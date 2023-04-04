You are here

Empoli earn first win since January in Serie A
Empoli's Francesco Caputo scores to 1-0 during the Serie A soccer match between Empoli FC and US Lecce at the Castellani stadium in Empoli, Italy, Monday. (AP)
AP

  • Francesco Caputo converted a 62nd-minute penalty kick to end a four-match losing run
AP

MILAN: Empoli earned their first win since January when they beat fellow struggler Lecce 1-0 in Serie A on Monday.
Francesco Caputo converted a 62nd-minute penalty kick to end a four-match losing run and lift Empoli 12 points above the bottom three.
Lecce were four points below the Tuscan side after a fifth straight defeat.
Kickoff was delayed for an hour after a small fire started in the Empoli dressing room because of a short circuit. It was swiftly brought under control but the teams were evacuated and the fire service arrived to ensure it was safe for the match to go ahead.
Perhaps affected by that incident, the match got off to a sluggish start and the only real chance of the first half was when Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone pulled off a stunning save to fingertip Caputo’s long-range effort over the bar, just before halftime.
Empoli broke the deadlock after Fabiano Parisi ran into the area and was clumsily barged over by Lecce midfielder Morten Hjulmand. Caputo powerfully placed the resulting penalty down the middle.
The home side almost doubled their lead five minutes later but Falcone made a double save to, first, parry Roberto Piccoli’s header from point-blank range, then Filippo Bandinelli prodded the rebound into the goalie’s arms.
Empoli assistant coach Alberto Bertolini and defender Lorenzo Tonelli were sent off from the bench for dissent in separate incidents.
Sassuolo’s four-match winning streak ended after drawing Torino 1-1 in a mid-table clash.
Torino’s Nemanja Radonjic hit the crossbar in the 32nd minute but Sassuolo took the lead against the run of play five minutes later.
Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic managed to palm away a powerful, angled drive by Domenico Berardi but Andrea Pinamonti tapped in the rebound.
The leveler came in the 66th. Ricardo Rodriguez’s cross from the left was poor but came out to Valentino Lazaro on the other side of the area and he whipped it back in for a diving header from Antonio Sanabria.
Torino moved up to 10th, a point above Sassuolo.

AP

  • Brooks Koepka is coming off a one-shot victory last week in LIV Golf-Orlando, where the greens were crusty and brown and fast
AP

AUGUSTA, Georgia: Cameron Smith returned to the Masters on Monday with a small measure of trepidation, an unusual feeling for someone who has contended two of the last three years and who refers to Augusta National as his “happy place.”

Smith is with LIV Golf, the last big name to defect to the Saudi-backed tour. And having heard so much noise and sensed so much acrimony, he didn’t know what kind of reception he would receive when he walked onto the range.

To his relief, it was the usual dose of hugs and handshakes.

“And it was nice,” Smith said to the largest gathering of the day in the interview room.

The British Open champion was the only LIV golfer on the interview schedule, a courtesy Augusta National affords all the reigning major champions regardless of where they play.

What was he expecting?

“I wasn’t really sure, to be honest,” Smith said. “I was just kind of letting it all happen naturally — went out to the range and did my stuff and yeah, it was just a really nice experience. ... I think there’s a lot of stuff going on at the moment that doesn’t need to be going on, especially in the media. I think it’s definitely wound up a little bit too much.”

This Masters has a full plate of activity, and LIV Golf would appear to be the main course.

Smith has not competed against the best of the PGA Tour since the Tour Championship last August. For the likes of Dustin Johnson, it’s been a little longer.

It didn’t take long for the mix of players from two tours to cause a stir. The practice round tee sheet listed a most tantalizing foursome of Tiger Woods, Fred Couples, Tom Kim and Bryson DeChambeau, who complained only last week that Woods had cut him off ever since the former US Open champion went to LIV.

Turns out it was a Masters mix-up. The fourth was Rory McIlroy, the loudest PGA Tour supporter over the last year.

Couples has made his thoughts clear, recently saying at a PGA Tour Champions breakfast that Phil Mickelson was a “nut bag” and Sergio Garcia a “clown.”

Couples, the 1992 Masters champion and still immensely popular, says he has no personal beef with either and would have no trouble sitting with them at the Masters Club dinner on Tuesday night or playing in the same group.

“I have no problem with any of them,” Couples said. “Just please do not bash a tour that I have 43 years invested in. It bothers the hell out of me. They don’t bother me. They really don’t. They’re golfers. I’m a golfer. I respect them all.”

The Masters typically releases tee times on Tuesday afternoon, and that has become an event to see which LIV players — 18 of them are at the Masters — will be in the same group as PGA Tour loyalists.

Shane Lowry played with two LIV golfers — Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen — at the US Open last summer. Adam Scott played with Johnson and Marc Leishman at St. Andrews.

“Look, obviously there’s going to be some pairings that are going to be interesting this week,” Lowry said. “I always say this about professional golfers. We all work in the same office. If you work in the same office, you’re not going to like everyone in there. Same way as this. I met Dustin on the range — I always get on well with Dustin. It was good to see him.”

“There’s a lot to hype,” Lowry said. “But if you’re paired with whoever, you don’t really care about what they’re doing. You’re just trying to win the tournament.”

One question about LIV golfers is how much they’re playing, as the new circuit has had only three events in 2023. Smith played five times going into the Masters last year, and he briefly challenged Scottie Scheffler until the Texan pulled away to win his first major.

This year he has played four times — the only 72-hole event was the Saudi International on the Asian Tour, where he missed the cut. That was followed by three 54-hole LIV events, the last two finishing out of the top 20.

Smith is not in peak form, which he attributes to a long break at home in Australia during the offseason. But Augusta National tends to bring out the best in him, and he’s hoping the good vibes will lead to a great performance.

If not him, then Smith would love to see another LIV player with a shot at the green jacket.

“I think it’s just important for LIV guys to be up there because I think we need to be up there,” Smith said. “I think there’s a lot of chatter about these guys don’t play real golf, these guys don’t play real golf courses. For sure, I’ll be the first one to say, the fields aren’t as strong. I’m the first one to say that.

“But we’ve still got a lot of guys up there that can play some really serious golf, and we compete against each other hard week-in and week-out and we’re trying to do the same things that we did six months ago.”

Brooks Koepka is coming off a one-shot victory last week in LIV Golf-Orlando, where the greens were crusty and brown and fast. It was played on the Crooked Cat course at Orange County National, where the PGA Tour used to stage Q-school.

Johnson was asked about any similarities between Crooked Cat and Augusta National.

“I don’t think you could have those in the same sentence, other than I played there last week and I’m playing here this week,” Johnson said.

AFP

  • Everton were lucky to escape as Kane missed two huge chances inside the first 15 minutes
AFP

LIVEROOL: Michael Keane’s stunning 90th minute equalizer struck dented Tottenham’s challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League as Cristian Stellini’s caretaker spell in charge of Spurs started with a 1-1 draw at Everton.

Harry Kane’s penalty looked set to take Tottenham third in the table after Abdoulaye Doucoure had been sent off for striking the Spurs striker in the face.

But the numbers were leveled up when Lucas Moura also saw red two minutes from time before Keane’s thunderbolt salvaged a vital point in Everton’s bid to beat the drop.

A draw is enough to take Sean Dyche’s men out of the relegation zone and up to 15th.

Tottenham move level on points with Newcastle and Manchester United in fourth, but have played two games more than their rivals for a place in next season’s Champions League.

“After the red card they were much more aggressive than us,” said Stellini after Spurs failed to win away from home for the sixth consecutive game.

“We have to be a team that plays at home and away with the same desire and aggressiveness.”

Stellini was taking charge for the first time since the sacking of his former boss Antonio Conte.

Conte’s fate was sealed by a tirade toward the Tottenham squad after conceding twice late on to draw 3-3 at bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

But there was little sign of a fresh start as the visitors again threw away a promising position against a side fighting relegation.

Everton were lucky to escape as Kane missed two huge chances inside the first 15 minutes.

The England captain should have been full of confidence after becoming his country’s all-time top goalscorer during the international break.

But Kane’s scuffed effort gave Keane the chance to clear off the line with his first opportunity before he headed wide when completely unmarked from Ivan Perisic’s cross.

No side has scored fewer goals in the Premier League than Everton this season and the home side’s lack of a focal point up front without the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin was again exposed.

The home outfit did waste a glorious chance to take the lead when Idrissa Gueye selfishly blazed over from the edge of the box with teammates better placed to take the shot just after half-time.

A moment of madness from Doucoure appeared to have undone the endeavour of Dyche’s men for the first hour.

The French midfielder slapped Kane in the face after an altercation between the pair and could have no complaints at being shown a straight red card.

Everton’s self-destruction did not stop there as moments later Keane dived in foolishly on Cristian Romero to concede a penalty.

Kane coolly sent international teammate Jordan Pickford the wrong way for his 24th club goal of the campaign.

“The sending off changes the feel, but our mentality is growing all the time,” said Dyche.

“They’re pushing their own standards very high, even going down 11 v 10, we took the game on,” he added.

Tottenham failed to make the man advantage count for much of the closing stages as they invited Everton on in search of an equalizer even before Lucas also saw red for a rash challenge on Keane.

Everton’s fight got its reward when center-back Keane strolled forward before unleashing a thunderous hit into the top corner.

Reuters

  • Endeavor said it would run the same playbook it employed with the UFC, the world’s largest martial-arts organization
  • WWE chairman Vince McMahon will retain his role in the new company, which will be majority owned by Endeavor with a 51% stake
Reuters

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. will combine with Endeavor Group-owned mixed martial arts franchise UFC to form a new, publicly listed entertainment giant valued at about $21 billion, the companies said on Monday.
The deal unites two of the biggest names in wrestling and entertainment and caps a months-long sale process for WWE, overseen by its co-founder and executive chairman Vince McMahon who returned to the company’s board in January.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring together two leading pure-play sports and entertainment companies,” Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said in an investor presentation, describing the deal as a “transformational step” for Endeavor.
Emanuel said he would capitalize on Endeavor’s expertise in securing media deals, sponsorships and new forms of distribution to fuel growth at the new company, which he will lead as chief executive officer while continuing in his role at Endeavor.
McMahon will retain his role in the new company, which will be majority owned by Endeavor with a 51 percent stake, while WWE investors will own the rest.
Hollywood power broker Emanuel has transformed Endeavor, which has its roots in representing film and television talent, into a sports and entertainment powerhouse with more than 20 acquisitions. He has invested in bull riding events, fashion shows and the Miami Open and Madrid Open tennis competitions.
Endeavor said it would run the same playbook it employed with the UFC, the world’s largest martial-arts organization, improving operating efficiency, negotiating lucrative media deals and striking licensing deals. The UFC has seen its revenue grow by more than one and a half times and its adjusted EBTIDA double since 2017, a year after Endeavor took a controlling interest in the company. Endeavor bought out the remaining shareholders in 2021.
The newly created company would seek to capitalize on consumers’ desire to participate in live experiences — a trend that has resumed since the height of the pandemic — and on their appetite to bet on sports, said Endeavor President Mark Shapiro, who will serve in the same capacity in the new company.
Under the deal that a source said was internally referred to as Project Stunner, UFC and WWE will also contribute cash to the new company so it holds nearly $150 million.
The agreement values each share of WWE at $106, representing a premium of 16 percent to the company’s Friday closing and gives WWE an enterprise value of $9.3 billion.
Shares of WWE fell 6 percent in early trading, while Endeavor was up 0.3 percent. One analyst said WWE investors may have been disappointed that this was not a cash transaction.
“Maybe the ultimate structure of this was not with it not aligned with their short term thinking of how it might work,” said John Healy, analyst at Northcoast Research.
The new company will be listed under ticker symbol “TKO” on the New York Stock Exchange, the companies said.
In January, WWE said it would explore strategic options that could include a sale, shortly after McMahon’s return to the company.
McMahon had retired in July last year as the company’s CEO and chair following an investigation into alleged misconduct. Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, who ran the company on her own when her father exited, resigned a week after he returned in January.

Arab News

  • Eddie Howe’s team leapfrogged the Old Trafford outfit into third place after winning 2-0 on Sunday
  • Alexander Isak: They still got the cup. We wanted that cup and didn’t get it. This win was still important; they are a direct rival for us in the table. It was nice to get the three points
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Beating Manchester United did little to exorcise Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup demons, according to striker Alexander Isak.

However, the Swede believes the three points can be the catalyst to the Magpies ending the Premier League season with a Champions League spot to their name.

Sunday’s win over the Red Devils saw Newcastle climb above the side which ended their dreams of a trophy less than five weeks ago when Erik ten Hag's men won 2-0 at Wembley.

Roles were reversed at St James’ Park, though, with the Magpies the aggressors and goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson seeing Newcastle leapfrog their illustrious opponents in the race for the top four.

Newcastle now sit in third spot — which can only alter with a Tottenham win at Everton on Monday night — with just 11 games left to play.

And while Isak admits the win does not make up for the side’s Wembley woes, he says it does go some way to helping to achieve the club’s ambitions.

He said: “Hopefully [we can get top four], we can use this win as a boost.

“We won’t talk too much about it; we will just take one game at a time and get the results we need.

“They still got the cup. We wanted that cup and didn’t get it. This win was still important; they are a direct rival for us in the table. It was nice to get the three points.”

Prior to the encounter in February, Manchester United boss Ten Hag was vocal in his criticism of Newcastle’s style, saying that Eddie Howe’s team were negative and “annoying,” using time-wasting tactics to achieve their aims.

The former Ajax boss doubled down on that last Friday when he said of the Magpies: “We know they delay.”

This incensed head coach Howe, who, uncharacteristically, went on the attack against Ten Hag, defending his players and their style.

Howe said: “I want to make one thing very clear: We want the ball in play. We want a quick game.

“I don’t get where this time-wasting nonsense has come from because it’s not us and you saw today, we wanted the ball back in play as quickly as possible. High energy, high tempo.

“I’ll always stand up for my team. I’ll always stand up for what I believe is right, and that’s what I’ll always do.

“I think if something’s not accurate then naturally you want to put the right point across. As I said, we want the ball in play, that’s the type of team we are.”

Isak stands shoulder-to-shoulder with his manager’s impassioned defense.

He said: “We worked with intensity and we were the team that wanted to win.

“We were the team that wanted to bring the game forward. They wasted more time than us. I don’t put too much focus on that. I think we put in a great performance.

“This was the best [performance] I’ve been involved in here. Obviously I’m not really sure about all of the performances this season.”

He added: “I should have scored. It was a good save but I don’t really think too much about that after the win. That’s football sometimes.

“We all felt that we could have gone in at halftime with a 2-0 lead or even more, but we said at halftime as long as we create chances, eventually the ball will go in if we stay positive and keep going. My goal is simply to be part of a winning side.”

Arab News

  • The prizes were awarded for designs created, in collaboration with The Sporting Press, for the newspaper’s coverage of 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Arab News

RIYADH: Arab News claimed Gold and Silver awards at the fifth International Newspaper Design Awards for its coverage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The first- and second-place honors were presented in recognition of the design of the exterior and interior of a special commemorative wrap that adorned the print edition of the newspaper on Nov. 20, the opening day of the tournament.

In the category “Best of Qatar World Cup,” the Gold prize was awarded for the design of the interior of the wrap, which included a chart with the full fixture list and tables that readers could fill out as the group stage and then the knock-out phase progressed, leading up to the final. It also featured a host of facts and figures about the stadiums hosting the games, and “12 players to watch” during the tournament.

“We have seen this concept in every newspaper, every sticker album for each World Cup, and this is may be the most practical I’ve seen,” said one of the judges.

“This is the double spread you keep, fill during the World Cup and find between your things 30 years later when you visit your parents’ house.”

The Silver award was presented for the exterior design of the wrap, which featured a collage of some of the world’s best footballers in action, surrounding the FIFA World Cup trophy.

“If ever there was a keepsake, something to frame and put on a wall, then this double-truck presentation from Arab News is it,” said another of the judges. “The attention to detail is impressive.”

The gold-winning illustration was created in-house by the design team at Arab News while the silver finish was the result of a collaboration with “The Sporting Press”, who had contributed work for ESPN, Time magazine as well as the England and Chelsea football teams.

Arab News Sports Editor Ali Khaled said: “It’s a great honor for us to win these two awards. A lot of work went into the designs and coverage of the 2022 World Cup, and we are proud of the final results.

“Credit goes to the Arab News design team for overseeing these and other designs, and to The Sporting Press for their seamless collaboration on the project.”

Omar Nashashibi, the head of design at Arab News, added: “To win both the Gold and Silver awards for our World Cup inside and outside wraps is a remarkable achievement.

“A lot of design and editorial work went into this coverage, so it’s wonderful to see that effort recognized. I hope our readers enjoyed it as much as we did.”

