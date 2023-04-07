You are here

In 'serious blow' to decades-old insurgency, Pakistan arrests top Balochistan separatist leader

This undated photo shows Gulzar Imam, chief and founder of the Balochistan National Army, an outlawed separatist group in southwest Pakistan. (Photo courtesy: Social media) 
This undated photo shows Gulzar Imam, chief and founder of the Balochistan National Army, an outlawed separatist group in southwest Pakistan. (Photo courtesy: Social media) 
  • Gulzar Imam is one of the main leaders of the Baloch separatist movement
  • Pakistani military says it is investigating his links with hostile intel agencies
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: Pakistani security forces have arrested the founder and leader of an umbrella group for insurgents in the country’s restive southwest, the military said on Friday.

Gulzar Imam, also known as Shambay, is one of the main leaders of the Baloch separatist insurgency and was arrested as a “high-value target” in an intelligence operation, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

“He has been a hardcore militant as well as founder and leader of the banned outfit Baloch National Army…BNA has been responsible for dozens of violent terrorist attacks in Pakistan including attacks on law enforcement agency installations,” the military said, adding that his visits to India and Afghanistan are on record, and his suspected links with hostile intelligence agencies were being investigated.

“The arrest of Gulzar Imam Shambay is a serious blow to the BNA as well as other militant groups, which have been attempting to destabilize the hard-earned peace in Balochistan.”

An umbrella group for Baloch separatists, the BNA emerged last year after the merger of Imam’s faction of the Baloch Republican Army and United Baloch Army, which are part of the insurgent movement in Balochistan.

Bordering Afghanistan and Iran, the province is Pakistan’s largest in terms of land area and most underdeveloped in terms of almost all social indicators.

For the past two decades, it has been marred by an insurgency fueled by anger that its abundant reserves of natural resources are not relieving citizens from crushing poverty.

Insurgents are also opposed to, and attack, projects linked to China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative in the resource-rich province. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor infrastructure project has inflamed grievances, with claims the vast influx of investment does not benefit locals.

Balochistan Home Minister Meer Zia Langove told Arab News the arrest of the BNA chief was a major blow not only to the BNA but also to other militant groups in the region, as “the government and security forces will continue action until we sweep out the last terrorist from this soil.”

Although Imam is a senior insurgent commander, experts are not convinced that his arrest will have a significant impact.

“It was a success for the government and security forces because they could get information about the BNA’s activities, other leaders and group members and also bust out their domestic and international linkages,” Shahzada Zulfiqar, a journalist and an expert in the Balochistan insurgency, told Arab News.

“But Imam was not alone. There were still many active commanders fighting on the ground.”  

The strength of the Baloch separatist movement is not in its individual leaders but the Baloch youth who are driving it, according to Abdul Basit, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore.

“The insurgency in Balochistan is not dependent on one single commander, because the center of gravity of Baloch insurgency lies on the ethnic grievances,” he told Arab News, adding that the arrest was nevertheless a victory for the Pakistani government as Imam has been considered one of the top three separatist commanders who have been leading the fight against the state.

 

Topics: Pakistan

  • Philippines tops global rankings of K-pop listeners on streaming services
  • Created in 2020, Titas of BTS group now has 14,000 members on Facebook
MANILA: Jocelyn Gan got charmed by the biggest Korean pop band BTS during the coronavirus pandemic when she watched a 2020 reality series showing them take a break from their busy lives.

She immediately fell for the band and joined their ARMY — the multinational group of millions of fans and various BTS fan clubs, whose passion and devotion to the boyband has become a phenomenon, even beyond the band itself.

While BTS and K-pop in general are perceived as a thing for young people, Gan, 61, is a testament to the diversity of its fandom.

“Their songs touch the heart, no matter where in the world and how young or old you are,” she told Arab News.

Gan is part of Titas of BTS, a Philippine fan club created in 2020 for slightly older members of the ARMY. Literally meaning aunties, the titas are now a legion of more than 14,000 Filipino women in their late 30s and above, who stan over the group members’ music, fashion, and personal lives.

“We are mature women who know precisely what we want, and fangirling has become a primary want and need,” Gan said.

“It is my dream that when they do come to our country again, I will certainly be at their concert ... Stanning BTS helps us have that youth boost again and gives us a happy high.”

Based in Manila, the Titas of BTS community has proved that no one is ever too old for K-pop, especially in the Philippines which has been topping global rankings of K-pop listeners on streaming services and in 2022 had the second-biggest audience for BTS after the US, according to Spotify.

And while ARMY has been making international headlines with its size and devotion to the band, less has been said about its diversity, which may be one of this fandom’s special qualities, as they surpass borders and language barriers.

Aileen Zapata, a 55-year-old member of Titas of BTS, said ARMY was, “the only fandom who accepts members who are over the age of fangirling.”

Kim Tan, 35, also a BTS tita, told Arab News that it was not only a fan club but also a place where real bonds were created.

She said: “ARMY or the fandom in general is special because of the amazing connection that we have with BTS and each other. It’s so deep that we know these are friendships that will last us a lifetime.

“Titas of BTS was the first BTS-focused Facebook group I ever joined. I liked it a lot because discussions weren’t surface level. ARMYs there discussed song meanings, album theories, and even how the members deal with really personal stuff.”

Christina Matias, 41, also a Titas of BTS member, said: “They have this kind of magic that once you have watched their performances and their shows, you see yourself being hooked and loving them that much.

“They are also an inspiration to the youth about reaching one’s dream by being persistent to what they wanted to be.”

How BTS’ songs related to real life was what drew 42-year-old Hannah Torregoza to become a fan.

“I discovered this during the pandemic, their songs touch on realities on the ground. They don’t hold back on social issues, ills, mental health, depression, the importance of self-worth, loyalty, unity, and about the intricacies of one’s self,” she told Arab News.

“While they do have love songs, most of their songs have deeper meaning. I don’t see or hear that much on Western music anymore.”

 

 

Topics: Jocelyn Gan

Congo sentences six to life in prison over death of Italian envoy

Congo sentences six to life in prison over death of Italian envoy
Reuters

Congo sentences six to life in prison over death of Italian envoy

Congo sentences six to life in prison over death of Italian envoy
  • Envoy Luca Attanasio, Italian bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci and their Congolese driver Mustapha Milambo were killed on Feb. 22, 2021
  • A lawyer representing Italy, Boniface Balamage, said five of the people sentenced to life were already in prison
KINSHASA: A Democratic Republic of Congo military court sentenced six men to life in prison over the death of the Italian ambassador, his bodyguard and driver, a lawyer said on Friday.
Envoy Luca Attanasio, Italian bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci and their Congolese driver Mustapha Milambo were killed on Feb. 22, 2021, during a botched kidnapping as they drove to a World Food Programme project from the eastern city of Goma.
A lawyer representing Italy, Boniface Balamage, told Reuters that five of the people sentenced to life were already in prison while one was at large and tried in absentia.
“On the day when justice took its course, we celebrate the shining example and commitment of Luca, Vittorio and Moussa,” the Italian embassy in Kinshasa tweeted.
According to Congo’s presidency, six armed men intercepted the two-car convoy on the road, killed Milambo and led six passengers away. Army and park rangers tracked the group and a firefight ensued during which the kidnappers shot the two Italians.
At the time, Congo’s interior ministry blamed a Hutu militia called the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR). But the armed group denied any involvement and condemned what it called a “cowardly assassination.”
It was not immediately possible to confirm the court decision with Congolese authorities.

Topics: Congo Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio WFP

British Muslim woman detained at UK airport ‘for having similar name to Daesh bride Shamima Begum’

British Muslim woman detained at UK airport 'for having similar name to Daesh bride Shamima Begum'
Arab News

British Muslim woman detained at UK airport ‘for having similar name to Daesh bride Shamima Begum’

British Muslim woman detained at UK airport ‘for having similar name to Daesh bride Shamima Begum’
  • Shamina Begum, who was returning to Manchester Airport, said she was asked if she “thinks bombing is okay”
  • Claimed she was also forced to go to an airport bathroom to relieve herself in an unlocked cubicle with a male officer present
LONDON: A British Muslim woman returning home to the UK from a holiday in Turkey claimed she was detained by police because she has a similar name as Daesh bride Shamima Begum.

Shamina Begum, who was returning to Manchester Airport, said she was asked if she “thinks bombing is okay,” and was told to seek assistance from UK Border Force staff because they said her name was the same as that belonging to “someone of interest.”

Begum, who had been traveling with her partner, alleged that five officers detained her under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000. 

She also claimed her mobile phone and handbag were seized before having her DNA and fingerprints taken and being questioned for three hours over her name, her Muslim faith and even her mortgage.

In what Begum called a “humiliating” ordeal, she said she was also forced to go to an airport bathroom to relieve herself in an unlocked cubicle with a male officer present, all while being on her period. 

“I’m traumatized,” she told The Independent newspaper. “At first I was confused — I’ve travelled to many destinations previously and never had this problem,” she added.

Begum was eventually released with no further action taken against her.

“After I was let go, I cried all the way from the airport to my house and I couldn’t face the outside world for about four weeks,” she said. “In the immediate days after this happened, I’d wake up every day and wish I had not. I’m not a terrorist and didn’t deserve to be treated that way. It was a dark and difficult time which still impacts me, unfortunately.

“It was so humiliating and I could not say anything. It’s easy for the police to hand people a leaflet about what a Schedule 7 stop is...but what about aftercare? It’s taken me six months to talk about it properly.”

Begum complained to Greater Manchester Police about her treatment, who declined to comment on the case, and her complaint was not upheld by police staff who claimed the stop was justified and handled correctly.

She has now lodged an appeal against the decision, and added: “If it isn’t down to my race and religion, why aren’t police stopping every white person who walks through the airport? It’s always the brown and Black people who are targeted.

“It wasn’t just the fact that I was stopped; it was the kind of questions I was asked. Just because I am a Muslim with a Muslim name and background, it doesn’t make me a terrorist.”

Shamima Begum was 15 when she left her home in London, traveled through Turkey and into Daesh-held territory, before having her British citizenship revoked in February 2019.

She is currently in a Syrian camp for former Daesh brides and their families and is fighting a legal battle with the British government over the stripping of her citizenship.

Topics: UK Shamima Begum Daesh

Gotthard road tunnel in Swiss Alps blocked by protest

Gotthard road tunnel in Swiss Alps blocked by protest
AFP

Gotthard road tunnel in Swiss Alps blocked by protest

Gotthard road tunnel in Swiss Alps blocked by protest
  • The northern entrance was temporarily blocked by a handful of protesters from Renovate Switzerland
  • Police removed the activists around 30 minutes later and the tunnel reopened at around 11:00 am
GENEVA: Switzerland’s Gotthard road tunnel under the Alps was temporarily blocked by protesters on Friday, worsening the lengthy tailbacks at the start of the Easter holiday.
The 17-kilometer (10.5-mile) tunnel is one of the main routes crossing the Alps from German-speaking Switzerland to the warmer Italian-speaking Ticino region on the south side of the mountains.
Good Friday, the first day of the Easter holiday long weekend, is typically one of the tunnel’s busiest days.
The northern entrance was temporarily blocked by a handful of protesters from Renovate Switzerland, a group that wants the Swiss government to declare a climate emergency and plan for the thermal renovation of every building in the country by 2035.
Switzerland’s ATS news agency reported that the protesters sat on the southbound carriageway at around 10:00 am (0800 GMT) and glued their hands to the road. Some motorists angrily swiped at their banners.
Police removed the activists around 30 minutes later and the tunnel reopened at around 11:00 am.
Renovate Switzerland said six activists aged 19 to 60 were arrested.
They tweeted that “inaction in the face of the climate catastrophe is more disturbing than 15-kilometer tailbacks.”
The Touring Club Suisse drivers’ association said the traffic jam had grown to 19 kilometers, with motorists facing more than a three-hour wait.
Opened in 1980, the road tunnel has one lane in each direction and typically sees traffic jams around the Easter and summer holidays.
The Gotthard Pass has been a key trade route across the Alps since the Middle Ages.
It remains a key transport link between northern and southern Europe with one road and two rail tunnels under the pass. All three were the longest of their kind in the world when they opened.

Topics: Switzerland protest Gotthard road tunnel climate

French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing

French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing
AFP

French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing

French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing
  • Amir-Abdollohian was leading the Iranian delegation in separate reconciliation talks in Beijing between Iran and Saudi Arabia
PARIS: France’s foreign minister has held a rare face-to-face meeting with her Iranian counterpart in China, urging Tehran to release French nationals “arbitrarily detained” in Iran, the foreign ministry said Friday.
Catherine Colonna, traveling with President Emmanuel Macron on his state visit to China, met Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Beijing.
Amir-Abdollohian was leading the Iranian delegation in separate reconciliation talks in Beijing between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
China mediated the reconciliation last month in a sign of Beijing’s growing clout in the Middle East.
Colonna “renewed her urgent demand for the immediate release of the six French citizens who Iran is arbitrarily detaining,” the French statement said.
The six are among an estimated two dozen foreigners who activists and Western governments say are being held by Iran as hostages in a bid to extract concessions.
Iran’s foreign ministry confirmed the meeting took place, adding that “some consular issues were also raised during the meeting.” It did not specify further.
Contacts between Iran and European powers — including over the Iranian nuclear program — have been drastically scaled down over Tehran’s deadly crackdown on the protest movement that erupted in September.
“The talks also focused on the situation in Iran, regional issues and the Iranian nuclear program. The minister expressed France’s concern about the attitude of the Iranian authorities on all these subjects,” the statement said.
For its part, the Iranian foreign ministry said: “The foreign ministers of the two countries emphasised the necessity of mutual respect and continuation of dialogue.”
The Iran protests began in mid-September after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.
Four men have been executed in protest-related cases in what activists have described as “show trials.”
According to Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR), at least 537 people have been killed by security forces in the crackdown on the protests.

Topics: France Iran Catherine Colonna Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

