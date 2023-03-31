You are here

Saudi team set sights on Venice architecture biennale
Saudi Architecture and Design Commission announced curatorial team for 18th International Architecture Exhibition in Venice. (SUPPLIED)
Rashid Hassan

  Kingdom's Architecture and Design Commission to make second appearance at global platform
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Architecture and Design Commission on Friday announced a curatorial team to represent the Kingdom at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition in Venice.

Co-curators Basma Bouzo, Noura Bouzo, Joharah Lou Pabalate and Cyril Zammit, along with architect AlBara Saimaldahar, will showcase the Kingdom’s cultural heritage, architectural highlights and future aspirations at the global platform.

“The Saudi pavilion will shine a light on the Kingdom’s unique cultural heritage and iconic architectural landscape,” said the commission.

In line with this year’s theme “The Laboratory of the Future,” the pavilion will highlight how architects are inspired by global challenges to come up with innovative solutions that contribute to improving societies.

The pavilion team will also take part in a special panel session where they will discuss the objectives of the Saudi pavilion and share insights into presenting architectural work on a global scale.

Architecture and Design Commission CEO Sumayah Al-Solaiman, said: “We are proud to be participating at the Venice Architecture Biennale for the second time. Taking part in such events provides us with a global platform to showcase the Kingdom’s architectural vision with the world. We look forward to engaging with architects and designers from all around the globe to share thoughts, exchange ideas, and learn from different experiences.”

The commission’s participation at the exhibition reflects its growing role in advancing the Kingdom’s architecture and design sector, building its infrastructure, developing frameworks and supporting local talent.

Details for the exhibition, which will be curated by Ghanaian-Scottish architect and academic Lesley Lokko, were announced by the Venice Architecture Biennale recently.

The exhibition will be staged from May 20 to Nov. 26, 2023 at the Giardini, the Arsenale and Forte Marghera in Venice.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Mobile labs to test worshippers' food in Makkah
Updated 12 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • Osama Zeitouni, a spokesman for the municipality, told Arab News that the new service aims to speed up food sample analysis
  • Makkah Municipality has qualified staff to operate these laboratories, distributed in multiple locations in the central area and in crowded areas around the Grand Mosque
Updated 12 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Makkah municipality is operating mobile laboratories near the Grand Mosque to check the food provided to worshippers and pilgrims during Ramadan.
The facilities provide on-the-spot analysis of food and water samples to ensure their suitability for human consumption.
Osama Zeitouni, a spokesman for the municipality, told Arab News that the new service aims to speed up food sample analysis.
He explained that the mobile laboratories consist of modern devices that analyze samples and show the results quickly and accurately within 18 hours. Each laboratory can analyze from 100 to 150 samples per day, including food and water samples, in addition to the central laboratory in Makkah, which can analyze 500 samples per day.
Zeitouni added that Makkah Municipality has qualified staff to operate these laboratories, distributed in multiple locations in the central area and in crowded areas around the Grand Mosque.
Inspection tours will be carried out on various food markets and establishments to conduct rapid tests and withdraw samples for on-the-spot analysis.
Zeitouni stressed that the mobile laboratories will strengthen the food safety system in Makkah and can be used in sub-municipalities and associated municipalities.
“These laboratories will contribute to the process of detecting food quality and direct cases of suspected food poisoning, and will save time and effort in the process of examining food samples and following up on their safety during the Hajj and Umrah seasons,” he said.
Zeitouni highlighted the relentless efforts exerted by Makkah Municipality to provide all means of safety and food security for pilgrims, and to conduct all kinds of analysis in order to ensure the safety of pilgrims, especially with pilgrims’ number returning to pre-pandemic levels.
He said that inspection teams are working around the clock to take samples directly from all restaurants and food service providers to detect any violations and address them immediately.
He pointed out that the inspection tours took immediate action against violators, such as issuing warnings and fines. He also noted that the inspection teams may sometimes close establishments if the detected violations directly impact the health and safety of worshippers.
The tours included providing advice to shop and restaurant owners on how to keep materials and not expose them to sunlight, and the importance of abiding by health conditions in storing these materials and applying the highest health standards in food quality.
 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Makkah Municipality mobile laboratories Grand Mosque

UNHCR lauds Saudi Arabia is significant partner in relief efforts
Updated 28 min 3 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

  • Kingdom among top donors worldwide, says agency’s Roaa Fathi
  • King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center top contributor
Updated 28 min 3 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has praised Saudi Arabia for being a significant contributor and partner in relief efforts across the world.

Roaa Fathi, director of Private Partnerships and Philanthropy at the UNHCR, made the remarks on Friday during her participation in the “Bisat Al-Reeh” exhibition, which is being held as part of the activities of Ramadan Season 2023 at the Jeddah Superdome.

Ramadan Season is a series of cultural experiences and events organized by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture in Riyadh, Jeddah and Makkah throughout the holy month.

Fathi commended the humanitarian role of the Kingdom through its organizations including the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Saudi Fund for Development and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority.

She indicated that the UNHCR aims, through this community participation, to introduce visitors to the Saudi government’s humanitarian and relief efforts that assist refugees and those displaced as a result of wars and conflicts.

Fathi also pointed out that the UNHCR is keen, through its participation in the 22nd edition of the “Bisat Al-Reeh” exhibition, on expanding its partnerships with the private sector, charities and nonprofit organizations.

The 22nd edition of the “Bisat Al-Reeh” exhibition has been organized by the National Charity Foundation for Home Health Care.

Topics: UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Saudi Arabia

KSrelief launch Ramadan food package distribution project across several countries
Updated 31 March 2023
Arab News

  The scheme will benefit thousands of families around the world
Updated 31 March 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched the Ramadan food packages distribution project in Mauritania, South Africa, and Tajikistan.
The scheme will benefit thousands of families by distributing more than 134 tons of food in Mauritania, another 222 tons in South Africa and nearly 192 tons of food in Tajikistan.
This scheme is operating in addition to the ongoing distribution of food aid packages around the world during Ramadan.
In Nigeria nearly 12 tons of food aid was distributed, and in Indonesia more than 3 tons.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 KSRelief

Saudi Arabia's rich array of regional Ramadan dishes
Updated 31 March 2023
Nada Hameed

  • Hijaz, Najd, southern and eastern regions have own specialities
  • Various types of dates, breads, soups and desserts on iftar tables
Updated 31 March 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: During the holy month of Ramadan, once the call for Maghrib prayer is heard, people across the Kingdom break their fast with a rich array of traditional dishes particular to their region, many of which have a long and distinguished history.

For iftar, there is a well-known custom of gathering in the home of the head of the family. Often families would have iftar in two stages, which is to first break their fast with gahwa (Arabic coffee) and dates, followed with the main courses and praying Maghrib prayer.

In the western region comprising Makkah, Jeddah and Madinah, the iftar spread features dishes from Hijazi cuisine such as shouraik bread, duggah (Madini mixture of condiments), different types of dates such as rutab and sukkary, Zamzam water, sambosa, gahwa, balila and foul.

A Jeddah-based heritage researcher, Etidal Atiwi, said that the Ramadan table in the Hijaz region is very rich. “Ramadan has a special flavor because dishes made during the month contain special items and require preparations that are made in the last week of Shaban (the month preceding Ramadan in the Islamic calendar), where all the ingredients needed forthese foods are prepared beforehand,” she told Arab News.

The two most important dishes that must be present on the Hijazi Ramadan table are barley soup known as hab, which is famous for its special aroma and distinctive taste, as well as the sambosa, which is a deep-fried, triangle-shaped savory pastry stuffed with different kinds of fillings such as ground beef or chicken.

“Foul is the undisputed master of the Hijazi iftar, served especially with ghee and suhaira, which is a special type of bread prepared from chickpeas and spices. People are keen to prepare this bread, especially for Ramadan,” Atiwi explained.

Foul is a staple on iftar and sahoor tables across the Middle East during Ramadan. While each region and country has its own style, in Hijaz it has a special smoky flavor, Atiwi said.

For desserts, they enjoy “banana, almonds, cheese and cream kunafa … as well as jubniya, which is made from pastry dough, stuffed with sweet cheese, then deep fried and dipped in sugar syrup. It is a very old dessert that is usually served (for) iftar,” Atiwi said. Another sweet dish that is popular in the region is sagdana, which is made of sago, milk and sugar.

A refreshing drink widely served in the region is sobia, which is believed to have found its way to the Kingdom through Egyptian pilgrims hundreds of years ago. Made of barley, flour, dry bread and sugar, sobia is usually sold by street vendors. Another popular beverage is Qamr Al-Din, which is a thick and sweet apricot drink.

Atiwi also pointed out a special habit of Hijazi households related to water cups. “We fumigate water utensils with incense after washing and drying, which gives a distinctive aroma to the cup once it is used for drinking water. In addition, we add drops of rose water, or kadi water, for a refreshing flavor and many health benefits.”

Some of the famous Hijazi families who offer the best sobia are the Al-Khosha in Madinah, Al-Khodari and Al-Hussaini in Makkah, and the Hanbazaza family in Jeddah.

In the central region, people break their fast with aseedah, margoog, mafrouk, and matazeez, which are prepared with brown grains, beef, vegetables, honey, onions or ghee.

Riyadh-based Samirah Al-Anizi said that “hnini marks our iftar table.” It is a traditional Najdi dessert made from dates, brown bread and butter, and seasoned with cardamom and saffron. The dish is served warm or at room temperature during the winter season as it provides energy and warmth.

From Riyadh to Qassim, tawa is another dish that is served specially for iftar, which is made of whole wheat flour, black seeds and sugar.

In Hail, one of the most popular dishes is maqshush, made of buckwheat bites garnished with a combination of ghee, honey, dates, molasses and sugar. It was also selected as the national dessert by the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s Culinary Arts Commission earlier last month.

In the southern region of the Kingdom, such as Jazan, the iftar spread comprises traditional sweet and savory dishes, such as moghsh and marsa, and mashghoutha, which are primarily made of flour mixed with fresh milk and served hot with dates. Most families use traditional cooking methods to prepare food.

Nahla Zamim, a kindergarten teacher from Jazan, said: “Grain soup with meat, sambosa, fish, Qamar Al-Din juice, shafut in some families, and makhloota (sour dumpling) is among the most important dishes that are found (on the) Ramadan table.”

Another popular staple in the region is mogsh soup in a mifa, a traditional oven with a stone bowl in which pieces of meat are placed with different types of vegetables. “The preparation of mogsh soup is the most prominent feature of the month of Ramadan, as households get up at dawn and light the mifa to prepare the soup with meat,” she said.

In the Eastern Region, there is a unique diversity of dishes related to Ramadan iftar tables. Sara Al-Dossari from Alkhobar said that “thareed and fried dumplings drizzled with date molasses are among the most popular in Ramadan.” Thareed is a mix of vegetables including zucchini, carrots and potatoes, with small pieces of lamb, that are assembled on thin bread.

Topics: Ramadan 2023

Saudi aid agency distributes 12 tons of food aid in Bangladesh
Updated 31 March 2023
SPA

Updated 31 March 2023
SPA

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSrelief distributed 12 tons of food aid in three regions in Bangladesh recently, benefiting 3,000 individuals from 500 families. 

The center, meanwhile, continued the distribution of food aid in Albania as part of the aid project 2023 in the country.

The center also distributed five tons and 600kg of Ramadan food baskets in the city of Malisheva, in Kosovo, benefiting 100 families from the neediest groups.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Al-Bayez, assistant supervisor-general for operations and programs at KSrelief, met with governor of Yemem’s Al-Jawf region, Maj. Gen. Hussein Al-Aji Al-Awadhi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of common interest related to humanitarian and relief efforts and the development of the Saudi projects implemented in Yemen.

Al-Awadhi commended the relief and humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom to needy countries and communities, saying this aid contributed to alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Earlier,  Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, supervisor-general of the center, held talks on Wednesday with Ulugbek Maksudov, Uzbekistan’s ambassador to the Kingdom. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Bangladesh

