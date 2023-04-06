Indonesia, Malaysia call for UN action after Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

JAKARTA: Indonesia and Malaysia are calling for UN action against Israel after its security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, one of Islam’s holiest sites, and attacked Palestinian worshippers gathered for Ramadan prayers.
At least 12 Palestinians were injured and hundreds of others detained after Israeli police raided Al-Aqsa on Wednesday. Footage shared on social media showed Israeli officers assaulting and pushing worshippers out of the compound, preventing them from praying.
Malaysia was among the latest to react to the Israeli violence on Thursday, following widespread condemnation from the Arab and Muslim world.
“The international community must demand the Israeli regime to immediately stop any provocative acts in the interest of peace and stability,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
“Malaysia calls upon the international community, in particular the UN Security Council, to hold the Israeli regime accountable and responsible for the heinous crimes, and for them to release immediately all Palestinian detainees.”
Neighboring Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, has also urged the UN and international community “to immediately take concrete steps to stop and end the various violations committed by Israel against Al-Aqsa.”
The incident “has really hurt the feelings of Muslims around the world, was a real violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa, and will further escalate conflict and violence,” Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The two Southeast Asian nations have long been staunch supporters of an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
