You are here

  • Home
  • South Korea to demand US take appropriate action when intel leak details confirmed – Yonhap

South Korea to demand US take appropriate action when intel leak details confirmed – Yonhap

South Korea to demand US take appropriate action when intel leak details confirmed – Yonhap
South Korea is one of the United States’ top allies in the Asian region. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2fu59

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

South Korea to demand US take appropriate action when intel leak details confirmed – Yonhap

South Korea to demand US take appropriate action when intel leak details confirmed – Yonhap
  • United States allegedly spying on South Korea’s top security officials
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea’s presidential office said on Monday it will demand the US take appropriate action regarding reports of the United States’ alleged spying on its top security officials when details of the matter are confirmed, Yonhap news agency reported.
The presidential office also said checking facts is a top priority and that potential distortion of intelligence and third-party interference in the process cannot be ruled out, another news outlet, YTN, reporter.

Topics: US South Korea

Related

US, South Korea kick off largest drills in five years
World
US, South Korea kick off largest drills in five years
US F-35 fighters arrive in South Korea as joint military drills ramp up
World
US F-35 fighters arrive in South Korea as joint military drills ramp up

Two bodies found in French building collapse as rescue efforts continue

Two bodies found in French building collapse as rescue efforts continue
Updated 7 sec ago

Two bodies found in French building collapse as rescue efforts continue

Two bodies found in French building collapse as rescue efforts continue
Updated 7 sec ago
MARSEILLE: Two bodies were found in the rubble of a building that collapsed in Marseille following a major explosion, French authorities said Monday, as rescue workers scrambled to find at least six people still unaccounted for.
More than 24 hours after the four-story building imploded, with residents reporting a strong smell of gas, dozens of firefighters are still battling a blaze that has hampered search operations.
However, the mayor of the Mediterranean port city said rescue workers have not given up hope of finding survivors.
“There is still hope, and as long as there is hope, we will not stop,” said mayor Benoit Payan, at the scene of the disaster.
He said emergency workers were carrying out a “surgical” operation at the site, to “protect at all costs” any potential survivors.
The building was believed to have one apartment on each floor.
The fire at the site has made it hard for sniffer dogs to detect more victims or survivors.
“Given the particular difficulties of intervention, the extraction (of the bodies from the site) will take time,” the fire department said in a brief statement announcing the bodies had been found.
On Sunday, before the discovery of the bodies, local prosecutor Dominique Laurens told reporters that eight people “were not responding to phone calls.”
Five people from neighboring buildings sustained minor injuries in the blast and collapse, which occurred around 12:40 am on Sunday (2240 GMT Saturday).
The cause of the explosion is still to be determined, but investigators are looking at the possibility it was the result of a gas leak.
“I was sleeping and there was this huge blast that really shook the room. I was shocked awake as if I had been dreaming,” said Saveria Mosnier, who lives on a street near the site in the La Plaine neighborhood.
“We very quickly smelled a strong gas odour that hung around, we could still smell it this morning,” she told AFP.
Deputy mayor Yannick Ohanessian told journalists at the scene that several witnesses had reported “a suspicious smell of gas.”
Two buildings next to the destroyed property were severely damaged, with one collapsing later in the day without injuring any rescuers.
Almost 200 residents have been evacuated and 50 have requested to be urgently rehoused.
An aid center for people looking for missing family members or loved ones has been opened in a neighboring district.
“A lot of families in the neighborhood are afraid,” said Arnaud Dupleix, the president of a parents’ association at the nearby Tivoli elementary school, which sprang into action to coordinate aid for those evacuated.
In 2018, eight people were killed in Marseille when two dilapidated buildings in the working-class district of Noailles caved in.
That disaster cast a harsh light on the city’s housing standards, with aid groups saying 40,000 people were living in shoddy structures.
But authorities on Sunday appeared to rule out structural issues in the latest collapse.
“There was no danger notice for this building, and it is not in a neighborhood identified as having substandard housing,” said Christophe Mirmand, prefect of the Bouches-du-Rhone region.

US Navy says destroyer conducts navigational rights mission in South China Sea

US Navy says destroyer conducts navigational rights mission in South China Sea
Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

US Navy says destroyer conducts navigational rights mission in South China Sea

US Navy says destroyer conducts navigational rights mission in South China Sea
  • China condemned the ‘illegal’ intrusion of the US warship
Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

BEIJING: The US Navy said its guided-missile destroyer the USS Milius sailed through waters claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea in a “freedom of navigation” operation on Monday.
The operation “upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea,” the Navy said in a statement.
The destroyer had “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands, consistent with international law,” it added.
After the operation, the Milius “exited the excessive claim area and continued operations in the South China Sea,” it said.
According to the statement, the ship sailed within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef — about 1,400 kilometers (860 miles) from the southern tip of Taiwan’s mainland.

China has condemned the “illegal” intrusion of the US warship.
“Missile destroyer USS Milius illegally intruded into the waters adjacent to the Meiji Reef in China’s Nansha Islands without the approval of the Chinese government,” Tian Junli, spokesman for the Chinese military’s Southern Theatre Command, said in a statement, adding Beijing’s air force “followed and carried out surveillance of the vessel.”
About 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) away, Chinese fighter jets and warships are carrying out three days of military drills around Taiwan, including simulated strikes on the island.

The war games follow a meeting last week between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy outside Los Angeles.
The exercises sparked condemnation from Taipei and calls for restraint from Washington, which said it was “monitoring Beijing’s actions closely.”
On Monday, Beijing said fighter jets carrying “live ammunition” had conducted “simulated strikes” near Taiwan and that its Shandong aircraft carrier was involved in the ongoing exercises.
China claims vast swathes of the area that overlap with exclusive economic zones of various countries, including the Philippines. Trillions of dollars in trade flow every year through the waterway.

Topics: US navy China

Related

US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East
Middle-East
US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East
US Navy seizes cargo of AK-47s from Iran to arm Yemen militia
Middle-East
US Navy seizes cargo of AK-47s from Iran to arm Yemen militia

72 dead from drowning after Philippines’ long holiday: police

72 dead from drowning after Philippines’ long holiday: police
Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

72 dead from drowning after Philippines’ long holiday: police

72 dead from drowning after Philippines’ long holiday: police
  • High toll was partly due to ‘revenge travel’ as country emerges from years of mobility restrictions to contain COVID-19
Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

MANILA: At least 72 people have died by drowning in the Philippines since the start of the month, police said Monday, attributing the unusually high figure in part to millions hitting the beach for Holy Week.
The holiday is traditionally marked in the Catholic-majority nation by millions of people leaving the capital Manila to spend time with family.
Philippine National Police spokeswoman Col. Jean Fajardo said the high toll was partly due to “revenge travel” as the country emerges from years of mobility restrictions to contain the coronavirus.
“People got a bit excited to go to beaches and resorts,” Fajardo said.
A breakdown of the fatalities was not immediately available, but Fajardo said the victims included children who were left unattended by guardians while swimming, as well as people who hit beaches while drunk.
Fajardo called the death toll “unusual” and higher than past years.
“Resorts and beaches were packed. This also contributed to the number of drowning incidents,” she added.
The World Health Organization has said drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide, with an estimated 236,000 fatalities annually.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday
World
Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday
Extreme Easter: Flogging, crucifixions in Philippines
Offbeat
Extreme Easter: Flogging, crucifixions in Philippines

China simulates Taiwan strikes in second day of ‘Joint Sword’ drills

China simulates Taiwan strikes in second day of ‘Joint Sword’ drills
Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

China simulates Taiwan strikes in second day of ‘Joint Sword’ drills

China simulates Taiwan strikes in second day of ‘Joint Sword’ drills
  • China’s war games involved sending planes, ships and personnel into “the maritime areas and air space” around all four sides of Taiwan, the army said as it launched the exercises, engineered to flex Beijing’s military muscles
Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

BEIJING: Chinese fighter jets and warships simulated strikes on Taiwan Sunday as they encircled the island during a second day of military drills launched in response to its president meeting with the US House speaker.
The exercises sparked condemnation from Taipei and calls for restraint from Washington, which said it was “monitoring Beijing’s actions closely.”
Dubbed “Joint Sword,” the three-day operation — which includes rehearsing an encirclement of Taiwan — will run until Monday, the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command said.
“I am a little worried; I would be lying to you if I say that I am not,” said 73-year-old Donald Ho, who was exercising Sunday morning in a Taipei park.
“I am still worried because if a war broke out both sides will suffer quite a lot,” he told AFP.
China’s war games involved sending planes, ships and personnel into “the maritime areas and air space” around all four sides of Taiwan, the army said as it launched the exercises, engineered to flex Beijing’s military muscles.
A report from state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday said drills had “simulated joint precision strikes against key targets on Taiwan island and surrounding waters,” adding that forces “continued to maintain the situation of closely encircling the island.”
The air force also deployed dozens of aircraft to “fly into the target airspace,” and ground forces had carried out drills for “multi-target precision strikes,” the report added.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen immediately denounced the drills, which come after she met last week with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy outside Los Angeles on her way home from a visit with two allied countries in Central America.
She pledged to work with “the US and other like-minded countries” in the face of “continued authoritarian expansionism.”
In Washington, a State Department spokesperson said the United States had “consistently urged restraint and no change to the status quo,” while the Pentagon said it too was “monitoring events closely.”
“There is no reason for Beijing to turn this transit — which was consistent with longstanding US practice and policy — into something it is not or use it as pretext to overreact,” a Defense Department spokesperson said Sunday, referring to Tsai’s stop in California.
The United States has been deliberately ambiguous on whether it would defend Taiwan militarily, although for decades it has sold weapons to Taipei to help ensure its self-defense.

Exercises on Monday will include live-fire drills off the rocky coast of China’s Fujian province, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Taiwan’s Matsu Islands and 190 kilometers from Taipei.
“These operations serve as a stern warning against the collusion between separatist forces seeking ‘Taiwan independence’ and external forces and against their provocative activities,” said Shi Yin, a PLA spokesman.
AFP saw no immediate signs of enhanced military maneuvers on the northern coast of Pingtan, a Chinese island across the strait from Taiwan where the live-ammunition exercises will kick off on Monday.
On a roadside verge high above the ocean, Lin Ren blasted the Chinese national anthem on a loop as he sold cups of coffee from the back of his car.
“I think the current exercises serve as a way of putting pressure on Taiwan,” the 29-year-old told AFP.
“I think they make it clear to them that we have the capabilities... to unify.”
China views democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to take it one day, by force if necessary.
Taipei’s defense ministry said it had detected 11 Chinese warships and 70 aircraft around Taiwan on Sunday.
It said 45 aircraft had crossed the median line separating Taiwan from mainland China on Saturday — the most incursions this year, according to figures maintained by AFP.
Over the weekend there were around 150 detections of Chinese ships or aircraft, including fighter jets, drones, bombers, and transport aircraft, according to the ministry.
The island has been on high alert and said its forces “will be well prepared and maintain solid combat readiness,” while making sure not to “escalate conflict.”
An AFP journalist saw Mirage 2000 fighter jets scrambling at the Hsinchu air force base in northern Taiwan on Sunday.
Three boats from Taiwan’s elite Amphibious Reconnaissance and Patrol Unit were also seen patrolling the Matsu Islands on Sunday, according to an AFP journalist.
“The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) has continued to conduct military exercises around the Taiwan Strait and since this morning it has successively dispatched multiple batches of aircraft... as well as a number of ships in the area,” Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Sunday.
The drills came hours after the departure from Beijing of French President Emmanuel Macron, who was in China to urge his counterpart Xi Jinping to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine.
In August last year, China deployed warships, missiles and fighter jets around Taiwan in its largest show of force in years following a trip to the island by McCarthy’s predecessor, Nancy Pelosi.
Tsai returned to Taiwan on Friday after visiting her island’s dwindling band of official diplomatic allies in Latin America, with two US stopovers that included meetings with McCarthy and other lawmakers.

 

Topics: Taiwan China US

Related

Macron says Europe must not be ‘follower’ of US, China on Taiwan
World
Macron says Europe must not be ‘follower’ of US, China on Taiwan

Avalanche kills four in France, two missing

Avalanche kills four in France, two missing
Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

Avalanche kills four in France, two missing

Avalanche kills four in France, two missing
  • Emergency responders had deployed a helicopter as well as mountain rescue dogs to the scene, although the prefecture warned a further avalanche could not be ruled out
Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

PARIS: An avalanche on Sunday near Mont Blanc in southeastern France swept four people to their deaths and left two more missing, the officials said.
Among the dead were two mountain guides caught by the snow tumbling down the Armancette glacier, the prefecture for the Haute-Savoie department said.
Investigators had been called in help with the search for the two persons still unaccounted for in the Alps.
One person also suffered slight injuries in the avalanche while eight others also swept up were unharmed, the prefecture said.
The avalanche, covered an area of 1,000 meters by 500 meters
No avalanche warning had been issued for the region by weather authority Meteo France, but a combination of warmth and wind may have been behind the disaster, the prefecture added.
“We’re thinking of (the victims) as well as of their families,” President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter.
“Our emergency services have been mobilized to find those still trapped in the snow.”
Emergency responders had deployed a helicopter as well as mountain rescue dogs to the scene, although the prefecture warned a further avalanche could not be ruled out.
The operation was suspended in the evening, but will resume at 7:00 am (0500 GMT) Monday.
“I think it’s the most deadly avalanche this season,” Contamines-Montjoie mayor Francois Barbier told AFP.
Two brothers died in an avalanche on the same glacier in 2014, both experienced climbers in their 20s.

 

Topics: Paris avalanche

Related

Boat with 400 migrants adrift between Libya and Malta, support service says
World
Boat with 400 migrants adrift between Libya and Malta, support service says
Thousands of migrants stranded in scorching desert in Mali
World
Thousands of migrants stranded in scorching desert in Mali

Latest updates

Saudi Finance Minister leads Kingdom’s delegation at IMF-World Bank 2023 Spring Meetings 
Saudi Finance Minister leads Kingdom’s delegation at IMF-World Bank 2023 Spring Meetings 
South Korea to demand US take appropriate action when intel leak details confirmed – Yonhap
South Korea to demand US take appropriate action when intel leak details confirmed – Yonhap
Two bodies found in French building collapse as rescue efforts continue
Two bodies found in French building collapse as rescue efforts continue
Lebanon still proxy battleground, 50 years after deadly Israel raid
Lebanon still proxy battleground, 50 years after deadly Israel raid
US Navy says destroyer conducts navigational rights mission in South China Sea
US Navy says destroyer conducts navigational rights mission in South China Sea

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.