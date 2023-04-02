You are here

Saudi Arabia, other OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts

Update The Kingdom’s Energy Ministry said it is a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.
The Kingdom’s Energy Ministry said it is a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, other OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts

Saudi Arabia, other OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts
  • Move expected to lift oil prices by $10 per barrel, analyst says
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will voluntarily reduce its oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from May until the end of 2023 in coordination with other members of the oil producers’ alliance, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Russia’s deputy prime minister also said Moscow would extend a voluntary cut of 500,000 bpd until the end of 2023. The UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman and Algeria said they would voluntarily cut output over the same time period.

The UAE said it would cut production by 144,000 bpd, Kuwait announced a cut of 128,000 bpd while Iraq said it would cut output by 211,000 bpd and Oman announced a cut of 40,000 bpd. Algeria said it would cut its output by 48,000 bpd.

The Saudi Energy Ministry said in a statement that the Kingdom’s voluntary cut was a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market. 

Cuts by the Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Algeria and Oman from May to the end of the year will total more than 1 million barrels per day — the biggest reduction since the OPEC+ slashed 2 million barrels per day in October.

“This voluntary initiative is a precautionary measure taken to ensure market balance,” said UAE Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed Al-Mazrouei, according to the official WAM news agency on Sunday.

OPEC producers’ unexpected 1.15 million bpd production cut could lift global oil prices by $10 per barrel, the head of investment firm Pickering Energy Partners said on Sunday.
The output reduction “will firm prices meaningfully,” said Dan Pickering, co-founder of the Houston-based firm.
“We will probably get a $10 (per barrel) move in crude,” Pickering told Reuters.

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ Saudi Arabia

Closing bell: Saudi stocks continue to rise for the seventh day

Closing bell: Saudi stocks continue to rise for the seventh day
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi stocks continue to rise for the seventh day

Closing bell: Saudi stocks continue to rise for the seventh day
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward movement for the seventh day in a row on Sunday, as it inched up 46.52 points or 0.44 percent to 10,636.62, led by elevated investors’ confidence. 

On Sunday, parallel market Nomu also advanced 95.16 points or 0.48 percent to close at 19,987.19, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose 0.46 percent to 1,442.14. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.09 billion ($1.36 billion). 

At the end of the trading session, the top gainer was Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co., whose share prices increased 10 percent to SR42.90. 

Other top gainers of the day include Takween Advanced Industries Co. and Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., whose share prices surged by 9.84 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer on Sunday was Arabian Drilling Co. The company’s share prices dropped 4.84 percent to SR145.40. 

Meanwhile, Tadawul suspended the trading of five companies, namely, the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., Anaam International Holding Group, Alkhaleej Training and Education Co., Saudi Industrial Development Co. and Red Sea International Co., as they failed to publish their financial statements for the year ended on Dec. 31. 

The suspension was confined to Sunday, and trading will resume on Monday. These companies have been now asked to disclose their financial statements before May 7. 

According to Tadawul, if any of these companies fails to comply, the suspension will resume starting on May 8, and will continue until the day the firms announce the financial statements. 

On the announcements front, Cenomi Centers’ board of directors decided to distribute a 10 percent of the capital or SR475 million special cash dividend, equaling SR1 per share, for the third quarter, which ended on Dec. 31, 2022. 

According to a press statement, the eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be on April 4 and 25. 

The special dividend is attributed to Cenomi Centers’ incredible business results, outstanding achievements in expanding operations, and the company’s proceeds from its successful program for selling non-core assets. 

On March 30, Cenomi Centers reported a net profit of SR837 million in the short fiscal year from April 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, an increase of 45 percent from SR578.4 million a year earlier. 

Driven by the rise in profits and dividend announcements, share prices of Cenomi Centers rose by 7.36 percent to SR21.88. 

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI Tadawul 30 Index Saudi Arabia stocks

Arab crude oil provides 98.1 percent of Japan’s imports in February

Arab crude oil provides 98.1 percent of Japan’s imports in February
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News Japan

Arab crude oil provides 98.1 percent of Japan’s imports in February

Arab crude oil provides 98.1 percent of Japan’s imports in February
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan’s imports of crude oil from Arab countries rose to more than 98 percent of total imports in February with Saudi Arabia and the UAE providing 77.8 percent of the total, according to data from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. 

Japan’s total oil imports amounted to 76.364 million barrels in February and the share of Arab oil was 98.1 percent, or 74.910 million barrels, originating from six Arab Gulf Cooperation Council countries: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

Saudi Arabia was the largest source of oil imports, providing 33.108 million barrels or 43.4 percent of the total. It was followed by the United Arab Emirates with 26.244 million barrels (34.4 percent), Kuwait with 8.077 million barrels (10.6percent) and Qatar with 4.917 million barrels (6.5 percent). Japan imported about 1.495 million barrels (2 percent) from the Sultanate of Oman and 1.007 million barrels (1.3 percent) from Bahrain.

The rest of the imports showed a decline from the United States of America (1.1percent), while Southeast Asia provided 0.7percent, Brunei 0.4 percent, Malaysia 0.3 percent and Oceania 0.2 percent of the total.

Most notable in the February figures was the absence of oil imports from Russia. 

In addition, Japanese companies continued to boycott Iranian oil as Japan complied with sanctions imposed by the USA on that country.

The figures above represent the quantities of oil that reached refineries, tanks and warehouses in ports in Japan during February. Japan uses oil to generate about a third of its energy needs.

 

Topics: Oil Japan crude import

Kuwait’s CMA seeks to qualify as developed emerging market on FTSE Russell index

Kuwait’s CMA seeks to qualify as developed emerging market on FTSE Russell index
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

Kuwait’s CMA seeks to qualify as developed emerging market on FTSE Russell index

Kuwait’s CMA seeks to qualify as developed emerging market on FTSE Russell index
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait’s Capital Markets Authority has implemented a new automated system for reports of electronic trading accounts through its electronic portal to improve supervisory work and facilitate daily reports.

Over the next four years, the authority plans to build the capital market system to qualify as a developed emerging market on the Financial Times Stock Exchange Russell index, Ahmed Al-Mulhim, chief commissioner of Kuwait CMA, said during a press conference.

The new system also aims to gather data from electronic trading service providers and report it to the authority through electronic trading accounts and daily income recording reports.

The authority also launched a strategic plan for 2023/2024 and 2026/2027 in response to the requirements of the next phase of development, keeping pace with local and international changes. This was in accordance with the state’s directives of Kuwait Vision 2035.

In December last year, the stock exchanges in both Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed a deal that will see both entities extending their cooperation in areas of mutual interest in a move to bolster the growth of capital markets.

The deal between Boursa Kuwait and Tadawul Group, the owner of the Kingdom’s main stock, was for developing financial technology and products as well as environmental, social, and governance reporting and implementation.

Topics: Kuwait Stock Market Capital Market Authority

Saudi consumer spending rose 10% in February 2023: SAMA 

Saudi consumer spending rose 10% in February 2023: SAMA 
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi consumer spending rose 10% in February 2023: SAMA 

Saudi consumer spending rose 10% in February 2023: SAMA 
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's consumer spending rose 10 percent to SR97.9 billion ($26.1 billion) in February, up from SR88.6 billion a year earlier, on the back of rising point-of-sale transactions, the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, has revealed.  

This was driven by a 15 percent rise in the Kingdom’s point-of-sale transactions, which amounted to SR44.8 billion by the end of February of this year, according to data from SAMA’s monthly bulletin. 

February month saw the Kingdom's POS transactions reaching 633.2 million, which are made through ATMs and credit cards and processed through 1.51 million POS devices.

Nevertheless, consumer spending dipped 7 percent in February when compared to the previous month’s spending of SR105.19 billion.  

POS transactions also fell that month from SR48 billion in January, showing a 7.9 percent drop month-on-month. 

Cash withdrawals and e-commerce sales through Mada, the Saudi Payment Network, also contribute to the aggregate consumer spending in Saudi Arabia.  

Cash withdrawals from ATMs witnessed a moderate rise of 0.2 percent year-on-year to reach SR41.7 billion in February.  

Processed from approximately 16,200 ATMs, these withdrawals came through 117.6 million transactions that month, the SAMA data showed.  

As for e-commerce sales through Mada cards, they spiked 41 percent to reach SR11.32 billion year-on-year in February. 

The Mada card, a locally issued debit card, allows a cardholder to access funds in their accounts and functions like a regular ATM card. 

The SAMA data revealed that the aforementioned sales were made through 58.6 million transactions that month.  

As for January’s year-on-year increase in Mada card sales, it reached 42 percent to hit SR11.71 billion early this year.  

When compared to January 2023, sales through Mada cards remained largely stable, according to the data.  

E-commerce sales incorporate Mada cards payment and online purchase transactions but do not take credit card transactions, like Visa and Mastercard, into account.  

 

Topics: SAMA Saudi consumer spending

Saudi Arabia increases digital government services to over 6,000

Saudi Arabia increases digital government services to over 6,000
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia increases digital government services to over 6,000

Saudi Arabia increases digital government services to over 6,000
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation has skyrocketed in recent years with the Kingdom digitalizing more than 6,000 government services, representing 97 percent of total government services. 

According to the National Transformation Program’s 2022 report, the Kingdom was ranked first regionally and third globally in the World Bank's GovTech Maturity Index 2022.

The Kingdom has made significant strides in international placements after it secured the 31st rank in the UN e-Government Development Index in 2022. 

A couple of the critical achievements from NTP in 2022 are the launch of the strategic directions for the digital government and the licensing of 15 digital platforms. 

The program’s initiatives have been instrumental in advancing the Kingdom’s communications infrastructure, increasing mobile internet speed to 181.24 megabits per second and fixed internet speed reaching 109.83 Mbps. 

The NTP is responsible for almost 35 percent of Vision 2030 objectives with 253 initiatives and over 50 contributing entities. 

Topics: Saudi digital economy

