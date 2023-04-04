You are here

  • Home
  • Russian children’s commissioner rejects ICC war crime allegations as false
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russian children’s commissioner rejects ICC war crime allegations as false

Russian children’s commissioner rejects ICC war crime allegations as false
ICC said it had information that hundreds of children had been taken from orphanages and children’s care homes in areas of Ukraine (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c58xk

Updated 04 April 2023
Reuters

Russian children’s commissioner rejects ICC war crime allegations as false

Russian children’s commissioner rejects ICC war crime allegations as false
  • The Hague-based ICC on March 17 issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian commissioner for children’s rights, for unlawfully deporting children
Updated 04 April 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, who was accused by the International Criminal Court (ICC) alongside President Vladimir Putin of war crimes in Ukraine, said on Tuesday that the ICC’s allegations were false and unclear.
The Hague-based ICC on March 17 issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian commissioner for children’s rights, for the war crime of unlawfully deporting children from areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.
The ICC said it had information that hundreds of children had been taken from orphanages and children’s care homes in areas of Ukraine claimed by Russia. Some of those children, the ICC said, have been given up for adoption in Russia.
Lvova-Belova told a news conference in Moscow that the consent of children’s parents was always sought and that the commission always acted in the best interests of the child.
If there were any specific problems with specific families, she said she was ready to help solve them.
“It is unclear to the presidential commissioner for children’s rights what the International Criminal Court’s allegations specifically consist of and what they are based on,” her commission said in a separate statement about its work released before the news conference.
“The use of the formulation ‘unlawful deportation of population (children)’ in the ICC’s official statement causes bewilderment,” it said.
It said it had also not received any documents about the case from the ICC, whose jurisdiction Russia does not recognize.
The Commission said Donetsk and Luhansk, two Ukrainian regions claimed and partially controlled by Russia, had asked Russia to accept civilians, including orphans and children whose parents were missing.
The Kremlin has said the ICC arrest warrant is an outrageously partisan decision, but meaningless with respect to Russia. Russian officials deny war crimes in Ukraine and say the West has ignored what it says are Ukrainian war crimes.
Putin allies have cast the ICC, which countries including Russia, China and the United States do not recognize, as a “legal nonentity” that had never done anything significant.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Russia rejects US claims its UN council presidency is a joke
World
Russia rejects US claims its UN council presidency is a joke
Wagner claims ‘legal’ capture of Ukraine’s Bakhmut as six killed nearby
World
Wagner claims ‘legal’ capture of Ukraine’s Bakhmut as six killed nearby

Ex-Kosovo president tells international judges he’s innocent

Ex-Kosovo president tells international judges he’s innocent
Updated 58 min 20 sec ago
AP

Ex-Kosovo president tells international judges he’s innocent

Ex-Kosovo president tells international judges he’s innocent
  • Thaci was a student who came out of what he described as political exile in Switzerland to join Kosovo's struggle for independence from Serbia
  • "However, I’m ready to face this new challenge and succeed for my family, my people and my country,” Thaci said
Updated 58 min 20 sec ago
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci on Tuesday insisted he is an innocent man as he addressed a panel of international judges hearing his trial on 10 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
At the end of his lawyers’ opening statement to the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, Thaci stood up, buttoned up his gray pinstripe suit jacket and told black-robed judges that he expects evidence to lead to his acquittal saying that “victims do not obtain justice when the innocent are pursued.”
Thaci was a student who came out of what he described as political exile in Switzerland to join Kosovo’s struggle for independence from Serbia. He was embraced by Western leaders who invited him to 1999 peace talks in France in his role as political director of the Kosovo Liberation Army and was seen as a leader who could guide the country toward independence.
Thaci said he regretted that late US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and other international diplomats who have died in the nearly quarter of a century since the war could not speak on his behalf.
“They would have testified on my part about what I have said and what I did during that very important time in Kosovo’s history,” he said. “I’m happy that many others like them have come forward to testify about my innocence.”
But prosecutors paint a different picture, alleging Thaci and three other former senior leaders of the KLA on trial with him were responsible for murders and the illegal detention and abuse of people they considered traitors or collaborators with Serb forces.
“I’m innocent of all these allegations,” Thaci said. “However, I’m ready to face this new challenge and succeed for my family, my people and my country.”
Defense lawyer Gregory Kehoe told judges that Thaci had no “effective command and control” over the KLA at the time international prosecutors hold him responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed by members of the guerilla force in Kosovo’s 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia.
The issue of how much control Thaci and three other former high-ranking KLA leaders on trial with him had over KLA fighters will be key in the trial that opened Monday and is expected to last many months.
Thaci and his fellow accused, Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi and Jakup Krasniqi are each charged with offenses including murder, torture and persecution allegedly committed across Kosovo and northern Albania from 1998 to September 1999, during and after the war.
Kehoe’s opening statement aimed to counter prosecutors’ assertions on the trial’s opening day that Thaci and three-co-defendants who were all members of the KLA general staff who pursued a policy of targeting civilians perceived as collaborators and traitors.
Prosecution lawyer Matt Halling told judges Monday: “Each of the four accused wielded power, authority and influence” which enabled them enact the policy.
The trial is being held at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, a branch of the Kosovo legal system that was established in The Hague in part due to fears about witness safety and security.
The court in The Hague and a linked prosecutor’s office were created after a 2011 report by the Council of Europe, a human rights body, that included allegations that KLA fighters trafficked human organs taken from prisoners and killed Serbs and fellow ethnic Albanians. The organ harvesting allegations weren’t included in the indictment against Thaci.
“We now know that both myself and the KLA, as well as the people of Kosovo, as well as all Albanians, have been vindicated of those allegations,” Thaci said, referring to the organ harvesting claims. “The truth has been told and the black clouds over Kosovo have been lifted.”
Most of the 13,000 people who died in the 1998-1999 war in Kosovo were ethnic Albanians. A 78-day campaign of NATO air strikes against Serbian forces ended the fighting. About 1 million ethnic Albanian Kosovars were driven from their homes.
The trial triggered a large demonstration in Kosovo on Sunday in support of the four defendants and another protest on Monday in The Hague by hundreds of Kosovars who waved flags and banners, including one that proclaimed: “KLA fought for freedom.”

Topics: The Hague Kosovo Hashim Thaci crimes against humanity Serbia

Related

Ex-Kosovo president Thaci set for first war crimes hearing
World
Ex-Kosovo president Thaci set for first war crimes hearing
French appeals court refuses extradition of ex-Kosovo PM Haradinaj
World
French appeals court refuses extradition of ex-Kosovo PM Haradinaj

Finland joins NATO, dealing blow to Russia for Ukraine war

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, hands his nation's accession document to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, hands his nation's accession document to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Updated 58 min 32 sec ago
AP

Finland joins NATO, dealing blow to Russia for Ukraine war

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, hands his nation's accession document to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
  • The Nordic country’s membership doubles Russia’s border with the world’s biggest security alliance
  • The alliance says it poses no threat to Moscow
Updated 58 min 32 sec ago
AP

BRUSSELS: Finland joined the NATO military alliance Tuesday, dealing a major blow to Russia with a historic realignment of the continent triggered by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Nordic country’s membership doubles Russia’s border with the world’s biggest security alliance and represents a major change in Europe’s security landscape: The nation adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviets in World War II. But its leaders signaled they wanted to join the alliance just months after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors.
The move is a strategic and political blow to Putin, who has long complained about NATO’s expansion toward Russia and partly used that as a justification for the invasion.
Russia warned that it would be forced to take “retaliatory measures” to address what it called security threats created by Finland’s membership. It had also warned it would bolster forces near Finland if NATO sends any additional troops or equipment to what is its 31st member country.
The alliance says it poses no threat to Moscow.
Neighboring Sweden, which has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years, has also applied. But objections from NATO members Turkiye and Hungary have delayed the process.
Alarmed by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Finland, which shares a 1,340 kilometer (832 mile) border with Russia, applied to join in May, setting aside years of military non-alignment to seek protection under the organization’s security umbrella.
“I’m tempted to say this is maybe the one thing that we can thank Mr. Putin for because he once again here precipitated something he claims to want to prevent by Russia’s aggression, causing many countries to believe that they have to do more to look out for their own defense and to make sure that they can deter possible Russian aggression going forward,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said just before accepting the documents that made Finland’s membership official.
The US State Department is the repository of NATO texts concerning membership.
Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the country “will be forced to take military-technical and other retaliatory measures to counter the threats to our national security arising from Finland’s accession to NATO.”
It said Finland’s move marks “a fundamental change in the situation in Northern Europe, which had previously been one of the most stable regions in the world.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, Tuesday that Finland’s membership reflects the alliance’s anti-Russian course and warned that Moscow will respond depending on what weapons NATO allies place there.
But Peskov also sought to play down the impact, noting that Russia has no territorial disputes with Finland.
It’s not clear what additional military resources Russia could send to the Finnish border. Moscow has deployed the bulk of its most capable military units to Ukraine.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg earlier said that no more troops would be sent to Finland unless it asked for help.
“There will be no NATO troops in Finland without the consent of Finland,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels a few hours before the country joins.
The country is now protected by what Stoltenberg called NATO’s “iron-clad security guarantee,” under which all member countries vow to come to the defense of any ally that comes under attack.
But Stoltenberg refused to rule out the possibility of holding more military exercises there and said that NATO would not allow Russia’s demands to dictate the organization’s decisions.
“We are constantly assessing our posture, our presence. We have more exercises, we have more presence, also in the Nordic area,” he said.
Meanwhile, Finland’s Parliament said that its website was hit with a so-called denial-of-service attack, which made the site hard to use, with many pages not loading and some functions not available.
A pro-Russian hacker group known as NoName057 (16) claimed responsibility, saying the attack was retaliation for Finland joining NATO.
The claim could not be immediately verified.
The hacker group, which has reportedly acted on Moscow’s orders, has taken party in a slew of cyberattacks on the US and its allies in the past. Finnish public broadcaster YLE said the same group hit the Parliament’s site last year.
Finland’s entry, to be marked with a flag-raising ceremony at NATO headquarters, falls on the organization’s very own birthday, the 74th anniversary of the signing of its founding Washington Treaty on April 4, 1949. It also coincides with a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers.
Finland’s president, foreign and defense ministers will take part in the ceremony.
Turkiye became the last NATO member country to ratify Finland’s membership protocol on Thursday. It will hand over the document officially enshrining that decision to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken before the ceremony.
Finland’s membership becomes official when its own foreign minister hands over documents completing its accession process to Blinken. The US State Department is the repository of NATO texts concerning membership.

Topics: NATO Finland Russia Ukraine

Related

Ukraine battles on in Bakhmut as Finland joins NATO
World
Ukraine battles on in Bakhmut as Finland joins NATO
NATO chief says Finland to become member ‘in coming days’
World
NATO chief says Finland to become member ‘in coming days’

France to try Syria officials for crimes against humanity

France to try Syria officials for crimes against humanity
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

France to try Syria officials for crimes against humanity

France to try Syria officials for crimes against humanity
  • The order, signed last Wednesday, says the officials, all senior advisors to Assad, are charged with complicity in crimes against humanity, and war crimes
  • France has issued international arrest warrants for the three
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

PARIS: French judges have ordered senior officials of the Bashar Assad regime in Syria to stand trial for collusion in crimes against humanity, a first in France, according to court documents seen by AFP Tuesday.
The order, signed last Wednesday, says the officials, all senior advisers to Assad, are charged with complicity in crimes against humanity, and war crimes.
They are Ali Mamlouk, head of the National Security Bureau of the Ba’ath party, Jamil Hassan, former head of the Syrian Air Force Intelligence Directorate and Abdel Salam Mahmoud, another Air Force intelligence officer.
French prosecutors believe the trio, who are not expected to show up for the trial or have lawyers represent them, are responsible for the deaths of two French-Syrian nationals, Mazzen Dabbagh and his son Patrick, who were arrested in 2013.
France has issued international arrest warrants for the three.
A preliminary investigation into possible forced disappearances and acts of torture constituting crimes against humanity was launched in 2015 after the family of the two filed a complaint, which widened into a full-blown probe in 2016 and led to international arrest warrants two years later.
Mazzen Dabbagh, pedagogical adviser at the French school in Damascus, and Patrick Dabbagh, who was studying in the literature and humanities faculty at Damascus university, were arrested in November 2013 by officers identifying themselves as members of the Air Force intelligence services.
According to Mazzen Dabbagh’s brother-in-law Obeida Dabbagh, who was also arrested but released two days later, the two were taken to Mezzeh prison, believed to be the government’s main torture center.
They were not heard from again, and 2018 the government declared them dead, dating Patrick’s death to 2014 and his father’s to 2017.
According to witness statements collected by French investigators and the Commission for International Justice and Accountability, an NGO, they were beaten with iron bars on the soles of their feet, subjected to electric shocks and had their fingernails torn out.
The French investigating judges said it “seems sufficiently established” that they were subjected to torture “so intense that it killed them.”
Their house was confiscated and later rented to Hassan for around 30 euros ($32) per year, a fact that makes him an accomplice to war crimes, according to the judges.
Obeida Dabbagh welcomed the trial order, telling AFP it signalled to the Syrian government that “one day the impunity will end.”
The International Federation for Human Rights, an NGO, called the indictment “a historic decision.”
While this is the first time the French judiciary prosecutes Syrian officials for serious crimes, neighboring Germany has already brought similar cases to court.
In January of last year a German court sentenced a former Syrian colonel to life in jail for crimes against humanity in the first global trial over state-sponsored torture in Syria.
Anwar Raslan, 58, was found guilty of overseeing the murder of 27 people and the torture of 4,000 others at the Al-Khatib detention center in Damascus in 2011 and 2012.

Topics: France Bashar Al-Assad Syria court war crimes

Related

The letter came amid a growing sense among many that Assad is slowly being welcomed back into the fold by other leaders
Middle-East
US officials, Syria experts urge Biden administration to resist any Assad normalization process
Case of seized Franco-Syrian father, son referred to French justice system
Middle-East
Case of seized Franco-Syrian father, son referred to French justice system

Sikkim avalanche kills seven near India’s border with China, others trapped

Sikkim avalanche kills seven near India’s border with China, others trapped
Updated 04 April 2023
Reuters

Sikkim avalanche kills seven near India’s border with China, others trapped

Sikkim avalanche kills seven near India’s border with China, others trapped
  • Rescue officials earlier said they feared at least 70 people were under the snow at the site
  • Rescue operations were ongoing, Loden Lepcha said, adding that when the avalanche hit, people were taking photographs near a stream
Updated 04 April 2023
Reuters

GUWAHATI, India: An avalanche killed at least seven tourists in India’s Himalayan state of Sikkim near a mountain pass to the Chinese region of Tibet, with several more people feared trapped, the Indian army said.
The army said five to six vehicles carrying up to 30 tourists to the strategically located Nathu La pass between Sikkim and Tibet were feared to have been stuck under the snow when the avalanche hit.
“We are yet to ascertain how many people are still trapped. 17 people have been rescued, out of which 8 are very critical and have been moved to a hospital,” senior police official Tenzing Loden Lepcha told Reuters on phone.
The incident took place at 11:30 a.m. (0600 GMT), the army statement said. Rescue officials earlier said they feared at least 70 people were under the snow at the site, some 40 km (25 miles) from the state capital Gangtok.
Rescue operations were ongoing, Loden Lepcha said, adding that when the avalanche hit, people were taking photographs near a stream. Rescue workers dug with shovels near a waterfall, images released by India’s ministry of defense showed.
Yellow heavy machinery worked to clear the churned up snow left by the avalanche, the images showed.
An additional 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after the snow was cleared from the road, the army statement said.
Thousands of tourists flock to Sikkim every year, also known as the “Land of Mystic Splendour,” located below Mount Khangchendzonga, also known as Kanchenjunga, the third highest mountain in the world.
Nathu La serves as a route for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in China, considered one of the holiest pilgrimages in Hinduism.
The 3,500 km (2,100 miles) Himalayan border between India and China has been disputed since the 1950s. Both countries have raced to improve roads and railways in remote regions in recent years.
Avalanches and flash flooding in the Himalayas are common during summer and monsoon months, as snow melt and heavy rains combine.
In June 2013, record monsoon rains in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand caused devastating floods that claimed close to 6,000 lives, one of the worst natural disasters to strike in the country.
 

Topics: India avalanche

Related

Tajik avalanche death toll rises to 20
World
Tajik avalanche death toll rises to 20
Austrian avalanches leave three dead
World
Austrian avalanches leave three dead

Swedish court overturns police decision to ban Qur’an burnings

Swedish court overturns police decision to ban Qur’an burnings
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

Swedish court overturns police decision to ban Qur’an burnings

Swedish court overturns police decision to ban Qur’an burnings
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

STOCKHOLM: A Swedish court Tuesday overturned a police decision to ban two Qur’an burning protests, as five suspected Islamists were arrested for plotting a “terrorist act” over a similar demonstration.

The burning of Islam’s holy book outside Turkiye’s embassy in Stockholm in January angered the Muslim world, sparking weeks of protests and calls for a boycott of Swedish goods, and holding up Sweden’s NATO membership bid.
Sweden’s Supreme Administrative Court overturned a police decision to ban two subsequent Qur'an burning protests in February, saying security risk concerns were not enough to limit the right to demonstrate.
The “police authority did not have sufficient support for its decisions,” judge Eva-Lotta Hedin said in a statement.
Swedish police had refused to authorize the Qur'an burnings outside the Turkish and Iraqi embassies in Stockholm in February saying that the January protest had made Sweden “a higher priority target for attacks.”
Turkiye took particular offense that police had authorized the demonstration. Ankara has blocked Sweden’s NATO bid because of what it perceives as Stockholm’s failure to crack down on Kurdish groups it views as “terrorists.”
Swedish politicians have criticized the Qur'an burnings but defended the right to freedom of expression.
Sweden’s Security Service meanwhile said five suspects were arrested early Tuesday in coordinated raids in the central towns of Eskilstuna, Linkoping and Strangnas.
“The current case is one of several that the Swedish Security Service has been working on... in connection with the high-profile Qur'an burning,” said Susanna Trehorning, deputy head of the security service’s counterterrorism unit.
She said the suspects were linked to international “Islamic extremism.”
The Security Service said however that it did not believe that an attack had been imminent.
“The Security Service often needs to act early in order to avert a threat. We can’t wait until a crime has been committed before we act,” it said in a statement.

Topics: Sweden court Qur’an Protests

Related

Sweden finds woman guilty of war crimes for gruesome photos
World
Sweden finds woman guilty of war crimes for gruesome photos
Saudi Cabinet condemns Qur’an burnings, calls for rejection of hate 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet condemns Qur’an burnings, calls for rejection of hate 

Latest updates

UK peer brands Afghan pilot’s deportation ordeal ‘totally cruel, appalling’
UK peer brands Afghan pilot’s deportation ordeal ‘totally cruel, appalling’
Saudi Electricity Co. completes issuance of two sukuk tranches valued at $2bn  
Saudi Electricity Co. completes issuance of two sukuk tranches valued at $2bn  
Coffin of Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II to take centerstage at major Paris exhibition
Coffin of Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II to take centerstage at major Paris exhibition
Saudi Development Fund sponsors renovation of Tunisian mosque
Saudi Development Fund sponsors renovation of Tunisian mosque
Sanabil Investments discloses its ties in global venture, buyout firms  
Sanabil Investments discloses its ties in global venture, buyout firms  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.