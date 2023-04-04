SHEIN celebrates Autism Awareness Month

SHEIN, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, celebrates Autism Awareness Month this April with the regional launch of the “SHEIN x Autism Heroes” collection and #IWearBlue social media competition. With the aim to foster inclusivity and raise awareness, the celebrations are part of the SHEIN “Powered by Love” program.

In partnership with the Charitable Society of Autism Families, the SHEIN x Autism Heroes collection incorporates artwork created by individuals on the autism spectrum, Abdullah Alammari, Kareem Moussa, Abdel Aziz Mufleh Al-Foaidel and Bader Mufleh Al-Foaidel as well as renowned UAE artist Abdulla Lutfi. The pieces serve as creative platforms for the individuals to express themselves. Fifty percent of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to the Charitable Society of Autism Families with the aim to provide opportunities for growth and development.

SHEIN encourages people to spread love across social media throughout the month by commenting on the brand’s social posts with words of positivity and encouragement for children with autism. The top messages will be shared during a community event hosted by the Charitable Society of Autism Families in Saudi Arabia, featuring a special visit by the "Powered by Love" Ambassador Jood Aziz, alongside a host of exciting games and interactive activities.

Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Farhan Al-Saud, chairman of the board of Charitable Society of Autism Families, said: “I am proud of the artistic talents of the children on the autism spectrum who participated in the campaign, showcasing how they were able to overcome obstacles with their skills and sky is the limit for their creative abilities. It is remarkable to see SHEIN supporting our children on the autism spectrum continuously, highlighting their social responsibility and high awareness to a group that is so special to us.”

Social media users who join SHEIN in their efforts of creating a more inclusive environment, also stand a chance to win exciting prizes. Participants are encouraged to share their favorite outfits in blue — a color associated with supporting autism awareness — under the hashtag #IWearBlue. Following their words of encouragement on the giveaway posts, winners will receive a SHEIN gift card as well as a digital thank you note from the artists of the collection and Jood Aziz.

The SHEIN x Autism Heroes collection is part of SHEIN's ongoing CSR program “Powered by Love”, enabling children with autism across Saudi Arabia and the UAE to better integrate within the community and achieve their full potential.

In line with this commitment, SHEIN has donated SR400,000 to the Charitable Society of Autism Families and $40,000 to the Maharat Learning Centre. It has conducted specialized training sessions for parents and caregivers, as well as hosted its first-ever fashion show for kids, in addition to a community fair.

The collection is now available on http://m.shein.com/ar/campaigns/shein_autismheroes.