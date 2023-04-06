You are here

London to celebrate King Charles coronation with range of events

London to celebrate King Charles coronation with range of events
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort meet members of the public during the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster, York, on Apr. 6, 2023.
London to celebrate King Charles coronation with range of events

London to celebrate King Charles coronation with range of events
  • Syrian cuisine, Drury Lane tours, coronation food on offer in the capital
  • A coronation selection will include scones and jam, cakes, tea by the Rare Tea Co. and more
LONDON: The UK capital is preparing to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on May 6 with a range of events, including in Carnaby, London’s fashion and dining destination.
In the district’s Kings Court, more than 25 dining experiences are on offer for those celebrating the coronation, including Syrian, Korean and Indian cuisine.
Carnaby Street will host a 3D Union Flag shimmer disc, as well as an illuminated crown in the lead-up to May 6.
Nearby, shops in Marylebone Village are offering special product selections to mark the occasion, including Union Jack chocolates, “King’s Blue” English cheese and zero-waste drinks celebrating the monarch’s promotion of environmentalism.
The Theatre Royal Drury Lane, one of London’s most iconic buildings and the only theater in the world still operating under royal charter, has been visited by every reigning British monarch since 1663.
The theater is celebrating the coronation by hosting tours, afternoon teas and special performances.
Its restored Grand Saloon, which features chandeliers and a fine art collection, will host the set of afternoon teas from April 19 to May 10.
A coronation selection will include scones and jam, cakes, tea by the Rare Tea Co. and more. Guests can also take part in the theater tours to discover the site’s four-century history.
Meanwhile, American-inspired shop Hummingbird Bakery, one of the capital’s most popular locations for desserts and treats, is releasing a unique collection to mark the coronation.
The Hummingbird coronation collection includes hampers, vanilla Union Jack cakes, whiskey bundt cakes and more.

Topics: King Charles Coronation UK

UK MP to face no action as a result of Islamophobia claims

UK MP to face no action as a result of Islamophobia claims
UK MP to face no action as a result of Islamophobia claims

UK MP to face no action as a result of Islamophobia claims
  • Conservative Mark Spencer accused of citing fellow MP’s ‘Muslimness’ as reason for her being axed from Cabinet
  • Nusrat Ghani says she was held to ‘higher threshold of loyalty’ because of her background, faith
LONDON: A British Conservative MP accused of Islamophobia will face no action following an investigation.

Mark Spencer was accused of faith-based discrimination in 2020 by MP Nusrat Ghani, who said he had cited her “Muslimness” as a reason for her being axed as transport minister during a Cabinet reshuffle.

But Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on the advice of ethics adviser Laurie Magnus, said it was not possible to verify whether Spencer had made the comments.

In his report to Sunak, Magnus said: “Despite a review of considerable evidence, it has not been possible to draw a clear picture of what was discussed between Mr Spencer and Ms Ghani during two meetings which both agree took place on 4th and 23rd March 2020.

“These discussions are central to the allegations made. Ms Ghani and Mr Spencer have differing accounts of these meetings, with different recollections of what was said.

“Each has provided evidence (including some contemporaneous notes) to support their respective accounts, but given the differing evidence presented to me, I am not able to conclude with sufficient confidence what was or was not said at these two meetings.”

But Spencer was cautioned over “shortcomings” as a result of his response to Ghani’s allegations.

He “should have taken more care,” Magnus said, citing the MP’s use of Twitter to dismiss the accusations based on a claimed previous investigation.

Last year, Ghani said that during her departure as transport minister, she was held to a “higher threshold of loyalty” because of her background and faith, and that Spencer’s alleged comments “felt like being punched in the stomach.”

She added: “I felt humiliated and powerless. I was told that at the reshuffle meeting in Downing Street that ‘Muslimness’ was raised as an ‘issue,’ that my ‘Muslim women minister’ status was making colleagues uncomfortable and that there were concerns that I wasn’t loyal to the party as I didn’t do enough to defend the party against Islamophobia allegations.

“When I challenged whether this was in any way acceptable and made clear there was little I could do about my identity, I had to listen to a monologue on how hard it was to define when people are being racist and that the party doesn’t have a problem and I needed to do more to defend it.”

Topics: Islamophobia Mark Spencer Nusrat Ghani rishi sunak Laurie Magnus

Greece to send more arms to Ukraine, but sets limits

Greece to send more arms to Ukraine, but sets limits
Greece to send more arms to Ukraine, but sets limits

Greece to send more arms to Ukraine, but sets limits
  • Russia, which had traditionally close ties with Greece before the war in Ukraine, for decades had been a supplier of arms to the NATO member
  • Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos: ‘The rumors are running rampant: That we will send fighter jets, and S-300s, and this and that. For goodness’ sake, we give what we can give’
ATHENS: Greece has pledged military assistance to Ukraine for “as long as it takes” but officials cautioned that the country needs to keep much of its Russian-made weaponry for its own defensive needs.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov visited Athens Thursday as part of regular meetings with officials from NATO countries. He was promised more artillery and small arms ammunition shipments, access to Greek hospitals for wounded military personnel and additional Soviet-era BMP infantry fighting vehicles.
Greece “will provide every support to Ukraine at this very important, crucial stage of the war,” Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said during a joint appearance with Reznikov. “We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes — that’s a very clear position that we have taken from the outset.”
Military officials said Greece has also provided trainers for Ukraine’s special forces and tank operators, as a contribution to the massive military assistance effort led by the United States and its allies.
Russia, which had traditionally close ties with Greece before the war in Ukraine, for decades had been a supplier of arms to the NATO member, including the S-300 air defense missile system. Moscow has singled out Athens for criticism over its support for Ukraine.
Panagiotopoulos, speaking in Parliament on the eve of Reznikov’s visit, said Greece would not provide any military assistance that could compromise its own defense, and stressed that major arms procurement plans remain unchanged despite a recent thaw in tension with neighbor and fellow NATO member Turkiye.
German-made Leopard tanks, the minister said, could not be provided.
“The rumors are running rampant: That we will send fighter jets, and S-300s, and this and that. For goodness’ sake,” he told lawmakers. “We give what we can give, but nothing that would weaken in the slightest our own defense capabilities given our own national security challenges.”
Reznikov said Greece had offered assistance to Ukraine to better integrate its navy with NATO.
“After this war, after the victory of Ukraine in this war, together with our partners we will continue to develop our defense capability,” Reznikov said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Greece Oleksii Reznikov Nikos Panagiotopoulos Mariupol

Ukraine launches mobile app to find war's lost children

Ukraine launches mobile app to find war’s lost children
Ukraine launches mobile app to find war’s lost children

Ukraine launches mobile app to find war’s lost children
  • Kyiv estimates 19,544 children have been deported to Russia during the invasion, with only 328 of them returned
  • Ukraine has joined forces with US tech company Find My Parent to develop the app "Reunite Ukraine" that would help reconnect families separated during the conflict
KYIV: Ukraine launched a mobile application on Thursday to help find children who have disappeared during more than 13 months of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the National Police said.
Kyiv estimates 19,544 children have been deported to Russia during the invasion, with only 328 of them returned. Moscow, which controls chunks of Ukraine’s east and south, denies abducting children and says they were taken for their safety.
Ukraine has joined forces with US tech company Find My Parent to develop the app “Reunite Ukraine” that would help reconnect families separated during the conflict, said Oleksander Fatsevych, deputy head of the National Police.
“It is one of the instruments to find children and reunite them with the families,” he told an online briefing.
“If we find even one child in such a way or reunite one family, it will be already a victory, a small one, but with every step we will be able to return children home.”
The International Criminal Court last month issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s children’s rights commissioner, accusing them of abducting children from Ukraine.
Moscow has not concealed a program under which it has brought thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia from occupied areas, but presents it as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone.
The children’s commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, said this week that Russia had accepted more than 5 million refugees from Ukraine’s Donbas region, including 730,000 children with parents or legal guardians, since February 2022.
Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC and has called the warrant null and void.
The app was free to download and easy to operate, Fatsevych said. It had multi-level identity security checks. Police would check and confirm personal profiles and act as an intermediary to enable communication via the app.
Fatsevych said the app would enable police to gather more data in a safe and secure way, including from people in Russia, Belarus or in occupied territories who wanted to help the Ukrainian children.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainian children

Ukrainian groups learn about DNA use to identify war victims

Ukrainian groups learn about DNA use to identify war victims
Ukrainian groups learn about DNA use to identify war victims

Ukrainian groups learn about DNA use to identify war victims
  • The people missing or unidentified following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago range from soldiers killed in battle to civilians killed in attacks by Russian forces
  • The commission is close to finalizing an agreement with the Ukrainian government
THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Representatives of Ukrainian civil society and rights groups have visited an organization that uses high-tech DNA techniques to identify people who go missing in conflicts and natural disasters, a move intended to boost cooperation during the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The head of the International Commission on Missing Persons, a Hague-based group that operates a human identification facility, said Thursday that her organization faces unprecedented challenges as it seeks to collect DNA samples and evidence amid the fighting.
“I cannot think of another model whereby we’re working now actively to assist in investigations of missing persons cases while there’s an ongoing conflict,” ICMP Director-General Kathryne Bomberger told The Associated Press. “So, this does present a challenge.”
The people missing or unidentified following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago range from soldiers killed in battle to civilians killed in attacks by Russian forces. They also include children who were abducted and sent to Russia, a practice that led the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commissioner for children’s rights.
The commission is close to finalizing an agreement with the Ukrainian government that would facilitate its work to pin down the identities of people who are missing or dead by gathering DNA from bodies and cross-referencing it with samples from family members.
Such an agreement would give the organization legal clarity when working with Ukrainian families.
“In a mass grave, which is a crime scene, you want to ensure that you’re working in line with the criminal procedure code, with other domestic legislation,” Bomberger said.
Experts from the commission have traveled to Ukraine to help identify the dead and opened an office in Kyiv. Their findings can give closure to families and also feed into investigations that aim to bring to justice perpetrators.
At its lab in The Hague, the commission’s technicians can extract DNA from tiny samples of bone and cross-reference them with samples provided by families of the missing.
Even the number of people missing in Ukraine dating not just back to Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion but to the start of the grinding conflict in eastern Ukraine more than a decade ago is far from certain.
“The issue of how many people are missing is not entirely clear,” Bomberger said. “There is information coming from the state itself, which we use as the basis of numbers, but we also recognize that the state has a need for confidentiality when it comes to the numbers of fallen soldiers who may be among the missing.”
Victoriia Solodukhina, who represented an organization called Nadia, which is Ukrainian for Hope, said she hopes to find out more about people missing since early in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. But she said for some family members, identification will come too late.
“We don’t even know whether somebody will look for them because their loved ones — their parents and relatives — are not here anymore,” she said.
“Time is our enemy,” she added.
Anna Popova, from Ukraine’s Nobel Peace Prize -winning Center for Civil Liberties, was among representatives of Ukrainian civil society who visited the commission’s headquarters and hi-tech DNA labs in The Hague this week as part of moves to ensure that families of the missing are made aware of the role they can play in the process of finding and identifying their loved ones.
“In Ukraine we have an extremely high number of missing persons,” she said through an interpreter. “We need changes in legislation so families of missing persons can defend their rights.”
She said the Center for Civil Liberties, and a project it helped establish called Tribunal For Putin to gather evidence of war crimes since the invasion last year, have received nearly 1,000 requests for help tracing people who went missing or were being held captive.
The International Commission on Missing Persons was established to help identify the missing and dead from the Balkan wars of the 1990s. It has a working relationship with the prosecution office of the International Criminal Court and crime-fighting agencies like Interpol and Europol to share evidence.
Funded by voluntary contributions from governments, the missing persons commission has worked at crime scenes and disaster sites around the world, including Syria, Libya and Iraq.
Bomberger said that, so far, the commission has not directly engaged with Russian authorities about Ukraine, but says there should be contact in the future.
“When the time is right ... there will have to be a time when this happens because it’s part of building peace,” she said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict The Hague International Commission on Missing Persons DNA techniques

Celebrities buy burnt clothes to support victims of Bangladesh market fire

Celebrities buy burnt clothes to support victims of Bangladesh market fire
Celebrities buy burnt clothes to support victims of Bangladesh market fire

Celebrities buy burnt clothes to support victims of Bangladesh market fire
  • Dhaka’s main garment-trading area gutted by a massive blaze on Tuesday
  • About 5,000 shops stocked up for Eid reduced to ashes, goods destroyed
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi celebrities are buying burnt clothing to support thousands of traders from a popular market in Dhaka, which was destroyed by a massive fire earlier this week.

The blaze that broke out on Tuesday gutted thousands of shops in the crowded area of Bangabazar, where international brands’ apparel produced by local garment factories is sold at affordable prices after failing to meet export standards.

The Bangladesh Shop Owners Association has estimated that 5,000 shops had been reduced to ashes, with merchants losing everything, as they had recently stocked up on goods ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan later this month.

Amid calls on the government for support, civil society has stepped in to help the traders. Bidyanondo Foundation, one of the biggest social welfare organizations in the country, is organizing a sale of the items partly burnt by the fire, pricing them at $1 each.

The initiative has been supported by top Bangladeshi celebrities including musician Tahsan Khan, cinema stars Shobnom Bubly, Bidya Sinha Mim, playback singer Konal, director Amitabh Reza, and food vlogger Rafsan, who have purchased the apparel at prices multiple times higher than new garments, with some pieces going for $1,000.

“Celebrities from different fields came up voluntarily to strengthen our initiative. They contacted us themselves. We highlighted their involvement to inspire others,” Bidyanondo Foundation spokesperson Salman Khan told Arab News.

The foundation is aiming to raise $100,000 through the initiative to help those affected reorganize themselves before they find new jobs or their businesses get back on track.

“If everyone participates with the small amount of $1, in a collective effort it will become a big amount ... As of today, we have been able to collect around $50,000,” Khan said.

“We all have plans to buy new clothes for Eid celebrations. Let’s purchase a little less. Save $1. If we share this money, it will help many of these people restart their lives.”

The foundation itself is also purchasing the burnt clothes, which it will try to salvage and later distribute among the poor as Eid approaches.

The effort also tries to raise awareness on sustainability as the fashion sector — Bangladesh’s top industry — is a water-intensive business.

“Huge amounts of water are used to make clothes. With this initiative, if we can make the clothes usable again, it will help save the environment also to some extent,” Khan said.

“We will distribute these clothes among the poor as Eid gifts. Although they will be a little faulty, they still can be used.”

Topics: Bangladesh Dhaka

