Atletico beat Rayo to close in on Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann (L) fights for the ball with Rayo Vallecano's Spanish defender Fran Garcia during the Spanish league football match at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid on April 9, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

  • Diego Simeone’s side have been in superb form in 2023, unbeaten in their last 12 league games, winning nine of those matches
AFP

BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid cut the gap on second place Real Madrid to just two points with a 2-1 win over 10-man Rayo Vallecano on Sunday in La Liga.
Valencia fell to a damaging 2-1 defeat at Almeria which leaves them in the relegation zone, while nine-man Real Betis lost 2-0 at home against Cadiz, denting their bid for Champions League football.
Defenders Nahuel Molina and Mario Hermoso struck first-half goals two minutes apart to put Atletico into a dominant position at Vallecas.
Rayo had defender Florian Lejeune sent off in the second half for a professional foul on Alvaro Morata, allowing Atletico to stroll, but Fran Garcia’s powerful drive gave the hosts some hope in the final stages.
Atletico held on to keep up the pressure on their rivals, champions Real Madrid, who lost 3-2 at home against Villarreal on Saturday.
Diego Simeone’s side have been in superb form in 2023, unbeaten in their last 12 league games, winning nine of those matches.
“The first thing we did was take stock of what we weren’t doing well,” Hermoso told DAZN, when asked about his side’s form.
“We wanted to turn around the situation, which wasn’t nice, and we know what Atletico’s shirt means, what it demands.”
The Rojiblancos took the lead after a slick break, with Yannick Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann combining well, before the latter played a fine pass to Morata.
The striker nudged the ball on to Molina, racing up on the right, who swept the ball home to net his first goal for the club.
Molina dedicated his strike to team-mate Angel Correa, absent from the squad after his mother died this week, raising the Argentine’s number 10 shirt into the air.
“We know what ‘Angelito’ means to us, how hard it must be to go through a moment like this, and the team dedicates this win, with all the love in the world, to his family, to his people,” added Hermoso.
Atletico soon grabbed their second with Hermoso heading home from Carrasco’s corner for his fourth goal of the season.
After Lejeune was dismissed Atletico cruised, with Griezmann, Morata and Marcos Llorente all missing chances.
However Garcia smashed past Jan Oblak from distance in the 85th minute to give Atletico a scare, but they saw the game out to move six points ahead of Real Sociedad in fourth and put Real Madrid firmly within their sights.
Rayo, ninth, have failed to earn a victory in their last eight league games.
“We were having a good game, then they scored their first goal which gave them wings,” Rayo midfielder Oscar Valentin told DAZN.
“We are calm because we know the team is competing well in every game and sooner or later those three points will come, which will bring calm.”

Late drama as Arsenal held by Liverpool

Late drama as Arsenal held by Liverpool
AFP

Late drama as Arsenal held by Liverpool

Late drama as Arsenal held by Liverpool
  • After 2-2 draw, defending champions now have the destiny of the title in their own hands
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Arsenal blew a two-goal lead in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday to give Manchester City fresh hope of retaining the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s men edged six points ahead of City at the top of the table, but the defending champions now have the destiny of the title in their own hands.

City have a game in hand and host the Gunners at the Etihad later this month.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus appeared to have Arsenal cruising toward an eighth consecutive league win.

But Mohamed Salah pulled a goal back before half time to spark a Liverpool fightback.

Salah missed a second-half penalty before Roberto Firmino headed in the equalizer three minutes from time.

Jurgen Klopp’s men then missed a series of chances to complete the comeback as Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale salvaged a point for his side.

But the match will also live long in the memory for a remarkable incident just after the half-time whistle when assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis thrust an elbow into the face of Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson.

Arsenal remain without an away league win to Liverpool since 2012 as they stumbled over one of the major hurdles between them and the title despite a perfect start.

It took just eight minutes for the visitors to make the breakthrough as Bukayo Saka surged through the Liverpool defense and the ball broke kindly for Martinelli to prod past his Brazilian international teammate Alisson Becker.

Only a glaring miss from Jesus and a fine save by Alisson to deny Oleksandr Zinchenko prevented Arsenal from being out of sight within 15 minutes.

Virgil van Dijk’s slump in form has played a major role in Liverpool’s collapse from the team that came close to an unprecedented quadruple last season to mid-table mediocrity. The Dutch center-back was caught on his heels as Arsenal doubled their lead when Jesus was left unmarked to head in Martinelli’s cross on 28 minutes.

But signs of a youthful side going for their first title finally showed once Salah halved the arrears three minutes before half time.

Liverpool could even have been level by the break as Jordan Henderson blazed another big chance over.

But that was just the start of the drama as Robertson was elbowed by assistant referee Hatzidakis as the players left the field for half time.

That incident fired Liverpool up as they came flying out the blocks in the second half and had a golden opportunity to level when Rob Holding brought down Diogo Jota, but Salah slotted the penalty wide.

Salah nearly made amends moments later as Ramsdale produced a stunning save to keep his side in front and the England goalkeeper was needed again nine minutes from time to save a one-on-one with Darwin Nunez.

Firmino finally made Liverpool’s pressure count when he headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross to set up a grandstand finish.

Salah blazed over a glorious chance before Ramsdale made remarkable saves from the Egyptian and Ibrahima Konate to ensure Arsenal escaped just with a point.

But Liverpool’s rally may prove too little, too late for their chances of Champions League football next season. The Reds have failed to win any of their five games since a remarkable 7-0 win over Manchester United last month.

Liverpool remain down in eighth, 12 points adrift of the top four.

Nine-man Betis tumble at home against Cadiz

Nine-man Betis tumble at home against Cadiz
AFP

Nine-man Betis tumble at home against Cadiz

Nine-man Betis tumble at home against Cadiz
  • After Villarreal beat Real Madrid on Saturday, Cadiz leapfrogged Betis, who could not go back ahead of Quique Setien’s side as they stumbled in an Andalucian derby
AFP

BARCELONA: Nine-man Real Betis fell to a shock 2-0 home defeat by Cadiz on Sunday, leaving Manuel Pellegrini’s side sixth in La Liga.

After Villarreal beat Real Madrid on Saturday they leapfrogged Betis, who could not go back ahead of Quique Setien’s side as they stumbled in an Andalucian derby.

Betis playmaker Sergio Canales made his comeback after being given a reprieve from a four-game ban by court order, but it only lasted 38 minutes.

The Spaniard was sent off for pulling down Ruben Sobrino and stopping the Cadiz forward from running through on goal.

Cadiz took the lead from the penalty spot early in the second half through Ruben Alcaraz after Juan Miranda handled a free kick.

The visitors netted their second before the hour mark when Theo Bongonda broke away and unselfishly teed up Chris Ramos to tap home his first goal for the club.

Betis were soon reduced to nine men on a miserable afternoon for the hosts as Aitor Ruibal twice swung his elbow at Fali and was dismissed.

Earlier Vedat Muriqi hit a brace, including a stoppage-time penalty, to rescue Real Mallorca a 3-3 draw at Real Valladolid.

Later Sunday Almeria welcome Valencia in a relegation battle, while third-placed Atletico Madrid visit neighbors Rayo Vallecano in a Madrid derby.

On Monday leaders Barcelona can move 15 points clear with a win against Girona.

Separately, media reports said Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde punched Villarreal’s Alex Baena in the face after the champions’ 3-2 defeat.

Baena complained on Twitter on Sunday about being “attacked” and denied he had insulted Valverde’s family, which some reports cite as the reason for the Uruguayan’s anger.

“I’m very sad for the attack that I suffered after the game and surprised about what they are saying about me, it’s totally false that I said that,” wrote Baena on Twitter.

“Fede Valverde, thuggish and cowardly,” Villarreal team delegate Xisco Nadal wrote on Twitter on Sunday, before later deleting his post.

Referee Javier Alberola Rojas did not include any reference to the incident in his report from the game.

Spanish newspaper Marca report that sources close to Valverde say Baena upset the Madrid player during the teams’ Copa del Rey clash in January by speaking about his unborn child.

Valverde’s partner Mina Bonino revealed in February the couple thought they had lost their baby, but the pregnancy was later found to be healthy.

Swanson’s injury a concern as US women down Ireland 2-0 in international friendly

Swanson’s injury a concern as US women down Ireland 2-0 in international friendly
AP

Swanson’s injury a concern as US women down Ireland 2-0 in international friendly

Swanson’s injury a concern as US women down Ireland 2-0 in international friendly
  • Swanson had scored in six straight matches for the world No. 1 US, tying the record for fourth-longest in team history
AP

AUSTIN, Texas: Emily Fox and Lindsey Horan both scored for the US in a 2-0 victory Saturday over Ireland that was marred by what appeared to be a serious left knee injury to Mallory Swanson.

Swanson was carted off the field at Q2 Stadium and was taken to a hospital. She was the team’s leading scorer this year with seven goals as the US prepare for the Women’s World Cup this summer.

The match also marked the return of midfielder Julie Ertz, who had not played for the US since the Tokyo Olympics.

The second of two matches against Ireland was set for Tuesday in St. Louis. The games are the final chance that US coach Vlatko Andonovski will have to evaluate his players before he must select a 23-player roster for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The US fought off a barrage of shots in the 24th minute before Fox scored in the 37th with a low blast through a pair of defenders into the far corner of Ireland’s goal. It was her first goal for the US.

Swanson went down in the 40th minute, screaming in pain as teammates gestured frantically for the training staff. Swanson had scored in six straight matches for the world No. 1 US, tying the record for fourth-longest in team history.

As Swanson was carted off the field, she made a heart with her hands for the crowd.

“Anytime an injury happens, the emotions run high, regardless of what kind of injury (it is) and what happens,” Andonovski said. “Mal had to leave the stadium, we don’t know the extent of the injury yet, she’s being checked out as we speak and I’m hoping for some good news.”

Teammate Rose Lavelle said Pugh’s spirits improved once she was carted off.

“We’re hoping for the best,” Lavelle said.

Horan scored on a penalty kick in the 80th minute. Afterward she ran to the corner and saluted the crowd.

Among the players vying for a World Cup spot was Ertz, who hadn’t played for more than 600 days because of injuries and the birth of her son. Ertz came in as a substitute in the 66th minute and was handed the captain’s armband by defender Becky Sauerbrunn.

Ertz is a veteran of two World Cups and was widely considered one of the top players in world at her position. She was honored before the game for her 100th appearance with the national team, which she earned back in March 2020. Her husband, Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, and their infant son were among those on the field for the ceremony.

“It was good. It was a joy to be back and play with them. It was fun to get the competitive juices flowing,” Ertz said. “I honestly had no idea if I would play, how much time I would play. So I feel like I got a pretty good chunk of time, more so than I expected. I think I might have been smiling the whole time playing.”

Ireland are ranked No. 22 in the world and the roster includes Denise O’Sullivan, who plays for the North Carolina Courage, Aoife Mannion of Manchester United and Katie McCabe, who plays for Arsenal.

The Irish also started Sinead Farrelly, who joined the team in practice this week and officially joined on Friday. Farrelly accused former National Women’s Soccer League coach Paul Riley of misconduct including sexual coercion in 2021. The allegations, published by The Athletic, sparked investigations by both US Soccer and the NWSL. Riley denied the claims.

Farrelly returned to the NWSL this season after nearly eight years away and is playing for Gotham.

“I’m so overwhelmed, very happy, excited,” Farrelly said after the match. “Obviously we want to win but I’m just really proud of the team. I am also very tired. I feel like I am manic right now and in an hour I’m going to completely crash. But I feel so supported here.”

Lazio beat Juventus to take control of Serie A top 4 race

Lazio beat Juventus to take control of Serie A top 4 race
AP

Lazio beat Juventus to take control of Serie A top 4 race

Lazio beat Juventus to take control of Serie A top 4 race
  • Lazio moved five points clear of third-placed Roma, who won at Torino 1-0
  • Despite their point deduction, Juventus closed in on the top four with a run of seven wins in eight matches
AP

MILAN: Second-placed Lazio took control of a tight Serie A battle for the Champions League qualifying places after beating Juventus 2-1 on Saturday.

Mattia Zaccagni scored what was to prove the winner early in the second half after Adrien Rabiot canceled out Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s controversial opener.

Lazio moved five points clear of third-placed Roma, who won at Torino 1-0. Lazio were six points ahead of AC Milan and seven ahead of fifth-placed Inter Milan after they dropped points on Friday.

Juventus — hit by a 15-point penalty in January — were seventh, eight points below Milan.

Despite their point deduction, Juventus closed in on the top four with a run of seven wins in eight matches.

Lazio broke their deadlock in the 38th minute when Milinkovic-Savic chested down a pass from Zaccagni and fired into the back of the net.

There were lengthy Juventus protests as Milinkovic-Savic had one hand on Alex Sandro’s back as they went for the ball and the defender went sprawling. But the goal was given after a check by the VAR much to the Bianconeri’s disgust.

That appeared to motivate them even more as they leveled just four minutes later. A corner was floated in and Ivan Provedel parried Bremer’s header but Rabiot turned home the rebound at the third try after the Lazio goalkeeper kept out the first two attempts.

Lazio restored their advantage eight minutes into the second half with a fine team goal. Luis Alberto flicked on Felipe Anderson’s cross with a backheel for Zaccagni to sweep across into the bottom right corner.

HOPES DENTED

Atalanta’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League took a blow when they lost at home to Bologna 2-0.

Nicola Sansone and Riccardo Orsolini scored in the second half to lift Bologna up to eighth, five points below sixth-placed Atalanta.

Atalanta dominated possession but struggled to carve out goal-scoring opportunities.

Sansone broke the deadlock four minutes after the break when he curled into the far side of the net after being set up by Musa Barrow.

Orsolini thought he doubled Bologna’s lead 10 minutes from time and celebrated by taking his shirt off but the goal was ruled out for offside and the forward was shown a yellow card. He will be suspended for next weekend’s match against AC Milan.

He did score six minutes later, cutting inside from the right and firing into the bottom far corner.

DYBALA PENALTY

Paulo Dybala converted a penalty for the second straight match to help Roma prevail in Turin.

Dybala sent his spot kick straight down the middle to give Roma an eighth-minute lead after Torino defender Perr Schuurs blocked a Nicola Zalewski shot with his arm.

Dybala also nailed a penalty last weekend in a win over Sampdoria.

Torino almost equalized immediately after the break but Roma goalkeeper Rui Patrício did well to fingertip Aleksej Miranchuk’s header around his left post.

RELEGATION BATTLE

Two late goals saw relegation-threatened Hellas Verona snatch a 2-1 win over Sassuolo to give them real hope of avoiding the drop.

Federico Ceccherini leveled with six minutes remaining and fellow substitute Adolfo Gaich netted in stoppage time after a goalkeeping error.

Verona moved to within four points of safety after 17th-placed Spezia drew at Fiorentina 1-1, thwarting its opponent’s hopes of a record 10th straight victory in all competitions.

Earlier, Leonardo Sernicola struck in stoppage time to help Cremonese fight back to win at Sampdoria 3-2 in a battle between sides at the foot of Serie A.

Sampdoria replaced Cremonese in last place, 11 points from safety.

Udinese also scored in added time, with a penalty, to draw with Monza 2-2.

Chukwueze nets 2 as Villarreal stun Real Madrid 3-2 at Bernabeu

Chukwueze nets 2 as Villarreal stun Real Madrid 3-2 at Bernabeu
AP

Chukwueze nets 2 as Villarreal stun Real Madrid 3-2 at Bernabeu

Chukwueze nets 2 as Villarreal stun Real Madrid 3-2 at Bernabeu
  • Chukwueze had never won before at Madrid, but he knows how to score big goals
  • Madrid’s first home loss in the domestic league comes four days before they host Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinals
AP

BARCELONA: Samuel Chukwueze upstaged Vinicius Junior by scoring twice in an outstanding performance by the Villarreal forward to lead their 3-2 comeback win at Real Madrid in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The Nigeria international canceled out a sixth-minute own goal by teammate Paul Torres when he juked past Nacho Fernandez to score his first goal in the 39th minute.

Vinicius put Madrid back in front shortly after halftime after he eluded a pack of defenders, but Chukwueze made a pass that led to substitute Jose Morales’ equalizer in the 70th. He then struck the 80th-minute winner from long range to stun the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid’s first home loss in the domestic league comes four days before they host Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Barcelona can move 15 points clear of second-placed Madrid if they beat Girona on Monday.

Needing an unlikely meltdown by Barcelona to get back in the domestic title race, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti rested several regulars for the Chelsea game. Luka Modric remained on the bench along with Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal.

Ancelotti said his team would make a better showing against Chelsea.

“We should have defended better, but it was difficult for us to be 100 percent motivated,” Ancelotti said. “Wednesday will be different. On Wednesday we will be full on.”

Quique Setien’s Villarreal, who beat Madrid at home 2-1 this season, moved into fifth place at four points from Real Sociedad in fourth and the last Champions League spot.

DRIBBLING DUEL

Chukwueze, 23, and Vinicius, 22, are among the best dribblers in the league, and their skills at tormenting defenders were on full display.

A pass by Vinicius was turned into his own net by Torres to put Madrid ahead early. And three minutes after halftime with the score 1-1, the Brazil forward manufactured a goal all on his own.

Vinicius looked hemmed in when he received the ball outside the area with four defenders surrounding him. But a quick change of pace, some fancy footwork, and a nutmeg to slip by defender Aissa Mandi left him facing Pepe Reina, who he beat for his 21st goal this season.

Chukwueze had never won before at Madrid, but he knows how to score big goals. His late goal allowed Villarreal to upset Bayern Munich to reach last year’s Champions League semifinals.

But his game at Madrid topped that.

Chukwueze responded to the own goal by Torres when he received a pass from Giovani Lo Celso inside the box. A slick change of foot caused Nacho Fernandez to stumble the wrong way before Chukwueze curled a left-footed shot around Thibaut Courtois.

Chukwueze pulled Villarreal back again late when he dribbled between Fernandez and Dani Ceballos before passing to Alejandro Baena, who laid off for substitute Morales to score.

His best effort came, however, when he dribbled across the edge of the area before unleashing a strike that dipped over a diving Courtois into the far corner.

Chukwueze described his winner as “a crazy great goal.”

The forward has 13 in all competitions and seven goals in his last five league games.

