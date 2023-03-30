Afghan seeking move to UK told to provide Taliban-stamped documents

LONDON: An Afghan seeking relocation to the UK has been requested to apply for documents from Taliban government ministries despite the British government promising to end the practice earlier this month, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

The applicant, who once worked with the British Council, which promotes cultural relations and education, is in the process of completing paperwork for the UK’s Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme.

As part of the process, applicants must provide passports, birth certificates and marriage certificates covering themselves and family members.

But in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, many of those seeking to relocate to Britain face significant danger in approaching government ministries for the requisite documents.

Earlier this month, the UK government pledged to change the requirements so that Afghans who formerly worked with British forces and government organizations would no longer require stamped documents in their applications.

But the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told the recent applicant: “The marriage certificate should clearly (be) stamped by the local authorities.”

The FCDO told The Guardian that the message was an error that does not reflect its current policy. The applicant will be contacted to “clarify the process,” it added.

A spokesperson said: “This message does not reflect departmental policy. We do not expect Afghans eligible for resettlement under the ACRS to provide every document requested; we only ask they provide the documentation which they are able to.”

The Afghan’s case was publicized after they contacted a British MP. They had originally applied for relocation through the UK’s flagship relocation scheme, the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy, but were later told to apply through the ACRS, initially receiving approval.

But later in the process, the UK government informed the applicant that their marriage certificate must be stamped by local Taliban authorities.

The MP in contact with the applicant, Liberal Democrat Wera Hobhouse, said: “The Afghan resettlement schemes have been a complete and utter shambles. These are truly brave people who risked everything to help us. We are now abandoning them through departmental incompetence and political ignorance.”