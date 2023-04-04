You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon probes embezzlement at Ukraine mission: judicial official

Lebanon probes embezzlement at Ukraine mission: judicial official

Lebanon probes embezzlement at Ukraine mission: judicial official
Updated 2 min 22 sec ago

Lebanon probes embezzlement at Ukraine mission: judicial official

Lebanon probes embezzlement at Ukraine mission: judicial official
Updated 2 min 22 sec ago

BEIRUT: Lebanon is investigating alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 at its Ukraine embassy, a judicial official told AFP on Monday, as sources say cash-strapped Beirut is trying to cut costs at diplomatic missions.
The probe was launched after financial irregularities came to light in September, the official said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Preliminary investigations showed “an estimated $318,000” had been embezzled from funds including for consular services such as “passport renewal fees,” the official said.
The foreign ministry had apparently failed to notice or investigate the missing funds, according to the official.
A diplomatic source confirmed to AFP that “judicial investigations are underway into a financial matter at the Ukrainian embassy.”
Ambassador Ali Daher — who had been recalled to Beirut pending the completion of the probe — and one of his assistants have been questioned, the judicial official said.
Citing initial investigations, the official said the money had been transferred to a Ukrainian bank account belonging to the embassy employee who claimed the funds had been sent to Beirut.
The assistant has returned to Lebanon but since disappeared, the official said, adding that Lebanon’s top prosecutor has issued a travel ban against the assistant and his Ukrainian wife.
Rent paid for the ambassador’s residence in Kyiv was also under investigation, the official said.
Work has largely been suspended at the Lebanese diplomatic mission in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion last year, the diplomatic source said also on condition on anonymity.
Since late 2019, Lebanon has faced a devastating economic crisis that has plunged more than 80 percent of the population into poverty, according to the United Nations.
The local currency has lost much of its value and public sector employees, whose salaries remained largely stagnant, have had their purchasing power slashed.
Since last year, the foreign ministry has proposed suspending work in 17 foreign missions to help rein in expenditure, according to the diplomatic source, with Kyiv being one of them according to media reports.
While the government has not made a decision on the matter, the source said expenses and employee numbers at missions abroad were already being reduced to help cut costs.

Houthis free 3 Yemeni YouTubers, strengthen security in protest-hit Ibb

Houthis free 3 Yemeni YouTubers, strengthen security in protest-hit Ibb
Updated 14 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis free 3 Yemeni YouTubers, strengthen security in protest-hit Ibb

Houthis free 3 Yemeni YouTubers, strengthen security in protest-hit Ibb
  • Houthi media reported on Monday that their leader, Mahdi Al-Mashat, “pardoned” Mustafa Al-Mawmari, Hamoud Al-Mesbahi and Ahmed Hajjar
  • In Sanaa, activists demanded the release of hundreds of people, including women
Updated 14 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Houthis have freed three Internet activists in Sanaa as their forces stepped up arrests in the city of Ibb following a rare demonstration against the militia.
Houthi media reported on Monday that their leader, Mahdi Al-Mashat, “pardoned” Mustafa Al-Mawmari, Hamoud Al-Mesbahi and Ahmed Hajjar, two weeks after they were sentenced to jail for undermining security and circulating false information on YouTube and other social media. A fourth, Ahmad Elaw, remains in prison.
The militia abducted the four men in December and January in Sanaa after they used social media to denounce rising poverty, corruption, and the militia’s inability to pay public workers.
Houthi media did not explain why Ahmad Elaw, who has more than 800,000 YouTube followers and was given the longest sentence, was not released.
In Sanaa, activists demanded the release of hundreds of people, including women, who have been kidnapped by the militia since its armed takeover of the country in late 2014.
“When will we hear about the decision to free Ahmed Elaw? When will we hear about the decision to release Intisar Al-Hammadi and Fatima Al-Arouli?” said Ahmed Al-Nabhani, an activist in Sanaa.
Meanwhile, activists and locals said that the Houthis had reinforced the city of Ibb with troops known as “traffic control” and kidnapped at least 40 people after a rare demonstration late last month following the funeral of Hamdi Abdel-Razzaq, an online critic alleged to have been tortured and then executed in a Houthi prison.
Hundreds of people attended his burial, with many shouting “Houthis are God’s enemies.”
Local media said the Houthis abducted a man named Ali Rasam for claiming to have seen evidence of torture on Abdel-Razzaq’s corpse as it was being prepared for burial.
Human rights organizations including the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms and the Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties called on the Houthis to stop raiding residential areas in Ibb and free those it had seized.
The YNRF said that the Houthis’ crackdown demonstrated “the militia’s lack of commitment to any agreements that will end the country’s war.”
 

Topics: Yemeni Houthis YouTubers

Related

Houthi court jails Yemeni YouTubers
Middle-East
Houthi court jails Yemeni YouTubers
Workers unload aid shipment from a plane at the Sanaa airport, Yemen in 2017. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Houthis restricting humanitarian flights arriving in Yemen’s Sanaa

UK govt mishandled cases of detainees in Iran: report

UK govt mishandled cases of detainees in Iran: report
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

UK govt mishandled cases of detainees in Iran: report

UK govt mishandled cases of detainees in Iran: report
  • Families of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Anoosheh Ashoori endured ‘significant suffering’ due to ‘inconsistent, clumsy’ approach
  • Ex-PM Liz Truss criticized for telling family of jailed activist Morad Tahbaz he was ‘now a US problem’
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A report by the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee has criticized the UK government for its handling of the cases of several dual nationals detained by Iran, suggesting “significant suffering” was inflicted on detainees and their families.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori were among a number of people arrested and jailed in Iran.
The report determined that the British government wasted numerous opportunities to secure their release.
The committee said fear of annoying the US and taking legal advice that was later dismissed were among the reasons why the Foreign & Commonwealth Office had proved “ineffectual” at retrieving Zaghari-Ratcliffe or Ashoori sooner.
It added that broader government disorder — marked by secrecy, lack of coordination and successive ministerial appointments — had hindered the FCO’s ability to operate effectively.
The report said in many cases, progress was only made in securing the release of detainees due to public pressure being brought against ministers.
It also found that the initial refusal to engage with Iran over the repayment of $500 million owed from a failed tank deal in the 1970s had actively hindered relations and negotiations over individual releases.
“We heard from a number of families in private that there was a significant trust deficit between them and the government, primarily brought about through poor communication and lack of transparency on the part of the government,” the report said.
“Families are frequently assured by officials and ministers that they are ‘doing all they can’ to secure the release of their detained family members. This is an inadequate response.
“To communicate standard diplomatic representations as substantive actions to families of detainees with little or no further detail is not conducive to a constructive and supportive working partnership.”
Two former foreign secretaries, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss — both of whom later served as prime minister — were named as having “let down” families while in post for making inaccurate statements about specific cases.
Truss was also heavily criticized for her behavior in the failed attempts to secure the release of US-UK-Iranian environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who was set to be released alongside Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori but remains imprisoned in Iran.
After the terms of Tahbaz’s release changed, Truss “failed to let either the family or US officials know that Morad was not to be released,” the report said.
“Liz Truss eventually called the family to say that ‘Morad is now a US problem,’ implying that she would not put further effort into his release, and she did not have time to speak to them further.”
Another former foreign secretary, current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, was criticized for wrongly saying Zaghari-Ratcliffe had received diplomatic protection from the government while in prison.
“This episode serves to illustrate an inconsistent and, at times, clumsy approach by the government,” the report said.
The committee’s chair, Alicia Kearns, described “ministerial clumsiness, serious and avoidable errors and even callous and hurtful comments to families” as having been mentioned repeatedly by victims’ families while describing their experiences.
Names of detainees were often misspelt or mispronounced by officials, Kearns said, and “for dual nationals their ‘Britishness’ too often, they felt, was in question.”
She added that “the most heinous failure of a minister” had been telling the Tahbaz family “you’re no longer our problem.”
An FCO spokesperson told The Guardian: “(UK) Consular officials are available 24/7 for families to receive tailored support. The foreign secretary and (FCO) ministers are fully engaged in complex cases and have raised concerns with foreign governments.”

Topics: UK Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detainees

Related

Iran protests at point of ‘no return’ — Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Middle-East
Iran protests at point of ‘no return’ — Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Former Iran detainee Anoosheh Ashoori in London Marathon bid
World
Former Iran detainee Anoosheh Ashoori in London Marathon bid

60 human rights groups urge UN not to accept IHRA antisemitism definition

60 human rights groups urge UN not to accept IHRA antisemitism definition
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

60 human rights groups urge UN not to accept IHRA antisemitism definition

60 human rights groups urge UN not to accept IHRA antisemitism definition
  • ‘Pernicious’ antisemitism cannot justify endorsing policies that undermine freedom of Palestinians, criticism of Israeli govt
  • Signatories include Human Rights Watch, Israeli group B’Tselem, American Civil Liberties Union
Updated 04 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A group of 60 human and civil rights groups have written to the UN asking it to respect the human rights of all people, including Palestinians and their supporters, as part of its efforts to tackle antisemitism.

The organizations — including Human Rights Watch, Israeli group B’Tselem, the American Civil Liberties Union, Palestinian group Al-Haq and the International Federation for Human Rights — warned that despite “pernicious” antisemitism posing “real harm to Jewish communities around the world,” the UN should ensure its “meaningful action” against it does not “inadvertently embolden or endorse policies and laws that undermine fundamental human rights, including the right to speak and organize in support of Palestinian rights and to criticize Israeli government policies.”

The groups urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos not to “endorse or adopt” the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, which is that “antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

In the letter, the signatories said the IHRA definition can be used to justify Israeli government policies against Palestinians, and to label criticism of the government, or support for Palestinian rights, as antisemitic.

They suggested that the UN consider other definitions, including the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism, which states that “antisemitism is discrimination, prejudice, hostility or violence against Jews as Jews (or Jewish institutions as Jewish),” or the Nexus Document, which centers antisemitism around “anti-Jewish beliefs, attitudes, actions or systemic conditions.”

Topics: United Nations (UN) antisemitism Palestinians B’Tselem Al-Haq

Related

US interfaith coalition opposes antisemitism definition shielding Israel from criticism
Middle-East
US interfaith coalition opposes antisemitism definition shielding Israel from criticism
Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga and other brands dump Kanye West over antisemitism
Media
Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga and other brands dump Kanye West over antisemitism

Iranians mourn Guards killed in Israeli strikes on Syria

Iranians mourn Guards killed in Israeli strikes on Syria
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

Iranians mourn Guards killed in Israeli strikes on Syria

Iranians mourn Guards killed in Israeli strikes on Syria
  • Israel launched several missiles on Friday from the occupied Golan Heights against positions near Damascus
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Thousands of Iranians attended a funeral procession in Tehran on Tuesday for two Revolutionary Guards killed in Israeli strikes in Syria last week.
Israel launched several missiles on Friday from the occupied Golan Heights against positions near Damascus, part of a series of attacks over recent days including early Tuesday.
“The Zionists are trying to target the resistance front, but the resistance will become stronger and more motivated,” said Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesman Ramazan Sharif, according to the Tasnim News Agency.
“We will avenge the blood of martyrs Milad Heidari and Meghdad Mahghani,” he vowed, while thousands gathered in central Tehran to mourn them, chanting “down with Israel.”
“Follow their path,” Heidari’s mother told the large crowd at the funeral, urging them to ensure the victims’ blood was not spilled in vain.
During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
Iran, a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, says it only deploys military advisers in the conflict-ravaged country.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani, accused arch enemy Israel of bringing “war and insecurity” to the Middle East and of “creating discord in the region.”
In an apparent reference to Israel’s recent political turmoil and mass protests against the hard-right government’s proposed judicial reforms, he charged that there will be “no escape from internal collapse.”

Topics: Iran Syria Israel

Related

US says its forces killed Daesh leader in Syria
Middle-East
US says its forces killed Daesh leader in Syria
An Israeli F-16 warplane takes off from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP file photo)
Middle-East
Two civilians killed in Israeli strike on Syria: state media

Palestinian stabs 2 Israelis in attack near army base

Palestinian stabs 2 Israelis in attack near army base
Updated 04 April 2023
AP

Palestinian stabs 2 Israelis in attack near army base

Palestinian stabs 2 Israelis in attack near army base
  • First responders treat two men for stab wounds in the incident on a highway near the Tsrifin military base
  • At least 88 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli or settler gunfire this year
Updated 04 April 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian suspect stabbed two Israelis near an army base south of Tel Aviv on Tuesday in the latest incident in a yearlong spate of violence that shows no sign of abating.
The Magen David Adom paramedic service said first responders treated two men for stab wounds in the incident on a highway near the Tsrifin military base. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment their injuries.
Israeli media identified the two victims as soldiers. The suspect’s condition was unclear.
Palestinians have carried out numerous attacks on Israeli security personnel and civilians in the past year as violence has surged.
On Monday, Israeli troops killed two Palestinian gunmen during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.
At least 88 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli or settler gunfire this year, according to an Associated Press tally. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed 15 people in the same period.

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

Israel: 2 soldiers wounded in West Bank drive-by shooting
Middle-East
Israel: 2 soldiers wounded in West Bank drive-by shooting
Palestinian teen shot dead after alleged attack on Israeli soldier
Middle-East
Palestinian teen shot dead after alleged attack on Israeli soldier

Latest updates

Lebanon probes embezzlement at Ukraine mission: judicial official
30,000 copies of Quran distributed to worshippers at Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque during Ramadan
30,000 copies of Quran distributed to worshippers at Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque during Ramadan
Houthis free 3 Yemeni YouTubers, strengthen security in protest-hit Ibb
Houthis free 3 Yemeni YouTubers, strengthen security in protest-hit Ibb
Qatar’s economy records 8% growth rate in Q4 of 2022
Qatar’s economy records 8% growth rate in Q4 of 2022
Saudi Arabia hosts ‘world’s longest’ iftar table in Indonesia 
Saudi Arabia hosts ‘world’s longest’ iftar table in Indonesia 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.