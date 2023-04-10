Egypt’s foreign minister, UN special envoy discuss Syria peace push

CAIRO: The Egyptian government is seeking to work more closely with the UN to bring peace and stability to Syria, with an end to all terrorism and foreign interference in the country.
Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry recently held discussions over the telephone with UN Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen to seek further cooperation and express Cairo’s sentiments, according to the spokesperson of the ministry, Ahmed Abu Zeid.
The minister affirmed Egypt’s full support for the efforts of the UN envoy to reach a comprehensive political settlement in line with Security Council Resolution No. 2254, said Abu Zeid recently.
Shoukry previously held talks with Pedersen in Cairo in March 2023.
A spokesperson for Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a message posted on Twitter that there is “continuous coordination between Egypt and the UN for advancing the political solution in Syria and alleviating the suffering of the Syrian brotherly people.”
The minister reiterated the importance of reviving the political process, within the framework of Egypt’s desire to resolve the Syrian crisis as quickly as possible, in accordance with international resolutions.
He also briefed the UN envoy about the aid and support provided for Syria following the devastating earthquakes that hit the country and neighboring Turkiye in February.
Cairo and Damascus had agreed to strengthen cooperation and communication during Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad’s visit to Cairo this month.
Shoukry visited Syria in February following the earthquakes to convey a message of solidarity from Cairo.
It was the first visit to Syria by an Egyptian foreign minister since the civil war began in 2011.
“The goal of my visit to Damascus is primarily humanitarian,” Shoukry said at the time.