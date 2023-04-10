Carballes Baena goes the distance to win Marrakesh title; Tiafoe captures ATP Houston title

You are here

Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena returns the ball to France's Alexandre Muller during the men's single final tennis match at the Marrakesh Open on April 9, 2023. (AFP)
AFP

MARRAKESH, Morocco: Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena won a three-hour final against Frenchman Alexandre Muller in Marrakesh on Sunday to claim his second ATP title.

Carballes Baena dropped the first set against his 126th-ranked opponent but rallied to earn a 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 victory.
“I am so tired, but I am very, very happy. It was a very, very tough match,” Carballes Baena said in his on-court interview.




“I tried to fight every point. I don’t know what to say. I am so happy.”
The 30-year-old Carballes Baena is expected to enter the top 50 for the first time on Monday after beginning this week as world number 82.
His only other tour-level title also came on clay at Quito in 2018.

Mission accomplished for Tiafoe

In Houston, Texas, top-seeded Frances Tiafoe defeated Thomas Etcheverry 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (8/6) to win the ATP clay court title on a double-duty day.

The American, playing his first ATP tournament as the top seed, had to win twice on Sunday to secure the crown thanks to the weather delays earlier in the week.
After beating Gijs Brouwer 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinals he said he was up for the challenge.




In this photo taken on March 25, 2023, Frances Tiafoe reacts during a match against Yosuke Watanuki of Japan during the Miami Open. (Getty Images/AFP)

“I’m running on adrenaline,” Tiafoe told the crowd after beating Brouwer. “I’m on a mission so I’m happy.”
By Sunday night it was mission accomplished as Tiafoe claimed his second ATP title and his first since 2018 in Delray Beach.
Since then he’d come up empty in four finals appearances.
The soggy week meant Tiafoe in fact had to win four matches in two days, playing his first two of the week on Saturday.
He didn’t drop a set and was broken just once — when he served for the title against Etcheverry at 5-4 in the second set.
He trailed 1-3 and 3-5 in the tiebreaker but clinched the victory on his second match point with his 12th ace of the contest.
 

Tunisia’s Jabeur wins WTA Charleston rematch over Bencic
Tennis
Tunisia’s Jabeur wins WTA Charleston rematch over Bencic

Tunisia’s Jabeur wins WTA Charleston rematch over Bencic

Tunisia’s Jabeur wins WTA Charleston rematch over Bencic
Updated 10 April 2023
AP

Tunisia’s Jabeur wins WTA Charleston rematch over Bencic

Tunisia’s Jabeur wins WTA Charleston rematch over Bencic
  • Jabeur, seeded second in the season’s first clay-court event, defeated the fourth-seeded Bencic of Switzerland
Updated 10 April 2023
AP

CHARLESTON, S.C.: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur won the championship rematch with Belinda Bencic at the Charleston Open on Sunday 7-6 (6), 6-4 for her third career WTA title.
Jabeur, seeded second in the season’s first clay-court event, defeated the fourth-seeded Bencic of Switzerland, who had won the event title a year ago in three sets and started strongly in seeking a second straight trophy.
Jabeur turned things around while trailing 5-3 in the opening set, a rally that included a between-the-legs return and saving two set points to win the tiebreak.
Jabeur broke Bencic’s serve three times in the final set. When Bencic hit her service return wide, Jabeur raised her arms in triumph for her first victory in the United States.
“I wish every tournament is like this, really (mean that) from the heart,” Jabeur said in accepting the trophy. “Really amazing tournament and I hope I can come back.”
When she does, it’ll be as defending champion.
Bencic advanced to the second straight final about 30 minutes before it began, finishing off a straight set victory over No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula by winning the final five points of a tiebreaker.
Jabeur looked like the one who might’ve needed more rest early on. She lost her serve in the opening game of the finals and struggled to figure out Bencic’s serves.
It changed for good with her miraculous return, down 5-4, on a ball Bencic hit from the net right at her opponent. Jabeur jumped with legs apart and the racket behind and down between them to get the ball back over the net.
Bencic held two set points in the tiebreaker that Jabeur fought off. Bencic watched a Jabeur’s ball hit the line and threw her racket. Jabeur’s hit another sideline on set point that Bencic thought was out, but the chair umpire ruled in it as Bencic pleaded her case to no avail.
Jabeur took a 4-1 lead in the second set and held on for her first title since winning on grass in Berlin last June, also defeating Bencic.
The defeat ended Bencic’s 10-match win streak on Charleston’s green clay.

Ons Jabeur advances to second straight Charleston Open final

Ons Jabeur advances to second straight Charleston Open final
Updated 09 April 2023
AP

Ons Jabeur advances to second straight Charleston Open final

Ons Jabeur advances to second straight Charleston Open final
  • Jabeur will fight the winner in the other semifinal match between Jessica Pegula and Belinda Bencic
  • Play between Pegula and Bencic was suspended because of heavy rain and will resume Sunday
Updated 09 April 2023
AP

CHARLESTON, S.C.: Second-seeded Ons Jabeur advanced to the Charleston Open final for the second straight year, beating No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 7-5 in a rain-delayed match Saturday.

Jabeur, who lost this championship a year ago to Belinda Bencic, will have to wait until Sunday to find out her opponent. The second semifinal match between No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula and the fourth-seeded Bencic was suspended because of rain. Bencic was ahead a set, yet trailing Pegula 4-2 in a second-set tiebreaker.
The two will conclude their match, weather permitting, and after suitable rest, the final will be played.
Jabeur fought off Kasatkina to win her 10th semifinal in her 12 visits to the final four. Jabeur of Tunisia also won her fifth straight over her Russian opponent and first since the two played in the Rome semifinals a season ago.
Jabeur had quipped Friday she’d try and get her supporters in Tunisia to send sunshine to the Credit One Tennis Center. Instead, it was an overcast, chilly with rain delays that had the match ending more than 5 1-2 hours after it began.
Jabeur trailed 5-3 in the opening set when the rain delayed the match. She returned after the delay of more than three hours to win the next four games to take the set.
Jabeur turned it up again at the end of the final set, surging from a 5-all tie to put away Kasatkina and reach her first final of the year.
Jabeur said she just started over after the delay with a fresh mindset. “I’m glad I didn’t lose that set, even thought I started really bad after the rain,” she said. “But pretty happy that I was fighting and was all about fighting, I think, for this match for sure.”
Kasatkina said it was difficult with the uncertainty of the weather and waiting to resume. “I just wish all tennis was played indoors like most of the other sports,” she said.
 

Ons Jabeur leads top seeds into Charleston semifinals

Ons Jabeur leads top seeds into Charleston semifinals
Updated 08 April 2023
AP

Ons Jabeur leads top seeds into Charleston semifinals

Ons Jabeur leads top seeds into Charleston semifinals
  • Jabeur looked comfortable on clay for this season, not dropping a set in three matches
Updated 08 April 2023
AP

CHARLESTON, S.C.: Second-seeded Ons Jabeur led the top seeds into the semifinals at the Charleston Open on Friday.

No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina and No. 4 seed Belinda Bencic, the defending champion, also advanced to the last four with quarterfinal victories at the season’s first clay-court tournament.

Jabeur, who fell to Bencic in the championship match here a year ago, lost one game in beating Anna Kalinskaya, who retired with an illness while trailing 6-0, 4-1.

Kasatkina dropped the first set to past champion and ninth-seeded Madison Keys before rallying for a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Bencic won her ninth straight match on the green clay of the Credit One Tennis Center, defeating seventh-seeded Ekatarina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-3.

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula faced 12th-seeded Paula Badosa for the chance to end Bencic’s win streak.

Jabeur looked comfortable on clay for this season. She has not dropped a set in three matches. She’ll try and keep that going in the semis against Kasatkina, who lost her first set of the week to Keys.

“I was feeling good on the practice. I was training well with my team,” she said. “Playing matches is always different. And I felt like, ‘OK, I’m just going to focus on each match and see what’s going to happen.’”

Jabeur, ranked fifth in the world, had four aces and no double faults. She won nearly 78 percent of her first serves and saved all three break point opportunities Kalinskaya had.

The only thing that might slow her down? The weather forecast for Saturday, which calls for steady rain throughout. “I’m going to call my people in Tunisia and bring the sun here,” she joked.

Keys was two games away from advancing, up a set and 4-3 in the second when Kasatkina found her game to win nine of the last 11 games.

Kasatkina hadn’t won more than one match in her past six tournaments, including a first-round exit last time out at the Miami Open. Now, she’s a win away from a WTA final.

“The beginning of the year was a bit rough,” Kasatkina said. “Just so happy to finally be on the right track.”

Top-seeded Pegula rallies to reach Charleston Open quarterfinals

Top-seeded Pegula rallies to reach Charleston Open quarterfinals
Updated 07 April 2023
AP

Top-seeded Pegula rallies to reach Charleston Open quarterfinals

Top-seeded Pegula rallies to reach Charleston Open quarterfinals
  • Pegula led the top four seeds including No. 4 seed and defending champion Belinda Bencic into the round of eight
  • Others moving on were No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur, No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina and Bencic
Updated 07 April 2023
AP

CHARLESTON: Top-seeded Jessica Pegula lost 10 straight games and trailed 4-0 in the final set before rallying Thursday to reach the Charleston Open quarterfinals.

Pegula, an American ranked No. 3 in the world, led the top four seeds including No. 4 seed and defending champion Belinda Bencic, into the round of eight in the season’s first clay-court tournament.

No match was the equal of Pegula’s fight with Irina-Camelia Begu, who was down 4-0 in the second set and two games away from a quick exit until finding her game.

Begu, the 15th seed, strung together a 10-game win streak to turn things around. Pegula dug in to win the final six game and the exhausting match.

That was a pretty crazy match,” Pegula said.

No doubt. Pegula will try to find more consistency against 12th-seeded Paula Badosa, a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Diana Snaider, for a spot in Saturday’s semifinals.

Others moving on were No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur, No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina and Bencic, who topped Jabeur to win last year’s event on the Charleston’s green clay.

Jabeur topped Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 7-5; Kasatkina defeated Bernarda Pera 6-3, 7-6 (3); and Bencic bounced back after losing to opening set to oust Shelby Rogers 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Pegula didn’t totally understand how things went so wrong, then turned right again.

“What was going through my mind is, ‘I can’t believe I’ve lost six games in a row, seven games in a row, eight, nine, 10,’” she said.

“I can’t remember the last time I’ve been up like that and consecutively lost like that many games as well,” she continued, “so I was just frustrated, but was able to relax and played a pretty good game (down 4-0 in the third).”

Pegula thought is she could stop Begu’s winning streak, she could come back. “And then it just switched really quickly,” Pegula said.

Jabeur will take on Anna Kalinskaya, who defeated two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azerenka 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Jabeur, who reached the finals at Wimbledon and the US Open a season ago, likes where her game is early in the run up to Roland Garros next month.

“I’m getting used to the clay more,” she said. “And I’m just ... the most important thing (is) I’m enjoying myself on the court and hopefully, it will continue to be better and better.”

Kasatkina will next play past Charleston winner, ninth-seeded Madison Keys, who got past No. 8 seed Magda Linette 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Bencic will face Ekaterina Alexandrova, who defeated Julia Grabher 6-4, 6-2.

Svitolina loses at Charleston Open in first match as a mom

Svitolina loses at Charleston Open in first match as a mom
Updated 04 April 2023
AP

Svitolina loses at Charleston Open in first match as a mom

Svitolina loses at Charleston Open in first match as a mom
  • Svitolina — ranked as high as No. 3 in the past and currently No. 1,081 — could not quite pull out a victory
Updated 04 April 2023
AP

CHARLESTON, S.C.:Two-time Grand Slam semifinalist Elina Svitolina did not exactly ease her way back in her first match as a mother: Her return after more than a year away from the tennis tour was a back-and-forth three-setter lasting 2 hours, 46 minutes at the Charleston Open on Monday.

Svitolina — ranked as high as No. 3 in the past and currently No. 1,081 — could not quite pull out a victory, ceding the last two games and losing 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-4 to Yulia Putintseva on the main stadium's green clay on a cloudy, breezy day.

“Physically, it was not easy for me,” said Svitolina, a 28-year-old from Ukraine. “It showed, I think, that I'm not at my best, but I'm getting there.”

She felt goosebumps when the crowd roared to mark her entrance. There were her familiar big-cut forehands. Her customary visor. And the unmistakable competitiveness displayed by clenched fists and yells of “Let's go!”

“It’s very nice to have her back. She’s always been super nice and an inspiration for me, because she was a warrior on court, a fighter, and I love these kind of players. It’s even more inspirational seeing her come back as a mom,” said Paula Badosa, who is seeded 12th in Charleston. “I’m very happy for her and I hope soon she’s back where she belongs.”

Svitolina and her husband, fellow player Gael Monfils, became parents in October, when their daughter, Skai, was born. From the time of her previous match — at the Miami Open in March 2022, when she was ranked No. 20 — Svitolina knew she wanted to come back to tennis.

Just didn't know when.

She began the process Jan. 2, working alongside Monfils, who was coming back from an injury.

“Good company,” Svitolina said. “We really motivated each other to train really hard, every day.”

They're both adjusting to life as mom and dad with jobs that require plenty of travel. Monfils went to California and Florida for recent tournaments; now he is at home in Monaco with Skaï, FaceTiming with Svitolina as much as possible.

“She loves the phone. She holds the phone. It's not going to be easy to take the phone from her in the future,” Svitolina said with a laugh. “She's getting used to FaceTime.”

This is the longest she has been away from her baby since a week-long trip to Ukraine in February, when Svitolina visited her grandmother, uncle and other relatives and joined former pro Sergiy Stakhovsky in holding a tennis clinic for 300 kids amid the war that began a year earlier when Russia invaded.

Svitolina thought it was “sad” that the All England Club announced last week it would allow players from Russia and Belarus, which aided in the attack, to return to Wimbledon in June after being banned from the tournament in 2022 because of the invasion.

One of her proudest moments in tennis was earning a bronze medal for Ukraine at the Tokyo Olympics. Among her other accomplishments: Winning the season-ending WTA Finals in 2018 and reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon and the US Open the following year.

Now she'll head to smaller venues on the sport's lower levels — a tournament in Switzerland with $60,000 in total prize money; one in Portugal offering $100,000 — and try to figure out her schedule beyond that.

Does she still harbor hopes of a Grand Slam title one day?

“It’s the ultimate goal for me,” Svitolina said.

In other Day 1 matches, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens was a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 winner against qualifier Louisa Chirico, 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova beat Jil Teichmann 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, Anna Kalinskaya defeated Anhelina Kalinina 7-6 (6), 6-4, qualifier Katherine Sebov got past Lauren Davis 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, and Anna Blinkova eliminated Anna Bondar 7-6 (7), 6-2 to set up a second-round matchup against top-seeded Jessica Pegula.

