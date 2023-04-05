You are here

Ronaldo double keeps Al-Nassr on track for the title

Updated 10 sec ago
John Duerden

  • One point behind leaders Al-Ittihad with 8 games remaining
  • Portuguese star on 11 goals, fastest to reach this in Saudi Arabia
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to drive Al-Nassr to an emphatic 5-0 win over Al-Adalah on Tuesday that keeps the Riyadh giants a point behind leaders Al-Ittihad with eight games of the Roshn Saudi League season remaining.

The five-time Ballon D’or winner bagged a goal in each half to take his personal tally for the campaign to 11 as Al-Nassr stayed in second with a comfortable win over the team that were promoted last season and are battling to stay in the top tier.

Given the fact that the two teams are at opposite ends of the table, it was no surprise that Rudi Garcia’s men were on top from the beginning. Al-Nassr had two great headed chances in the first half but unfortunately neither fell to Ronaldo. First Abdulrahman Ghareeb should have done better but his effort was easy to save and then, just after the half hour, Anderson Talisca had an even better opportunity only to head right into the grateful arms of Milan Mijatovic.

Then, eight minutes before the break, Abdulaziz Al-Jamman brought down Abdulelah Al-Amri in the area, the referee pointed to the spot and Ronaldo stepped up to fire a low shot to the left bottom corner to give the goalkeeper no chance. It meant that the 38-year-old, with just nine appearances to his name, became the fastest player in the history of Saudi Arabian league football to reach double figures.

Ten minutes after the restart Talisca extended Al-Nassr’s lead. The Brazilian had the ball on the left side of the pitch outside the area and while there were players, inevitably including Ronaldo, demanding the ball in the area, Talisca fired a low shot that ended up in the bottom of the net.

Ten minutes later, Talisca’s smart pass fed Ronaldo and the Portuguese star shot home from the left side of the area to seal the win and grab his 11th goal of the season. There was still time for Talisca to grab his second and Al-Nassr’s fourth. Ayman Yahya added a fifth deep into injury time.

It was a vital win as leaders Al-Ittihad defeated Damac 3-0 to stay a point clear at the top. Bruno Henrique opened the scoring after just 14 minutes. Eight minutes before the break Romarinho added a second from the penalty spot to secure the three points to keep the Jeddah giants on course for a first title since 2009. There was still enough time when, a minute from the end, Ahmed Hegazi headed a third.

Ominously for every team in with a chance of the title, Al-Hilal won 2-0 at Al-Fahya. A goal on the stroke of halftime from Odion Ighalo gave the defending champions the all-important lead. The former Manchester United striker added a second just before the end to make it four goals from two games on a personal level and give Al-Hilal a fourth straight win in the league.

That victory means that Hilal move above Riyadh rivals Al-Shabab into third with 45 points, just eight behind Al-Ittihad but with a game in hand.

Topics: football Ronaldo Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia Roshn Saudi League

Updated 05 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

  • The 29-year-old Australian expertly negotiated questions on tensions between PGA and LIV golfers
Joy Chakravarty

AUGUSTA: Like a perfect goodwill ambassador, Australia’s reigning Open champion Cam Smith never once dissed the PGA Tour, and he never once questioned his own decision to join the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf.

In a 21-minute-long press conference that was a model on how to handle a delicate situation, the 29-year-old from Brisbane sidestepped a few loaded questions and also met a few of them head-on.

The world No. 6 admits he came to Augusta National Golf Club — his “happy place” where he has four top-10s in his last five starts since 2018 — with some trepidations this year.

“I just think there’s too much rubbish going on, basically. I spent an hour out there and saw lots of familiar faces, lots of smiles and hugs, and it’s been nice. I don’t think there’s any kind of hatred going on between the players. We are all happy where we are. I’m just as happy for the guys winning out on the PGA Tour as I am for the LIV golfers,” said Smith, who will be playing his seventh Masters.

“I really wasn’t sure what I was going to expect walking on to the range. I didn’t want to expect too much. I think there’s a lot of stuff going on at the moment that doesn’t need to be going on, especially in the media.”

In no mood to confront, Smith said it was important for LIV Golf players to do well at the Masters, one of the few opportunities they have to match wits against the PGA Tour players.

Asked about the chances of LIV players — who play a unique team format and have 48-man field in 54-hole tournaments — producing a Masters champion, Smith was candid again.

“I think it’s just important for LIV guys to be up there. I think there’s a lot of chatter about these guys don’t play real golf; these guys don’t play real golf courses. For sure, I’ll be the first one to say, the fields aren’t as strong,” said Smith.

“But we’ve still got a lot of guys up there that can play some really serious golf, and we compete against each other hard week-in and week-out and we’re trying to do the same things that we did six months ago. And it’s good to see Brooks win last week. He’s playing some really good golf again. Yeah, I think we just need a good, strong finish."

Smith also stood by his decision to move to LIV Golf, despite having one of the most phenomenal seasons on the PGA Tour in 2022 and rising to No. 2 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Asked if he missed playing certain tournaments, or against certain players, on the PGA Tour, the 2022 Players champion said: “For sure there are a couple of tournaments that I really have enjoyed in the past that I feel like I’ve missed out on. But at the same time, I’ve made my bed and I’m happy … very, very happy. I’m happy to sleep in the bed I’m in.

“I do miss certain tournaments, certain golf courses. I’m looking forward to this week playing against the guys for sure.”

Smith scored another winner when asked about his own form this year compared to 2022, and if LIV Golf had a role to play in it.

“I think for me, I’m just trying to play the best golf I can. For me, it’s frustrating when I’m playing like this on any tour. As the LIV Tour grows and the fields get deeper and stronger and all that stuff unfolds, it's just going to be better and better. I can’t wait to see it unfold personally,” said Smith.

“I had a pretty long off-season, but I was in Australia and spending a lot of time with my family and friends. I remember having a pretty big off-season the year before as well. I didn’t really spend much time in Australia, but I did a lot of hard work in Ponte Vedra (Florida) and really sorted out a lot of stuff with my swing that I thought needed fixing for a long time. It paid off earlier in the 2022 season.”

And Smith was also honest with his answers. When asked if he is contractually obligated to wear the LIV logo, he said: “Basically, yes. I have another set of clothes made up this week without them. We haven’t really heard much from Augusta National about the logos, and for me personally, I’m really proud of where I’m at and what I’m doing. Unless it’s a problem for these guys, I’m going to wear it.”

Topics: golf Cam Smith

Embiid tosses in 52 as Sixers hold off Celtics, Bucks near top spot in East

Updated 05 April 2023
AFP

  • Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Embiid’s virtuoso performance ought to settle any debate about the identity of this season’s MVP award-winner
  • Lakers just outside the automatic playoff places after securing a 135-133 overtime win over Utah
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Joel Embiid enhanced his MVP credentials with a 52-point masterclass as the Philadelphia 76ers held off a furious late rally from the Boston Celtics to win a hard-fought battle of the Eastern Conference heavyweights on Tuesday.

Embiid — one of the front-runners for the NBA’s regular season Most Valuable Player award — produced a towering performance in a 103-101 victory in Philadelphia that all but extinguished second-placed Boston’s hopes of winning the top-seeding in the East.

The Celtics must now win all three of their remaining regular season games and hope that Milwaukee lose their final three fixtures to snatch first place and the all-important home advantage in the playoffs.

Embiid finished with 52 points from 20-of-25 shooting while hauling in 13 rebounds and laying on six assists, while James Harden finished with 20 points.

P.J. Tucker was the only other Sixers player in double figures, with the bulk of his 11 points coming from a flurry of three-pointers late in the fourth quarter.

However, the third-placed Sixers were given a scare down the stretch, when they almost blew a 103-96 lead with just 10 seconds remaining to allow Boston to get back to within two points.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed a late two-point effort on the buzzer that could have forced overtime.

Embiid was unhappy with the Sixers’ late wobble that almost cost his team their first victory over Boston this season.

“I don’t know what we were doing,” Embiid said. “We’ve got to be better than that, me included. We’ve just got to be better.

“Offensively we were not good enough and defensively we got stops when we needed them. But we’ve got to be better than that — we might see them down the road.”

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Embiid’s virtuoso performance ought to settle any debate about the identity of this season’s MVP award-winner.

“There were so many things we did wrong tonight — but what we did right was Joel Embiid,” Rivers said.

“The man just scored half our points in an NBA game. I’m biased, but the MVP race is over.”

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo bagged a triple double as Milwaukee took a giant stride toward sealing top spot in the East with a 140-128 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to leave the Bucks within touching distance of first place.

The Bucks need only win one of their final three games to guarantee the No.1 seeding.

Once again, the Bucks balanced offense came to the fore in a comfortable victory, with six players finishing in double figures.

Jrue Holiday finished with 26 points and Brook Lopez 20 points while Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder added 19 apiece.

Joe Ingles finished with 12 off the bench — all from three-point range.

But while the Bucks remain firmly on course to clinch first place in the East, the Denver Nuggets missed a golden opportunity to seal top spot in the Western Conference after slumping to a shock 124-103 defeat on the road to the Houston Rockets, who are bottom of the West with a 19-60 record.

Jalen Green’s 32 points led Houston to victory while Denver star Nikola Jokic — the reigning two-time MVP— was held to just 14 points.

The battle for the last two remaining automatic playoff places from the Western Conference is poised for a nail-biting finale with the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers all vying for the two berths.

The Warriors improved to 42-38 to move into fifth place in the standings with a 136-125 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in San Francisco, Steph Curry scoring 34 points and Jordan Poole adding 30.

The Warriors trailed by 10 early in the third quarter but outscored the Thunder 34-19 in the fourth quarter to claim a precious victory.

The Lakers meanwhile are just outside the automatic playoff places after securing a 135-133 overtime win over Utah on Tuesday.

LeBron James led the way for the Lakers with 37 points — including the game-winning layup in overtime — to clinch a fourth straight win.

The Lakers are now tied with the sixth-placed Clippers on 41-38, with the two teams due to meet in what promises to be a titanic local derby in the Western Conference on Wednesday.

Topics: basketball

Chelsea, Liverpool draw 0-0 again to underline sharp decline

Updated 05 April 2023
AP

  • Villa climbed to seventh place under Unai Emery and have won five of their last six league games
AP

LONDON: Another 0-0 stalemate between Chelsea and Liverpool. Another match highlighting the sharp decline of two of England’s top teams who, at this rate, are unlikely to be playing in the Champions League next season.

Chelsea were playing their first game since the firing of Graham Potter on Sunday but little was different under his interim replacement, Bruno Saltor.

Indeed, there was something very familiar about the teams serving up a goalless draw. That has been the score in this fixture in their last four meetings — both Premier League matches this season and both domestic cup finals last season, which were ultimately won by Liverpool via penalty shootouts.

The top four, and qualification for the Champions League, is looking increasingly unlikely for both teams.

Liverpool, who ran Manchester City so close for the title last season, are in eighth place and seven points off fourth-place Tottenham. Chelsea, on the back of spending $630 million in the last two transfer windows, are four points further back in 11th place.

NO CHANGE

Firing its coach didn’t have an instant effect on Leicester, either.

A 2-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa dropped Leicester into next-to-last place and means the team has lost six of its last seven league games, drawing the other one.

Following the departure of Brendan Rodgers on Sunday, first-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell were put in interim control of Leicester but they weren’t able to fix a leaky defense that has now conceded 51 goals in 29 games.

Bertrand Traore came off the bench to score Villa’s winner in the 87th minute, with Leicester down to 10 men by that time after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall collected a second booking in the 70th.

Harvey Barnes had earlier canceled out the opener by Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who scored for the sixth straight away game — the first player to do so in the Premier League since former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in 2017.

Villa climbed to seventh place under Unai Emery and have won five of their last six league games.

RELEGATION BATTLE

It was a significant evening in the league’s tightest relegation battle in years — and Leeds turned out being the big winner.

By rallying to beat fellow struggler Nottingham Forest 2-1, Leeds climbed out of the bottom three and jumped to 13th place in the 20-team league.

The fight to avoid the drop remains too close to call, though, with five points separating Crystal Palace in 12th and Leicester in 19th.

Forest, who have dropped to fourth-to-last place, took the lead at Elland Road through Orel Mangala in the 12th minute only for Leeds to turn the game around thanks to goals by Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra before halftime.

Bournemouth dropped back into the relegation zone after losing 2-0 at home to Brighton, whose goals came from teenage strikers — a deft flicked finish by Evan Ferguson in the 27th and Julio Enciso’s individual effort in second-half stoppage time.

Brighton moved up to sixth place, four points off the top four, and could yet challenge for Champions League qualification.

Topics: Chelsea Liverpool english Premier League Aston Villa

Lukaku snatches late draw for Inter in fiery Italian Cup semifinal clash at Juve

Updated 05 April 2023
AFP

  • Belgium striker Lukaku rolled in from the penalty spot deep in stoppage time to keep both teams level ahead of the second leg in Milan
AFP

TURIN: Romelu Lukaku netted a last-gasp leveler in Inter Milan’s dramatic 1-1 draw at Juventus on Tuesday which left their Italian Cup semifinal all square after the first leg.

Belgium striker Lukaku rolled in from the penalty spot deep in stoppage time to keep both teams level ahead of the second leg in Milan later this month, before then being sent off following his celebrations in front of the home fans.

Juan Cuadrado thought he had given Juventus a lead to take to the San Siro in the 83rd minute of an intense match between bitter rivals in Turin which featured few goalscoring chances and ended with both teams at each other’s throats.

Cuadrado and Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic were both sent off following the final whistle after a scuffle which continued as the teams went into the tunnel at the Allianz Stadium.

Lukaku’s spot-kick is good news for Inter coach Simone Inzaghi who is under pressure after a poor run of results which has led to them dropping to fourth in Serie A.

Angel Di Maria was unlucky not to put Juve ahead just after kick-off with a low drive which was brilliantly tipped away by Mattia Perin.

Inter grew into the game and were probably the better team after the break, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan dragging a great chance a whisker wide in the 64th minute after a spell of pressure from the away side.

Juve should however have taken the lead in the 77th minute when Arkadiusz Milik somehow failed to poke home Cuadrado’s mishit shot with the goal at his mercy.

Cuadrado then found what he thought was the decisive goal when he collected Adrien Rabiot’s diverted cross and finished well past Handanovic before doing a victory jig on the sidelines.

But then Gleison Bremer gift-wrapped a chance for Lukaku to score his sixth goal of a troubled season at Inter with a silly handball, after which all hell broke loose.

On Wednesday struggling Cremonese try to secure what would be a shock cup final spot when they host in-form Fiorentina.

Topics: Romelu Lukaku Italian Cup Inter Milan Juventus

Messi ‘likely’ to leave PSG at end of season

Updated 05 April 2023
AFP

  • Barcelona have been openly courting Messi, hoping to persuade the Argentine to return to Camp Nou two years after he left the club
AFP

PARIS: Lionel Messi is “much more likely” to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season than sign a new deal, a source close to the club told AFP on Tuesday.

“The dynamics have completely changed with PSG less pushing to renew (his contract),” the source said, adding that there was “no deal, no exit yet. But exit is much more likely.”

World Cup winner Messi, who will turn 36 in June, joined in 2021 on a two-year deal which expires at the end of this campaign.

On Sunday, the Argentine’s name was jeered by some PSG fans as the teams were announced prior to the 1-0 home defeat against Lyon in Ligue 1.

Supporters of the Qatar-owned club are unhappy at the malaise around the team since they were eliminated from the Champions League in the last 16 by Bayern Munich last month.

PSG have lost eight times in 18 games in 2023, a run which has seen them go out of the French Cup prematurely although they remain six points clear at the top of the French table.

“The fans have changed things completely,” the source said of the chances of Messi’s deal being renewed and the supporters’ reaction at the weekend.

Messi has scored 29 goals and set up 32 more in 67 appearances for PSG in all competitions.

Yet his form has dipped since he led Argentina to glory at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year.

Some fans see him as a symbol of all the club have done wrong in focusing on superstar signings while failing to build a genuinely competitive team.

Messi is currently costing PSG around &euro;40 million($43.6 million) a year in wages at a time when the club have to keep in line with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules, although there have been suggestions they could offer him a new deal on a reduced salary.

Barcelona have been openly courting Messi, hoping to persuade the Argentine to return to the Camp Nou two years after he left the club where he won four Champions League titles. He left Barcelona when the club could not afford to renew his contract.

“I would love it if he returned,” Barca vice president Rafael Yuste said last week as he admitted there had been “contact” with Messi.

He has also been linked with a possible move to Major League Soccer where Inter Miami are said to be interested in signing him.

If Messi departs, PSG would likely be doubly determined to keep hold of Kylian Mbappe for at least one more season, a year after persuading the France striker to sign a new deal and turn down overtures from Real Madrid.

As well as the uncertainty over Messi’s future, there are doubts about coach Christophe Galtier, who was only appointed last July but has come under intense pressure following recent results.

Topics: Lionel Messi PSG Barcelona

