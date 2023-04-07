Filipino BTS superfans prove no one ever too old for K-pop

MANILA: Jocelyn Gan got charmed by the biggest Korean pop band BTS during the coronavirus pandemic when she watched a 2020 reality series showing them take a break from their busy lives.

She immediately fell for the band and joined their ARMY — the multinational group of millions of fans and various BTS fan clubs, whose passion and devotion to the boyband has become a phenomenon, even beyond the band itself.

While BTS and K-pop in general are perceived as a thing for young people, Gan, 61, is a testament to the diversity of its fandom.

“Their songs touch the heart, no matter where in the world and how young or old you are,” she told Arab News.

Gan is part of Titas of BTS, a Philippine fan club created in 2020 for slightly older members of the ARMY. Literally meaning aunties, the titas are now a legion of more than 14,000 Filipino women in their late 30s and above, who stan over the group members’ music, fashion, and personal lives.

“We are mature women who know precisely what we want, and fangirling has become a primary want and need,” Gan said.

“It is my dream that when they do come to our country again, I will certainly be at their concert ... Stanning BTS helps us have that youth boost again and gives us a happy high.”

Based in Manila, the Titas of BTS community has proved that no one is ever too old for K-pop, especially in the Philippines which has been topping global rankings of K-pop listeners on streaming services and in 2022 had the second-biggest audience for BTS after the US, according to Spotify.

And while ARMY has been making international headlines with its size and devotion to the band, less has been said about its diversity, which may be one of this fandom’s special qualities, as they surpass borders and language barriers.

Aileen Zapata, a 55-year-old member of Titas of BTS, said ARMY was, “the only fandom who accepts members who are over the age of fangirling.”

Kim Tan, 35, also a BTS tita, told Arab News that it was not only a fan club but also a place where real bonds were created.

She said: “ARMY or the fandom in general is special because of the amazing connection that we have with BTS and each other. It’s so deep that we know these are friendships that will last us a lifetime.

“Titas of BTS was the first BTS-focused Facebook group I ever joined. I liked it a lot because discussions weren’t surface level. ARMYs there discussed song meanings, album theories, and even how the members deal with really personal stuff.”

Christina Matias, 41, also a Titas of BTS member, said: “They have this kind of magic that once you have watched their performances and their shows, you see yourself being hooked and loving them that much.

“They are also an inspiration to the youth about reaching one’s dream by being persistent to what they wanted to be.”

How BTS’ songs related to real life was what drew 42-year-old Hannah Torregoza to become a fan.

“I discovered this during the pandemic, their songs touch on realities on the ground. They don’t hold back on social issues, ills, mental health, depression, the importance of self-worth, loyalty, unity, and about the intricacies of one’s self,” she told Arab News.

“While they do have love songs, most of their songs have deeper meaning. I don’t see or hear that much on Western music anymore.”