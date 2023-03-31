You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s rich array of regional Ramadan dishes
Ramadan 2023
Ramadan 2023

Saudi Arabia’s rich array of regional Ramadan dishes

Saudi Arabia’s rich array of regional Ramadan dishes
1 / 2
Mogsh soup being cooked in a traditional oven called mifa. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s rich array of regional Ramadan dishes
2 / 2
A traditional iftar spread from Jazan, located in the southern region of the Kingdom. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j6d73

Updated 7 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Saudi Arabia’s rich array of regional Ramadan dishes

Saudi Arabia’s rich array of regional Ramadan dishes
  • Hijaz, Najd, southern and eastern regions have own specialities
  • Various types of dates, breads, soups and desserts on iftar tables
Updated 7 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: During the holy month of Ramadan, once the call for Maghrib prayer is heard, people across the Kingdom break their fast with a rich array of traditional dishes particular to their region, many of which have a long and distinguished history.

For iftar, there is a well-known custom of gathering in the home of the head of the family. Often families would have iftar in two stages, which is to first break their fast with gahwa (Arabic coffee) and dates, followed with the main courses and praying Maghrib prayer.

In the western region comprising Makkah, Jeddah and Madinah, the iftar spread features dishes from Hijazi cuisine such as shouraik bread, duggah (Madini mixture of condiments), different types of dates such as rutab and sukkary, Zamzam water, sambosa, gahwa, balila and foul.

A Jeddah-based heritage researcher, Etidal Atiwi, said that the Ramadan table in the Hijaz region is very rich. “Ramadan has a special flavor because dishes made during the month contain special items and require preparations that are made in the last week of Shaban (the month preceding Ramadan in the Islamic calendar), where all the ingredients needed forthese foods are prepared beforehand,” she told Arab News.

The two most important dishes that must be present on the Hijazi Ramadan table are barley soup known as hab, which is famous for its special aroma and distinctive taste, as well as the sambosa, which is a deep-fried, triangle-shaped savory pastry stuffed with different kinds of fillings such as ground beef or chicken.

“Foul is the undisputed master of the Hijazi iftar, served especially with ghee and suhaira, which is a special type of bread prepared from chickpeas and spices. People are keen to prepare this bread, especially for Ramadan,” Atiwi explained.

Foul is a staple on iftar and sahoor tables across the Middle East during Ramadan. While each region and country has its own style, in Hijaz it has a special smoky flavor, Atiwi said.

For desserts, they enjoy “banana, almonds, cheese and cream kunafa … as well as jubniya, which is made from pastry dough, stuffed with sweet cheese, then deep fried and dipped in sugar syrup. It is a very old dessert that is usually served (for) iftar,” Atiwi said. Another sweet dish that is popular in the region is sagdana, which is made of sago, milk and sugar.

A refreshing drink widely served in the region is sobia, which is believed to have found its way to the Kingdom through Egyptian pilgrims hundreds of years ago. Made of barley, flour, dry bread and sugar, sobia is usually sold by street vendors. Another popular beverage is Qamr Al-Din, which is a thick and sweet apricot drink.

Atiwi also pointed out a special habit of Hijazi households related to water cups. “We fumigate water utensils with incense after washing and drying, which gives a distinctive aroma to the cup once it is used for drinking water. In addition, we add drops of rose water, or kadi water, for a refreshing flavor and many health benefits.”

Some of the famous Hijazi families who offer the best sobia are the Al-Khosha in Madinah, Al-Khodari and Al-Hussaini in Makkah, and the Hanbazaza family in Jeddah.

In the central region, people break their fast with aseedah, margoog, mafrouk, and matazeez, which are prepared with brown grains, beef, vegetables, honey, onions or ghee.

Riyadh-based Samirah Al-Anizi said that “hnini marks our iftar table.” It is a traditional Najdi dessert made from dates, brown bread and butter, and seasoned with cardamom and saffron. The dish is served warm or at room temperature during the winter season as it provides energy and warmth.

From Riyadh to Qassim, tawa is another dish that is served specially for iftar, which is made of whole wheat flour, black seeds and sugar.

In Hail, one of the most popular dishes is maqshush, made of buckwheat bites garnished with a combination of ghee, honey, dates, molasses and sugar. It was also selected as the national dessert by the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s Culinary Arts Commission earlier last month.

In the southern region of the Kingdom, such as Jazan, the iftar spread comprises traditional sweet and savory dishes, such as moghsh and marsa, and mashghoutha, which are primarily made of flour mixed with fresh milk and served hot with dates. Most families use traditional cooking methods to prepare food.

Nahla Zamim, a kindergarten teacher from Jazan, said: “Grain soup with meat, sambosa, fish, Qamar Al-Din juice, shafut in some families, and makhloota (sour dumpling) is among the most important dishes that are found (on the) Ramadan table.”

Another popular staple in the region is mogsh soup in a mifa, a traditional oven with a stone bowl in which pieces of meat are placed with different types of vegetables. “The preparation of mogsh soup is the most prominent feature of the month of Ramadan, as households get up at dawn and light the mifa to prepare the soup with meat,” she said.

In the Eastern Region, there is a unique diversity of dishes related to Ramadan iftar tables. Sara Al-Dossari from Alkhobar said that “thareed and fried dumplings drizzled with date molasses are among the most popular in Ramadan.” Thareed is a mix of vegetables including zucchini, carrots and potatoes, with small pieces of lamb, that are assembled on thin bread.

Topics: Ramadan 2023

Related

Sahoor sorted: The food trucks and drive-thrus to visit in Saudi Arabia in Ramadan 
Lifestyle
Sahoor sorted: The food trucks and drive-thrus to visit in Saudi Arabia in Ramadan 
Social media paves way for Ramadan food culture in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Social media paves way for Ramadan food culture in Saudi Arabia

Saudi aid agency distributes 12 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh

Saudi aid agency distributes 12 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA

Saudi aid agency distributes 12 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh

Saudi aid agency distributes 12 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSrelief distributed 12 tons of food baskets in three regions in Bangladesh recently, benefiting 3,000 individuals from 500 families. 

The center, meanwhile, continued the distribution of food baskets in Albania as part of the aid project 2023 in the country.

The center also distributed five tons and 600 kg of Ramadan food baskets in the city of Malisheva, in Kosovo, benefiting 100 families from the neediest groups.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Al-Bayez, assistant supervisor-general for operations and programs at KSrelief, met with governor of Yemem’s Al-Jawf region, Maj. Gen. Hussein Al-Aji Al-Awadhi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of common interest related to humanitarian and relief efforts and the development of the Saudi projects implemented in Yemen.

Al-Awadhi commended the relief and humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom to needy countries and communities, saying this aid contributed to alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Earlier,  Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, supervisor-general of the center, held talks on Wednesday with Ulugbek Maksudov, Uzbekistan’s ambassador to the Kingdom. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Bangladesh

Related

Saudi aid agency continues relief work worldwide
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency continues relief work worldwide

Dental help offered for special needs patients in Saudi Arabia’s eastern region

Dental help offered for special needs patients in Saudi Arabia’s eastern region
Updated 6 min 14 sec ago
SPA

Dental help offered for special needs patients in Saudi Arabia’s eastern region

Dental help offered for special needs patients in Saudi Arabia’s eastern region
Updated 6 min 14 sec ago
SPA

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia: The Eastern Health Cluster, a healthcare system in the Kingdom, has provided dental care clinics for patients over 12 years with special needs who were previously lacking access to treatment services.

The provider said: “The obstacles stopping people with special needs from receiving dental care services included [those with] mental health problems, autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, mental retardation, and Parkinson’s disease.

“More than 950 patients, including 547 males and 409 females, were provided with our services. Furthermore, residents comprehensively treated 92 patients under general anesthesia in the comprehensive rehabilitation center.

“In 2022, around 400 beneficiaries were provided with our services during weekly examination visits.”
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Talking movies… Saudi Arabia holds first film critic forum 
Saudi Arabia
Talking movies… Saudi Arabia holds first film critic forum 
Saudi Fashion Commission to launch Ramadan pop-up
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Fashion Commission to launch Ramadan pop-up

Padel Classification Championships kick off in Riyadh with $37,000 purse

Padel Classification Championships kick off in Riyadh with $37,000 purse
Updated 17 min 18 sec ago
SPA

Padel Classification Championships kick off in Riyadh with $37,000 purse

Padel Classification Championships kick off in Riyadh with $37,000 purse
Updated 17 min 18 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture, in cooperation with the Ministry of Sports, launched the Padel Classification Championships in Riyadh on Thursday.

The championships have been organized as part of Riyadh Season, and will help boost sporting activity in the Kingdom and add to the game’s rising popularity.

Padel, a racket sport typically played in an enclosed space slightly smaller than a tennis court, is one of the world’s fastest-growing games.

Prize money for the Riyadh championships totals SR140,000 ($37,000)

The championship includes three tournaments covering three societal categories, the first of which is the men’s championship, with players competing in three categories — A, B and C.

Winners of category A will receive a cash prize of SR35,000, SR20,000 and SR10,000, respectively.

In category B, the winners will win SR7,000, SR4,000 and SR3,000, respectively, while in category C, winners will pocket SR2,500, SR1,500 and SR1,000. 

In the women’s contest, the winners will receive SR10,000, SR7,000 and SR3,000, respectively. 

The third championship is dedicated to the 12-17 age group.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Padel

Related

First ever World Padel League to be held in Dubai
Sport
First ever World Padel League to be held in Dubai
From streets of Cairo to the biggest Arab clubs: The rise of Ramadan football tournaments
Middle-East
From streets of Cairo to the biggest Arab clubs: The rise of Ramadan football tournaments

Umm Al-Qura University signs deal with 120 companies to serve pilgrims

Umm Al-Qura University signs deal with 120 companies to serve pilgrims
Updated 24 min 6 sec ago
SPA

Umm Al-Qura University signs deal with 120 companies to serve pilgrims

Umm Al-Qura University signs deal with 120 companies to serve pilgrims
  • The agreement focuses on implementing quality initiatives for the services provided to pilgrims
Updated 24 min 6 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: The Institute of Consulting Research and Studies at Umm Al-Qura University has signed an agreement with 120 companies and institutions committed to serving pilgrims inside the Kingdom.

The agreement focuses on implementing quality initiatives for the services provided to pilgrims to help enrich their experience in terms of administration, food, transportation, hotels, reservations, and reception.

It also aims to help workers providing the services during Hajj and Umrah, according to the goals of the Pilgrim Experience Program 2030.

The program’s focus is on maintaining the Two Holy Mosques, preparing tourist and cultural sites, and providing the best services before, during and after the pilgrims’ visits to Makkah, Madinah and other holy sites.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia pilgrims Umm Al-Qura University

Related

Ramadan meet, greet initiative launched for Makkah pilgrims, umrah visitors
Saudi Arabia
Ramadan meet, greet initiative launched for Makkah pilgrims, umrah visitors
Umrah pilgrims must book via app, says Saudi interior ministry
Saudi Arabia
Umrah pilgrims must book via app, says Saudi interior ministry

Qur’an recitation contest draws melodious voices from across the world

Qur’an recitation contest draws melodious voices from across the world
Updated 32 min 6 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Qur’an recitation contest draws melodious voices from across the world

Qur’an recitation contest draws melodious voices from across the world
  • Syrian contestant seeks solace in holy book after earthquake tragedy
  • Otr Elkalam is biggest and richest competition of its kind in the world
Updated 32 min 6 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s second Qur’an recitation and call to prayer competition, the largest of its kind in the world, continues to inspire Muslims to participate from across the world.

The Otr Elkalam or Perfumed Speech contest, has since last year been the goal of Syria’s Mohammed Al-Jalab, an interior designer, who has been drawing strength from the holy book because of the devastation in his country, according to reports on the websites of the competition and the broadcaster MBC’s Shahid digital platform.

Al-Jalab completed the memorization of the holy Qur’an at 15. He also studied Tajwid, the science of proper pronunciation, and mastered various maqamat, or melodic modes, used during recitation.

The second edition of Otr Elkalam started on March 23, coinciding with the first day of Ramadan.

During Wednesday’s episode, Al-Jalab competed in the Qur’an recitation contest against Morocco’s Zakaria Al-Zirik, who managed to qualify for the next stage of the competition.

In the adhan or call to prayer contest, Syrian contestant Ahmed Darwish, who specializes in electronic production and publishing, competed against Lebanon’s Raheef Al-Hajj, a teacher of maqamat and vocal performances and founder of a specialized academy.

Al-Hajj qualified for the next stage of the competition thanks to the diversity of his maqamat, and his balance between vocal transitions, which dazzled members of the jury.

Otr Elkalam is an initiative of the General Entertainment Authority. It was announced in 2019 offering a total prize pool of SR12 million ($3.2 million).

The first version of the show was broadcast in Ramadan 2022 with the participation of some of the best voices in the world. The competition is on MBC daily at 4:30 p.m., Riyadh time.

More than 90,000 participants from more than 160 countries have now participated in the first and current editions of the competition, in front of a specialized jury.

Over 50,000 entrants were whittled down to 50 for the final stage this year in Riyadh. Another selection process by the main jury left 32 contestants, 16 for each section of the competition.

Applications to take part in this year’s contest began rolling in from Jan. 4 and contestants then went through several online stages of evaluation by 120 jury members.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Otr Elkalam Qur’an Adhan

Related

International Qur’an recitation, adhan contest underway in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
International Qur’an recitation, adhan contest underway in Riyadh
50 contestants qualify for finals of Qur’an recitation, adhan contest
Saudi Arabia
50 contestants qualify for finals of Qur’an recitation, adhan contest

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s rich array of regional Ramadan dishes
Saudi Arabia’s rich array of regional Ramadan dishes
Saudi aid agency distributes 12 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh
Saudi aid agency distributes 12 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh
Dental help offered for special needs patients in Saudi Arabia’s eastern region
Dental help offered for special needs patients in Saudi Arabia’s eastern region
Global job-creation challenges remain but there is reason to be optimistic, experts tell FII Priority
Business leaders and former ministers during a panel discussion at the Future Investment Initiative’s Priority conference
Finland pledges $21.8m to UNRWA for 2023-2026
Finland pledges $21.8m to UNRWA for 2023-2026

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.