You are here

  • Home
  • Can Russia emulate China’s Middle East diplomatic success with a Turkiye-Syria rapprochement?

Can Russia emulate China’s Middle East diplomatic success with a Turkiye-Syria rapprochement?

Special Can Russia emulate China’s Middle East diplomatic success with a Turkiye-Syria rapprochement?
Senior Russian and Turkish diplomats, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, at talks in Moscow in 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jrp58

Updated 18 sec ago
Paul Iddon

Can Russia emulate China’s Middle East diplomatic success with a Turkiye-Syria rapprochement?

Can Russia emulate China’s Middle East diplomatic success with a Turkiye-Syria rapprochement?
  • In December, Assad ally Moscow hosted the highest-level meeting of Syrian and Turkish ministers since 2012
  • Beijing’s success as a mediator between Riyadh and Tehran attributed to its cordial relations with both countries
Updated 18 sec ago
Paul Iddon

IRBIL, Iraqi Kurdistan: Russia may be hoping it can replicate China’s success in brokering the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between Middle East heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Iran by overseeing a restoration of bilateral ties between Syria and Turkiye. But analysts caution that fundamental differences between the two normalization efforts militate against a quick breakthrough.

In December, Moscow hosted a meeting of Syrian and Turkish defense ministers for talks in what was seen as the beginning of a potential rapprochement between the two rivals. It was the highest-level meeting between Turkish and Syrian officials since the two countries severed ties in 2012 after the start of the Syrian civil war.




Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglo, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (2ndR) and Turkish Intelligence chief Hakan Fidan (R) prior to their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on August 24, 2018. (AFP)

Moscow will host another meeting between the deputy foreign ministers of Syria, Turkiye, Iran and Russia on April 3-4, where they will discuss the Syria situation. A senior Turkish official told Reuters that the meeting “is expected to be a continuation of the ministerial-level meetings that began during the normalization process” promoted by Russia.

“Russia has plenty of leverage with Syrian President Bashar Assad and good relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which gives it authority and weight in the Turkiye-Syrian negotiations,” Joshua Landis, director of both the Center of Middle East Studies and the Farzaneh Family Center for Iranian and Arabian Gulf Studies at the University of Oklahoma, told Arab News.

“Syria and Turkiye also have a number of major stumbling blocks impeding an agreement — Turkiye occupies some 10 percent of Syrian soil and backs the rebel militias that opposed Assad’s rule,” he said.




Turkish troops travel in vehicles toward Tal Abyad in Syria on October 10, 2019 as Ankara launched a broad assault on Kurdish-controlled areas in northeastern Syria. (AFP)

Though Beijing successfully served as a mediator between Riyadh and Tehran due to its cordial relations with both countries, the US has not had diplomatic relations with Iran for decades. Washington also opposes Assad and has discouraged allied nations from restoring relations with Damascus. Russia, on the other hand, maintains good ties with Turkiye and Syria.

There is one significant distinction between the nature of these relationships, however. China has much more balanced ties with Saudi Arabia and Iran than Russia does with Turkiye and Syria.

“Russia is deeply involved as a security guarantor for the Syrian government thanks to Moscow’s support for Damascus over the last decade of civil war,” Emily Hawthorne, a senior Middle East and North Africa analyst at the risk intelligence company RANE, told Arab News.




Syria’s Bashar Assad with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Latakia, Syria. (AFP)

“This is very different from China’s more balanced relationship with both Saudi Arabia and Iran; China is not a security guarantor for either Tehran or Riyadh.

“Russia’s close relationship with the Syrian government certainly gives Russia power to mediate with Syria that few other countries have, but Russia lacks that same kind of relationship with Turkiye.”

Anton Mardasov, an independent Russian analyst and non-resident scholar of the Middle East Institute’s Syria program, doubts that Moscow can achieve what Beijing did since it is “a party to the conflict in Syria” even though it has tried to play the role of mediator.

“The Kremlin finds itself in a difficult position: On the one hand, it would like to increase Damascus’ potential in order to absolve itself of responsibility for its survival,” Mardasov told Arab News. “In this sense, the restoration of Syrian-Turkish ties and deepening, for example, of economic cooperation, is Moscow’s goal.”

“Moreover, given the war in Ukraine and Turkiye’s importance as an economic partner, the Kremlin is interested in pushing Assad to get closer to Turkiye, as it is in Ankara’s interest, primarily given the refugee issue,” he said.

Strong disagreements between Ankara and Damascus over the future of northern Syria also complicate Moscow’s normalization efforts.

“The closest analogous territory between Saudi Arabia and Iran would be Yemen, but Yemen is its own sovereign country and the conflict dynamics are very different,” Hawthorne said.

“Among the challenges Russia would face trying to mediate restored Ankara-Damascus ties would be the challenging question of the future of northern Syria, and whether Damascus can promise to resolve Turkiye’s security concerns regarding Kurdish militants there.”




This aerial view shows a  March 21, 2023, funeral procession for Kurdish men killed by Turkish-backed fighters in Jindayris, Aleppo. (AFP)

Mardasov said Assad is in a weak position and making unrealistic demands. He pointed out that Turkiye formally has no troops in northern Syria since allied opposition factions control those territories, although it has troops on the border and can swiftly intervene on behalf of these factions.

“The presence of Turkish troops in Idlib was formally approved not only by Russia but also by Iran within the framework of the Astana process,” he said, referring to the tripartite Russia-Iran-Turkiye Syria peace process launched in January 2017. “Therefore, to insist on their withdrawal is to insist on the breakdown of the agreements in Astana.”

On top of this, Turkiye controls Syrian territories that are home to millions of people, giving it significant leverage.

“This is actually quite a delicate situation since Russia, as Assad’s protector, is also in a dependent position on Turkiye, both in terms of projects against the background of the war in Ukraine and in terms of negotiations on the Syrian track,” Mardasov said. “Here, it is more about tactical steps so that Moscow does not worsen its position as, strategically, the situation is not too advantageous for the Kremlin.”

Landis anticipates negotiations will remain largely on hold until after Turkiye’s elections on May 14.




Syrian refugees passing through a Turkish border point. (AFP)

“The Turkish opposition has denounced Erdogan’s policies toward Syria and claims that it will move forward quickly with normalizing relations with Syria,” he said. “What is more, the Turkish opposition has little obligation to the Syrian rebel groups that Erdogan championed and has promised to protect.”

“If Kemal Kilicdaroglu wins in May, relations between Damascus and Ankara are likely to improve rapidly,” he added, “although the problem of dealing with the four million refugees and Islamist militiamen will not go away.”

Russia also has a self-interest in securing normalization.

“A more stable client state for Russia means a more stable foothold for Russia in the broader Middle East,” Hawthorne said.

Furthermore, the stakes are not too high for Russia if its efforts on this front stall.

“If Moscow fails in this endeavor, it is unlikely to markedly damage Russia’s standing in the Middle East, which relies more on Russia’s ability to maintain a Rolodex of vastly different bilateral relationships across the region,” Hawthorne said.

“Russian mediation could advance the conversation between Syria and Turkiye, but until Ankara and Damascus come to their own understanding on the future of northern Syria, it is unlikely Moscow will succeed.”




Syrian opposition supporters gather in the streets of al-Bab on the border with Turkiye on March 15, 2023, to mark the 12th anniversary of the start of the uprising against Syrian President Bashar Assad. (AFP)

Landis also pointed out that Russia has invested “a great deal” in Assad’s Syria and that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “win” there has been a “great foreign policy success” for Russia.

However, Syria remains in “jeopardy” given the general boycott of Assad and the “devastating sanctions” imposed on Damascus.

“If Putin can undo Syria’s isolation and help revive regional diplomatic and trade agreements, he will have locked in his success,” Landis said.

Having said that, he is optimistic that Ankara and Damascus will eventually reach an agreement.

“I believe that Syria and Turkiye will normalize relations, even if the road is a bumpy one,” he said. “The two countries share a 764-km border. They have a common interest in getting American troops out of Syria, stopping the arming of the Kurds, and cracking down on ‘terrorism.’”

“Both have an interest in returning to the good relations that they shared before the war, which helped both countries to prosper and develop.”

 

Topics: Editor’s Choice Syria-Turkiye talks Iran-Saudi talks Russia China

Related

Meeting of Turkiye, Syria, Iran, Russia, officials postponed -Turkish source
Middle-East
Meeting of Turkiye, Syria, Iran, Russia, officials postponed -Turkish source
Turkiye, Russia in talks over using Syrian airspace for operation
Middle-East
Turkiye, Russia in talks over using Syrian airspace for operation

Israel OKs Ben-Gvir’s ‘national guard’ but hedges on his powers

Israel OKs Ben-Gvir’s ‘national guard’ but hedges on his powers
Updated 03 April 2023
Reuters

Israel OKs Ben-Gvir’s ‘national guard’ but hedges on his powers

Israel OKs Ben-Gvir’s ‘national guard’ but hedges on his powers
  • Ben-Gvir, a hard-line Jewish settler in the occupied West Bank with past convictions for support for terrorism and incitement against Arabs — who make up 21 percent of Israel’s population — rose in politics partly due to the 2021 unrest
Updated 03 April 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel authorized on Sunday a national guard sought by far-right security chief Itamar Ben-Gvir to focus on Arab unrest, but held off on giving him direct command after political rivals voiced concern the force could become a sectarian “militia.”
The previous government began setting up an auxiliary police force to tackle internal violence following pro-Palestinian protests in mixed Jewish-Arab areas during the Gaza war of May 2021. That government fell before the new force was finalized.
Ben-Gvir, a hard-line Jewish settler in the occupied West Bank with past convictions for support for terrorism and incitement against Arabs — who make up 21 percent of Israel’s population — rose in politics partly due to the 2021 unrest.
Having recanted some of his views, he joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition with an expanded law-and-order portfolio that he pledged would include a beefed-up national guard for use mainly in crime- and rioting-hit Arab communities.
“It will deal with this exclusively. The police does not deal exclusively with this. It’s busy with a thousand and one things,” he told Army Radio.
The initiative was jump-started last week, when Netanyahu agreed to bring Ben-Gvir’s national guard for cabinet approval after the security minister backed his pause of a judicial overhaul proposal that had triggered nationwide street protests.
But having voted in favor on Sunday, the cabinet said in a statement that the question of whom the national guard would be subordinate to remained open. It appointed a multi-agency panel to submit recommendations on this and other issues in 90 days.
That appeared to be in response to criticism by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara that the cabinet decision was made without first establishing the parameters of the national guard.
Israel’s police chief, Inspector-General Yaacov Shabtai, has expressed misgivings that the national guard, if not under his own force’s control, “could prove most costly and even harm the security of the citizenry,” according to the Ynet news site.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid last week scorned the proposed national guard as “a private militia for a dangerous Tik-Tok clown” — a reference to Ben-Gvir’s volubility on social media.
“Why does the State of Israel — which has an army, police, military intelligence, the Shin Bet, Mossad, National Security Council, Prisons Service, riot police, a SWAT team — need another national guard?” tweeted Arab lawmaker Ayman Odeh.
Ben-Gvir said he wants control of the national guard because, in his view, it had been neglected by police chiefs. But he told Army Radio he was willing to consider letting them stay in charge “if they’re serious and really want it.”
The national guard will take months to get off the ground, he said, with an initial intake of 1,850 personnel that could include seconded or reservist police officers and volunteers, from both Arab and Jewish sectors.

 

Topics: Israel Itamar Ben-Gvir Palestine

Related

Mourners pray at the grave of Mohammed Al-Osaibi, 26, who was killed by Israeli police in Jerusalem's Old City, at his funeral
Middle-East
Arab towns in Israel hit by general strike over fatal shooting of doctor at Al-Aqsa
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard adviser dies after Israeli attack in Syria
Middle-East
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard adviser dies after Israeli attack in Syria

Arab towns in Israel hit by general strike over fatal shooting of doctor at Al-Aqsa

Mourners pray at the grave of Mohammed Al-Osaibi, 26, who was killed by Israeli police in Jerusalem's Old City, at his funeral
Mourners pray at the grave of Mohammed Al-Osaibi, 26, who was killed by Israeli police in Jerusalem's Old City, at his funeral
Updated 03 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

Arab towns in Israel hit by general strike over fatal shooting of doctor at Al-Aqsa

Mourners pray at the grave of Mohammed Al-Osaibi, 26, who was killed by Israeli police in Jerusalem's Old City, at his funeral
  • The strike involved workers from Arab local authority shops, the Arab public education system, and other facilities
Updated 03 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: A general strike and day of mourning was on Sunday observed in Palestinian towns throughout Israel following Saturday’s killing by Israeli police of Dr. Mohammed Al-Osaibi at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The strike involved workers from Arab local authority shops, the Arab public education system, and other facilities.

Galilee, the Triangle, and the Negev were at the center of protests. Al-Osaibi, from Hura — a Bedouin village in southern Israel — was shot dead at the entrance to Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem early on Saturday.

Protests were organized in the towns of Hura, Tamra, and Araba with dozens of demonstrators carrying pictures of Al-Osaibi, waving Palestinian flags, and displaying slogans condemning the incident.

Mayor of Tamra, in Galilee, Suhail Diab, said the strike aimed to send a message that the killing constituted “a criminal operation against a doctor who was killed in cold blood by Israeli police bullets under false pretexts.”

Diab rejected what he said were Israeli police claims that Al-Osaibi had tried to grab an officer’s gun and that there were no working security cameras in the area where the incident took place, adding that they also claimed that police body cameras had not worked.

He told Arab News: “It is inconceivable that a doctor — who completed his education outside the country and returned to serve his country — was carrying weapons and firing, and Israel must admit that it killed him in cold blood.”

And he joined Arab local authority leaders in urging European countries not to receive far-right Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Habis Al-Atawneh, head of Hura council in the Negev described the “extreme anger” felt by people in the town prior to the start of Al-Osaibi’s funeral.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian community in the US has called for the intervention of President Joe Biden’s administration to protect Palestinian worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque. And in messages to members of Congress, it demanded that Israeli authorities be pressed to respect the sanctity of the mosque.

On Sunday, the Israeli Shin Bet security agency announced that 23-year-old Omar Abdin, a Palestinian activist affiliated with Hamas in Jerusalem, had been arrested for allegedly planning to carry out a gun attack on a bus transporting Israeli police.

The Shin Bet and police claim Abdin was an activist in the student wing of Hamas at Birzeit University.

Topics: Middle East Palestine Al-Aqsa Israel

Related

Update Israeli police kill Palestinian at Al-Aqsa entrance
Middle-East
Israeli police kill Palestinian at Al-Aqsa entrance
Israel should be held accountable for Al-Aqsa incursions: Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs
Middle-East
Israel should be held accountable for Al-Aqsa incursions: Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs

Archaeologists uncover 70m-year-old river turtle in Egypt

Archaeologists uncover 70m-year-old river turtle in Egypt
Updated 02 April 2023
Mohammad Shamaa

Archaeologists uncover 70m-year-old river turtle in Egypt

Archaeologists uncover 70m-year-old river turtle in Egypt
  • The new discovery reflects the great importance of the Western Desert in Egypt
Updated 02 April 2023
Mohammad Shamaa

CAIRO: Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered the remains of a river turtle thought to be more than 70 million years old.

A joint research team from Cairo University and the New Valley University made the discovery in the city of Kharga in the country’s Western Desert.

Found as an almost complete turtle shell, the animal was a species that lived in rivers and fresh water.

Ahmed Abdel Sharif, dean of the faculty of science at Cairo University, said the turtle “lived in the age of dinosaurs,” and noted that information about the find had been published in the international Diversity magazine.

“The new discovery reflects the great importance of the Western Desert in Egypt, as it contains many vertebrate fossils which appeared in southern Egypt from other African countries, as Egypt had the appropriate climatic conditions for their existence.

“This scientific discovery marks the first of its kind in Egypt and North Africa,” Abdel Sharif added.

Qarni Ismail Abdel Gawad, assistant professor of vertebrate paleontology in Cairo University’s geology department, took part in the dig.

He said: “The fossil that was discovered has several characteristics that are not found in similar ones discovered elsewhere in the world. The team members worked together for three years to uncover this type of fossil.

“This new discovery bridges the historical gap between the different side-necked river turtles, which completely disappeared from the continent of Africa during the Campanian geological period — around 70 million years ago — belonging to the Upper Cretaceous era until the date of this discovery, to appear in southern Egypt.”

Topics: Archaeologists Egypt turtle

Related

Egyptian archaeologist speaks out on discoveries in Saqqara
Art & Culture
Egyptian archaeologist speaks out on discoveries in Saqqara
Archaeologists dismiss claims recent Egyptian disasters caused by pharaohs’ curse
Middle-East
Archaeologists dismiss claims recent Egyptian disasters caused by pharaohs’ curse

Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi on Palm Sunday: Politicians are not lords

Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi on Palm Sunday: Politicians are not lords
Updated 02 April 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi on Palm Sunday: Politicians are not lords

Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi on Palm Sunday: Politicians are not lords
  • Qatar’s foreign affairs minister set to arrive in Beirut to discuss issues
Updated 02 April 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Politicians need to commit to serving love, justice, and the good of humanity, Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi said on Sunday.

His appeal, which was made during a sermon, came as Christian denominations in Lebanon that follow the Western calendar celebrated Palm Sunday.

Economic and political matters were topics in Al-Rahi’s message as children carried candles and olive branches and participated in processions.

Al-Rahi began his sermon  — after a mass held in Bkerke — by reminding believers of the many children who are denied the joy of the holiday.

He said: “The purpose of the power entrusted to politicians is service, not oppression.

“Those in power are not lords but servants of the common good. A true politician is a servant.

“If they are not, then they are bad politicians. Politics is a noble art in service of the common good.

“Politicians are thus called upon to destroy their inner tendencies to be corrupt and selfish and serve personal interests or embezzle public funds.”

Al-Rahi addressed the nation’s MPs by saying that good politicians would promptly elect a president so that order can be restored to constitutional institutions.

Al-Rahi is scheduled to meet Christian MPs on Wednesday in an attempt to smooth the way for a presidential candidate to emerge who enjoys broad support among the parties.

A presidential vacuum has now prevailed in Lebanon for six months and Nabih Berri, parliamentary speaker, has ended sessions to elect a president after 11 failures.

Suleiman Frangieh, the head of the Marada Movement and the presidential candidate supported by Hezbollah and its allies, returned from Paris on Saturday after meeting French officials, most notably Patrick Dorrell, an adviser to the French president.

Frangieh’s meetings were held as the French work to overcome obstacles impeding the presidential elections.

The Free Patriotic Movement and the Lebanese Forces party, the largest Christian blocs in parliament, oppose Frangieh’s candidacy, in addition to the Lebanese Kataeb Party.

Leader of the Lebanese Forces Samir Geagea said: “The presidential road ahead of a president affiliated to Hezbollah’s team will be difficult. The candidacy of any figure from the axis of resistance, whoever they are, is a void in itself."

Lebanese Forces and reformist MPs are still backing Michel Moawad’s bid for the presidency, but the Hezbollah team considers him provocative.

Mohammed Raad, the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, said on Sunday: “This president will be subordinate to US orders, the International Monetary Fund, and the forces of global arrogance.

“Communicating with the IMF to obtain a $3 billion program will not benefit the country.”

Leaked information about Frangieh’s meetings in Paris revealed that he expressed readiness not to deviate from the Arab consensus in dealing with the issue of Syria, and gave guarantees that the government’s reform work would not be disrupted, stressing his desire to rescue the country from its economic crisis.

Frangieh reportedly reiterated that he wants better relations with Saudi Arabia and that he will facilitate the government’s work in agreeing with the IMF to develop a rescue plan.

According to unofficial reports, Frangieh spoke of being authorized by Hezbollah and its secretary-general to discuss defense strategy.

Meanwhile, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, Qatar’s foreign affairs minister, will arrive in Beirut on Monday.

The minister seeks to maintain communication with all political views, but he does not carry any specific initiative regarding any presidential candidate.

Al-Khulaifi’s visit follows a trip to the country by the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, during which she met Lebanese officials in Beirut.

Leaf urged Lebanese lawmakers to implement desperately needed economic reforms, and emphasized the urgency of electing a new president, especially as the IMF had warned that the country was at a crossroads and in a very dangerous situation.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Palm Sunday Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi

Related

Lebanon's Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi urges Lebanese politicians to stop impeding process of electing president
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness
World
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness

Some Tunisians now celebrate a somber Ramadan

A man visits the Sidi Mahrez mosque in the Bab Souika district of Tunis during the month of Ramadan. (AFP)
A man visits the Sidi Mahrez mosque in the Bab Souika district of Tunis during the month of Ramadan. (AFP)
Updated 02 April 2023
Moncef Mahroug

Some Tunisians now celebrate a somber Ramadan

A man visits the Sidi Mahrez mosque in the Bab Souika district of Tunis during the month of Ramadan. (AFP)
  • Aware of the fact that Tunisians will never accept not being able to fill their shopping carts, the government has been making an effort to make essentials available to the people, at least during Ramadan
Updated 02 April 2023
Moncef Mahroug

TUNIS: Ramadan has been a different experience for the population of Tunisia in the years since the fall of former President Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.

The African country is now in the grip of a political, economic, and financial crisis, and its people prepare for either a somber or lavish holy month.

The center of Tunis on the first day of Ramadan saw hundreds of people queuing close to the Avenue Habib Bourguiba in the hope of securing a bag of sugar.

That basic item, like so many other commodities, has been difficult to find for nearly a year due to a chronic shortage.

Aware of the fact that Tunisians will never accept not being able to fill their shopping carts, the government has been making an effort to make essentials available to the people, at least during Ramadan.

The authorities have taken steps to guarantee supply, particularly by monitoring distribution channels more closely.

They have also imposed price caps on certain commodities to reduce the impact of inflation, which reached its highest level in 40 years with a 10.4 percent rate in February.

The authorities have also allocated nearly 40 million dinars ($13.13 million) to an aid program — both financial and in kind — to help around 320 families in need and set up 48 tables for breaking the fast for those who do not have access to aid.

In stark contrast to those in the country who can barely manage to eat during Ramadan, another section of the population indulges in overconsumption and waste.

The National Institute of Statistics, which revealed in 2021 that the consumption of certain products had increased 50 percentage points during Ramadan, reminded Tunisians on March 26 that nearly 66 percent of their food ended up in the bin.

These disparities are now a feature of the Ramadan experience throughout the country.

 

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Tunisia

Related

Gazans take up walking to stay fit, escape stress
Middle-East
Gazans take up walking to stay fit, escape stress
Love abounds as Copts join and assist Muslims for iftar in Egypt video
Middle-East
Love abounds as Copts join and assist Muslims for iftar in Egypt

Latest updates

Finland prime minister ousted, conservatives win tight vote
Finland prime minister ousted, conservatives win tight vote
Saudi crown prince, Egyptian president discuss cooperation
Saudi crown prince, Egyptian president discuss cooperation
Wagner claims 'legal' capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut as six killed nearby
Wagner claims 'legal' capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut as six killed nearby
PSG suffer another blow in home defeat to Lyon
PSG suffer another blow in home defeat to Lyon
Russia to put nukes near Belarus’ western border, envoy says
Russia to put nukes near Belarus’ western border, envoy says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.