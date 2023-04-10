Russia plans air defense reform, to bolster defenses near Finland

You are here

(File/AFP)
Reuters

Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia plans to overhaul its air defense forces after gaining new experience in the war in Ukraine and will also bolster its air defenses to counter Finland’s accession to the NATO military alliance, a commander in Russia’s aerospace forces said.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year in what it calls “a special military operation,” the fighting has descended into a grinding artillery war with extensive use of drones and missiles, testing the air defenses of both Russia and Ukraine.
In an interview published on Monday with the Red Star newspaper, Lt. Gen. Andrei Demin, deputy commander-in-chief of aerospace forces, said air defense forces had faced a number of challenges in the face of Ukrainian strikes.
Russia, he said, had added more than 50 mobile radar stations and A-50 early warning and control aircraft patrolled 24 hours a day while missile and anti-aircraft installations in regions next to Ukraine had been bolstered.
In Ukrainian regions under Russian control, air defense units had been set up to defend key installations, Demin said, while Russia had ramped up production of the RLK-MC anti-drone system.
Reforms “are undoubtedly planned and will be implemented,” Demin told the defense ministry’s newspaper. “The purpose of the upcoming changes is the development of the armed forces, aimed at improving the air defense system of the Russian Federation.”
Demin said that Russia would also bolster is defenses after Finland, which shares a 1,300-km (800-mile) border with Russia, joined NATO.
“In these conditions, the air defense forces are working out issues of protecting the state border in the north-west of the country in accordance with the increased threat level,” Demin said.

AFP

  • Manila adds four more bases it is allowing the US military to use
  • Defense cooperation pact allows US troops to rotate through and store defense equipment and supplies
AFP

MANILA: The Philippines will not allow “any offensive actions” from the bases it has opened to US troops, President Ferdinand Marcos said Monday.
Manila last week announced the locations of four more military bases it is allowing the US military to use on top of the five agreed on under the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, known as EDCA.
The deal allows US troops to rotate through and store defense equipment and supplies.
China warned last week the expanded military deal could endanger regional peace, and accused Washington of a “zero-sum mentality.”
The four additional bases include sites near the hotly disputed South China Sea and another not far from Taiwan.
Marcos said China’s reaction over the expanded military deal was “not surprising,” but assured them the Philippines is only shoring up its territorial defense.
“We will not allow our bases to be used for any offensive actions. This is only aimed at helping the Philippines whenever we need help,” Marcos told reporters.
“If no one is attacking us, they need not worry because we will not fight them.”
The pact stalled under former president Rodrigo Duterte, who favored closer ties with China.
But Marcos, who succeeded Duterte in June, has adopted a more US-friendly foreign policy and sought to accelerate the implementation of the EDCA.
Marcos has insisted he will not let Beijing trample on Manila’s maritime rights.
His remarks came on the heels of China’s third day of war games around Taiwan on Monday, where it simulated “sealing off” the self-ruled island.
China launched the military exercises in response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen last week meeting US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, an encounter it had warned would provoke a furious response.

Reuters

  • United States allegedly spying on South Korea’s top security officials
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea’s presidential office said on Monday it will demand the US take appropriate action regarding reports of the United States’ alleged spying on its top security officials when details of the matter are confirmed, Yonhap news agency reported.
The presidential office also said checking facts is a top priority and that potential distortion of intelligence and third-party interference in the process cannot be ruled out, another news outlet, YTN, reporter.

AFP

  • Dozens of firefighters are still battling a blaze that has hampered search operations
AFP

MARSEILLE: Two bodies were found in the rubble of a building that collapsed in Marseille following a major explosion, French authorities said Monday, as rescue workers scrambled to find at least six people still unaccounted for.
More than 24 hours after the four-story building imploded, with residents reporting a strong smell of gas, dozens of firefighters are still battling a blaze that has hampered search operations.
However, the mayor of the Mediterranean port city said rescue workers have not given up hope of finding survivors.
“There is still hope, and as long as there is hope, we will not stop,” said mayor Benoit Payan, at the scene of the disaster.
He said emergency workers were carrying out a “surgical” operation at the site, to “protect at all costs” any potential survivors.
The building was believed to have one apartment on each floor.
The fire at the site has made it hard for sniffer dogs to detect more victims or survivors.
“Given the particular difficulties of intervention, the extraction (of the bodies from the site) will take time,” the fire department said in a brief statement announcing the bodies had been found.
On Sunday, before the discovery of the bodies, local prosecutor Dominique Laurens told reporters that eight people “were not responding to phone calls.”
Five people from neighboring buildings sustained minor injuries in the blast and collapse, which occurred around 12:40 am on Sunday (2240 GMT Saturday).
The cause of the explosion is still to be determined, but investigators are looking at the possibility it was the result of a gas leak.
“I was sleeping and there was this huge blast that really shook the room. I was shocked awake as if I had been dreaming,” said Saveria Mosnier, who lives on a street near the site in the La Plaine neighborhood.
“We very quickly smelled a strong gas odour that hung around, we could still smell it this morning,” she told AFP.
Deputy mayor Yannick Ohanessian told journalists at the scene that several witnesses had reported “a suspicious smell of gas.”
Two buildings next to the destroyed property were severely damaged, with one collapsing later in the day without injuring any rescuers.
Almost 200 residents have been evacuated and 50 have requested to be urgently rehoused.
An aid center for people looking for missing family members or loved ones has been opened in a neighboring district.
“A lot of families in the neighborhood are afraid,” said Arnaud Dupleix, the president of a parents’ association at the nearby Tivoli elementary school, which sprang into action to coordinate aid for those evacuated.
In 2018, eight people were killed in Marseille when two dilapidated buildings in the working-class district of Noailles caved in.
That disaster cast a harsh light on the city’s housing standards, with aid groups saying 40,000 people were living in shoddy structures.
But authorities on Sunday appeared to rule out structural issues in the latest collapse.
“There was no danger notice for this building, and it is not in a neighborhood identified as having substandard housing,” said Christophe Mirmand, prefect of the Bouches-du-Rhone region.

AFP

  • China condemned the ‘illegal’ intrusion of the US warship
AFP

BEIJING: The US Navy said its guided-missile destroyer the USS Milius sailed through waters claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea in a “freedom of navigation” operation on Monday.
The operation “upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea,” the Navy said in a statement.
The destroyer had “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands, consistent with international law,” it added.
After the operation, the Milius “exited the excessive claim area and continued operations in the South China Sea,” it said.
According to the statement, the ship sailed within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef — about 1,400 kilometers (860 miles) from the southern tip of Taiwan’s mainland.

China has condemned the “illegal” intrusion of the US warship.
“Missile destroyer USS Milius illegally intruded into the waters adjacent to the Meiji Reef in China’s Nansha Islands without the approval of the Chinese government,” Tian Junli, spokesman for the Chinese military’s Southern Theatre Command, said in a statement, adding Beijing’s air force “followed and carried out surveillance of the vessel.”
About 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) away, Chinese fighter jets and warships are carrying out three days of military drills around Taiwan, including simulated strikes on the island.

The war games follow a meeting last week between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy outside Los Angeles.
The exercises sparked condemnation from Taipei and calls for restraint from Washington, which said it was “monitoring Beijing’s actions closely.”
On Monday, Beijing said fighter jets carrying “live ammunition” had conducted “simulated strikes” near Taiwan and that its Shandong aircraft carrier was involved in the ongoing exercises.
China claims vast swathes of the area that overlap with exclusive economic zones of various countries, including the Philippines. Trillions of dollars in trade flow every year through the waterway.

AFP

  • High toll was partly due to ‘revenge travel’ as country emerges from years of mobility restrictions to contain COVID-19
AFP

MANILA: At least 72 people have died by drowning in the Philippines since the start of the month, police said Monday, attributing the unusually high figure in part to millions hitting the beach for Holy Week.
The holiday is traditionally marked in the Catholic-majority nation by millions of people leaving the capital Manila to spend time with family.
Philippine National Police spokeswoman Col. Jean Fajardo said the high toll was partly due to “revenge travel” as the country emerges from years of mobility restrictions to contain the coronavirus.
“People got a bit excited to go to beaches and resorts,” Fajardo said.
A breakdown of the fatalities was not immediately available, but Fajardo said the victims included children who were left unattended by guardians while swimming, as well as people who hit beaches while drunk.
Fajardo called the death toll “unusual” and higher than past years.
“Resorts and beaches were packed. This also contributed to the number of drowning incidents,” she added.
The World Health Organization has said drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide, with an estimated 236,000 fatalities annually.

