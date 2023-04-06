You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi privatization drive picks up space as 140 projects offered for investment  

Saudi privatization drive picks up space as 140 projects offered for investment  

Saudi privatization drive picks up space as 140 projects offered for investment  
Spread over 17 sectors, the National Center for Privatization unveiled more details about its approved projects. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z6ewv

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi privatization drive picks up space as 140 projects offered for investment  

Saudi privatization drive picks up space as 140 projects offered for investment  
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Up to 140 projects in Saudi Arabia, including four airports and 4,500 km of road developments, are open for private investment as the Kingdom pushes ahead with its economic diversification plan.   

Spread over 17 sectors, the National Center for Privatization unveiled more details about its approved projects, including the airports of Abha, Taif, Hail and Qassim, that have been made available to local and international investors.   

“The Kingdom has the largest series of privatization projects in the region, which include various qualitative investments, and these are made available in advance to give investors the opportunity to prepare well in advance before their offering,” NCP CEO Mohannad Basodan said in an interview with Al-Arabiya.   

He also noted that in the past five years, the NCP has awarded contracts for 43 projects – including those of partnership, sale of assets, and institutional transformation. 

Basodan revealed that the first quarter of 2023 witnessed the signing of contracts for projects in the transport sector, including Spanish-Saudi, and Chinese-Saudi alliances. “There is a diversity of operations to attract foreign investors and available projects.”  

Revealing more details of the privatization program, Basodan said the health sector will incorporate hospitals, health services, laboratories and radiology, whereas the education sector will include academic establishments, and water and wastewater treatment projects.  

In addition to these scheduled projects, 60 were launched recently and many others are in their preparation stages.  

He added that the program’s pipeline also includes another 300 projects currently under evaluation. 

The pace of Saudi Arabia’s privatization program is accelerating with investments now exceeding $50 billion, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance and chairman of NCP, revealed in March. 

During his participation in the roundtable discussions with consortia of South Korean firms in Seoul last month, Al-Jadaan pointed out that the investments are being seen in 200 projects across 17 sectors.   

Even though the government started the journey of privatization and partnership between the public and private sectors recently, the minister noted that it has achieved significant goals during the short period of time.  

“The Kingdom has adopted a modern framework for privatization and partnership projects between the public and private sectors that is flexible and based on international best practices,” the minister explained.  

Topics: Saudi ncp privatization Investment

Related

Saudi privatization program records investments over $50bn
Business & Economy
Saudi privatization program records investments over $50bn
NCP partners with Banque Saudi Fransi to support privatization drive 
Business & Economy
NCP partners with Banque Saudi Fransi to support privatization drive 

UAE Wrap: Pre-arrivals total 33% of Abu Dhabi custom clearance transactions in Q1 2023 

UAE Wrap: Pre-arrivals total 33% of Abu Dhabi custom clearance transactions in Q1 2023 
Updated 59 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

UAE Wrap: Pre-arrivals total 33% of Abu Dhabi custom clearance transactions in Q1 2023 

UAE Wrap: Pre-arrivals total 33% of Abu Dhabi custom clearance transactions in Q1 2023 
Updated 59 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Pre-arrival clearance accounted for 33 percent of all customs transactions in Abu Dhabi for the first quarter of the year – up from 23 percent in the same period of 2022.

The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs announced the figures, which also showed that at airports 45 percent of the clearances were pre-arrival, with 31 percent at land ports and 9 percent at seaports. 

The pre-arrival clearance rate for shipments out of the country in the first quarter reached 47 percent of the total registered exit data, compared to 38 percent in the same period last year. 

Pre-arrival processing involves the electronic submission of the relevant goods or cargo declaration data to the customs authorities before import or export of goods. 

“The growth of pre-arrival clearance transactions since the beginning of 2023 is a product and reflection of the strategic transformation journey at the level of Abu Dhabi Customs,” said Mubarak Matar Al Mansoori, executive director of the Customs Operations Sector. 

Masdar achieves financial close on three solar projects in Uzbekistan 

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. has announced it has reached financial close on three solar photovoltaic projects it is developing in Uzbekistan. 

Construction will begin imminently on the plants, which will have a combined capacity of around 900 megawatts – the largest solar development program in the region. 

The Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank are financing the projects. 

“Reaching this milestone for all three projects is a proud moment for Masdar and a key stage for Uzbekistan’s clean energy journey,” said Niall Hannigan, the chief financial officer of Masdar. 

National Bonds books 15% growth in 2022 

UAE savings and investment firm National Bonds registered a 15 percent growth to 13.7 billion dirhams ($3.7 billion) in 2022. 

According to the state news agency WAM, the company maintained competitive earnings last year by offering up to 5 percent returns in 2022, among the highest rates in the UAE. 

The strong growth in 2022 was attributed to several of its initiatives, such as the Golden Pension Plan, Global Savings Club and Sukuk Al Waqf. 

Khalifa Al Daboos, chairman of National Bonds, said: “The growth in savings, during the last years, has demonstrated a remarkable shift in the culture of saving to become a daily practice, with more than 196 thousand transactions made so far.”

Since its inception in 2006, National Bonds has created 206 millionaires and distributed approximately 2.47 billion dirhams in returns, including over 731 million dirhams as the total value of prizes. 

Al Ansari shares open 16% higher in debut trading 

UAE’s Al Ansari Financial Services’ shares opened over 16 percent higher on its debut at the Dubai Financial Market on Thursday following an initial public offering in which the exchange house raised 773 million dirhams. 

Shares opened at 1.20 dirhams compared with the IPO price of 1.03 dirhams per share. It is currently trading at 1.21 dirhams. 

Earlier on Thursday, the company said it had appointed BHM Capital Financial Services as a liquidity provider for its shares on DFM. 

UAE based investment platform signs MoU with UNWTO 

The UN World Tourism Organization signed a memorandum of understanding with the business platform Annual Investment Meeting to strengthen cooperation around shared interests in investments. 

The two parties will work together to harness the power of tourism to drive global development and accelerate the implementation of the 2030 agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals. 

The collaboration aims at investment facilitation and promotion to disseminate knowledge regarding investment policies among stakeholders and networks and maximize foreign direct investments’ positive economic impact on the sector. 

The partnership will also spearhead the Tourism Investment Forum on the framework of the upcoming AIM Global 2023 in Abu Dhabi on May 8-10.

Topics: UAE Wrap customs Al Ansari Financial Services

Saudi Industry Ministry issues 18 mining licenses in February

Saudi Industry Ministry issues 18 mining licenses in February
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Industry Ministry issues 18 mining licenses in February

Saudi Industry Ministry issues 18 mining licenses in February
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Mining licences in Saudi Arabia continue to be handed out as the sector pushes ahead with growth, with 18 new permits issued in February.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, this number is down from the 46 handed out in January, but still shows growth in a section of the economy the Kingdom is keen to develop.

The ministry issued nine licenses for quarrying building materials, seven for exploration, one for mining and small mine exploitation and one for surplus mineral ores.  

The total number of licenses issued in the sector until February amounted to 2,230 permits, including 1,327 permits for quarrying building materials, 653 for scavenging, 179 for mining and small mine exploitation, 40 for reconnaissance activities and 31 for the surplus of mineral ores.  

In terms of regions, Riyadh bagged 512 permits, Makkah 412, the Eastern Province 372, Madinah 245, Asir 188, Tabuk 140, Al-Qasim 101, Hail 67, Jazan 65, Najran 45, Al-Baha 36, the Northern Borders 26 and Al-Jawf with 21.  

The ministry has been actively pursuing opportunities to protect the mining sector and maximize its value in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the National Industry Development and Logistics Program.  

Moreover, the Kingdom is on track to transform mining into the third pillar of the national industry and work to exploit the mineral resources in the Kingdom spread across more than 5,300 sites and valued at about SR5 trillion ($1.33 trillion).  

Last January, Mike Henry, the CEO of Australian mining giant BHP stressed that mining activities of critical minerals worldwide should be accelerated to meet the energy transition targets over the next 30 years as the world dreams of a sustainable future. 

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Henry said it is impossible to meet the rising demand for critical minerals if the world continues to move at the current pace.   

“Over the next 30 years, in order to meet the needs of the energy transition, the world is going to need two times as much copper, four times as much nickel, two times as much steel, and two times as much iron ore, as was needed over the past 30 years,” said Henry. 

 

Topics: Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Saudi Ministry of Industry Mining Licences

Related

Saudi Arabia issues 46 mining licenses in January 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia issues 46 mining licenses in January 
Saudi Arabia expands its mineral exploration with 377 mining complexes  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia expands its mineral exploration with 377 mining complexes  

Cruise Saudi hold top-level talks with international association on sector expansion

Cruise Saudi hold top-level talks with international association on sector expansion
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

Cruise Saudi hold top-level talks with international association on sector expansion

Cruise Saudi hold top-level talks with international association on sector expansion
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's flagship cruise company held high-level talks with a leading industry organization at the recent Seatrade Cruise Global 2023 event, as the Kingdom aims to expand its presence and footprint on the cruise industry map. 

Cruise Lines International Association, the world’s largest cruise trade organization, is a major authority in the global cruise community and a crucial partner for Cruise Saudi throughout its significant expansion phase. 

The Public Investment Fund-owned Cruise Saudi is a CLIA Diamond Executive Member, providing access to senior cruise line decision-makers and industry peers through a three-tiered executive partner program. 

“We met with our executive partner CLIA to discuss how to further enhance our partnership to strengthen Saudi’s presence on the cruise industry map. We know the CLIA community is built on prestigious cruise lines, ports, and destinations, so we look forward to strengthening our relationship and continuing to explore potential collaborations,” said Mashhoor Baeshen, chief asset management and operations officer. 

Baeshen added that the discussions were “productive” and stated they are part of Cruise Saudi’s strategic aim to position Saudi as one of the world’s top cruising destinations. 

Furthermore, Cruise Saudi recently collaborated with high-end hotel brand Aman to develop a new 183-meter ultra-luxury yacht aimed at passengers with high net worth. The vessel will have 27 suites and many different amenities. By 2027, Aman at Sea is projected to be ready for cruising. 

Fawaz Farooqui, managing director of Cruise Saudi, unveiled the yacht during the Seatrade Cruise Global event in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was asked about what makes Saudi Arabia a premium destination and Farooqui said Saudi’s “warm hospitality, authenticity, culture, and nature.”  

In May 2022, Farooqui said during the Arabia Travel Market event held at Dubai World Trade Centre, that “around 50 percent of passengers who went on cruises were aged 35 or younger, which all depends on the market.” 

The managing director also added that by 2030, Cruise Saudi aims to have around 1.3 million passengers

Topics: Cruise Saudi Cruise Lines International Association

Related

Cruise Saudi, Aman to launch luxury cruise ship in joint venture
Saudi Arabia
Cruise Saudi, Aman to launch luxury cruise ship in joint venture

Airbus to open second China assembly line, double output 

Airbus to open second China assembly line, double output 
Updated 06 April 2023
AFP

Airbus to open second China assembly line, double output 

Airbus to open second China assembly line, double output 
Updated 06 April 2023
AFP

BEIJING: European planemaker Airbus will open a second final assembly line in China that will double its production capacity in the country, its CEO said Thursday. 

"It makes a lot of sense for us, as the Chinese market keeps growing, to be serving local for the Chinese airlines, and probably some other customers in the region," Guillaume Faury said during a trip to China, where he is accompanying French President Emmanuel Macron on his state visit. 

The framework accord for the new site was later signed by Faury at a ceremony attended by Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping, an AFP journalist saw. 

Asia has become a key market for both Airbus and its US rival Boeing as demand for air travel climbs with an expanding middle class. 

The new assembly line in Tianjin for Airbus's hugely popular A320 medium-haul jets will begin operations in late 2025. 

The first assembly site in Tianjin, opened in 2008, is turning out four A320s a month, and the company aims to up that rate to six a month this year. 

Topics: Airbus China aircraft

Related

Airbus eyes Saudi deal for almost 40 A350 jets — sources
Business & Economy
Airbus eyes Saudi deal for almost 40 A350 jets — sources
PIF-owned Helicopter Co. to add Airbus ACH160 to its fleet  
Business & Economy
PIF-owned Helicopter Co. to add Airbus ACH160 to its fleet  

Oil Updates — Crude heads for third weekly gain; Shell sees stronger LNG volumes in Q1 

Oil Updates — Crude heads for third weekly gain; Shell sees stronger LNG volumes in Q1 
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude heads for third weekly gain; Shell sees stronger LNG volumes in Q1 

Oil Updates — Crude heads for third weekly gain; Shell sees stronger LNG volumes in Q1 
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices eased on Thursday after weak US job openings data signaled cooling economic conditions which may hit demand. 

Brent crude fell 51 cents, or 0.60 percent, to $84.48 a barrel at 12.00 PM Saudi time, while West Texas Intermediate US crude dipped by 57 cents, or 0.71 percent to $80.04. 

Prices jumped by more than 6 percent on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, pledged voluntary production cuts. 

Investors join activists to press TotalEnergies on climate targets 

A group of investors with $1.1 trillion in assets under management has joined climate activist group Follow This in asking TotalEnergies shareholders to push for more ambitious targets on emissions cuts. 

The resolution filed for the company’s May 26 annual general meeting follows others that Follow This has filed for coming shareholder meetings at rival energy majors BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Shell. 

“To achieve the goal of (the) Paris (climate deal), the world has to almost halve emissions by 2030, but TotalEnergies has no plan to drive down emissions this decade,” Follow This founder Mark van Baal said. 

“These climate resolutions at Big Oil will show which investors are serious about resolving the climate crisis and which prefer to just talk about it.” 

The investor group co-filing the latest resolution represents 1.5 percent of TotalEnergies’ shares. 

Follow This wants the companies to commit to absolute emissions cuts by 2030, rather than intensity-based targets, including Scope 3 emissions from the combustion of the fuels they sell. 

TotalEnergies has said its emissions will not register a big reduction by 2030 in absolute terms. 

Shell sees stronger LNG volumes in Q1 

Shell expects higher liquefied natural gas output in the first quarter after outages at its Australian plants last year as well as stable earnings from LNG trading, it said on Thursday. 

Shell, which recorded a record $40 billion profit last year, said in an update ahead of results due on May 4 that it expected first-quarter liquefaction volumes of 7 to 7.4 million tons, up from 6.8 million tons in the previous quarter. 

Its oil products division also likely boosted earnings through a “significantly higher” trading performance, the world’s biggest fuel retailer said. 

It expects to have paid between $2.6 and $3.4 billion in tax for the first quarter, down from $4.4 billion. 

Its renewables unit is set to contribute $100 to $700 million to adjusted earnings, compared with $300 million in the last quarter of 2022. 

Colombia’s oil output up 2.29 percent in February 

Colombia’s crude oil production in February rose 2.29 percent versus the same month a year earlier, the government said on Wednesday. 

Oil output was up to an average of 757,339 barrels per day in February, compared with production of 740,358 bpd in the same month in 2022, the Ministry of Mines and Energy said in a statement. 

Natural gas output in February was 1.08 billion cubic feet per day, the ministry said, up a very slight 0.22 percent from the year before. 

The ministry had not previously released January figures, but said in the statement that oil production in that month was 773,565 bpd, while gas output was 1.02 billion cubic feet per day. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Shell TotalEnergies

Related

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; Baghdad, Irbil sign deal to restart northern oil exports
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; Baghdad, Irbil sign deal to restart northern oil exports
Oil Updates — Prices rise; India cuts windfall tax on crude
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Prices rise; India cuts windfall tax on crude

Latest updates

Saudi privatization drive picks up space as 140 projects offered for investment  
Saudi privatization drive picks up space as 140 projects offered for investment  
Scientific study solves mystery of AlUla’s magical mustatils
Scientific study solves mystery of AlUla’s magical mustatils
Celebrities buy burnt clothes to support victims of Bangladesh market fire
Celebrities buy burnt clothes to support victims of Bangladesh market fire
Indonesia, Malaysia call for UN action after Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
Indonesia, Malaysia call for UN action after Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.