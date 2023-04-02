Saudi project cleared 3,316 mines and explosives in Yemen, March report shows

RIYADH: The Masam Project cleared a total of 3,316 mines, unexploded ordnance and other explosive devices across various parts of Yemen, according to a March 2023 report published by the project’s media center.
Through this initiative, the Masam Project has managed to open up Al-Shaab Akkad School, located in the Jabal Habashi district, after clearing it of mines and explosives, creating a safe environment for students and faculty.
The project director, Osama Al-Gosaibi, said that the complete clearing of Al-Shaab Akkad School is evidence that Masam is a project that ensures a safe life for all.
Dr. Aref Al-Samit, deputy director of the Education Office in Taiz Governorate, expressed his deep gratitude for the great efforts made by the Masam Project regarding safety actions and securing the return of students to their studies.
The initiative, under the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, managed to remove 2,534 UXOs and 741 anti-tank mines, clearing a total area of 516,858 square meters of Yemeni territory within the framework of its ongoing humanitarian mission.
In March, the project destroyed 5,627 hazardous mines and explosives as part of the project’s endeavors to save innocent lives from deadly explosive canisters.
The operating engineering teams in the Beihan district of Shabwa were able to remove 18 anti-tank mines that were swept away in torrential rainfall in Wadi Beihan.
Eng. Abdullah Salem warned civilians in the Beihan and Asilan districts to avoid flood streams, noting the danger of tampering with any mines or foreign objects. Civilians were instructed to swiftly report any found objects for the sake of public safety, ensuring that Masam teams are ready to respond to any reports of mines.
Al-Gosaibi called on Masam Project teams to continue their efforts in advancing the demographic, geographic, and living facilities in Yemen.
Since the launch of the program, the number of cleared hazardous materials and explosives has totalled 393,022, including mines, UXOs, and explosive devices randomly planted by the Houthi militia in various regions around Yemen, the media center in Yemen indicated. The vast areas cleared in that timeframe amount to 45.36 million square meters.