3 Middle East airlines among UK’s worst for flight delays: CAA figures

A Qatar Airways Boeing 777 passenger jet comes in to land at London Heathrow Airport in west London. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

  • Qatar Airways recorded average delay per flight of 31 minutes, 48 seconds
  • Which? Travel editor claims some carriers ‘simply getting away with leaving passengers high and dry’
LONDON: Three Middle Eastern carriers have been listed among the airlines with the worst flight delays in the UK, Sky News reported.

According to figures released by the Civil Aviation Authority for 2022, Qatar Airways reported average delays per flight of 31 minutes, 48 seconds, placing it third in the rankings.

However, Hungary’s Wizz Air, a popular budget carrier across Europe, recorded average delays of 46 minutes, six seconds, making it the most unpunctual airline for British travelers on the list of 31.

The figures, when measuring delays among airlines that recorded more than 2,500 flights from UK airports, found that the average flight delay was 23 minutes.

Which? Travel magazine editor, Rory Boland, said: “These figures are worrying, but will be no surprise to passengers who’ve had to endure shoddy treatment from airlines for years.

“With a regulator still lacking the appropriate powers to punish airlines who break the law, including withholding refunds, it is difficult to escape the conclusion that some carriers are simply getting away with leaving passengers high and dry.”

Two other Middle Eastern carriers listed in the figures, Turkish Airlines and Emirates, came in at fourth and 16th in the rankings, respectively.

The former recorded average delays of 29 minutes, 30 seconds, while the latter reported 20 minutes, 36 seconds.

A spokesperson for trade body Airlines UK said: “The whole industry knows how important punctuality is for customers.

“The sector has invested huge resources into increased resilience for this summer and we can’t wait to welcome people back for their well-earned breaks.”

Norwegian Air Shuttle was listed as the most punctual airline, with average delays of just 13 minutes, 42 seconds.

Wizz Air’s performance has been criticized by British travelers, with the CAA reporting late last year that the carrier was delaying the issuing of refunds and facing a flurry of complaint escalations.

The airline’s flight delays for 2022 were more than three times longer than the previous year.

Paul Smith, CAA consumer director, said: “The CAA has regularly asked for stronger consumer enforcement powers, including the ability to impose fines on airlines.

“When things do go wrong, we expect airlines to proactively provide passengers with information about their rights when flights are disrupted, as well as offer timely support and assistance.

“We’ve already raised concerns about Wizz Air and are working closely with the airline to improve outcomes for consumers.”

Wizz Air did not respond to Sky News for comment.

Rankings for average delays per flight

1. Wizz Air: 46 minutes and six seconds

2. Tui: 40 minutes and 18 seconds

3. Qatar Airways: 31 minutes and 48 seconds

4. Turkish Airlines: 29 minutes and 30 seconds

5. Pegasus Airlines: 27 minutes and 18 seconds

6. Flybe: 26 minutes and six seconds

7. Air Portugal: 25 minutes and 48 seconds

8. Air Canada: 25 minutes and 18 seconds

9. British Airways: 23 minutes

10. Vueling: 22 minutes and 12 seconds

11. Ryanair: 22 minutes

12. Loganair: 22 minutes

13. Jet2.com: 21 minutes and 42 seconds

14. Air France: 21 minutes

15. Swiss Airlines: 20 minutes and 48 seconds

16. Emirates: 20 minutes and 36 seconds

17. EasyJet: 20 minutes and 24 seconds

18. Lufthansa: 20 minutes

19. Eurowings: 19 minutes and 24 seconds

20. Virgin Atlantic: 19 minutes

21. KLM: 18 minutes and 30 seconds

22. Delta Airlines: 18 minutes and 18 seconds

23. Aer Lingus: 18 minutes and six seconds

24. Eastern Airways: 17 minutes and 30 seconds

25. American Airlines: 16 seconds and 48 seconds

26. Blue Islands: 16 minutes and 42 seconds

27. Aurigny Air Services: 16 minutes and 30 seconds

28. Iberia: 15 minutes and 36 seconds

29. SAS: 14 minutes and 30 seconds

30. United Airlines: 14 minutes and six seconds

31. Norwegian Air Shuttle: 13 minutes and 42 seconds

Topics: UK Delays Qatar Airways Turkish Airlines Emirates

Egypt hopes Paris exhibition of ancient artifacts will boost French tourism

Around 10,000 people a day are expected to visit the “Ramses and Gold of the Pharaohs” at the Lafayette showroom.
Around 10,000 people a day are expected to visit the “Ramses and Gold of the Pharaohs” at the Lafayette showroom.
Updated 09 April 2023
Mohammad Shamaa

Egypt hopes Paris exhibition of ancient artifacts will boost French tourism

Around 10,000 people a day are expected to visit the “Ramses and Gold of the Pharaohs” at the Lafayette showroom.
  • Around 10,000 people a day are expected to visit “Ramses and Gold of the Pharaohs” at the Lafayette showroom to view its 181 artifacts from ancient Egypt
Updated 09 April 2023
Mohammad Shamaa

CAIRO: Egypt hopes that an exhibition of ancient artifacts in Paris will drum up interest and boost the numbers of French tourists visiting the country.

Around 10,000 people a day are expected to visit “Ramses and Gold of the Pharaohs” at the Lafayette showroom to view its 181 artifacts from ancient Egypt.

Egypt’s Tourism Ministry said that it expected the number of French visiting Egypt to increase by up to 20 percent due to renewed interest in the ancient civilization. 

Mohamed Othman, head of Egypt’s Cultural Tourism Marketing Committee, said the exhibition uses virtual reality to highlight destinations in Egypt, and is a golden opportunity to promote Egypt to Europeans. He said that more than 140,000 tickets were sold before the launch of the exhibition. 

Ahmed Al-Sheikh, an official in a large tourism company, highlighted the significance of similar exhibitions abroad.

He said they help build cultural bridges between Egypt and host countries, particularly France, where people have a great appreciation for ancient Egyptian civilization.

Mohamed Taher, a writer specializing in Egyptian tourism, told Arab News that there was a significant turnout at the exhibition’s opening day.

The exhibition spent a year on display in the US before moving to France. It is open in Paris until Sept. 17.

Topics: Egypt French tourism Ramses and Gold of the Pharaohs Lafayette

London’s Kew Gardens presents ‘Plants of the Qur’an’ exhibition

London’s Kew Gardens presents ‘Plants of the Qur’an’ exhibition
Botanical Illustrator Sue Wickison in her studio. (Supplied)
Updated 06 April 2023
Denise Marray

London’s Kew Gardens presents ‘Plants of the Qur’an’ exhibition

London’s Kew Gardens presents ‘Plants of the Qur’an’ exhibition
  • Illustrator and scientist collaborate to explore plants named in Islam’s holy book  
Updated 06 April 2023
Denise Marray

LONDON: A six-year collaboration between Pakistani scientist Dr Shahina Ghazanfar and New Zealand-based botanical illustrator Sue Wickison offers wonderful insight into the plants named in the Qur’an.  

A new exhibition, “Plants of the Qur’an,” featuring 25 paintings by Wickison is now showing at the Shirley Sherwood Gallery of Botanical Art in London’s famed Kew Gardens.  

Sue Wickison's 'Tamarix.' (Supplied)

Ghazanfar, an honorary research associate at the Royal Botanic Gardens and a Gibbs Fellow at Newnham College, University of Cambridge, told Arab News that her interest in exploring the historical and cultural significance of the 30 most featured plants from the Qur’an was both professional — from working at Kew — and personal, as she is Muslim.  

When researching her book “Plants of the Qur’an: History & Culture,” she went back to ancient Mesopotamian cuneiform texts and semitic languages of Aramaic and Hebrew to trace those plants which do not have modern Arabic names. 

“Those were more difficult to trace back. Every plant has a historical and cultural attachment to it which we must never forget or lose,” she said.  

Sue Wickison's 'Haloxylon,' part of the 'Plants of the Qur'an' exhibition. (Supplied)

Ghazanfar, whose research extends to the study of plants of medicinal, historical and economic importance of the Middle East, has just returned from the nature reserves of Tabuk and Al-Wajh in Saudi Arabia where she is working on a national survey of plants. 

“On that side of Saudi Arabia by the Red Sea, the mountains are very rich and verdant. We want to know all the animals and plants in the nature reserve. Plants, or any populations of plants found in one location which are of special importance, have to be conserved and monitored,” she explained. 

Wickison, who worked at Kew Herbarium for several years, said her interest in the plants of the Qur’an was first inspired by her visits to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. 

“What intrigued me, apart from the incredible building, were the unusual botanical motifs all over the floors and columns and up on the ceilings — different from the geometric shapes,” she said. 

Wickison travelled to the deserts and mountains of the UAE and Oman to observe the plants specific to the region, while she could find others nearer to home in Fiji and Australia. 

“The work takes hundreds of hours to produce. You must depict the plant accurately and aesthetically. I travel to see the plant because it’s really important to work from living material. Some of the plants I have grown myself at my home in New Zealand — or travelled into the mountains to find,” she explained. 

She described her joy at discovering the hidden beauty of Haloxylon Salicornicum, a flowering desert shrub growing in the desert in Sharjah. 

Sue Wickison walking among the botanical motifs of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, which first sparked her interest in the plants of the Qur'an. (Supplied)

“Initially when I saw it, it looked like insignificant little stems on the ground, but when I put it under a microscope it had tiny little flowers. The seeds have wings which change color from apricot through pink to white as they go,” she said. 

Over her several years of collaboration with Ghazanfar, Wickison said she has received support and assistance from many people, including pomegranate farmers in the mountains of Oman and date palm growers in Sharjah.  

“The main thing about the project has been the cooperation and support of the people. It’s been a real group effort,” she said.  

Also featured in the Shirley Sherwood Gallery are two spectacular works by Pakistani-American contemporary artist Anila Quayyum Agha. Although her exhibition is independent from “Plants of the Qur’an,” there are complementary aspects. She described “Stolen Moment Bouquet 1 & 2” as showing the fragility of nature. 

“This is about climate change. If we don’t take action this is the kind of thing we will see in museums — not in real life. It’s also about appropriation and commerce and resources being taken from one place to another,” she said.   

Her stunning work “All the Flowers are for Me,” which she said is about “elevating women” also draws inspiration from patterns used in Islamic art and architecture. 

Anila Quayyum Agha's 'All the Flowers Are for Me' at the Royal Botanical Gardens in Kew Gardens. (Supplied)

 

Topics: London Kew Gardens

Jordan records unparalleled surge in tourists, welcomes 1.4m sightseers

Jordan records unparalleled surge in tourists, welcomes 1.4m sightseers
Updated 05 April 2023
Arab News

Jordan records unparalleled surge in tourists, welcomes 1.4m sightseers

Jordan records unparalleled surge in tourists, welcomes 1.4m sightseers
  • The latest Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities monthly bulletin revealed 1.2m overnight tourists in the first quarter 2023, 80.9 percent up on last year, and 1.47 visitors in total
  • In comparison, in quarter one of 2019, considered a “golden year” for tourism in Jordan, the country welcomed 966,483 overnight tourists and 1.146 million visitors in total
Updated 05 April 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan has recorded an unparalleled surge in the number of tourists coming to the country, with more than 1.47 million sightseers visiting during the first quarter of 2023.
This record number represents an increase of 90.7 percent compared with the 774,111 holidaymakers who visited during the same period last year, the Jordan News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The latest Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities monthly bulletin also reveals an 80.9 percent rise in the number of overnight tourists to 1.204 million during the quarter, compared with 665,779 a year earlier.
During the first quarter of 2019, considered a “golden year” for tourism in Jordan, the country welcomed 1.146 million visitors and 966,483 overnight tourists.
The number of European visitors increased by 163.9 percent to 198,766 during the first quarter of this year. Visitors from Asia and the Pacific increased by 286.4 percent to 79,232, while the numbers from North, Central and South American countries rose by 159.9 percent to 58,880.
A total of 508,853 tourists from Arab countries visited Jordan during the three-month period, an increase of 61.7 percent, and 8,162 from Africa, a rise of 128.4 percent.
In March, 536,642 tourists visited Jordan, an increase of 43.1 percent on the 375,017 who arrived in March 2022, according to the bulletin.
Jordan has a large number of renowned tourist landmarks and other attractions, including the “Golden Triangle” encompassing Petra, Wadi Rum, Aqaba and the Dead Sea, the Roman Theater in Amman, Mount Nebo, Ajloun Castle, Jerash, the site of the baptism of Jesus Christ, and Karak Castle.
 

Topics: Jordan toruism sightseers Wadi Rum Petra Aqaba

Cruise Saudi, Aman to launch luxury cruise ship in joint venture

Cruise Saudi, Aman to launch luxury cruise ship in joint venture
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

Cruise Saudi, Aman to launch luxury cruise ship in joint venture

Cruise Saudi, Aman to launch luxury cruise ship in joint venture
  • The 183-meter superyacht Aman at Sea will have 47 spacious suites
  • Aman at Sea is expected to be ready for cruising by 2027
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Cruise Saudi has teamed up with high-end hotel brand Aman to launch a new, ultra-luxury yacht aimed at very high net worth travelers, it was announced on Monday.

The 183-meter superyacht Aman at Sea will have 47 spacious suites along with amenities including an Aman-style spa with a Japanese relaxation garden, several international Michelin-quality restaurants, and an on-board beach club, giving guests access to the water from the stern of the yacht.

The vessel was unveiled by Cruise Saudi’s Managing Director Fawaz Farooqui at the Seatrade Cruise Global event in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He featured on a panel discussing how leading luxury hotel brands Aman, Four Seasons, Orient Express and Ritz Carlton are changing the cruise ship landscape by launching luxury ships to rival operators such as Regent Seven Seas and Silversea.

Cruise Saudi’s Managing Director Fawaz Farooqui at the Seatrade Cruise Global event in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Supplied)

“Aman is a truly unique brand. Its authentic intent is to provide a level of service — which is a home away from home — that is peerless in every way,” Fawaz told attendees.

Fawaz revealed the new Aman at Sea superyacht will have a 2:1 crew ratio to guests, placing a priority on the guest space ratio while creating the biggest suites in the industry.

The panel also discussed the type of ships being built by hoteliers, how the offering contrasts with big-name cruise liners, how hotels are competing to attract customers new to cruising, and the role they play in opening up new destinations for cruises.

Speaking about what makes Saudi Arabia a premium destination, Fawaz said it was Saudi’s “warm hospitality, authenticity, culture, and nature” that made it such a valuable proposition.

He continued: “We are sitting on thousands of years of heritage. Saudi Arabia used to be part of the Incense Route and we have a civilization that goes back 4 or 5,000 years B.C.”

Aman at Sea is expected to be ready for cruising by 2027. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Cruise Saudi AMAN

British holiday bookings to Egypt skyrocket

The number of Britons booking holidays to the resort towns of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh has doubled year-on-year.
The number of Britons booking holidays to the resort towns of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh has doubled year-on-year.
Updated 25 March 2023
Arab News

British holiday bookings to Egypt skyrocket

The number of Britons booking holidays to the resort towns of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh has doubled year-on-year.
  • Travel Republic said its March bookings surged by 163% compared to 2019
  • Sharm El-Sheikh ranked 10th best value destination for UK travelers: Survey
Updated 25 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: British travelers are flocking back to Egypt, The Times reported on Saturday.

Flight comparison platform Skyscanner reported a 53 percent spike in British searches for Egypt compared to 2019.

Online travel agency Travel Republic said its March bookings had surged by 163 percent — with 70 percent for five-star reports — compared to 2019.

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel — which has over 85 high-street shops — said the number of Britons booking holidays to the resort towns of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh has doubled year-on-year, and Cairo is “really accelerating.”

She added: “Egypt is rising in popularity for a few different reasons. Firstly, the value on offer is extremely attractive — both in terms of the currency in destination as well as the value on offer when booking all-inclusive hotels, tours or cruises.

“Secondly, outside popular all-inclusive resorts such as Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh, we are seeing fast-rising interest in touring and cruising, bookings into Cairo have quadrupled since last year, and river cruising on the Nile is something we’re repeatedly getting requests for.”

Part of this resurgent interest is down to the depreciating Egyptian pound. According to a survey of 40 destinations conducted by the Post Office, Sharm El-Sheikh ranked as the 10th best value destination for UK travelers.

British authorities banned flights to Sharm El-Sheik in November 2015 following the explosion of Russian-operated Metrojet Flight 9268 after takeoff, with investigators from Russia and other countries concluding it had been caused by a bomb. The ban was lifted in 2019.

Topics: Egypt UK holidays

