LONDON: The UK capital is preparing to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on May 6 with a range of events, including in Carnaby, London’s fashion and dining destination.
In the district’s Kings Court, more than 25 dining experiences are on offer for those celebrating the coronation, including Syrian, Korean and Indian cuisine.
Carnaby Street will host a 3D Union Flag shimmer disc, as well as an illuminated crown in the lead-up to May 6.
Nearby, shops in Marylebone Village are offering special product selections to mark the occasion, including Union Jack chocolates, “King’s Blue” English cheese and zero-waste drinks celebrating the monarch’s promotion of environmentalism.
The Theatre Royal Drury Lane, one of London’s most iconic buildings and the only theater in the world still operating under royal charter, has been visited by every reigning British monarch since 1663.
The theater is celebrating the coronation by hosting tours, afternoon teas and special performances.
Its restored Grand Saloon, which features chandeliers and a fine art collection, will host the set of afternoon teas from April 19 to May 10.
A coronation selection will include scones and jam, cakes, tea by the Rare Tea Co. and more. Guests can also take part in the theater tours to discover the site’s four-century history.
Meanwhile, American-inspired shop Hummingbird Bakery, one of the capital’s most popular locations for desserts and treats, is releasing a unique collection to mark the coronation.
The Hummingbird coronation collection includes hampers, vanilla Union Jack cakes, whiskey bundt cakes and more.
London to celebrate King Charles coronation with range of events
https://arab.news/yyzzm
London to celebrate King Charles coronation with range of events
- Syrian cuisine, Drury Lane tours, coronation food on offer in the capital
- A coronation selection will include scones and jam, cakes, tea by the Rare Tea Co. and more
LONDON: The UK capital is preparing to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on May 6 with a range of events, including in Carnaby, London’s fashion and dining destination.