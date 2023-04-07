You are here

Saudi Arabia is outsourcing 'hot spot' thanks to Vision 2030 push: Report

Saudi Arabia is outsourcing ‘hot spot’ thanks to Vision 2030 push: Report
Key growth sectors in this area include financial services, manufacturing and telecommunications (Shutterstock)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia is outsourcing ‘hot spot’ thanks to Vision 2030 push: Report

Saudi Arabia is outsourcing ‘hot spot’ thanks to Vision 2030 push: Report
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Outsourcing by businesses in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach $5.7 billion by the end of 2027 thanks to a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 10 percent, according to a new report.

Research by the Boston Consulting Group in collaboration with Forward MENA, previously known as Beirut Digital District Academy, believes the Kingdom is now a “hot spot” for job outsourcing, and is rising as a strategic hub where entities can easily outsource parts of their value chains and source-in talent from third parties.

Key growth sectors in this area include financial services, manufacturing and telecommunications.

“Turning key strengths into enabling tools for a fully diversified future, Saudi Arabia has set ambitious yet achievable targets, which express long-term goals and expectations and reflect the country’s strengths and capabilities,” said Leila Hoteit, managing director and senior partner at BCG.

She added: “Its Vision 2030 reflect 11 Vision Realization Programs and large-scale transformation projects such as Giga projects like NEOM, Qiddiya, and Diriyah Gate all point towards vast outsourcing opportunities in the years to come.”

The report says that total spending by Saudi Arabia-based organizations when it came to outsourcing services from local and offshore providers was estimated at over $2.3 billion in 2018.

This is set to rise to $5.7 billion in 2027.

In terms of the Kingdom’s future economic outlook, three job clusters were highlighted to help drive long-term strategies, which in turn signal strong growth potential for job outsourcing. 

These are infrastructure management services, such as cloud engineers and cybersecurity analysts; software and applications development, that include software engineers but also application developers; and finally, data and artificial intelligence, for data scientists and blockchain developers.

The report added that Saudi Arabia’s talent pool supply for outsourced jobs comes mainly from local service providers, India and neighboring Arab countries such as Egypt, as well as the US, China, and European countries for more sophisticated jobs.

Topics: outsourcing Boston Consulting Group

Riyadh beats Paris, Berlin, and Madrid in global Smart City ranking

Riyadh beats Paris, Berlin, and Madrid in global Smart City ranking
Updated 07 April 2023
Arab News

Riyadh beats Paris, Berlin, and Madrid in global Smart City ranking

Riyadh beats Paris, Berlin, and Madrid in global Smart City ranking
Updated 07 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh has beaten the capitals of France, Germany and Spain in a global Smart City ranking, with Makkah, Jeddah, and Madinah included in the list for the first time.

The list, which seeks to find out how technology is enabling cities to achieve a higher quality of life for their inhabitants, places the Saudi capital 30th on the global ranking – making it the third highest Arab city.

It is also up from 39th last year and 55th in 2019.

Makkah is placed 52nd – which still makes it the fourth highest Arab city – with Jeddah coming in the 56th position and Madinah ranked 85th.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai lead the way for Arab cities, coming in at 13th and 17th respectively on the list of 141 settlements. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Smart City observatory is one of the global indexes that evaluates the preparedness of cities and it is an assessment tool and holistic, interdisciplinary approach for urban planners, decision-makers, and researchers to evaluate smart tech systems’ contributions to improving the living standards of residents.

The improvement in the Saudi cities’ ranking in the Smart City index was the result of collaborative efforts of all concerned agencies, including the National Smart City Platform, launched by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, added SPA.

The top ranked city is Zurich in Switzerland, followed by Olso in Norway, and Canberra in Australia.

The full report notes the absence of American or African cities in the top 20, which is dominated by those in Europe or the Asia-Pacific – with the exception of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

New York ranks 22nd while Cairo, at 108th, is the leading African city. Medellin in Colombia is the leading South American location at 118.

The report notes: “The 2023 rankings reflect a growing interest and higher levels of concern about the quality of life that residents are expecting to enjoy in their respective cities. 

“Size is often a handicap rather than an advantage in this regard. This explains why most large metropolises such as Boston (34th) or Paris (46th) rank relatively low in the index, in spite of remarkable progress in a number of key areas such as sustainability and mobility.”

Topics: Smart city Riyadh

Shanghai copper set for weekly losses amid economic headwinds

Shanghai copper set for weekly losses amid economic headwinds
Updated 07 April 2023
Reuters

Shanghai copper set for weekly losses amid economic headwinds

Shanghai copper set for weekly losses amid economic headwinds
Updated 07 April 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: Copper prices in Shanghai nudged up on Friday, amid quiet trading ahead of the US non-farm payrolls report, but the metal was headed for a slight weekly loss under macro economic pressure, according to Reuters.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trade 0.6 percent higher at 69,040 yuan ($10,041.89) a ton as of 0755 GMT. It has lost 0.6 percent so far this week.

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by SHFE declined at a slower rate on Friday, down 0.5 percent week on week to 155,761 tons.

Trading on the London Metal Exchange is closed because of the Good Friday holiday. Three-month LME copper declined 1.5 percent this week.

Copper prices, often seen as an economic bellwether, touched their lowest in more than two weeks on Wednesday after weak US economic data fueled fears of a recession.

The dollar index dipped on Friday in thin trading as investors pondered how pivotal US jobs data coming out on a stock trading holiday might impact the Federal Reserve’s policy and unleash a potentially volatile market reaction.

Meanwhile, tight inventories and improved demand in top consumer China lent some support to the market.

Marex noted a growing number of Chinese smelters were inactive by the end of March and the second quarter is also expected to be a particularly busy period for maintenance in China.

CITIC Futures forecast for 2023 that China’s copper production will rise by 6.6 percent while its demand will increase by 4 percent.

SHFE tin slipped 0.5 percent to 196,700 yuan, while aluminum gained 0.5 percent to 18,690 yuan a ton, zinc climbed 0.2 percent at 22,140 yuan, lead was up 0.6 percent at 15,320 yuan, and nickel rose 3.1 percent to 178,760 yuan.

SHFE nickel stocks plunged 16.7 percent to 1,505 tons on Friday, the lowest since August 2022.

Topics: copper Metals

World food prices fall for 12th month running in March — UN

World food prices fall for 12th month running in March — UN
Updated 07 April 2023
Reuters

World food prices fall for 12th month running in March — UN

World food prices fall for 12th month running in March — UN
Updated 07 April 2023
Reuters

ROME: The UN’s food agency’s world price index fell in March for a 12th consecutive month, and is now down 20.5 percent from a record high hit one year ago following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 126.9 points last month against 129.7 for February, the agency said on Friday. It was the lowest reading since July 2021.

The February reading was originally given as 129.8.

A combination of ample supplies, subdued import demand and the extension of a deal allowing the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea contributed to the drop, FAO said.

The Rome-based agency said the decline in the index reflected lower prices for cereals, vegetable oils and dairy products, which offset rises in sugar and meat prices.

“While prices dropped at the global level, they are still very high and continue to increase in domestic markets, posing additional challenges to food security,” Maximo Torero, FAO’s chief economist said in a statement.

“This is particularly so in net food importing developing countries, with the situation aggravated by the depreciation of their currencies against the US dollar or the euro and a mounting debt burden,” he added.

The FAO cereal price index fell 5.6 percent month-on-month in March, with wheat registering a 7.1 percent drop, maize a 4.6 percent decline and rice easing 3.2 percent.

Vegetable oils fell 3.0 percent, some 47.7 percent down on the level the index hit in March 2022, while the dairy index was down 0.8 percent.

By contrast, sugar rose 1.5 percent to its highest level since October 2016, hit by concerns over declining production prospects in India, Thailand and China. The meat price index rose by 0.8 percent.

Higher Wheat Production

In a separate report on cereals supply and demand, the FAO raised its forecast for world wheat production in 2023, now pegged at 786 million tons — 1.3 percent below the 2022 level but nonetheless the second largest outturn on record.

“Near-record sown areas are expected in Asia, while dry conditions are impacting North Africa and southern Europe,” FAO said.

FAO also raised its forecast for world cereal production in 2022 to 2.777 billion tons, just 1.2 percent down from the previous year. World rice production in 2022/23 was seen at 516 million tons, 1.6 percent below the record 2021/22 harvest.

World cereal utilization in the 2022/23 period was seen at 2.779 billion tons, FAO said, down 0.7 percent from 2021/22. World cereal stocks by the close of the 2022/2023 seasons are expected to ease by 0.3 percent from their opening levels to 850 million tons.

Topics: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO

Russian rouble tumbles to lowest level since April 2022

Russian rouble tumbles to lowest level since April 2022
Updated 07 April 2023
Reuters

Russian rouble tumbles to lowest level since April 2022

Russian rouble tumbles to lowest level since April 2022
Updated 07 April 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble tumbled on Friday to the lowest levels against the dollar and the euro since April 2022, breaching 90 per euro amid a foreign currency crunch in Moscow and the sale of Western businesses in Russia, according to Reuters.

The rouble tumbled 1.1 percent against the US dollar to 82.28 by 0930 Moscow time, and fell 1 percent to 90.06 against the euro.

Traders said the rouble was under pressure due to a cocktail of problems including the sale of Western assets to domestic investors, which stoked demand for dollars, while lower prices for oil in March cut export revenues.

The rouble is the third worst performing currency in the world, year to date, behind only the Egyptian pound and the Argentine peso, according to Reuters calculations.

The rouble has so far had the worst week against the dollar since July 2022, according to Reuters calculations.

Traders, though, said that the recent rise in oil prices since the falls of March would likely support the currency in future weeks. Russia is the world’s second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia.

Oil, the lifeblood of the Russian economy, fell in late March but after banking turmoil in the West and decision by the the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to cut output, it has rebounded in recent days.

Brent crude oil traded as low as $70 in late March but was trading at $85 yesterday.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov made a verbal intervention on Thursday when asked by state television about the fall of the rouble.

“Prices for our energy have now gone up and this is a signal that there will be more foreign currency coming into the country,” he said. “Consequently, this will lead to the rouble rate having a tendency to strengthen.”

Topics: rouble Russia

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd in global study of AI awareness

Saudi Arabia has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and has hosted global summits on the topic. (@globalaisummit)
Saudi Arabia has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and has hosted global summits on the topic. (@globalaisummit)
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd in global study of AI awareness

Saudi Arabia has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and has hosted global summits on the topic. (@globalaisummit)
  • Findings made by Stanford University in 2023 Artificial Intelligence Index Report
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia ranks second globally for societal awareness of artificial intelligence, according to the 2023 Artificial Intelligence Index Report by Stanford University.

The study provides information for policymakers, researchers and industry professionals to better understand the current situation regarding artificial intelligence and possible future trends.

This year’s report suggests a high rate of confidence among Saudi citizens when dealing with AI products and services. The Kingdom ranked second globally, after China, in terms of people’s positivity and optimism toward the technology.

The survey covered several areas, the most important being the extent of “society’s knowledge of the benefits and value of AI products and services.”

Saudi Arabia ranked joint first with China on a question about the “positive impact of AI products and services on the lives of respondents in the survey during the next three to five years.”

It ranked second on the question of “whether AI products and services will make the lives of the respondents in the survey easier” and also when respondents were asked about their “knowledge of the benefits and value of AI products and services.”

Saudi Arabia has a keen interest in artificial intelligence. At the G20 Summit in Osaka in 2019, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “We live in a time of scientific innovations, unprecedented technologies and unlimited growth prospects.

“If used optimally, these new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things, can avoid many harms and bring huge benefits.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia AI

