: The rise of Ramadan football tournaments
From streets of Cairo to the biggest Arab clubs: The rise of Ramadan football tournaments
Palestinian children bear the scars of Israeli raids
Palestinian children bear the scars of Israeli raids
UK military chiefs call for stop to deportation of Afghan war hero to Rwanda
UK military chiefs call for stop to deportation of Afghan war hero to Rwanda
How Islamic customs complement local traditions during Ramadan across Saudi Arabia
How Islamic customs complement local traditions during Ramadan across Saudi Arabia
Artificial intelligence cannot ‘substitute’ for human thought in translation process, Ithra session told
Artificial intelligence cannot ‘substitute’ for human thought in translation process, Ithra session told

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.