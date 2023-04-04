You are here

US actress Heather Graham champions Egyptian label in New York

US actress Heather Graham champions Egyptian label in New York
Graham wore white mini leather bag from the brand’s “Horra” collection. (Getty Images)
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

US actress Heather Graham champions Egyptian label in New York

US actress Heather Graham champions Egyptian label in New York
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US actress Heather Graham this week rocked a white purse designed by Egyptian handbag label Aliel that is loved by reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and US model Sofia Richie.  

Graham wore white mini leather bag from the brand's "Horra" collection, Arabic for freedom, as she promoted her new film "On a Wing and a Prayer" during a press tour in New York.  

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALIEL (@aliel_official)

 

She matched the bag with Fendi’s Go Go white boots and a white mini-dress with beaded fringe detailing by Georgian fashion designer Gvantsa Janashia.  

“Final leg of the ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ press tour is a screening at the Sheen Center and I’m feeling sassy,” the actress captioned an Instagram post in which she showed off her look. 

Coffin of Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II to take centerstage at major Paris exhibition

Coffin of Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II to take centerstage at major Paris exhibition
Updated 53 min 45 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Coffin of Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II to take centerstage at major Paris exhibition

Coffin of Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II to take centerstage at major Paris exhibition
  • As part of an exceptional loan to the French, the ornate sarcophagus will be the star attraction among 180 items
  • While the coffin will be on show in the French capital from April 7 until Sept. 6, the king’s mummy will remain in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo
Updated 53 min 45 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The coffin of one of ancient Egypt’s longest-ruling pharaohs, Ramses II, has been unveiled as the centerpiece of a major exhibition due to open in France.

As part of an exceptional loan to the French, the ornate sarcophagus will be the star attraction among 180 items — some of which have never left Egypt before — on display at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris.

Ramses II was the ruler of ancient Egypt between 1276 and 1213 B.C., during which time he established domination over Nubia and built the temple of Abu Simbel.

However, while the coffin will be on show in the French capital from April 7 until Sept. 6, the king’s mummy will remain in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo.

Egypt’s loan of the sarcophagus was made as a gesture of thanks for the work of French scientists in helping preserve Ramses II’s mummy by treating it against fungus when exhibited in Paris in 1976.

Egyptologist Benedicte Lhoyer, the exhibition’s scientific adviser, said: “From a historical point of view, this is a piece of inestimable value. It’s not the mummy but the coffin of Ramses II, a wooden case that has protected it for 2,900 years.

“So, this is a very intimate object and is, in fact, Ramses II’s last resting place.”

French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak said: “It is an extraordinary opportunity for children and the public of all ages. It’s completely different to see it in real life rather than seeing it in pictures or on the internet.”

Its latest stay in Paris will offer visitors a rare opportunity to study inscriptions on the sarcophagus’ sides detailing how Ramses II’s body was moved three times from 1070 B.C. after grave robbers raided his tomb.

In addition to the coffin, the exhibition, titled “Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs,” will include an array of ancient Egyptian artefacts, including solid gold and silver jewelry, statues, amulets, masks, and other sarcophagi.

Ramses II was the longest-reigning and one of the most famous pharaohs, playing a key role in securing and expanding the Egyptian kingdom, and bringing peace and prosperity.

His cedar coffin was not originally designed for him. Thought to date from the end of the 18th dynasty, it was likely covered with gold and inlayed with gems or glass. Its surface was scraped and painted yellow, with some details enhanced with bright colors and the eyes underlined in black.

Alaa Youssef, Egypt’s ambassador to France, described the sarcophagus exhibit as “exceptional” and a culmination of the “distinguished historical relations” that bound the two countries in various fields.

The envoy said the exhibition would allow “fans of the pharaonic civilization to discover the temple of Abu Simbel and the tomb of (Egyptian queen) Nefertari through a virtual reality show.”

And he urged the people of France to visit Egypt, “to get acquainted with its rich civilization, the comprehensive development process it is witnessing, and its promising future.”

In January, Egypt’s Cabinet approved the transfer of the coffin to France following a request from the head of the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences, which is organizing the exhibition.

State-of-the-art multimedia reproductions will showcase the opulence and beauty of ancient Egyptian civilization and give visitors an insight into the life and accomplishments of Ramses II.

The traveling exhibition is being held in several major cities. It was inaugurated in Houston in November 2021 before moving to San Francisco in August last year.

Topics: Egypt France ramses II

Birthday wishes pour in as model Mona Tougaard turns 21 

Birthday wishes pour in as model Mona Tougaard turns 21 
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

Birthday wishes pour in as model Mona Tougaard turns 21 

Birthday wishes pour in as model Mona Tougaard turns 21 
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Danish model Mona Tougaard turned 21 this week and the fashion industry turned out in force to celebrate the rising star by showcasing her runway career highlights on Instagram.  

The model — who is of Turkish, Somali and Ethiopian descent — reposted several birthday wishes from her friends and colleagues in the industry on social media.  

British Moroccan model Nora Attal took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of the duo in which Tougaard can be seen carrying Attal in her arms. Attal captioned the Story, “Happy birthday sister.”  

French Algerian model Loli Bahia posted a cheeky video of an asleep Tougaard, captioning the birthday post, “Happy birthday sleeping beauty.”  

Pieter Mulier, the creative director of fashion house Alaia, posted a behind-the-scenes video of Tougaard from a runway show, and simply wrote, “Happy Bday.”  

For his part, fashion editor, stylist and creative consultant Carlos Nazario shared a photo from a British Vogue shoot and wrote, “Happy Birthday young legend @mona_tougaard . Magnificent Mona for @britishvogue by @alasdairmclellan and me,” adding a black heart emoji.  

Tougaard also took to Instagram to post a carousel of images from her relaxed birthday celebrations, featuring fellow Danish models Rebecca Midjord Eriksen and Nina Marker.   

Tougaard most recently featured in a high-profile campaign for the LV Archlight 2.0 collection from Louis Vuitton, which starred US rapper Jaden Smith, US actress Chloe Grace Moretz and Chinese footballer Sam Li Sirong.   

A sculptured sneaker that was originally designed by Nicolas Ghesquière for the house’s Spring/Summer 2018 runway show has now proved inspiration for Vuitton‘s next chapter, giving a sporty take on the classic loafer.  

Earlier this year, Tougaard — who was scouted at the age of 12 and has been modelling since she was 15 — also walked for high-end French label Mugler. The model posted a video from the runway show, captioning the post, “@mugleroffical this was truly incredible and so special. You guys embrace diversity and women in so many ways I’m extremely honored to be a part of this.”  

Tougaard was also the face of fashion house Alberta Ferretti’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.  

In a 2020 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Tougaard opened up about being a multiracial model in the fashion industry. The modeling industry, she said, has yet to adequately represent multiracial faces like hers. “We’re going in the direction, but we’re still not there at all,” she said at the time.   

US luxury publisher Assouline celebrates Saudi dates, coffee with two new titles 

US luxury publisher Assouline celebrates Saudi dates, coffee with two new titles 
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

US luxury publisher Assouline celebrates Saudi dates, coffee with two new titles 

US luxury publisher Assouline celebrates Saudi dates, coffee with two new titles 
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Luxury US publisher Assouline on Tuesday added two new books to its Saudi series — “Saudi Dates: A Portrait of the Sacred Fruit” and “Saudi Coffee: The Culture of Hospitality,” created in collaboration with the country’s Ministry of Culture. 

 “Saudi Dates: A Portrait of the Sacred Fruit,” by Mohammed Bin Ismail Al-Ismail, explores the many facets of this fruit. Original photography by photographer and author Oliver Pilcher and illustrations by painter Rafael Alterio are supplemented by images by Saudi photographer Ayoub Alsuhaibani.  

“Saudi Dates: A Portrait of the Sacred Fruit.” (Supplied)

Saudi Arabia is home to the world’s largest date palm oasis which is also a UNESCO Heritage site. A great pride of the country, dates are also the perfect coffee accompaniment.  

In the Kingdom, coffee is a symbol of hospitality, national pride and time-honored traditions. Grown mainly in the southwest of the country, coffee beans are carefully tended, harvested and roasted according to methods particular to each region, which provides a variety of flavors and aromas.  

“Saudi Coffee: The Culture of Hospitality.” (Supplied)

“Saudi Coffee: The Culture of Hospitality,” by Maher Al-Nammary, examines the region’s coffee, from seedling to refreshment. Pilcher’s pictures and Alterio’s illustrations are supplemented by images by Saudi artists Ibrahim Sarhan, Mohammed Albaijan and Dhafer Alshehri.  

Al-Nammary is a Saudi chef, hospitality professional and culinary educator with the goal of bridging cultures and fostering understanding through food and art.  

Georgina Rodriguez refutes media claims about her children's schooling in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez refutes media claims about her children’s schooling in Saudi Arabia
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

Georgina Rodriguez refutes media claims about her children’s schooling in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez refutes media claims about her children’s schooling in Saudi Arabia
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Argentinian model Georgina Rodriguez on Monday refuted media claims that her children are having a hard time in schools in Saudi Arabia.  

“Our children study at a fantastic school, with wonderful professionals,” she said in a statement released on her Instagram Stories. “We really appreciate the amazing work they do for us as a family, as parents and on a personal level.” 

Instagram/@georginagio

The model, who is based in Riyadh with her longtime partner Cristiano Ronaldo, spoke to US Spanish-language channel Telemundo earlier this week, saying: “At school there are times when they get hit and they don’t defend themselves and they sink. The other day one of my children who had been hit, I got him and he started crying.” 

“And I thought he had caught a hand. I tell him what’s wrong with you, what’s wrong with you ‘A child hit me’, and I tell him: ‘Well, and you don’t know how to defend yourself with what you warm up at home?” she added.  

 

 

Some international media outlets assumed the comments referenced her children’s time in Saudi Arabia, however the Netflix star is refuting those claims.   

“Thankfully we have always had great experiences in each country and in every school,” she added in the statement. “We admire every one of them. We would appreciate a similar level of respect and admiration for all the professionals involved in the education of our children. Our children have found loving friends and are very happy in their new school.” 

The couple have five children, with the eldest son born to another mother and twins born via surrogacy in addition to two children born to Rodriguez.  

Saudi Arabia's AlUla has 'coolest natural landscape' for videos, says R3hab after Now United shoot

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla has ‘coolest natural landscape’ for videos, says R3hab after Now United shoot
Updated 04 April 2023

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla has ‘coolest natural landscape’ for videos, says R3hab after Now United shoot

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla has ‘coolest natural landscape’ for videos, says R3hab after Now United shoot
  • The DJ, whose real name is Fadil El Ghoul, said he visited AlUla on holiday and loved that it was unlike anything he’d seen before
  • R3hab teamed up with the world’s first global pop group and social media sensation, Now United, for a video shot at the site
Updated 04 April 2023
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s ancient city of AlUla has “so many different landscapes and sights” to film videos, according to Dutch-Moroccan DJ R3hab, who teamed up with the world’s first global pop group and social media sensation, Now United, for a video shot at the site.

The musician, whose real name is Fadil El Ghoul, said that he visited AlUla on a holiday and loved that it was unlike anything he’d seen before.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R3HAB (@r3hab)

“I visited AlUla on vacation and immediately realized the potential for a shoot,” he told Arab News.

“It’s so different from what you usually see.”

R3hab said that it would have been easy to shoot a video at the beach or a club, “but AlUla has the coolest natural landscape.”

R3hab teamed up with the world’s first global pop group and social media sensation, Now United, and switched gears from his festival/club-oriented “Shockwave” with Afrojack, from January, to the emotive dance-pop vibes of “Run Till Dark,” which was released on March 10.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R3HAB (@r3hab)

The video for “Run Till Dark,” which was filmed at the UNESCO World Heritage site in Madinah province in northwestern Saudi Arabia, begins with R3hab coming out of a black and red golden embroidered tent.

It then shows some of the spectacular rock formations in one of the oldest cities in the Arabian Peninsula where a majority of the remains date from the Nabataean period.

Against a backdrop of lush oases and then navigating through the old city, Now United, which consists of 18 singers and dancers from 18 different countries representing different cultures, performed upbeat choreographic moves and also ran through the desert wearing traditional clothing.

“Everywhere you look is intriguing; there are no bad angles,” R3hab said. “The shoot went so smoothly, I wouldn’t hesitate to do it again.”

He also said that local creatives in the Kingdom are doing “amazing work” and expressed happiness that both he and Now United have strong fan bases in Saudi Arabia.

“The Middle East is generally underrepresented and not often considered for global opportunities like music videos,” R3hab said.

