Bangladesh says Myanmar must build trust, safety for Rohingya repatriation

Bangladesh has been hosting 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims, most of whom fled violence in Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017. (Reuters)
Updated 04 April 2023

  • Myanmar delegation visited Bangladesh in March for verification of Rohingya refugees
  • Dhaka should not pressure Rohingya as safe return still ‘not possible,’ HRW says
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The government in Myanmar must build trust and ensure safety for Rohingya refugees, Bangladesh’s refugee commissioner has said following calls to suspend the community’s potential return to their homeland.

Bangladesh has been hosting and providing humanitarian support to 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims, most of whom fled violence and persecution in neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.

A leading human rights watchdog last week urged authorities in Bangladesh to halt plans to send Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar, after a junta delegation visited Bangladeshi refugee camps in March to verify hundreds of potential returnees for a process ostensibly aimed at jumpstarting a stalled repatriation agreement.

“Repatriation must be dignified, voluntary and sustainable — this is the stand of Bangladesh,” Bangladesh’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman told Arab News. 

“For this, the major part of responsibilities lies on the shoulders of Myanmar authorities…It’s the responsibility of the destination country to take their people in confidence and build an atmosphere of trust, safety, and dignity.”

Bangladesh is prepared for repatriation to begin, but “the question remains whether the Rohingya are ready for repatriation,” Rahman said, adding that the UN refugee agency will be involved to check their willingness if the process were to take place.

Human Rights Watch said voluntary, safe and dignified returns of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar “are not possible while the military junta is carrying out massacres around the country and apartheid in Rakhine State.”

In a statement, HRW said Rohingya refugees were “lied to, deceived, or otherwise coerced” by Bangladeshi authorities to meet with the Myanmar delegation last month.

“For future returns to be truly voluntary, the Bangladesh authorities need to allow Rohingya to live freely, without enforcing pressures pushing them to go back,” said Meenakshi Ganguly, HRW South Asia director.

Bangladesh has been pressing for the repatriation of Rohingya for years as it has been hosting the refugees despite not being a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention.

The developing country spends an estimated $1.2 billion a year to support the Rohingya, as international aid for the community has been dropping since 2020. The UN World Food Programme cut food rations for the group earlier this year, as its pleas for donations had not been met.

Though the recent verification process appeared to signal a potential return for the Rohingya to Myanmar, the actual process may still be delayed further, said Dhaka-based migration expert Asif Munir.

The process has been “very faulty” so far, Munir said, adding that Myanmar may only be looking to “demonstrate to the international community that they are willing to take the Rohingya back.”

Munir told Arab News: “We have seen before that there was a date fixed and there was no repatriation because eventually, the people were not willing to go.  

“We already know that on the other side, there has not been any improvement in the overall situation regarding the recognition of their identity.

“It’s not a question of just physical movement. It’s more about the conditions and the support they get from both authorities and local communities. 

“If people do want to move, then Bangladesh must ensure that it doesn’t push them into something that will be detrimental to their rights.”

Several hurt, fire breaks out in Netherlands train collision

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuter

Several hurt, fire breaks out in Netherlands train collision

Several hurt, fire breaks out in Netherlands train collision
  • Rescue teams were at the scene of the accident near Voorschoten
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuter
AMSTERDAM: Several people were ‘seriously injured’ and a fire broke out after a passenger train carrying at least 50 people derailed following a collision with a freight train in the Netherlands, local emergency services said early on Tuesday.
The front carriage of the passenger train derailed after and plowed into a field, ANP news agency said. The second carriage was on its side and a fire broke out in the rear carriage, its said.
Rescue teams were at the scene of the accident near Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam, a notice from the local emergency services said.
Dutch Railways (NS) said in a tweet that trains between Leiden city and parts of The Hague were canceled due to the collision.

Russia rejects US claims its UN council presidency is a joke

Russia rejects US claims its UN council presidency is a joke
Updated 04 April 2023
AP

Russia rejects US claims its UN council presidency is a joke

Russia rejects US claims its UN council presidency is a joke
  • Under Security Council rules, a member directly connected to an issue should withdraw from participation, and Nebenzia was asked if Russia would recuse itself when Ukraine was discussed
Updated 04 April 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Russia’s UN ambassador on Monday dismissed US and European Union descriptions of its presidency of the Security Council this month as an April Fool’s joke and announced a meeting to be chaired by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on defending the principles of the UN Charter, which Moscow is widely accused of breaking by invading Ukraine.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters earlier Monday that the US expects the Russians will be professional but will use their presiding seat “to spread disinformation and promote their own agenda as it relates to Ukraine, and we will stand ready to call them out at every single moment that they attempt to do that.”
She and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell both called Russia’s takeover of the council presidency an April Fool’s joke.
Under Security Council rules, the presidency rotates monthly in alphabetical order among its 15 members. Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters there will be no change in the rules of the council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, and he said Russia will be “an honest broker.”
The council president presides over meetings and gets to decide the topics of key sessions, often presided over by foreign ministers and sometimes presidents. Lavrov on April 24 will preside over a session on “effective multilateralism through the defense of the principles of the UN Charter.”
There are also required monthly meetings, including on the Middle East, which Lavrov will also preside over, Syria and other global hotspots, including Mali, Libya, Yemen, Haiti, Africa’s Great Lakes region and Colombia.
Nebenzia responded to the US ambassador’s expectation that Russia will spread disinformation about Ukraine by calling it “a Western narrative” and stressing that “we think just the opposite.”
He said Russia plans to hold an informal council meeting on Wednesday on what Moscow claims is disinformation being spread by Western officials and media about the Ukrainian children taken to Russia. He said the aim of the meeting is “to dispel this narrative” that they were abducted.
The issue was put in the spotlight when the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country’s commissioner for children’s rights, accusing them of war crimes for the “unlawful deportation” of Ukrainian children to Russia. Moscow called the warrants “outrageous” and “legally void.”
An Associated Press investigation first published in October found that the open effort to put Ukrainian children up for adoption in Russia was well underway. Ukrainian officials claimed at the time that nearly 8,000 children had been deported to Russia, but the exact number was difficult to pin down.
Britain’s deputy UN ambassador, James Kariuki, said Russia was in no position to talk about international law or UN values.
“It is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine, violating the most basic principle of the UN Charter — you don’t redraw borders by force — and its president has been indicted by the ICC for the systematic abduction of Ukrainian children,” he said.
“The UK will keep using our seat on the council to challenge their illegal war, expose their disinformation, and protect the council’s vital work tackling other threats to international peace and security, including across Africa and the Middle East.”
Russia’s assumption of the council presidency also drew strong criticism from Ukraine and Baltic nations.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the “bankruptcy” of the Security Council and reiterated his call for an overhaul of the UN body and other global institutions.
Estonia’s UN Ambassador Rein Tammsaar, speaking also on behalf of Latvia and Lithuania, called the Russian presidency “shameful, humiliating and dangerous” for the council’s credibility.
Under Security Council rules, a member directly connected to an issue should withdraw from participation, and Nebenzia was asked if Russia would recuse itself when Ukraine was discussed.
“No,” he replied, indicating that the US, Britain and France, which have been supporting Ukraine, would have to withdraw as well.
The Russian ambassador recalled that following the US-led invasion of Iraq in March 2003, the UK and US held the council presidency consecutively that September and October.
“Nobody raised the question of their legitimacy to hold the presidency,” Nebenzia said. “And nobody put on the table the question that they withdraw from discussing an issue that was perhaps the most hot and topical then.”

 

As Japan ages, young Indonesians train to fill caregiver jobs

People walk at a pedestrian crossing in Ginza shopping district Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tokyo. (AP)
People walk at a pedestrian crossing in Ginza shopping district Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tokyo. (AP)
Updated 04 April 2023
Reuters

As Japan ages, young Indonesians train to fill caregiver jobs

People walk at a pedestrian crossing in Ginza shopping district Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tokyo. (AP)
  • As of December 2022, there were more than 16,000 Indonesians working under Japan’s special skilled worker scheme, the second-highest number behind Vietnam
Updated 04 April 2023
Reuters

JAKARTA: Speaking in Japanese and bowing, 24-year-old Siti Maesaroh offers a tray with a mug and two bowls to a fellow student pretending to be an elderly person, before asking him if he wanted chopsticks and a spoon to eat with.
The role play is an example of the type of training being offered by vocational institutions across Indonesia catering to students seeking to fill job vacancies in Japan.
“I think the reason Japan chooses us is because Indonesian youths are very capable of caring for the elderly,” said Maesaroh, who is attending the Onodera User Run school in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta.
The school, established in 2022, also offers Japanese language training for its students seeking to enrol in a Japanese government program to employ foreigners with special skills to work in sectors like care giving.
Japan is one of the world’s most rapidly aging societies, with people who are 65 or older now accounting for 28 percent of the population, according to UN data.
Births in Japan fell to fewer than 800,000 for the first time last year, according to official data, as Japan’s working-age population shrinks.
Hiroki Sasaki, labor attache at the Japanese embassy in Jakarta, estimates only about 130,000 of the 340,000 special skilled job vacancies in Japan have been filled.
A foreign workforce, therefore, is becoming increasingly necessary, he said.
As of December 2022, there were more than 16,000 Indonesians working under Japan’s special skilled worker scheme, the second-highest number behind Vietnam.
Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous country with some 280 million people and Kamila Mansjur, the principal of the school, said sending workers to Japan to care for the elderly benefited both countries.
“In Indonesia every year we have an increase in the population of about three million. Yet here we have our own challenge which is a lack of jobs,” she said.

 

US says it cannot confirm China collected real-time data from spy balloon

US says it cannot confirm China collected real-time data from spy balloon
Updated 04 April 2023
Reuters

US says it cannot confirm China collected real-time data from spy balloon

US says it cannot confirm China collected real-time data from spy balloon
  • Still, at the time, U.S. officials played down the balloon's impact on national security, saying it took measures to limit its ability to collect information on sensitive U.S. sites
Updated 04 April 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said on Monday it could not confirm reports that China was able to collect real-time data from a spy balloon as it flew over sensitive military sites earlier this year, saying analysis was still ongoing.
NBC News on Monday reported that the Chinese balloon was able to transmit data back to Beijing in real time despite the U.S. government's efforts to prevent it from doing so -- a disclosure that could deepen Republican criticism of Biden for waiting for the balloon to reach a safe location before shooting it down.
NBC cited two current senior U.S. officials and one former senior administration official.
The White House and the Pentagon told reporters that they could not confirm that account. The Pentagon said experts were still analyzing debris collected from the balloon after it was shot down on Feb. 4.
"I could not confirm that there was real-time transmission from the balloon back to (China) at this time," said Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, adding, "that's something we're analyzing right now."
The Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
The balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before the U.S. military shot it down off the Atlantic Coast on Biden's orders.
Reuters has reported that the U.S. officials believe the high-altitude balloon was controlled by Beijing and was able to maneuver as it flew over the United States, at times steering left or right.
Still, at the time, U.S. officials played down the balloon's impact on national security, saying it took measures to limit its ability to collect information on sensitive U.S. sites. It also played down the idea that the balloon was much more capable of collecting information than Chinese spy satellites, while acknowledging the balloon's ability to loiter longer over U.S. locations than a satellite.
The Chinese balloon incident prompted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned visit to Beijing and further strained relations between Washington and Beijing.
The episode caused an uproar in Washington and led the U.S. military to search the skies for other objects that were not being captured on radar.
The FBI has taken the lead in analysis since the United States said on Feb. 17 it had successfully concluded recovery efforts off South Carolina to collect sensors and other debris from the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon.

 

Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP)
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP)
Updated 04 April 2023
AP

Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP)
  • Both say they had sexual encounters with the married Trump years before he got into politics
Updated 04 April 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Former President Donald Trump returned to New York on Monday to face his historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges related to allegations of sexual encounters. The nation’s largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was “not a playground for your misplaced anger.”
Trump’s long day started with a motorcade ride from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida to his red, white and blue Boeing 757, emblazoned with his name in gold letters — all carried live on television. The mini-parade took him past supporters waving banners and cheering, decrying the case against him, which stems from payments made during his 2016 campaign, as politically motivated.
Already months into a third campaign to reclaim the White House he lost to President Joe Biden in 2020, Trump and his advisers seemed to relish the attention. Cable networks followed his plane at airports in Florida and New York with video from the air, and a small group of senior campaign aides were joined aboard by his son Eric Trump, who eagerly posted photos of the wall-to-wall coverage from his seat.
The scene was quite different in New York, where Trump will be arraigned Tuesday — facing a judge in the city where he built a national profile in business and entertainment but became deeply unpopular as he moved into politics. Prosecutors say their case against him has nothing to do with politics and have defended the work of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is leading it. City leaders urged calm.
“While there may be some rabble rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves,” said New York Mayor Eric Adams. “New York City is our home. ... We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law.”
Upon arrival at New York’s LaGuardia airport, Trump stepped off his jet alone and directly into a waiting black SUV, with no one greeting him. Only small, sparse groups of supporters lined the route as his motorcade used a police escort to whisk him into Manhattan. From the air, the procession conjured images of a current president on the move rather than a former one facing criminal charges.
Advisers said Trump spent the flight working. In New York, he was meeting with his attorneys, then spending the night at Trump Tower before surrendering to authorities at the courthouse.
The return to New York opened an unprecedented chapter in American history, with Trump the first former president to face criminal charges. He’s betting it could actually boost his chances at winning the presidency again next year and his team has boasted of raising $7 million since word of the indictment broke last week.
But even as Trump aims to find a political advantage, there appeared to be some limits to the publicity he’s seeking. In a Monday filing, Trump’s lawyers asked the judge overseeing the case to ban photo and video coverage of his arraignment.
Following his court appearance, Trump plans to return to Mar-a-Lago for a press conference Tuesday evening. At least 500 people have been invited, according to a Republican familiar with the planning and granted anonymity to discuss it. Invitees include members of Congress who have endorsed Trump’s presidential campaign as well as donors and other supporters.
The former president also bolstered his legal team Monday, adding a third high-profile attorney, Todd Blanche. A former federal prosecutor, Blanche has previously represented Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
Security in and around Trump Tower was tight. There were few supporters for Trump or people protesting against him nearby, with a small group hanging “Trump 2024” banners.
“I know that Donald Trump knows that we’re out there fighting for him every day,” said Brooklynite Dion Cini, who had stretched two pro-Trump banners along police barricades lining Fifth Avenue.
Officials haven’t seen an influx of people coming into the city, as was the case in Washington in the days before a mob of Trump supporters overran the US Capitol in January 2021. Still, they warned that possessing a weapon in certain areas of the city, including near courthouses, is a crime.
One of Trump’s staunchest defenders in Congress, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, was helping organize a Tuesday morning rally at a park across from the courthouse where Trump will appear, and Mayor Adams took the unusual step of calling her out by name.
“Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she’s stated she’s coming to town,” Adams said. “While you’re in town, be on your best behavior.”
Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury last week. The investigation is scrutinizing six-figure payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.
Both say they had sexual encounters with the married Trump years before he got into politics. Trump denies having sexual liaisons with either woman and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments.
Arriving in Minnesota, where he was touring a factory to promote his administration’s economic policies, Biden was asked if he thought there would be unrest in New York.
“No, I have faith in the New York Police Department,” the president replied. He also said he trusted the nation’s legal system. About the same time Trump was touching down in New York, Biden contrasted his economic agenda with “the last guy who had this job.” Biden is expected to formally announce his reelection campaign in coming weeks.
Florida Trump supporters began gathering while the sun was still rising at a West Palm Beach shopping center on the way to the airport, hours before the former president was set to pass along the route.
Boca Raton firefighter Erik Solensten and his retired colleague, John Fischer, put up banners. One was 30 by 6 feet (9 by 2 meters), picturing police officers and firefighters saying, “Thanks for having our backs, President Trump.”
“We are fire-rescue. We are prepared and don’t like to wait for things to happen,” said Solensten, who took a vacation day to show support for Trump. “He needs morale just like everyone else needs morale. He’s done more for this country than any 10 presidents combined.”
 

 

