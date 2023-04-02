You are here

Saudi project cleared 3,316 mines and explosives in Yemen, March report shows

The Saudi project destroyed 5,627 hazardous mines and explosives. (Supplied)
The Saudi project destroyed 5,627 hazardous mines and explosives. (Supplied)
Osama Al-Gosaibi. (Supplied)
The Saudi project destroyed 5,627 hazardous mines and explosives. (Supplied)
The Saudi project destroyed 5,627 hazardous mines and explosives. (Supplied)
Updated 03 April 2023
The Saudi project destroyed 5,627 hazardous mines and explosives. (Supplied)
  The initiative, under the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, managed to remove 2,534 UXOs and 741 anti-tank mines
RIYADH: The Masam Project cleared a total of 3,316 mines, unexploded ordnance and other explosive devices across various parts of Yemen, according to a March 2023 report published by the project’s media center.

Through this initiative, the Masam Project has managed to open up Al-Shaab Akkad School, located in the Jabal Habashi district, after clearing it of mines and explosives, creating a safe environment for students and faculty.

The project director, Osama Al-Gosaibi, said that the complete clearing of Al-Shaab Akkad School is evidence that Masam is a project that ensures a safe life for all.

Dr. Aref Al-Samit, deputy director of the Education Office in Taiz Governorate, expressed his deep gratitude for the great efforts made by the Masam Project regarding safety actions and securing the return of students to their studies.

The initiative, under the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, managed to remove 2,534 UXOs and 741 anti-tank mines, clearing a total area of 516,858 square meters of Yemeni territory within the framework of its ongoing humanitarian mission.

In March, the project destroyed 5,627 hazardous mines and explosives as part of the project’s endeavors to save innocent lives from deadly explosive canisters.

The operating engineering teams in the Beihan district of Shabwa were able to remove 18 anti-tank mines that were swept away in torrential rainfall in Wadi Beihan.

Eng. Abdullah Salem warned civilians in the Beihan and Asilan districts to avoid flood streams, noting the danger of tampering with any mines or foreign objects. Civilians were instructed to swiftly report any found objects for the sake of public safety, ensuring that Masam teams are ready to respond to any reports of mines.

Al-Gosaibi called on Masam Project teams to continue their efforts in advancing the demographic, geographic, and living facilities in Yemen.

Since the launch of the program, the number of cleared hazardous materials and explosives has totalled 393,022, including mines, UXOs, and explosive devices randomly planted by the Houthi militia in various regions around Yemen, the media center in Yemen indicated. The vast areas cleared in that timeframe amount to 45.36 million square meters.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (MASAM) King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Yemen Houthis

Magic of Gargee'an celebrations continue to unite Saudi, Gulf communities

Magic of Gargee’an celebrations continue to unite Saudi, Gulf communities
Updated 8 sec ago
Nada Alturki

Magic of Gargee’an celebrations continue to unite Saudi, Gulf communities

Magic of Gargee’an celebrations continue to unite Saudi, Gulf communities
  Children in traditional attire go door-to-door exchanging gifts, sweets
  Held to foster family ties, heritage, love, says Culture Ministry official
Updated 8 sec ago
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: With houses decorated in dazzling lights, and music reverberating in the streets, the magic of Gargee’an has been bringing together communities across Saudi Arabia for generations.

Gargee’an is a celebration that occurs twice in an Islamic year — on 15 Sha’ban and 15 Ramadan.

It is marked primarily in Gulf countries or the eastern part of the Arabian Peninsula, specifically Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The word Gargee’an essentially refers to the giving of gifts or goods, but has widely been used to refer to the day itself.

In Ramadan, children in Saudi Arabia can be seen dressed up in traditional clothes like the Jalabiya for girls and thobes for boys. (SPA)

Children wearing traditional attire — boys in thobes and ghutras and girls in jalabiyas — frolic door-to-door singing and exchanging candy and nuts, particularly peanuts, and sometimes small toys.

Streets are sometimes closed to make it safer for people to walk as the celebrations kick in. Traditionally, a Tubaila, a man or band with drums, roams around the neighborhood alongside families singing traditional songs.

Reem Alfaqir, manager of Intangible Cultural Heritage Planning and Protection at the Ministry of Culture, told Arab News: “Gargee’an is a tradition which reminds the local community of their cultural past, bringing the neighborhoods and the kids together to celebrate the joy and happiness of Ramadan.

Gargee’an is a tradition which reminds the local community of their cultural past, bringing the neighborhoods and the kids together to celebrate the joy and happiness of Ramadan.

Reem Alfaqir, Manager of Intangible Cultural Heritage Planning and Protection, Ministry of Culture

“The goal of the Gargee’an tradition is to foster affection, happiness and love in both adults and children.”

“It’s a very important profession, and it’s on the decline and not many people know about it. It’s a culturally significant part and prominent art form. It sets the tone for Gargee’an,” Khaled Al-Mulhim told Arab News, referring to the role of a Tubaila and other rituals.

In many households, the celebration is dedicated to a newborn or the birth of the eldest child. If the celebration falls on a weekday, some may postpone it a day or two to ensure that all family or friends are able to attend.

Born and raised in Al-Ahsa, Al-Mulhim recalls his favorite memory as the Gargee’an was celebrated to mark the birth of his nephew Hamoody. “He’s like my brother. We’re very close to each other, so that night felt very special. It was the most special Gargee’an in my life,” Al-Mulhim told Arab News.

Continuing simple customs such as Gargee’an aids in preserving the culture’s history and is also an educational experience, said Al-Mulhim: “Even the decorations sometimes feature antique objects, old telephones, fabrics, dresser drawers, things related to our past.

“These days we celebrate holidays we can’t relate to, like Halloween and Christmas. Our culture is very rich and these celebrations, for example how kids wear clothing that our ancestors and grandparents used to wear, shows them the importance of keeping those traditions. This is our heritage.”

More businesses have been offering exclusive deals, goodie boxes, clothing sets, and sweets specifically for Gargee’an, competing with other stores to attract shoppers.

Initially, neighbors would give out half of their dry goods to others and receive the same. As time passed, the tradition began centering on children.

Sharing an anecdote, Zahra Al-Qatari, a Qatif native, told Arab News: “When I was a kid, we used to seek out the houses that gave out money. If we knew they gave out riyals, we would dress up differently and go back again for another visit, imagining they wouldn’t know. In retrospect, of course they knew it was us.”

The spirit of the occasion is enhanced by music that differs from region to region. “But nowadays I feel like kids are different. I don’t hear them singing these songs anymore and most of them don’t know it. It’s more like trick-or-treat,” Al-Qatari said.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 magic of Gargee'an Saudi Arabia

King Salman receives letter from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed

King Salman receives letter from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed
Updated 16 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

King Salman receives letter from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed

King Salman receives letter from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed
  The message was received by Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan
Updated 16 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman received a written message from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The message addressed the strong relations between the two countries and their people, and ways to support and enhance them in various domains, SPA added.

The message was received by Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi foreign minister, during his meeting at the Ministry's headquarters in Riyadh with the ambassador of the UAE to the Kingdom, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan.

The meeting covered discussions on relations between the two countries, ways to enhance them in various fields, and exchanging views on issues of common concern.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE King Salman UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

Forum held to empower orphans in Saudi Arabia

Forum held to empower orphans in Saudi Arabia
Updated 36 min 1 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Forum held to empower orphans in Saudi Arabia

Forum held to empower orphans in Saudi Arabia
  The foundation provides services in areas such as housing and living, education, training and assistance in employment, financial assistance, Hajj and Umrah, marriage and family care, as well as other social and cultural programs and activities
Updated 36 min 1 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Ahmed Al-Rajhi, Saudi Arabia’s minister of human resources and social development, and chairman of the board of trustees of the Charitable Foundation for Orphans Care, also known as Ekhaa, confirmed the Saudi government’s interest in empowering orphans during the opening of the Ekhaa Ramadan Nights 2023 Forum in Riyadh.

He stressed the importance of providing all means to help orphans serve their country, and motivate community institutions and individuals to participate by spending time, effort and money on their care.

Al-Rajhi, attending the forum’s launch on Monday under the slogan “Let’s Share Change” at the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue, said: “Ekhaa Forum completes an important aspect in enriching the knowledge side on orphans-related issues, discussing them in light of the programs of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and coming up with recommendations for implementation and development in partnership with everyone who wishes to participate.

Omar Alhussain, CEO of Charitable Foundation for Orphans Care (EKHAA). (Supplied)

“Ekhaa continues its efforts to achieve four goals during 2023, represented in ensuring a safe and stable family environment for orphans, promoting financial independence for self-reliance, continuing efforts to integrate them into the society, and achieving financial sustainability for the foundation,” he added.

According to the minister, the foundation currently has 52 partnerships in the field of education, 33 partnerships in the field of employment, 14 programs for psychological and social support for orphans, and various other programs in subsidies, scholarships, volunteering, housing and legal advice.

“Ekhaa’s efforts are conducted according to the highest standards of governance that bypass and automate the vast majority of operations and services,” said Al-Rajhi.

The two-day forum discussed sustainable development and its compatibility with Vision 2030, the diversity of endowment fields, and endowment funds for the foundation. It also adressed small projects, financial investment and the circular economy, the promotion of mental and physical health, jobs and the labor market, self-marketing, as well as social responsibility and volunteering.

The first day included discussion sessions and seminars, and speakers reviewed the roles of endowment funds, the sustainability of charitable work, and the axis of entrepreneurs and the industry of tomorrow.

Ibrahim Al-Asiri, deputy secretary-general of KACND, praised the efforts of community partners to serve and care for orphans, stressing that KACND supports events and occasions that enhance the values and culture of Saudi society.

Omar Alhussain, CEO of Ekhaa, told Arab News: “The foundation seeks, through the Ekhaa Ramadan Nights Forum, to increase donation opportunities and urge people to initiate good deeds in the month of Ramadan, to participate, and to promote social responsibility among individuals towards their society, in addition to increase children’s participation to achieve a positive impact on their behavior, as well as the development of the skills and experiences of Ekhaa’s children and their integration within society.”

Ekhaa offers services to thousands of orphans with special needs through its 10 branches in the Kingdom in Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, Dammam, Hail, Qassim, Abha, Shuqrah and Jazan.

The foundation provides services in areas such as housing and living, education, training and assistance in employment, financial assistance, Hajj and Umrah, marriage and family care, as well as other social and cultural programs and activities.

It seeks to harness all its potential to serve children and women and to build privileged relations with all concerned parties to contribute to upgrading their services and achieving the desired transition from dependence to responsibility.

The foundation’s vision is to be a potential regional institution for orphans, supporting their stability and quality of life and participation in sustainable community development.

 

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 empowering orphans Saudi Arabia

Tarshid to raise energy efficiency at SGS facilities in Jeddah

(Twitter @Tarshid_KSA)
(Twitter @Tarshid_KSA)
Updated 22 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Tarshid to raise energy efficiency at SGS facilities in Jeddah

(Twitter @Tarshid_KSA)
  The project aims to reduce total annual electricity consumption from about 13 million kilowatt-hours to about 10 million
Updated 22 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tarshid, the National Energy Services Co., on Tuesday launched a project to raise energy efficiency in Saudi Geological Survey buildings and facilities in Jeddah governorate.

Tarshid seeks to serve the Kingdom’s strategic sustainability goal emanating from Vision 2030, aimed at achieving significant energy savings and reducing carbon emissions.

According to the company, it has conducted field surveys and technical studies on SGS buildings and facilities within the scope of the project, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Tarshid applied 10 main criteria to increase energy efficiency, including control systems, air conditioning and lighting.

The standards include replacing air-conditioning units with energy-efficient ones, replacing the current traditional lighting with energy-saving, high-performance LED systems, and installing control sensors.

The project aims to reduce total annual electricity consumption from about 13 million kilowatt-hours to about 10 million.

The Saudi Energy Efficiency Center, and the ministries of finance and energy worked together to launch Tarshid.

 

Topics: Tarshid Saudi Arabia

Princess Noura bint Faisal to chair Forbes Middle East Women's Summit

Princess Noura bint Faisal to chair Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

Princess Noura bint Faisal to chair Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit

Princess Noura bint Faisal to chair Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit
  Princess Nour said the event in Riyadh will take place amidst Kingdom's exciting opportunities
  Line-up speakers include female astronaut, creatives, and elite athletes
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Forbes Middle East has appointed Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud as the chair of the Women’s Summit 2023.

The summit will bring together the world’s most talented and accomplished women from all spheres of society and sectors in Riyadh from May 21-23.

The summit aims to examine the most important issues, refute out-of-date perceptions, and spark deep connections among a multigenerational global network of innovative women.

“We are so honored to have Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud as the chairperson for our Women’s Summit. We chose to appoint Princess Noura to this position as she is a young role model working to promote Saudi Arabia’s culture and tourism industry. She works hard to support and empower women in all sectors,” said Khuloud Al-Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East.

“The value of a powerful community cannot be underestimated, and this is the mantra fueling our vision of gathering the world’s most sensational thought leaders,” Al-Omian added. “We are thrilled to partner with an innovator like Princess Noura to elevate the Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit 2023. Her visionary leadership and distinguished entrepreneurial mindset is the ideal amalgamation to inspire others at this celebratory congregation of women’s voices.”

The speakers confirmed at the summit this year include astronaut Lama Al-Oraiman, actress Maguy Bou Ghosn, model and activist Halima Aden, swimmer Yusra Mardini, singer Dalia Mubarak, and motorsports athlete Dania Akeel.

The summit will also gather some of the Middle East’s leading business icons, including Hend El Sherbini, CEO of Integrated Diagnostics Holdings; Sahar Hamad Al-Marzouki, director and owner of Al-Faris International School; Adwa Al-Dakheel, founder and CEO of Falak Investment Hub; Moon Baz, creator partnerships lead for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Meta; Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, senior vice president and group country manager for the Gulf Cooperation Council at Visa; and Mona Kattan, founder of Kayali Fragrances.

“It is a great honor to be appointed chair of the Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit 2023. With all the exciting opportunities in Saudi now, this event is a platform for inspiring women to be together in one place to exchange ideas so that we can forge forward as better leaders, entrepreneurs, role models, and motivators,” said Princess Noura.

In 2022, Princess Noura established the Global Culture House, a Saudi boutique consultancy that offers consulting and implementation services related to culture, creativity and sustainable business.

She was formerly a member of the leadership group responsible for establishing the Fashion Commission at the Ministry of Culture and developing the Kingdom’s fashion sector strategy.

The first-ever Saudi Fashion Week was organized by Princess Noura back in April 2018.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing from Effat University in Jeddah and a master’s degree in international business with a focus on Japan from Rikkyo University in Tokyo, Japan.

Topics: Princess Noura bint Faisal Forbes Middle East

