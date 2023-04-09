Saudi designer Razan Alazzouni collaborates with Disney on Snow White-inspired collection

DUBAI: Saudi fashion designer Razan Alazzouni has partnered with The Walt Disney Company to launch a special edition collection inspired by Disney princess Snow White.

It is the first collaboration between Disney and an Arab designer and features a number of looks for boys and girls aged 2-8, as well as for women. The line, which was handmade in the Middle East, was inspired by nature, wildlife and Snow White herself.







Saudi fashion designer Razan Alazzouni has partnered with The Walt Disney Company to launch a special edition collection inspired by Disney princess Snow White. (Supplied)



The children’s line marks a relatively new route for Alazzouni, who released her first-ever children’s collection in March 2020 in collaboration with Kuwait-based kids apparel label Moonchild.

The new Disney campaign images feature models holding a red apple in a visual tribute to the much-loved 19th century fairy tale which got the Disney treatment with the 1937 film “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

The collection was launched in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary and will be available on the Razan Alazzouni website, as well as through select retailers.

“It is such an honor to collaborate with Disney on this collection. Working with this iconic character is a dream. Disney to me has always been a beacon of creativity and imagination. To be able to create clothing that will give RA the opportunity to be part of people’s occasions and share in these memories is a privilege,” the designer said in a released statement.







The line features a number of looks for boys and girls aged 2-8. (Supplied)



Born in Alkhobar, the designer launched her brand in 2008 and is known for her silks, free-flowing fabrics and decorous embroidery.

Alazzouni studied Art and Sculpture in Boston at Tufts University before setting up her design studio, alongside sisters Salwa and Raya, in AlKhobar and later in Riyadh. In the designer’s bid to keep her business as local as possible, all manufacturing and operations happen in the label’s two studios in Saudi Arabia, while the fashion house sources materials from Europe and Japan.

Her creations are known for merging premium materials such as silk and chiffon with embellishments, including beading, floral details and delicate sequin work with a focus on the garment’s sculptural form.

The designer has dressed the likes of US actresses Elizabeth Banks and Emma Roberts, US socialite Paris Hilton and US model Kendall Jenner. Alazzouni also recently launched her Ramadan 2023 collection, complete with a number of delicate kaftans boasting playful details like scalloped sleeves and pearl detailing.